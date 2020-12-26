Bradley Beal has erupted for 70 points and Russell Westbrook has recorded a triple-double in back-to-back games for the Washington Wizards.

Two strong performances to be certain. Two losses in standings, however.

The Wizards aim to rebound from their fifth straight setback to the Orlando Magic dating to last season when the teams reconvene in Washington on Sunday.

Beal answered a 31-point performance in the season-opening loss to Philadelphia by scoring 39 points in Washington's 130-120 loss to Orlando on Saturday.

The Wizards, however, haven't helped themselves from the free-throw line. They made 16 of 23 shots from the charity stripe in a 113-107 setback to the 76ers and 15 of 28 in the loss to the Magic.

"We just gotta take those adverse times and learn how to deal with them and move on. ... We have a willing team who wants to learn, who wants to get better," Beal said, per The Athletic.

Russell Westbrook collected 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists to join Magic Johnson (twice), Jerry Lucas and Oscar Robertson as the lone players in NBA history to record a triple-double in each of his team's first two games of the season.

While that's some good company, Westbrook also shot 6-of-19 from the field and misfired on all four of his 3-point attempts on Saturday.

"This one's on me, (expletive) around, missing shots," Westbrook said.

Coach Scott Brooks said prior to Saturday's game that he wasn't sure if Westbrook would suit up in the second half of back-to-back contests this season.

Davis Bertans was limited to 20 minutes on Saturday, scoring just nine points on 3 of 11 shooting from the floor -- including 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

While Washington is off to a sluggish start, Orlando has won its first two games of the season for the first time since 2012-13.

Magic coach Steve Clifford was quick to dismiss the notion that his team would get high on itself for the fast start. Instead, Clifford focused on playing on back-to-back nights against the same opponent.

"It's such a different dynamic for the NBA. There are years that you might play the same team two nights in a row, but it might be us here and then tomorrow night we both go to Orlando and play," Clifford said.

"This is totally different. It's nice that we don't have to travel. But it's always nice when you play those to win both of them, so this will be a really good challenge for our team."

Terrence Ross scored 25 points off the bench to pace Orlando on Saturday. Nikola Vucevic collected 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz added 21 points in the win.

Fultz admitted that the quick pace the Magic are using this season is right up his alley.

"I love it. That's what (the coaches have) been trying to get us to do," Fultz said in a postgame interview with Fox Sports. "It started in training camp. I think it's going to be good for everybody. When we are able to get out and run, you get options ahead of the ball. It's hard to guard."

