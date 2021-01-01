Rockets first-year coach Stephen Silas earned his first career victory on Thursday, a result that warranted analysis of how Houston is jelling and what steps remain for the Rockets to improve.

Silas acknowledged that the Rockets are a "work in progress" on defense. The pairing of All-Star guards James Harden and John Wall, on display for the first time after COVID-19 protocols sidelined Wall for the first two games, showed potential but requires additional tweaks.

But one aspect of the Rockets' 122-119 home win over the Sacramento Kings, whom the Rockets will host again on Saturday, needed only the most basic assessment. With the Rockets trailing inside the final five minutes, Harden took control and had a hand in the final 18 points for Houston while posting 33 points and eight assists and steering the way to triumph.

"It felt a lot better being on his side than the other side for years, that's for sure," Silas said. "He's an amazing talent. He can make other players better with his smarts and knowing the angles and get to the free-throw line. I thought there were some opportunities that he had that he didn't get the call, but he stayed aggressive and shot 11 free throws, and then the 3s.

"He's the best in the world at those step-back 3s. He's one of the best players in the world -- period. To see it up close and personal and have him do it on the team that I'm coaching is amazing."

Harden and Wall combined for 55 points and 17 assists with 11 turnovers. The Rockets are actively working to make the partnership work in terms of keeping Harden aggressive when Wall has the ball. There is no questioning their effectiveness offensively when Harden has it.

What the Kings have established at this early stage of the season is an egalitarian approach offensively. Sacramento entered the back-to-back against the Rockets with six players averaging double figures in scoring, and on Thursday produced three 20-point scorers while Buddy Hield added 19 points plus a team-leading five 3-pointers.

That unselfish play has made the Kings a difficult team to defend, for at any crucial point of a game more than one option is capable of providing a key basket. The starting backcourt of De'Aaron Fox (22 points, six assists) and Hield shared the scoring load in the first quarter with support from center Richaun Holmes (22 points and 13 rebounds).

When the Rockets pushed to a game-high 10-point lead in the third quarter, Fox and Harrison Barnes (24 points, eight rebounds) led the surge back into contention and were instrumental in helping the Kings establish a seven-point lead midway through the final period.

Houston, armed with the best player on the floor in Harden, found a way down the stretch. But the Kings have showcased a willingness to share the responsibility and developed a blueprint that just might make them a viable threat for a postseason berth in the Western Conference.

"For us, for who we are as a team, this is how we have to play to give ourselves a chance to win," Kings coach Luke Walton said. "So I was very happy to see that."

