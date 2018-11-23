MIA
Richardson has 12-point in 4th, leads Heat past Bulls

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Erik Spoelstra gave the ball to Josh Richardson.

Richardson scored 12 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 103-96 on Friday night.

Spoelstra decided to go without Dwyane Wade in the closing minutes.

''I didn't necessarily do it on purpose, but I did want to see that group finish without Dwyane,'' Spoelstra said. ''I did not want to see him go in there and all of a sudden everyone defer to him. We're going to need that, obviously, because Dwyane is obviously one of the best ever in this league in closing games, but J Rich (Richardson) has been in this situation before a few times. I thought his poise and preparation to get to the proper sports was much better, much more detailed, and even made some plays outs of that, which shows growth.''

Wade has taken notice of Richardson's rise as a go-to-player in the Miami offense.

''I think he understands that he's our guy. We're going to him. He's picking up the phone every time we call him for the most part,'' said Wade.

Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and the Heat held on after nearly squandering a 26-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Zach LaVine got the Bulls to 87-84 with 6:07 left, but Richardson had back-to-back baskets and Wayne Ellington answered with a 3. Richardson made his fifth 3 to put the Heat up 100-90 with 2:00 left.

Justin Holiday had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, and LaVine added 24.

''Again, we continue to show ourselves what we're capable of doing but at the same time we show what we're capable of doing negatively as well, too,'' Holiday said.

Within a minute in the second quarter, Whiteside shot two airballs on free throws. His first airball came on the front end of a shooting foul, then he did it again trying to convert a three-point play. Whiteside could get a chuckle about it because the Heat were on a 20-2 run, where he scored 12 point. The Heat outscored the Bulls 32-13 in the second quarter. Whiteside was perfect from the floor in the second quarter, making all five of his attempts, while going 2 for 7 from the free throw line.

The Bulls were horrific in the second quarter, making only 2 of 19 field goal attempts, while committing nine turnovers. Whiteside provided the defensive presence for the Heat by blocking three shots in the quarter.

''That was the difference. It's been a tough quarter for us all year long. We just didn't have any resiliency in that second quarter to fight through the tough times,'' said Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg.

The Heat led 60-39 at the half. Richardson finished with 13 points in the half for Miami and Holiday led the Bulls with 17 points in the half.

The Heat led by as many as 26 in the second quarter, but the Bulls were able to get within four points in the fourth quarter. Chicago went on a 9-0 run midway through the third quarter. LaVine capped it off with a dunk. Then in the fourth quarter, Parker scored six consecutive points to get Chicago within 81-77. Parker scored 17 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Heat: James Johnson was in the starting lineup for the first time this season. He underwent surgery for a hernia back in May. ''I'm going to try to fast track him as much as possible but not at the thought of trying to jam in 30 minutes. He's going to be a big part of what we're doing,'' Spoelstra said.

Bulls: Rookie F Chandler Hutchison missed his second straight game with back spasms. ... Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, who sat courtside, drew a loud ovation when he appeared on the video board during the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Toronto on Sunday.

Bulls: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
H. Whiteside
21 C
Z. LaVine
8 PG
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
49.5 Field Goal % 43.4
48.6 Three Point % 43.3
55.2 Free Throw % 86.5
  Offensive rebound by Jabari Parker 0:04
+ 2 Jabari Parker made dunk 0:04
  Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
  Team rebound 0:10
  Zach LaVine missed reverse layup 0:10
+ 1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
  Team rebound 0:15
  Personal foul on Wendell Carter Jr. 0:15
  Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 0:15
  Justise Winslow missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
  Justise Winslow missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
Team Stats
Points 103 96
Field Goals 37-87 (42.5%) 35-94 (37.2%)
3-Pointers 10-34 (29.4%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 19-31 (61.3%) 19-20 (95.0%)
Total Rebounds 59 63
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 38 40
Team 11 11
Assists 20 23
Steals 10 8
Blocks 11 6
Turnovers 14 18
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
J. Richardson SG 0
27 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
J. Holiday SF 7
27 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 7-11 28321825103
home team logo Bulls 5-14 2613302796
O/U 213, CHI +3.5
United Center Chicago, IL
O/U 213, CHI +3.5
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 7-11 108.3 PPG 47.9 RPG 22.2 APG
home team logo Bulls 5-14 104.2 PPG 41.4 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
J. Richardson SG 20.1 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.4 APG 43.5 FG%
J. Holiday SF 11.9 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.2 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Richardson SG 27 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
J. Holiday SF 27 PTS 13 REB 2 AST
42.5 FG% 37.2
29.4 3PT FG% 25.0
61.3 FT% 95.0
Heat
Starters
J. Richardson
H. Whiteside
R. McGruder
W. Ellington
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Richardson 33 27 2 3 1 1 0 3 10/16 5/9 2/2 0 2 37 +10
H. Whiteside 21 18 10 1 1 4 1 3 8/13 0/0 2/7 4 6 34 +6
R. McGruder 32 10 1 2 1 0 1 4 4/13 1/6 1/2 0 1 15 +2
W. Ellington 34 8 2 4 4 2 0 1 3/9 2/8 0/0 0 2 24 -4
J. Johnson 26 3 4 5 0 0 2 1 1/8 1/3 0/0 1 3 15 0
Bench
B. Adebayo
J. Winslow
D. Wade
K. Olynyk
G. Dragic
D. Waiters
T. Johnson
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
D. Jones Jr.
U. Haslem
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Adebayo 26 14 13 2 0 1 2 4 3/8 0/0 8/10 5 8 30 +1
J. Winslow 28 10 10 1 1 1 3 2 2/6 1/3 5/8 0 10 21 +25
D. Wade 24 10 4 2 2 1 4 1 5/10 0/2 0/0 0 4 17 -9
K. Olynyk 12 3 2 0 0 1 1 2 1/4 0/3 1/2 0 2 5 +4
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 103 48 20 10 11 14 21 37/87 10/34 19/31 10 38 198 +35
Bulls
Starters
J. Holiday
Z. LaVine
J. Parker
W. Carter Jr.
R. Arcidiacono
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 39 27 13 2 3 1 4 2 9/16 5/10 4/4 2 11 44 -6
Z. LaVine 35 24 4 9 0 1 3 2 11/27 1/5 1/1 0 4 44 -7
J. Parker 38 23 10 1 1 1 3 4 8/18 0/4 7/8 3 7 34 -1
W. Carter Jr. 13 6 4 2 0 2 2 6 1/2 0/1 4/4 1 3 14 -1
R. Arcidiacono 40 5 5 7 0 0 1 3 2/8 1/4 0/0 1 4 23 +3
Bench
R. Lopez
S. Harrison
C. Payne
C. Felicio
A. Blakeney
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Portis
T. Ulis
R. Alkins
L. Markkanen
C. Hutchison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Lopez 25 9 6 1 0 1 2 3 4/9 0/1 1/1 2 4 16 +9
S. Harrison 17 2 2 0 2 0 0 1 0/7 0/2 2/2 1 1 6 +3
C. Payne 5 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 -8
C. Felicio 5 0 3 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 1 1 -16
A. Blakeney 18 0 3 1 2 0 0 0 0/6 0/1 0/0 0 3 7 -11
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 96 52 23 8 6 18 23 35/94 7/28 19/20 12 40 190 -35
NBA Scores