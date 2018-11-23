ORL
DEN

No Text

Lyles scores season-high 22 as Nuggets beat Magic, 112-87

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

DENVER (AP) Trey Lyles scored a season-high 22 points, Mason Plumlee had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic 112-87 on Friday night.

Nikola Jokic finished with 11 assists and 10 rebounds but fell four points shy of a triple-double. It was the third time this season Jokic missed out on a triple-double because he failed to score 10 or more points.

Jokic assisted on Denver's first four baskets of the game and nearly had a double-double at halftime. He only took seven shots and missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

The Nuggets didn't need him to win their second in a row at home. Lyles and Plumlee provided enough offense off the bench. Lyles finished four points shy of his career best.

Terence Ross led Orlando with 18 points and hit his first seven shots. His first miss came with 7:48 left and Denver comfortably ahead.

The Nuggets led by 11 early in the fourth quarter before pulling away for an easy win. Plumlee scored four straight points, Lyles hit a layup and a three-point play and Jamal Murray, who had 16 points, drained a 3-pointer from the top during a 17-2 run that gave Denver a 27-point lead.

TIP-INS

Magic: Nikola Vucevic had 16 points. ... Former Denver center Timofey Mozgov (sore right knee) has not played this season and coach Steve Clifford said he is ''a ways away'' from returning. ... Orlando has lost 14 of its last 16 games in Denver dating to 2003.

Nuggets: Denver is in the midst of its third back-to-back this season. The Nuggets are now 3-0 on the front end and 2-0 on the second night. ... Denver attempted 11 free throws in the first half after shooting just six at Minnesota on Wednesday night. ... 2018 draft pick Thomas Welsh scored his first NBA points. He finished with five in mop-up time.

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Nuggets: Visits Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
N. Jokic
15 C
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
55.1 Field Goal % 48.9
54.9 Three Point % 48.9
82.7 Free Throw % 82.5
  Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig 0:09
  Jonathon Simmons missed jump shot 0:12
  Defensive rebound by Jarell Martin 0:21
  Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:24
+ 2 Isaiah Briscoe made jump shot, assist by Wesley Iwundu 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Jarell Martin 0:42
  Torrey Craig missed layup 0:44
  Offensive rebound by Malik Beasley 0:56
+ 2 Isaiah Briscoe made finger-roll layup 1:19
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Lydon 1:28
+ 2 Tyler Lydon made dunk 1:28
Team Stats
Points 87 112
Field Goals 32-79 (40.5%) 44-93 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 8-32 (25.0%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 45 57
Offensive 4 12
Defensive 33 39
Team 8 6
Assists 24 33
Steals 7 10
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
A. Gordon PF 00
14 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
6 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 9-10 1922271987
home team logo Nuggets 12-7 21332632112
O/U 211, DEN -8.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
O/U 211, DEN -8.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 9-10 106.6 PPG 43 RPG 26.1 APG
home team logo Nuggets 12-7 110.1 PPG 46.3 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
T. Ross SG 13.1 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.8 APG 43.2 FG%
T. Lyles PF 10.1 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.6 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Ross SG 18 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
T. Lyles PF 22 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
40.5 FG% 47.3
25.0 3PT FG% 32.1
78.9 FT% 88.2
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
D. Augustin
W. Iwundu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vucevic 27 16 8 0 1 0 2 1 7/14 0/2 2/2 2 6 23 -9
A. Gordon 32 14 9 5 1 1 1 1 5/11 1/4 3/4 1 8 34 -20
E. Fournier 31 5 1 5 3 0 2 3 2/10 0/5 1/1 0 1 17 -23
D. Augustin 24 4 1 4 0 0 1 1 1/5 1/4 1/2 0 1 12 -21
W. Iwundu 23 3 3 2 0 0 0 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 3 10 -13
Bench
T. Ross
J. Isaac
M. Bamba
I. Briscoe
J. Simmons
J. Grant
J. Martin
K. Birch
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ross 22 18 0 1 0 0 2 3 7/8 4/5 0/0 0 0 18 -17
J. Isaac 21 9 5 0 1 0 0 3 2/10 0/4 5/6 1 4 15 -2
M. Bamba 14 7 2 2 0 0 1 3 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 2 12 -18
I. Briscoe 5 6 0 0 0 0 1 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 0 5 +2
J. Simmons 7 5 1 0 1 1 1 0 1/2 0/0 3/4 0 1 7 -2
J. Grant 18 0 3 5 0 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 3 11 -6
J. Martin 5 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 4 +2
K. Birch 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +2
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 87 37 24 7 2 13 19 32/79 8/32 15/19 4 33 168 -125
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
P. Millsap
J. Hernangomez
G. Harris
N. Jokic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Murray 35 16 5 6 2 1 4 2 7/18 1/5 1/3 0 5 32 +37
P. Millsap 23 14 7 2 1 2 2 3 5/8 0/0 4/4 1 6 26 +9
J. Hernangomez 32 10 3 1 0 0 0 1 3/4 2/3 2/2 0 3 15 +14
G. Harris 25 9 2 2 1 0 2 1 4/13 1/5 0/0 0 2 14 +7
N. Jokic 22 6 10 11 2 0 0 4 2/7 0/3 2/2 3 7 40 +7
Bench
T. Lyles
M. Plumlee
M. Morris
T. Welsh
M. Beasley
T. Lydon
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Craig
I. Thomas
W. Barton
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Lyles 18 22 2 1 0 0 1 2 9/15 1/5 3/3 1 1 25 +16
M. Plumlee 20 15 11 4 2 2 0 3 6/8 0/0 3/3 3 8 38 +23
M. Morris 25 8 3 4 1 0 0 1 3/7 2/2 0/0 1 2 20 +10
T. Welsh 5 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 1 5 -2
M. Beasley 15 5 1 1 1 0 0 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 0 9 +13
T. Lydon 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 4 -3
D. Akoon-Purcell 4 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 -3
T. Craig 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 3 4 -3
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 232 112 51 33 10 5 11 20 44/93 9/28 15/17 12 39 233 +125
