Durant, Thompson help Warriors beat Blazers, end 4-game skid

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kevin Durant scored 32 points, Klay Thompson had 31 and the Golden State Warriors snapped their worst losing streak since early 2013 at four games, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 125-97 on Friday night.

Durant was 13 of 21 from the field, dished out eight assists, had seven rebounds and three of his team's 11 blocks. Thompson hit five of his first seven shots and grabbed a season-high eight boards for the undermanned two-time defending champions.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry, in a car accident earlier in the day that left him uninjured, sat out again with a strained left groin and fellow All-Star Draymond Green also remained sidelined because of a sprained right toe.

Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points and eight rebounds for Portland on a night Damian Lillard shot just 9 of 24 for 23 points and eight assists. CJ McCollum added 19 points and five assists.

Golden State started the second with a 22-5 burst to build a 46-32 lead midway through the quarter. Durant's driving dunk and three-point play 2:01 before halftime put his team up 59-40.

Coach Steve Kerr knew that once his team returned to better offensive execution - solid screens, sharp cuts, penetrating to the basket - it would lead to more open shots the Warriors hadn't been getting during this recent funk.

The four-game skid was the longest under fifth-year coach Kerr and Golden State hadn't lost more than that consecutively since dropping six straight from Feb. 5-19, 2013.

Quinn Cook, playing in Curry's place, scored 19 points with five 3-pointers as the Warriors went 17 for 32 from deep.

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference were both coming off embarrassing defeats two days earlier: Golden State a 123-95 loss to Oklahoma City and Portland 143-100 at Milwaukee in which the Blazers never led.

The Warriors have won the last eight with the Blazers at home but had lost two straight overall.

CURRY CAR CRASH

Curry was driving a black Porsche on Friday morning en route to work when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car. California Highway Patrol Officer Herman Baza said Curry stopped in the center median and as he waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche. Baza said no one was injured or arrested and that rain was a factor in the crash.

Kerr said his point guard was ''a little shaken up'' from the scare and ''thankfully nobody was hurt and Steph's doing fine.''

The coach then said playfully: ''I think he has another car that he can drive, too. I think he's going to be OK. Or he can borrow one from somebody else.''

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: The Blazers haven't won at Golden State since exactly five years ago, 113-101 on Nov. 23, 2013. ... Portland took two of three from the Warriors last season.

Warriors: Durant notched his eighth 30-point performance this season and Thompson his third. ... Golden State improved to 3-5 without Curry this season. ... In the first, Thompson had his fourth career four-point play. ... The Warriors are 2-3 in the first game of back-to-backs so far - 3-1 the next night. ... With so many games bunched together, the Warriors haven't had time to do much scrimmaging, but DeMarcus Cousins should have more full-speed court time next week and Kerr expects an update on the All-Star center's rehab from Achilles surgery then. ... Curry missed his eighth straight game with a strained left groin and will be out at least through Saturday's matchup with Sacramento. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated that day. ... Green was sidelined for the seventh time in nine games - six of those with the injury and he also sat out last week against Atlanta on a team-issued suspension.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host the Clippers on Sunday riding a four-game winning streak in the series.

Warriors: Host Kings on Saturday having lost the last two at home to Sacramento.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
K. Durant
35 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
27.2 Pts. Per Game 27.2
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
43.4 Field Goal % 51.0
43.8 Three Point % 50.3
90.3 Free Throw % 92.3
  Defensive rebound by Zach Collins 0:00
  Damian Jones missed alley-oop shot 0:05
  Defensive rebound by Damion Lee 0:25
  Wade Baldwin IV missed floating jump shot 0:28
+ 3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bell 0:37
  Personal foul on Caleb Swanigan 0:41
  Team rebound 0:54
  Nik Stauskas missed reverse layup 0:55
  Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Bell 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Quinn Cook 1:15
  Zach Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:20
Team Stats
Points 97 125
Field Goals 38-93 (40.9%) 48-85 (56.5%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 17-32 (53.1%)
Free Throws 12-22 (54.5%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 53 53
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 27 36
Team 13 11
Assists 22 29
Steals 8 11
Blocks 2 11
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 16 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
23 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
K. Durant SF 35
32 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 12-7 2717292497
home team logo Warriors 13-7 24353333125
O/U 218.5, GS -1.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 12-7 114.2 PPG 50.4 RPG 20.5 APG
home team logo Warriors 13-7 115.4 PPG 45.5 RPG 28.2 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 26.4 PPG 5.3 RPG 6.1 APG 43.8 FG%
K. Durant SF 27.2 PPG 7.5 RPG 5.9 APG 50.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 23 PTS 2 REB 8 AST
K. Durant SF 32 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
40.9 FG% 56.5
37.5 3PT FG% 53.1
54.5 FT% 75.0
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
C. McCollum
A. Aminu
J. Layman
Bench
M. Leonard
N. Stauskas
E. Turner
S. Curry
M. Harkless
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
Z. Collins
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Leonard 12 8 6 1 0 0 0 1 4/6 0/0 0/1 5 1 16 -7
N. Stauskas 9 5 0 0 0 1 1 0 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 0 5 -11
E. Turner 27 3 4 4 2 0 1 0 1/5 0/0 1/2 0 4 16 -13
S. Curry 11 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 2 -3
M. Harkless 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0 1 -8
C. Swanigan 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -5
W. Baldwin IV 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -5
Z. Collins 18 0 9 2 1 0 4 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 2 7 10 -4
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 97 40 22 8 2 13 16 38/93 9/24 12/22 13 27 178 -140
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
Q. Cook
A. Iguodala
D. Jones
Bench
S. Livingston
D. Lee
J. Jerebko
K. Looney
J. Bell
J. Evans
S. Curry
D. Cousins
D. Green
A. McKinnie
M. Derrickson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Livingston 16 11 2 3 2 2 0 2 4/7 0/0 3/4 2 0 23 +2
D. Lee 22 8 3 1 1 0 1 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 3 13 +15
J. Jerebko 21 7 7 0 1 0 2 2 2/5 2/4 1/2 2 5 13 +9
K. Looney 21 6 2 4 0 1 1 6 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 2 16 +7
J. Bell 20 5 5 7 2 2 1 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 4 27 +26
J. Evans 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +5
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 125 42 29 11 11 14 22 48/85 17/32 12/16 6 36 233 +140
