UTA
LAL

No Text

LeBron pushes Lakers past Jazz for 7th win in 8 games, 90-83

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and he seized control of an ugly game with nine points in the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' seventh win in eight games, 90-83 over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points while the Lakers struggled in their first game back from an Eastern Conference road trip, committing 24 turnovers and managing just 10 assists all night.

Neither team took a commanding lead in the second half until James hit a layup and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions with 3:15 to play. James then blocked a shot by Alec Burks in the final seconds as Los Angeles held on to snap its seven-game skid against Utah.

Donovan Mitchell scored four points before he bruised his ribs in the second quarter and didn't return, depriving the Jazz of their top scorer.

Burks scored 17 points and Joe Ingles had 16 for the Jazz, who have lost three straight and five of six.

Neither team did much to distinguish itself early on the first game back from Thanksgiving. The Lakers held Utah under 30 percent shooting for most of the first half, but then blew an 11-point lead in the final 3 1/2 minutes while committing 13 turnovers in the first half.

Ingram and Lonzo Ball were Los Angeles' biggest contributors early, with both youngsters going hard to the hoop. James had only four points in 16 minutes at halftime, and he had only five assists on the first 21 field goals by the Lakers' stagnant offense.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Mitchell was 2 of 9 and committed two turnovers before his injury. ... Rudy Gobert had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Lakers: Josh Hart played 14 scoreless minutes despite a strained tendon in his left ankle. ... After returning at 4 a.m. Thanksgiving morning from a trip to Florida and Cleveland, Los Angeles has begun a stretch with six of seven at Staples Center. ... JaVale McGee had 12 points, and Ball added nine points and 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Lakers: Host the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
L. James
23 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
28.9 Pts. Per Game 28.9
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
69.5 Field Goal % 52.0
69.4 Three Point % 52.0
59.8 Free Throw % 73.9
  Defensive rebound by LeBron James 0:10
  Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:13
+ 1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:19
+ 1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
  Personal foul on Joe Ingles 0:19
  Team rebound 0:27
  Alec Burks missed driving layup, blocked by LeBron James 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 0:34
  Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot 0:36
+ 1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
Team Stats
Points 83 90
Field Goals 33-85 (38.8%) 36-79 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 4-23 (17.4%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 49 57
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 34 42
Team 8 10
Assists 22 10
Steals 12 11
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 19 23
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
J. Ingles SF 2
16 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
22 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 8-11 1622252083
home team logo Lakers 11-7 2216262690
O/U 221, LAL -2.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 221, LAL -2.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 8-11 106.2 PPG 42.3 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Lakers 11-7 116.2 PPG 46.4 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
A. Burks SG 7.6 PPG 1.1 RPG 1.1 APG 42.5 FG%
B. Ingram SF 15.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.4 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Burks SG 17 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
B. Ingram SF 24 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
38.8 FG% 45.6
17.4 3PT FG% 30.4
76.5 FT% 61.1
Jazz
Starters
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
D. Favors
R. Rubio
D. Mitchell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Ingles 37 16 8 5 0 0 3 3 7/12 2/4 0/0 1 7 31 -7
R. Gobert 33 13 7 0 1 1 2 1 5/7 0/0 3/5 2 5 20 -10
D. Favors 23 10 3 4 0 0 0 1 5/7 0/0 0/0 2 1 21 -3
R. Rubio 25 7 1 5 2 1 3 3 3/12 0/4 1/1 0 1 18 -6
D. Mitchell 11 4 3 1 2 0 2 1 2/9 0/4 0/0 0 3 9 -2
Starters
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
D. Favors
R. Rubio
D. Mitchell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Ingles 37 16 8 5 0 0 3 3 7/12 2/4 0/0 1 7 31 -7
R. Gobert 33 13 7 0 1 1 2 1 5/7 0/0 3/5 2 5 20 -10
D. Favors 23 10 3 4 0 0 0 1 5/7 0/0 0/0 2 1 21 -3
R. Rubio 25 7 1 5 2 1 3 3 3/12 0/4 1/1 0 1 18 -6
D. Mitchell 11 4 3 1 2 0 2 1 2/9 0/4 0/0 0 3 9 -2
Bench
A. Burks
T. Sefolosha
J. Crowder
R. O'Neale
D. Exum
G. Allen
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Burks 22 17 5 0 1 0 2 3 5/15 1/3 6/7 1 4 21 +1
T. Sefolosha 10 7 4 0 0 0 2 1 2/2 1/1 2/2 0 4 9 -5
J. Crowder 27 5 3 1 3 1 1 2 2/12 0/5 1/2 0 3 13 +4
R. O'Neale 26 2 5 4 1 0 1 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 5 15 -7
D. Exum 18 2 2 2 1 0 2 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 1 7 +2
G. Allen 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 83 41 22 12 3 19 21 33/85 4/23 13/17 7 34 164 -35
Lakers
Starters
B. Ingram
L. James
J. McGee
L. Ball
K. Kuzma
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Ingram 37 24 6 0 2 0 6 3 8/14 2/3 6/10 0 6 26 +10
L. James 35 22 10 7 2 1 5 1 8/17 2/5 4/6 1 9 44 +13
J. McGee 27 12 4 0 3 2 2 3 6/9 0/0 0/0 1 3 19 +8
L. Ball 33 9 10 2 0 1 4 4 4/10 1/2 0/0 0 10 20 +13
K. Kuzma 28 9 6 0 2 0 1 2 4/12 1/5 0/1 0 6 16 +5
Starters
B. Ingram
L. James
J. McGee
L. Ball
K. Kuzma
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Ingram 37 24 6 0 2 0 6 3 8/14 2/3 6/10 0 6 26 +10
L. James 35 22 10 7 2 1 5 1 8/17 2/5 4/6 1 9 44 +13
J. McGee 27 12 4 0 3 2 2 3 6/9 0/0 0/0 1 3 19 +8
L. Ball 33 9 10 2 0 1 4 4 4/10 1/2 0/0 0 10 20 +13
K. Kuzma 28 9 6 0 2 0 1 2 4/12 1/5 0/1 0 6 16 +5
Bench
L. Stephenson
K. Caldwell-Pope
T. Chandler
J. Hart
R. Rondo
M. Beasley
J. Williams
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Wagner
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Stephenson 17 7 3 0 1 0 3 1 3/7 1/2 0/0 2 1 8 +1
K. Caldwell-Pope 26 5 2 1 1 1 1 4 2/7 0/4 1/1 1 1 10 -11
T. Chandler 19 2 4 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 6 -1
J. Hart 14 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2 1 -3
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 90 47 10 11 5 23 20 36/79 7/23 11/18 5 42 150 +35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores