Markkanen scores 32, Bulls beat Magic 90-80

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Chicago Bulls won for just the third time in 15 games, beating the Orlando Magic 90-80 on Friday night.

Markkanen was 12 for 20 from the field in his 10th game since missing the start of the season with a right elbow injury. The 7-footer also went 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Robin Lopez had 14 points for Chicago, and Justin Holiday had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Orlando lost for the fifth time in its last seven games. Evan Fournier scored 24 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 19 rebounds after missing a game for the birth of his son.

Markkanen hit the 30-point mark for the third time in his career. He shook off a slow start after taking just six shots in a 96-93 loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday.

He had the crowd roaring in the third quarter when he drove for a hard dunk on Vucevic.

The Bulls led by as many as 15. Vucevic's turnaround jumper got Orlando within five with 1:37 remaining, but Markkanen hit a jumper and two foul shots to help seal the game for Chicago.

TIP-INS

Magic: F Jonathan Simmons was sidelined by a sprained right ankle. He was injured Wednesday against San Antonio.

Bulls: F Jabari Parker (stomach illness) hopes to return Sunday at Cleveland after missing his fourth straight game. He was still experiencing fatigue and believes he would benefit from another practice before rejoining the rotation. ''When I come in, I want to contribute,'' Parker said. ''I hold myself to a high standard, and I'm gonna try to do my best to contribute to the team.'' ... F Bobby Portis said it's ''not tough at all'' to remain patient as he works his way back from a sprained right ankle. He also dismissed the idea that the banged-up Bulls are snake-bitten. ''I wouldn't say that,'' he said. ... G Cameron Payne sat out with a strained calf.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Miami on Sunday.

Bulls: Visit Cleveland on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
K. Dunn
32 PG
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
53.0 Field Goal % 47.1
53.1 Three Point % 50.0
84.3 Free Throw % 80.0
  Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn 0:07
+ 1 Lauri Markkanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
+ 1 Lauri Markkanen made 1st of 2 free throws 0:18
  Personal foul on D.J. Augustin 0:18
  Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen 0:18
  Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
  Kris Dunn missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:25
  CHI team rebound 0:25
  Personal foul on Nikola Vucevic 0:25
  Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:30
+ 2 Lauri Markkanen made fade-away jump shot 0:40
Team Stats
Points 80 90
Field Goals 28-86 (32.6%) 33-75 (44.0%)
3-Pointers 8-33 (24.2%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 59 56
Offensive 13 9
Defensive 34 41
Team 12 6
Assists 20 23
Steals 4 5
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 0 2
N. Vucevic C 9
19 PTS, 19 REB, 4 AST
L. Markkanen PF 24
32 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 14-17 2019241780
home team logo Bulls 8-25 1927271790
CHI +3, O/U 202.5
United Center Chicago, IL
CHI +3, O/U 202.5
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 14-17 103.5 PPG 42.2 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Bulls 8-25 100.9 PPG 41.2 RPG 21.5 APG
Key Players
E. Fournier SG 15.1 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.6 APG 41.7 FG%
L. Markkanen PF 14.4 PPG 7.1 RPG 0.9 APG 37.8 FG%
Top Scorers
E. Fournier SG 24 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
L. Markkanen PF 32 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
32.6 FG% 44.0
24.2 3PT FG% 29.4
66.7 FT% 73.1
Magic
Starters
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Fournier 34 24 3 6 0 0 4 3 8/15 5/10 3/4 0 3 35 +5
N. Vucevic 36 19 19 4 0 4 0 3 8/19 1/5 2/2 5 14 50 +3
A. Gordon 37 14 12 4 0 1 0 2 4/17 0/3 6/10 5 7 35 +3
D. Augustin 33 8 3 2 0 0 3 3 2/9 0/5 4/4 1 2 12 -9
J. Isaac 19 5 3 0 3 0 0 4 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 2 11 -6
Bench
J. Grant
W. Iwundu
T. Ross
M. Bamba
J. Martin
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
K. Birch
J. Simmons
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Grant 14 4 2 4 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 1 14 -1
W. Iwundu 21 3 0 0 1 0 1 4 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -20
T. Ross 27 2 3 0 0 0 0 2 1/11 0/4 0/0 0 3 5 -10
M. Bamba 10 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 1/4 0 2 3 -13
J. Martin 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 80 47 20 4 5 8 22 28/86 8/33 16/24 13 34 168 -50
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
J. Holiday
W. Carter Jr.
R. Arcidiacono
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Markkanen 36 32 6 3 0 1 2 5 12/20 4/6 4/4 0 6 43 +2
K. Dunn 35 12 8 7 2 0 2 3 4/14 0/1 4/6 0 8 34 -4
J. Holiday 36 11 10 1 1 1 1 1 3/11 0/5 5/5 3 7 24 -4
W. Carter Jr. 24 10 8 0 0 0 0 5 5/8 0/0 0/0 2 6 18 -4
R. Arcidiacono 33 4 3 8 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/3 2/2 0 3 23 +2
Bench
R. Lopez
S. Harrison
C. Hutchison
A. Blakeney
D. Valentine
B. Portis
C. Payne
Z. LaVine
J. Parker
T. Ulis
C. Felicio
R. Alkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Lopez 22 14 4 2 0 1 1 2 5/6 1/1 3/7 2 2 22 +14
S. Harrison 21 4 4 1 1 3 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 4 13 +13
C. Hutchison 16 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 3 8 +17
A. Blakeney 11 1 3 0 1 0 0 1 0/4 0/0 1/2 1 2 5 +14
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 90 50 23 5 6 7 21 33/75 5/17 19/26 9 41 190 +50
