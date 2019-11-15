UTA
Morant scores 25 points, Grizzlies beat Jazz 107-106

  • AP
  • Nov 15, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Ja Morant scored 25 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:32 remaining, Dillon Brooks added 20 point and Memphis beat the Utah Jazz 107-106 on Friday night, spoiling the return of former Grizzlies guard Mike Conley.

Morant's inside basket gave Memphis a 107-105 lead. Utah's Rudy Gobert split a pair of free throws with 53 seconds left and both teams missed shots down the stretch.

Utah had one last chance when the ball was inbounded to Donovan Mitchell with two seconds left. But as Mitchell turned, Solomon Hill stripped the ball away, giving Memphis its third straight win.

The game marked the return of Conley, the long-time Memphis guard who spent his entire career with the Grizzlies until a trade to Utah over the summer. While there was plenty of admiration from his former fan base, Conley struggled, scoring 15 points on 5-for-19 shooting from the field.

Mitchell led the Jazz with 29 points and nine rebounds. Gobert had 23 points and 17 rebounds, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points.

Neither team was able to gain separation in the fourth. There were nine lead changes and seven ties in the final quarter.

Memphis got a boost from Kyle Anderson, who came off the bench to score 13 points. Morant added 12, including a couple of highlight plays for a 53-48 lead at the half.

Mitchell scored 11 and Bogdanovic 10 for Utah.

TIP-INS

Jazz: G Dante Exum was part of the active roster for the game, but did not play. Exum has not played since Jan. 5, rehabbing a partially torn patellar tendon. ... Gobert had his seventh double-double of the season. ... Conley was honored with a tribute video in the first quarter.

Grizzlies: The three games in the Grizzlies winning streak have come by four, two and one point. ... Jae Crowder had 11 points and 10 rebounds. ... All of Kyle Anderson's 13 points came in the first half.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Grizzlies: Host the Denver Nuggets Sunday.

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
J. Morant
12 PG
27.5 Min. Per Game 27.5
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
47.9 Field Goal % 47.3
47.1 Three Point % 47.7
81.7 Free Throw % 74.5
  MEM team rebound 0:00
  Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Solomon Hill 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 0:02
  Ja Morant missed floating jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder 0:25
  Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot 0:29
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert 0:35
  Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:38
+ 1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:53
  UTA team rebound 0:53
Team Stats
Points 106 107
Field Goals 35-87 (40.2%) 43-96 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 9-34 (26.5%) 10-35 (28.6%)
Free Throws 27-32 (84.4%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 61 51
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 36 37
Team 16 5
Assists 17 25
Steals 5 6
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 16 23
Technicals 0 1
D. Mitchell SG 45
29 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
J. Morant PG 12
25 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 8-4 26223127106
home team logo Grizzlies 5-7 23302430107
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 8-4 104.5 PPG 44.1 RPG 20.0 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 5-7 110.0 PPG 45.8 RPG 26.9 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 25.1 PPG 5.2 RPG 4.1 APG 48.4 FG%
J. Morant PG 18.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 5.8 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 29 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
J. Morant PG 25 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
40.2 FG% 44.8
26.5 3PT FG% 28.6
84.4 FT% 84.6
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
B. Bogdanovic
M. Conley
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 29 9 5 9/21 1/8 10/10 3 36 2 1 2 0 9 -6 49
R. Gobert 23 17 1 9/11 0/0 5/7 1 36 0 5 3 7 10 +10 44
B. Bogdanovic 20 1 0 6/15 3/7 5/6 1 34 0 0 1 1 0 +7 20
M. Conley 15 4 3 5/19 2/8 3/5 1 35 1 0 1 1 3 +7 25
R. O'Neale 5 8 3 1/5 1/4 2/2 4 34 1 0 0 0 8 +2 20
Bench
E. Mudiay
J. Ingles
J. Green
T. Bradley
E. Davis
G. Niang
S. Kidd
N. Williams-Goss
D. Exum
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Mudiay 7 1 2 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 3 0 1 -8 9
J. Ingles 5 2 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 0 2 +4 10
J. Green 2 1 1 0/5 0/2 2/2 1 20 1 0 2 0 1 -10 4
T. Bradley 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 2 -11 1
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kidd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 45 17 35/87 9/34 27/32 16 235 5 6 14 9 36 -5 182
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Morant
D. Brooks
J. Crowder
J. Valanciunas
J. Jackson Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Morant 25 4 8 9/22 2/6 5/6 0 30 1 0 2 1 3 +9 44
D. Brooks 20 2 2 7/15 3/6 3/4 5 30 1 1 2 0 2 +15 26
J. Crowder 11 10 4 4/8 3/6 0/0 2 30 0 0 1 0 10 -6 28
J. Valanciunas 10 8 2 4/6 0/1 2/2 3 29 0 1 2 1 7 +10 21
J. Jackson Jr. 9 7 1 4/13 0/6 1/1 6 28 0 1 0 3 4 -6 19
Bench
K. Anderson
B. Clarke
T. Jones
S. Hill
M. Guduric
B. Caboclo
G. Allen
Y. Watanabe
J. Jackson
D. Melton
J. Konchar
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Anderson 13 7 2 6/9 1/2 0/0 2 22 0 1 1 2 5 +2 24
B. Clarke 10 4 0 5/7 0/0 0/0 1 18 1 1 2 1 3 -9 14
T. Jones 7 0 5 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 17 2 0 0 0 0 -8 19
S. Hill 2 4 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 1 3 +7 7
M. Guduric 0 0 1 0/6 0/4 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 0 -9 1
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 46 25 43/96 10/35 11/13 23 235 6 5 11 9 37 +5 203
