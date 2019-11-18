CLE
Randle, Morris guide Knicks over Cavs 123-105

  • Nov 18, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) A week made a big difference for the New York Knicks.

Julius Randle scored 30 points, Marcus Morris Sr. added 23 and the Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-105 Monday night to avenge a 21-point home loss eight days prior. R.J. Barrett added 15 points and Damyean Dotson had 11 for New York.

In their first meeting November 10, the Cavaliers came into Madison Square Garden and posted a 108-87 victory. This time, they never led.

''We got off to a good start,'' Randle said. ''I think the start was everything. We started out 4 of 14 last week and never got going.''

Kevin Porter Jr. led Cleveland with 18 points. Collin Sexton and Alfonzo McKinnie each had 14.

Kevin Love, who had 17 points in the first meeting, did not play due to back tightness, the first game he's missed this season.

''He's a great player, a champion,'' Barrett said ''Having him out was, I wouldn't say great. But, we didn't have Mitch (Mitchell Robinson) last time so it's even now.''

The Knicks scored the first four points and never trailed. Randle had 15 points in the first quarter as the Knicks built two 16-point leads before settling for a 32-20 advantage at the end of the quarter.

The Cavaliers pulled within 36-31, but the Knicks followed with a 24-8 run and took a 60-39 lead on Randle's 3-pointer with 2:26 left in the half.

Randle had 23 points at halftime as the Knicks took a 64-51 advantage into the break.

Cleveland is also without Larry Nance Jr., who is out with a left thumb sprain.

''We were missing two really good players,'' Cavaliers coach John Beilein said. ''We are not real deep as it is. We were missing one of our best, if not our best player, and our power sixth man. And with a team that is not deep, that is a really big difference.''

The Cavaliers never got closer. The Knicks scored the first six points of the second half and increased their lead to 90-65 on Dotson's long jumper with 3:25 remaining in the third.

The Knicks led 94-71 after three quarters and extended their lead to a game-high 27 points on Randle's bucket with 9:17 remaining.

Cleveland only managed to get within 16 in the game's final minute.

Jordan Clarkson (13), Brandon Knight (12) and Darius Garland (10) also reached double figures in points for Cleveland.

''All of these wins feel good,'' Knicks coach David Fizdale said. ''Obviously, we didn't like the last time they came here.''

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: After shooting at least 80% from the foul line in six straight games, their longest streak since 2017, the Cavaliers shot a dismal 53.3% (16 of 30). ... Porter replaced Love in the starting lineup.

Knicks: No Knick has reached double-digit assists in a game this season. Barrett's nine against the Bulls on November 12 is a season high for the team. ... New York did not commit a turnover in the first quarter while pressuring the Cavaliers into nine. ... The Knicks' 10 blocks tied a season high. They also recorded 10 against Orlando on October 30.

WELCOME MAT

Heading into Monday night, the Cavaliers had won their last 11 games against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the longest winning streak ever recorded by a visiting team at MSG, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. They hadn't lost to the Knicks in New York since suffering a 117-86 blowout on January 30, 2014.

MAKING A BEILEIN TO MSG

Beilein is in his comfort zone at Madison Square Garden. His teams had won 10 straight games there, including his first game as the Cavaliers' coach on November 10. His Michigan teams won their last nine meetings at MSG, including the Big Ten Tournament Championship in 2018. Before Monday, the last time a Beilein-led team lost at MSG was on November 21, 2008, in the 2K Sports Classic against Duke (71-56).

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Cleveland visits the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Knicks: New York visits the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

K. Porter SG 4
18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
J. Randle PF 30
30 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
Knicks
Starters
J. Randle
M. Morris
R. Barrett
T. Gibson
F. Ntilikina
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Randle 30 7 4 12/17 3/5 3/5 4 31 2 1 1 2 5 +24 47
M. Morris 23 6 1 5/13 1/3 12/13 1 33 1 2 1 3 3 +27 33
R. Barrett 15 2 1 5/13 1/1 4/5 2 24 2 2 1 1 1 +12 22
T. Gibson 7 8 1 2/6 0/0 3/4 3 15 0 0 0 6 2 +17 17
F. Ntilikina 6 1 6 3/7 0/2 0/0 5 29 1 0 1 1 0 +22 19
Starters
J. Randle
M. Morris
R. Barrett
T. Gibson
F. Ntilikina
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Randle 30 7 4 12/17 3/5 3/5 4 31 2 1 1 2 5 +24 47
M. Morris 23 6 1 5/13 1/3 12/13 1 33 1 2 1 3 3 +27 33
R. Barrett 15 2 1 5/13 1/1 4/5 2 24 2 2 1 1 1 +12 22
T. Gibson 7 8 1 2/6 0/0 3/4 3 15 0 0 0 6 2 +17 17
F. Ntilikina 6 1 6 3/7 0/2 0/0 5 29 1 0 1 1 0 +22 19
Bench
D. Dotson
D. Smith Jr.
B. Portis
M. Robinson
K. Knox
W. Ellington
R. Bullock
E. Payton
K. Allen
A. Trier
I. Rabb
I. Brazdeikis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Dotson 11 1 0 5/10 1/5 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 1 -5 12
D. Smith Jr. 8 2 1 3/6 0/0 2/2 1 18 0 0 1 0 2 -4 11
B. Portis 7 7 1 3/8 1/2 0/0 1 22 1 1 1 1 6 +3 17
M. Robinson 7 8 0 3/7 0/0 1/2 5 16 0 4 1 4 4 -4 18
K. Knox 6 3 2 2/10 0/4 2/4 1 19 1 0 0 1 2 -13 14
W. Ellington 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 2 +11 5
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brazdeikis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 47 17 44/98 8/23 27/35 24 234 8 10 7 19 28 +90 215
NBA Scores