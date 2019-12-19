UTA
ATL

No Text

Donovan goes for 30 as Jazz outlast Hawks 111-106

  • AP
  • Dec 19, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored two of his 30 points on a tricky baseline drive that put Utah ahead for good and the Jazz beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-106 Thursday night.

Mitchell faked a pass from under the basket before slamming the breaks and connecting from beneath the backboard with 3:47 left. That made it 101-99, and he cemented the win with two free throws with 13 seconds left.

The Jazz won their fourth straight game by dominating near the rim. They outscored the Hawks 62-46 in the paint and outrebounded them 52-39. Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Utah.

Point guard Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points, but Atlanta lost its sixth consecutive game. Jabari Parker scored 23 points.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Starting point guard Michael Conley missed his eighth straight game with a strained left hamstring. For the most part, Mitchell worked in his place.

Hawks: Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce juggled his starting lineup in the wake of a five-game losing streak, inserting center Bruno Fernando and rookie Cam Reddish in place of Parker and DeAndre’ Bembry. Looking for more energy, the Hawks also got nine rebounds from Parker and 14 points from Reddish.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Play Saturday at Charlotte in the second game of a three-game trip.

Hawks: Play Saturday at Brooklyn.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
T. Young
11 PG
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
28.3 Pts. Per Game 28.3
8.5 Ast. Per Game 8.5
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
45.7 Field Goal % 44.3
45.0 Three Point % 44.5
84.3 Free Throw % 85.3
  Defensive rebound by Jabari Parker 0:00
  Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
  UTA team rebound 0:02
  Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on Jabari Parker 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert 0:02
  Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:05
  Defensive rebound by Jabari Parker 0:06
  Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:07
  UTA team rebound 0:07
  Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
Team Stats
Points 111 106
Field Goals 39-83 (47.0%) 39-90 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 27-38 (71.1%) 17-19 (89.5%)
Total Rebounds 59 49
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 40 34
Team 6 9
Assists 18 24
Steals 8 8
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 18 16
Fouls 17 27
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
30 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
T. Young PG 11
30 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 17-11 28243128111
home team logo Hawks 6-23 30262822106
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 17-11 107.1 PPG 45.6 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Hawks 6-23 108.5 PPG 41.9 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 25.2 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.7 APG 45.3 FG%
T. Young PG 28.3 PPG 4.2 RPG 8.5 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 30 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
T. Young PG 30 PTS 5 REB 8 AST
47.0 FG% 43.3
25.0 3PT FG% 37.9
71.1 FT% 89.5
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
B. Bogdanovic
J. Ingles
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 30 5 5 12/22 1/6 5/5 3 36 1 0 4 1 4 0 42
R. Gobert 20 13 1 5/9 0/0 10/19 2 37 0 3 3 4 9 +16 35
B. Bogdanovic 19 9 2 6/16 1/6 6/7 1 37 0 0 4 1 8 +16 28
J. Ingles 14 7 5 5/10 2/5 2/2 4 36 2 0 3 4 3 +8 30
R. O'Neale 5 7 2 2/4 0/1 1/1 4 29 3 1 1 0 7 +15 19
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
B. Bogdanovic
J. Ingles
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 30 5 5 12/22 1/6 5/5 3 36 1 0 4 1 4 0 42
R. Gobert 20 13 1 5/9 0/0 10/19 2 37 0 3 3 4 9 +16 35
B. Bogdanovic 19 9 2 6/16 1/6 6/7 1 37 0 0 4 1 8 +16 28
J. Ingles 14 7 5 5/10 2/5 2/2 4 36 2 0 3 4 3 +8 30
R. O'Neale 5 7 2 2/4 0/1 1/1 4 29 3 1 1 0 7 +15 19
Bench
E. Mudiay
J. Green
G. Niang
E. Davis
M. Conley
N. Williams-Goss
D. Exum
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
T. Bradley
M. Oni
J. Morgan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Mudiay 10 4 1 3/9 2/4 2/2 0 18 0 1 0 1 3 +4 17
J. Green 7 3 1 3/7 0/1 1/2 0 15 0 0 0 1 2 -11 12
G. Niang 6 2 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 2 18 1 0 2 0 2 -12 7
E. Davis 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 1 1 1 2 -11 6
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 53 18 39/83 6/24 27/38 17 236 8 6 18 13 40 +25 196
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
K. Huerter
C. Reddish
D. Hunter
B. Fernando
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 30 5 8 9/28 3/11 9/11 2 40 1 0 2 1 4 -6 50
K. Huerter 17 4 2 6/13 3/7 2/2 4 32 1 0 2 0 4 -5 24
C. Reddish 14 4 1 4/10 2/4 4/4 1 34 3 0 3 0 4 +1 20
D. Hunter 5 2 0 2/6 1/1 0/0 4 23 0 0 1 0 2 -10 6
B. Fernando 4 6 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 4 17 0 0 3 2 4 -4 9
Starters
T. Young
K. Huerter
C. Reddish
D. Hunter
B. Fernando
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 30 5 8 9/28 3/11 9/11 2 40 1 0 2 1 4 -6 50
K. Huerter 17 4 2 6/13 3/7 2/2 4 32 1 0 2 0 4 -5 24
C. Reddish 14 4 1 4/10 2/4 4/4 1 34 3 0 3 0 4 +1 20
D. Hunter 5 2 0 2/6 1/1 0/0 4 23 0 0 1 0 2 -10 6
B. Fernando 4 6 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 4 17 0 0 3 2 4 -4 9
Bench
J. Parker
A. Len
D. Bembry
A. Crabbe
E. Turner
C. Parsons
V. Carter
D. Jones
B. Goodwin
C. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Parker 23 9 5 10/16 1/3 2/2 3 23 1 0 2 2 7 +1 41
A. Len 4 4 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 6 16 1 0 3 0 4 -7 12
D. Bembry 4 2 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 20 1 1 0 0 2 +6 14
A. Crabbe 3 3 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 23 0 0 0 1 2 0 8
E. Turner 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 -1 3
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 40 24 39/90 11/29 17/19 27 236 8 1 16 6 34 -25 187
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola