Rockets survive sloppy fourth quarter, beat Kings 113-104

  • AP
  • Dec 24, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) One week after setting a franchise record by coming back from 25 point down to win, the Houston Rockets nearly went the other way after taking a big lead against Sacramento.

Like it has much of the season, Houston's defense made the difference down the stretch when the Rockets offense went silent.

James Harden scored 34 points, Russell Westbrook had 28 and the Rockets overcame one of their worst fourth quarters of the season to beat the Kings 113-104 on Monday night.

''I thought we did a good job defending at a high rate, staying true to ourselves and leaning on our defense, not our offense,'' Westbrook said. ''We lean on our defense every night. We have obviously a great offense, a lethal offense, but we lean on our defense.''

Clint Capela added 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Rockets won their seventh straight on the road.

It didn't come easily.

Two weeks after losing to the Kings on Nemanja Bjelica's buzzer-beating 33-footer, the Rockets squandered most of a 25-point lead before holding on at the end.

That was in stark contrast to Houston's win over San Antonio on Dec. 16 when the Rockets rallied from down and beat the Spurs 109-107.

''A 10- or 15-point lead was like a five-point lead back in the day,'' Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said. ''They got hot and they did what they were supposed to do. We made some mistakes but a win here is a good win.''

The Rockets won despite shooting 3 of 17 in the fourth quarter. All three baskets were 3-pointers, including one by Westbrook that put Houston ahead 107-96 after the Kings had pulled within six.

Harden made a 3-pointer then added a pair of late free throws.

''We just got lax,'' Harden said. ''That's just human nature. You get up 18, 20 points and you start doing things that you weren't doing to gain the lead. It happens.''

De'Aaron Fox tied his career-high of 31 points and had nine rebounds and six assists for Sacramento. Richaun Holmes added 12 points and 14 rebounds. The Kings have lost four straight.

''We didn't do the little things well enough tonight to win the game,'' Sacramento coach Luke Walton said.

Houston built a 16-point lead in the first quarter despite slow starts by Harden and Westbrook. The two took five shots total in the opening period and had nine points combined, while House and Capela handled the scoring load early.

The Rockets big two got going after that. Harden scored 13 in the second quarter and Westbrook had 10.

Houston pulled away in the third and led 86-61 following a short jumper by Harden.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Westbrook's streak of 30 points or more ended at three games. . Ben McLemore scored eight points against his former team. McLemore was Sacramento's first-round pick (seventh overall) in 2013.

Kings: Trevor Ariza had 12 points and six rebounds off the bench. . Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) did not play.

HIELD SITS OUT FOURTH Buddy Hield is Sacramento's leading scorer but was on the bench the entire fourth quarter. He finished with 10 points on 3 of 12 shooting. ''I played the guys that had it going,'' Walton said. ''It wasn't a punishment at all. It was more, `Look, we're a team and we're trying to win out here and if these guys are going well, well then we keep rolling with them.'''

DON'T FORGET

Westbrook said Bjelica's buzzer-beater on Dec. 9 was a source of motivation going into the game. ''We definitely had it on our radar and I made sure that we all knew that coming in,'' Westbrook said.

MISSED FREEBIES

Fox scored 19 in the fourth quarter but missed five free throws over the final 6 minutes.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Play the Warriors on Wednesday in San Francisco. Houston has won six of the last eight against Golden State.

Kings: Play Minnesota at Golden 1 Center on Thursday. The two teams split four games last season, each winning twice at home.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
B. Hield
24 SG
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
45.1 Field Goal % 41.6
44.7 Three Point % 41.5
87.8 Free Throw % 83.3
  Richaun Holmes missed dunk 0:20
  Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker 0:20
  De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
  Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica 0:34
  Russell Westbrook missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:36
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 0:36
  Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes 0:36
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 0:42
  Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes 0:53
  James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr. 1:13
Team Stats
Points 113 104
Field Goals 39-87 (44.8%) 41-87 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 15-39 (38.5%) 7-30 (23.3%)
Free Throws 20-23 (87.0%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 43 62
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 33 38
Team 4 13
Assists 18 20
Steals 10 4
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 11 17
Fouls 22 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
34 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
D. Fox PG 5
31 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 21-9 37283216113
home team logo Kings 12-18 21362225104
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 21-9 120.2 PPG 47.2 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Kings 12-18 105.1 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 38.8 PPG 5.8 RPG 7.5 APG 44.9 FG%
D. Fox PG 17.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 6.8 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 34 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
D. Fox PG 31 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
44.8 FG% 47.1
38.5 3PT FG% 23.3
87.0 FT% 65.2
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
R. Westbrook
C. Capela
D. House Jr.
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 34 5 5 10/19 4/11 10/12 2 37 2 1 3 0 5 +7 49
R. Westbrook 28 7 6 10/22 3/4 5/6 5 40 1 0 3 0 7 +19 45
C. Capela 15 14 2 6/13 0/0 3/3 4 40 0 2 3 3 11 +12 32
D. House Jr. 14 2 0 5/10 4/8 0/0 4 32 1 0 1 0 2 +15 16
P. Tucker 5 10 4 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 39 3 0 0 3 7 +18 26
Bench
B. McLemore
A. Rivers
G. Clark
T. Sefolosha
E. Gordon
M. Frazier
C. Clemons
T. Chandler
I. Hartenstein
Nene
G. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. McLemore 8 1 0 2/9 2/7 2/2 4 23 3 0 1 0 1 -5 11
A. Rivers 7 0 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 -12 7
G. Clark 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 -9 4
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 39 18 39/87 15/39 20/23 22 236 10 3 11 6 33 +45 190
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
R. Holmes
M. Bagley III
B. Hield
H. Barnes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Fox 31 9 6 13/21 1/4 4/9 2 35 1 0 3 2 7 -8 50
R. Holmes 12 13 3 5/8 0/0 2/2 4 30 2 1 5 2 11 -7 29
M. Bagley III 11 6 0 5/11 0/1 1/1 2 23 0 1 2 2 4 -18 16
B. Hield 10 3 4 3/12 1/8 3/4 1 27 0 0 1 0 3 -23 20
H. Barnes 9 4 1 3/10 0/4 3/3 2 30 0 0 1 0 4 -24 14
Bench
T. Ariza
N. Bjelica
C. Joseph
D. Dedmon
B. Bogdanovic
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
J. James
Y. Ferrell
K. Guy
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ariza 12 6 2 4/8 2/5 2/2 4 34 1 0 2 3 3 +18 21
N. Bjelica 10 2 2 4/11 2/6 0/0 3 29 0 2 1 0 2 +1 17
C. Joseph 9 6 2 4/6 1/2 0/2 6 28 0 0 2 2 4 +16 17
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bogdanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 49 20 41/87 7/30 15/23 24 236 4 4 17 11 38 -45 184
NBA Scores