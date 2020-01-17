DEN
Nuggets hold off Warriors in overtime 134-131

  • Jan 17, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Malik Beasley made two free throws with 8.9 seconds left in overtime, and the short-handed Denver Nuggets handed the Golden State Warriors their 10th consecutive loss with a 134-131 victory Thursday night.

Will Barton had a season-high 31 points in Denver's fifth win in six games. Nikola Jokic added 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and Beasley finished with 27 points.

The Nuggets played without injured starters Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.

Alec Burks scored 25 for Golden State, and D'Angelo Russell had 21 points and six assists. It's the longest slide for the Warriors since they also dropped 10 in a row March 9-24, 2002.

Denver trailed by 19 in the first half, but went on a late run to force overtime. The Nuggets then scored eight straight in the extra period, but couldn't shake Golden State until Beasley's two free throws.

The Warriors' Damion Lee missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Denver closed the fourth quarter on an 11-5 run. Jokic's short hook tied the game at 113 after Eric Paschall's 3-pointer had given the Warriors a two-point lead. Burks missed a 3-pointer at the end of regulation.

Denver lost its poise earlier in the game.

An angry Jokic was whistled for a technical foul in the second quarter and had to be ushered away from officials by coach Mike Malone. Moments later after Jokic scored on a tip-in, Barton was hit with a technical.

Golden State led 62-45 at halftime.

THOMPSON TAKES SHOTS

Golden State star Klay Thompson was on the court in uniform taking shots before the game, a significant and symbolic moment in his recovery from ACL surgery. Thompson has not played this season. The Warriors plan to re-evaluate his situation during the All-Star break.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Mason Plumlee scored five straight in overtime for Denver, four coming on putbacks. ... Millsap and Harris continue to be sidelined by knee and groin injuries, respectively. Murray sprained his left ankle during Wednesday's game with Charlotte.

Warriors: Jacob Evans III suffered a concussion and broken nose during Tuesday's loss to Dallas. Evans has entered into the NBA's concussion protocol and will wear a protective mask once he is cleared to return.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Play the Pacers on Sunday in Denver. The Nuggets have a 10-game winning streak at home against Indiana.

Warriors: Play the Magic on Saturday at Chase Center. Golden State lost in Orlando earlier this season but has won six straight at home against the Magic.

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 19
GS Warriors 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   DEN team rebound  
11:35   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:23   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
11:08   Draymond Green missed jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
10:58 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
10:39 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 3-3
10:19   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
10:00   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:54   Glenn Robinson III missed layup, blocked by Will Barton  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
9:47 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 3-6
9:37   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
9:30 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 3-9
9:11   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:04   Bad pass turnover on Torrey Craig, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
9:00   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:39   Shooting foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
8:39 +1 Monte Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 4-9
8:39 +1 Monte Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
8:30   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:22   Will Barton missed layup  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
8:15 +3 Glenn Robinson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 5-12
7:54 +2 Will Barton made jump shot 7-12
7:56 +2 Will Barton made floating jump shot 7-12
7:37   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
7:27   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
7:07 +2 Damion Lee made finger-roll layup, assist by Glenn Robinson III 7-14
6:48   Jerami Grant missed driving layup  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
6:43   Glenn Robinson III missed alley-oop shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:32   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Damion Lee  
6:27   Traveling violation turnover on Damion Lee  
6:12   Nikola Jokic missed reverse layup  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
6:06   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:55   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
5:50   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
5:43 +2 Glenn Robinson III made layup, assist by Draymond Green 7-16
5:22 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot 9-16
5:08 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made driving layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 9-18
5:08   Shooting foul on Will Barton  
5:08 +1 Willie Cauley-Stein made free throw 9-19
4:56   PJ Dozier missed jump shot, blocked by Draymond Green  
4:51   Michael Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
4:39   Bad pass turnover on Glenn Robinson III, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
4:33 +3 Juancho Hernangomez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 12-19
4:11   Draymond Green missed floating jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
4:02   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
3:46   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:38   Violation  
3:29   Lost ball turnover on Mason Plumlee, stolen by Jordan Poole  
3:24 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Jordan Poole 12-21
3:17   Offensive foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
3:17   Turnover on Juancho Hernangomez  
3:07   Offensive foul on Marquese Chriss  
3:07   Turnover on Marquese Chriss  
2:56   PJ Dozier missed jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
2:48   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
2:48 +1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 12-22
2:48 +1 Damion Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-23
2:35   Juancho Hernangomez missed driving layup  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
2:23 +2 Jordan Poole made reverse layup, assist by Marquese Chriss 12-25
2:17 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 15-25
2:06 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 15-28
1:49   PJ Dozier missed layup  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
1:43 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 15-31
1:29   Malik Beasley missed jump shot, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
1:22   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
1:11   Bad pass turnover on Mason Plumlee, stolen by Marquese Chriss  
0:55 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Spellman 15-34
0:41   Shooting foul on Omari Spellman  
0:41 +1 Mason Plumlee made 1st of 2 free throws 16-34
0:41 +1 Mason Plumlee made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-34
0:32   Bad pass turnover on Alec Burks, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
0:24   Juancho Hernangomez missed dunk  
0:18   Offensive rebound by Monte Morris  
0:08   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
0:06   Offensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
0:06   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
0:06 +1 Mason Plumlee made 1st of 2 free throws 18-34
0:06 +1 Mason Plumlee made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-34
0:02   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 26
GS Warriors 28

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
11:38 +2 Nikola Jokic made reverse layup, assist by Mason Plumlee 21-34
11:31   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
11:15   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
11:08 +2 Nikola Jokic made reverse layup, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 23-34
10:50 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 23-37
10:35   Shooting foul on D'Angelo Russell  
10:35 +1 Monte Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 24-37
10:35 +1 Monte Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
10:20   Omari Spellman missed finger-roll layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
10:10   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
9:59   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
9:44   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
9:44 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 25-38
9:44 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-39
9:33   Michael Porter Jr. missed layup  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
9:33   Mason Plumlee missed dunk  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
9:31   DEN team rebound  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
9:25   Nikola Jokic missed hook shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
9:24   Mason Plumlee missed dunk  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
9:08   D'Angelo Russell missed layup, blocked by Mason Plumlee  
9:07   GS team rebound  
8:50 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 27-42
9:04 +3 Omari Spellman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 25-42
8:50 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 27-42
8:38   Out of bounds turnover on Omari Spellman  
8:17 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 30-42
7:53 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by Omari Spellman 30-44
7:39 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 33-44
7:23   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
7:11 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 36-44
6:44 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made driving layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 36-46
6:23   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:16   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
5:54 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 39-46
5:32   Lost ball turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Jerami Grant  
5:17 +2 Jerami Grant made reverse layup 41-46
5:03   Lost ball turnover on Damion Lee, stolen by Torrey Craig  
4:57   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
4:42   Bad pass turnover on Alec Burks, stolen by Torrey Craig  
4:42   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
4:30   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
4:15   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
4:07   Nikola Jokic missed driving layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
3:55   Bad pass turnover on Glenn Robinson III, stolen by Malik Beasley  
3:50   Malik Beasley missed driving layup, blocked by Draymond Green  
3:49   GS team rebound  
3:39 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 41-49
3:25 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Will Barton 43-49
3:08 +2 Glenn Robinson III made finger-roll layup, assist by Draymond Green 43-51
3:08   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
3:08 +1 Glenn Robinson III made free throw 43-52
2:53   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
2:45 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 43-55
2:25   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
2:23   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:23 +1 Damion Lee made free throw 43-56
2:13   Draymond Green missed layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
2:07   Will Barton missed layup  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
2:06 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 45-56
2:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:03 +1 Damion Lee made free throw 45-57
1:49   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
1:37   DEN team rebound  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
1:29   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
1:16   Bad pass turnover on Alec Burks, stolen by Will Barton  
1:09   Offensive foul on Nikola Jokic  
1:09   Turnover on Nikola Jokic  
0:56 +2 Damion Lee made floating jump shot 45-59
0:46   Bad pass turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
0:42 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 45-62
0:23   DEN team rebound  
0:16   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
0:19   Monte Morris missed layup, blocked by Draymond Green  
0:16   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
0:02   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  

3rd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 28
GS Warriors 23

Time Team Play Score
11:37   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
11:30 +2 Draymond Green made finger-roll layup, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 45-64
11:12 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 47-64
10:57   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
10:57   Willie Cauley-Stein missed 1st of 2 free throws