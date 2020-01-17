ORL
LAC

Leonard scores 32 as Clippers beat Magic 122-95

  • AP
  • Jan 17, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Adept at operating at whatever gear his team needs, Kawhi Leonard has been in selfish mode of late, and the Los Angeles Clippers are better for it.

Leonard scored 32 points, Montrezl Harrell had 21 and the Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 122-95 on Thursday night.

Leonard also had five rebounds and five assists in his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points. He was 12 for 20 from the field.

Leonard's adaptive nature is why the Clippers were willing to throw more than $100 million his way for the next three seasons. Finding a player that has the ability to be the best in the league at whatever mode he chooses does not come cheap.

''It's not hard for him; it would be hard for me and most other players,'' Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said. ''For him, he's so under control that nothing's going to speed him up. He can go fast when he wants to. We have figured out how to take advantage of that better and it's been great for us.''

Leonard's four consecutive offensive-minded games have coincided with Paul George's absence because of a strained left hamstring. The Clippers not only improved to 11-1 when Leonard scores 30 or more points, he is the first Clippers player with four consecutive games of at least 30 since Elton Brand in 2006.

''I'm just making shots, my teammates are being aggressive and they are getting me open shots as well,'' Leonard said. ''It's just creating a chain reaction and we're all playing hard on defense. We're able to get out in transition.''

The Clippers placed seven players in double figures and led by many as 23 in their fourth win in five games. Landry Shamet scored 13 points, and JaMychal Green finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and nine rebounds and Aaron Gordon scored 20 points, but the Magic were unable to keep up with the Clippers while playing in Los Angeles for the second time in two nights. Orlando ended the Lakers' nine-game winning streak with a victory Wednesday.

Finding the same energy level simply proved too difficult for the Magic.

''Look, you have to have the necessary intensity, purpose, attitude of play, to win any night in this league, especially against a team as good as theirs,'' Magic head coach Steve Clifford said. ''You have to be on it. I thought Aaron Gordon was terrific. Except for that .

''Our team, our approach and our attitude has been a real strength all year. Tonight it was not.''

The Magic are 2-1 during their current visit to California and the victories have been rewarding, the defeat will weigh heavily. Fittingly, the trip ends against Golden State on Saturday.

A 3-1 run through the state should more than meet expectations for a team that has hit something of a groove with four victories in six games, even with Thursday's defeat. They have also won six of their last nine.

''We didn't execute defensively,'' said Gordon, a native of San Jose. ''We were scoring with them for a little bit of time but that's not really who we are. We're not going to outscore teams so we have to lock in defensively and we didn't do that.''

Leonard got the Clippers going early, scoring 22 points to help Los Angeles to a 67-48 lead at the break. The Magic got the deficit under 15 points at one point early in the fourth quarter but never made a serious run.

After missing his first game of the season Wednesday because of a right quad contusion, the Magic's Evan Fournier had 15 points. Markelle Fultz had 11 points one night after recording his second career triple-double.

BACK TO SCHOOL

The Clippers might have a long road trip upcoming, but Leonard will gladly make another stop out of town after the team returns.

Following the team's afternoon home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 1, Leonard will head to his alma mater, San Diego State, to have his No. 15 jersey retired that evening.

Not big on personal attention, or ever-lasting acclaim, Leonard is still looking forward to the festivities.

''Just going to school, the goal was to get here,'' Leonard said. ''It just shows me that my hard work paid off. I was able to get the job done and get to where I wanted to get to . my dream job. Just looking back, it was fun times being able to play in college, go to school, meet new people be in a different city alone. It was a great experience.''

He is the first basketball player in San Diego State history to have his uniform number retired. He played two seasons with the Aztecs, leading them to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances and a spot in the 2011 Sweet 16.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Green helped the Clippers to a 59-42 rebounding advantage. The Clippers also had a 52-32 advantage in points in the paint and a 59-27 lead in bench points.

TIP-INS

Magic: G D.J. Augustin did not play for the third time in four games because of a bruised left knee. ... G Michael Carter-Williams also was out for the 13th consecutive game with a sprained left shoulder. ... Terrence Ross scored 16 points on 5-for-15 shooting.

Clippers: Lou Williams also scored 11 points. ... George is expected to travel with the team when it heads out on the extended trip starting Saturday at New Orleans, but his return has not been determined. ... F Maurice Harkless left with a sore lower back after playing 13 minutes. An update on his condition is expected Friday.

UP NEXT

Magic: Continue a West Coast trip Saturday at Golden State.

Clippers: Open a six-game road swing Saturday at New Orleans.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 26
LAC Clippers 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 0-3
11:21 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot 2-3
11:08 +2 Ivica Zubac made jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 2-5
10:54 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 5-5
10:38 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 5-7
10:24   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
10:24   ORL team rebound  
10:16 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot 7-7
9:55 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 7-9
9:42 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 9-9
9:30 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 9-12
9:16 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 11-12
9:04   Out of bounds turnover on Kawhi Leonard  
8:45 +2 Nikola Vucevic made turnaround jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 13-12
8:29   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
8:19   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
8:13   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
8:06 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 13-15
7:49   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
7:41   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
7:31 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 16-15
7:07 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 16-18
6:50   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
6:35   Out of bounds turnover on Kawhi Leonard  
6:35   Full timeout called  
6:23   Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
6:15   Maurice Harkless missed finger-roll layup  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:06   Markelle Fultz missed layup  
6:06   ORL team rebound  
6:01   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
6:01 +1 Terrence Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 17-18
6:01 +1 Terrence Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-18
5:41 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 18-20
5:28   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
5:27   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
5:08 +2 Ivica Zubac made floating jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 18-22
4:56   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
4:41 +2 Patrick Beverley made driving layup 18-24
4:41   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
4:41 +1 Patrick Beverley made free throw 18-25
4:32 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 21-25
4:20 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 21-28
4:09   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
3:56 +2 Patrick Beverley made floating jump shot 21-30
3:39 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 24-30
3:33   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
3:16 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 24-32
2:50   Aaron Gordon missed fade-away jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
2:30   Maurice Harkless missed finger-roll layup  
2:30   LAC team rebound  
2:30   Maurice Harkless missed dunk  
2:18   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Gary Clark missed hook shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
1:45   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
1:45 +1 JaMychal Green made 1st of 2 free throws 24-33
1:45 +1 JaMychal Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-34
1:32   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
1:31   LAC team rebound  
1:21   Montrezl Harrell missed floating jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
1:14   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
1:03   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
0:52   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
0:31   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
0:11 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 26-34
0:00   Montrezl Harrell missed jump shot  
0:00   LAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 22
LAC Clippers 33

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wes Iwundu 29-34
11:27   Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
11:28 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 29-36
11:28   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
11:28   Montrezl Harrell missed free throw  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
11:05   Evan Fournier missed fade-away jump shot  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Gary Clark  
11:00   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
10:52   Personal foul on Wes Iwundu  
10:41 +2 Lou Williams made fade-away jump shot 29-38
10:16   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
10:07   Violation  
9:51 +2 Lou Williams made jump shot 29-40
9:33   Mo Bamba missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
9:29 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Jerome Robinson 29-42
9:14   Offensive foul on Khem Birch  
9:14   Turnover on Khem Birch  
9:06 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 29-45
8:47   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
8:35 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 29-47
8:20   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
8:11   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
8:01   Evan Fournier missed driving layup  
7:59   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
7:52 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Lou Williams 29-49
7:39   Personal foul on Rodney McGruder  
7:32   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
7:23   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
7:23   Montrezl Harrell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:23   LAC team rebound  
7:23 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-50
7:00   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
6:53 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 32-50
6:32   Montrezl Harrell missed reverse layup  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
6:26 +2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot, assist by Rodney McGruder 32-52
6:00 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot, assist by Khem Birch 34-52
5:37   Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
5:34 +2 Patrick Beverley made dunk 34-54
5:15 +2 Aaron Gordon made fade-away jump shot, assist by B.J. Johnson 36-54
5:06   Lou Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Markelle Fultz  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:04   Personal foul on Montrezl Harrell  
4:59   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
4:49 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 36-57
4:36   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
4:36 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 37-57
4:36 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-57
4:25   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
4:11   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
3:54   B.J. Johnson missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
3:39 +2 Landry Shamet made driving layup 38-59
3:25 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 40-59
3:25   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
3:25 +1 Nikola Vucevic made free throw 41-59
3:18 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 41-62
3:00 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 44-62
2:46   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
2:34   Nikola Vucevic missed driving layup, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
2:30   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   LAC team rebound  
2:28   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
2:28 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 44-63
2:28 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-64
2:06   Traveling violation turnover on Markelle Fultz  
1:55 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 44-67
1:39   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:24   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
1:21   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
1:21   Evan Fournier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:21   ORL team rebound  
1:21 +1 Evan Fournier made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-67
1:10   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
1:00   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:57   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:56   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
0:44   Landry Shamet missed floating jump shot  
0:41   Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
0:41   Maurice Harkless missed dunk  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
0:25 +2 Evan Fournier made reverse layup 47-67
0:25   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
0:25 +1 Evan Fournier made free throw 48-67
0:07   Kawhi Leonard missed fade-away jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:00   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 28
LAC Clippers 24

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +3 Markelle Fultz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 51-67
11:17   Patrick Patterson missed running Jump Shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
11:05   Lost ball turnover on Khem Birch, stolen by Patrick Beverley  
11:01 +2 Kawhi Leonard made finger-roll layup, assist by Landry Shamet 51-69
10:44   Out of bounds turnover on Khem Birch  
10:27   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:21 +2 Ivica Zubac made hook shot 51-71
10:08   Lost ball turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
10:05 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk 51-73
9:45 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot 53-73
9:26   Kawhi Leonard missed fade-away jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
9:13   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
9:02 +3 Patrick Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 53-76
8:50   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:37   Patrick Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
8:29