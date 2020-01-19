CLE
LaVine scores 42, Chicago rallies late to beat Cavs 118-116

  • Jan 19, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls overcame a poor performance in the first three quarters with a strong finish.

Zach LaVine scored 21 of his 42 points in the fourth and the Bulls rallied from 15 points down in the final period for a 118-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Chicago, which trailed by as many as 19 points, held the Cavaliers to 14 points in the fourth and forced 10 turnovers.

Lauri Markkanen scored 17 points for the Bulls, who have won two of three.

LaVine has scored at least 20 points in 10 straight games.

''We just put together a last little run, and we did it at the right time,'' LaVine said. ''Sometimes, all it takes is seven or eight good minutes of a good run and you can win the game.

''It was ugly up to that point, but we turned it around, and that's all that matters.''

Kevin Love had 29 points and Collin Sexton added 26 as Cleveland dropped its fourth straight.

''It stings to lose this game,'' Cavaliers coach John Beilein said. ''Forget about the lead that we had ... we're just better than 26 turnovers. We sometimes get a little too anxious or try to do too much and we have to work harder as a coaching staff at fundamentals.''

With the Bulls leading 114-111, the Cavaliers appeared to have a chance to tie the game as Love drove the baseline for a basket and Markkanen was called for a touch foul by referee Ashley Moyer-Gleich with 20.1 seconds left.

However, Bulls coach Jim Boylen challenged the call and the foul was rescinded after review - giving the Chicago the ball with a 114-113 lead.

''I knew I didn't push him,'' Markkanen said. ''I was confident they were going to overturn the call. I wasn't really surprised.''

LaVine then stretched it to 117-113 with a three-point play with 16.5 seconds left. Cedi Osman hit a 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds remaining to make it a one-point game, The Cavaliers got the ball back following a turnover, but Love missed inside and Chicago hung on.

''I did have a good look,'' Love said. ''I probably should've not tried to bank it.''

After leading 33-31 at the end of the first quarter, Cleveland opened up a big lead by outscoring Chicago 40-25 in the second. The Cavaliers were 14 for 17 (82.4%) from the field, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers. Those numbers included a miss on a heave from just inside the half-court line before the halftime buzzer.

Love set the pace for Cleveland's 73-56 lead at the intermission with 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. The 12th-year forward entered averaging 17.1 points.

The Cavaliers took a 102-87 lead into the fourth and appeared in control. But Chicago suddenly came to life, opening the quarter with a 16-2 run and pulling within 104-103 with just over six minutes left.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: G Dante Exum (right ankle) was doubtful when the team arrived at the United Center, but decided to play after testing it. He finished with two points in 15 minutes.

Bulls: Markkanen attempted only two shots in the second half of Friday's loss at Philadelphia, which was a hot topic pregame. ''He didn't shoot the ball enough last night,'' Boylen said. ''It's not that he wasn't involved. I have to make sure he gets more than two shots.''

SMALL LINEUP

For most of the fourth, the Bulls used a lineup with Markkanen at center and Chandler Hutchison at power forward. ''It was an aggressive lineup,'' LaVine said. ''We were out there making plays and we needed to. With Hutch out there, he can get a rebound and push it, too, so it makes us a lot faster.''

TRAVEL WOES

Both teams played on the road Friday night and were scheduled to fly to Chicago immediately after the game, but neither were able to take off. The winter storm that moved across the East and Midwest stranded the Bulls in Philadelphia and the Cavaliers in Memphis. Each team landed in Chicago late Saturday morning.

''If we couldn't land in Chicago, then they couldn't land here, either,'' Beilein said. ''Both of us are coming off tough losses and we both have to deal with it.''

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host New York on Monday night.

Bulls: At Milwaukee on Monday.

1st Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 33
CHI Bulls 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Out of bounds turnover on Lauri Markkanen  
11:36   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland  
11:24   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
11:20 +2 Luke Kornet made dunk 0-2
11:11 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 3-2
10:49 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 3-5
10:36 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 6-5
10:21   Luke Kornet missed floating jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
10:14   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
10:03 +2 Zach LaVine made jump shot 6-7
9:47 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 8-7
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Kris Dunn, stolen by Kevin Love  
9:27   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
9:20   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
9:10   Zach LaVine missed fade-away jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
8:58 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 10-7
8:40 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup, assist by Luke Kornet 10-9
8:28 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 13-9
8:18 +2 Kris Dunn made driving layup, assist by Luke Kornet 13-11
7:57   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
7:53 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 15-11
7:44 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 15-14
7:31   Bad pass turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Lauri Markkanen  
7:27   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
7:23   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
7:07   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Luke Kornet  
7:06   CLE team rebound  
7:06   Personal foul on Lauri Markkanen  
6:59 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 18-14
6:46   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:32   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Kris Dunn  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
6:26 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk 20-14
6:17 +2 Zach LaVine made reverse layup 20-16
6:00   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Kris Dunn  
5:48   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
5:29   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
5:29   CLE team rebound  
5:29   Traveling violation turnover on Collin Sexton  
5:14   Offensive foul on Cristiano Felicio  
5:14   Turnover on Cristiano Felicio  
5:03   Bad pass turnover on Dante Exum, stolen by Zach LaVine  
4:56   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
4:49   Zach LaVine missed dunk  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
4:47 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk 20-18
4:30 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 23-18
4:15 +3 Kris Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cristiano Felicio 23-21
4:01   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Coby White  
3:58   Bad pass turnover on Coby White, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
3:57   Shooting foul on Zach LaVine  
3:57 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 24-21
3:57 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-21
3:47 +2 Kris Dunn made dunk 25-23
3:25   Shooting foul on Coby White  
3:25 +1 Dante Exum made 1st of 2 free throws 26-23
3:25   Dante Exum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
3:17   Personal foul on Darius Garland  
3:10 +2 Kris Dunn made finger-roll layup 26-25
2:51   Darius Garland missed driving layup  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
2:37   Personal foul on Dante Exum  
2:29 +2 Coby White made jump shot 26-27
2:06 +2 Tristan Thompson made layup, assist by Darius Garland 28-27
1:50   Traveling violation turnover on Coby White  
1:36 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 30-27
1:36   Shooting foul on Cristiano Felicio  
1:36 +1 Alfonzo McKinnie made free throw 31-27
1:13 +2 Coby White made driving layup 31-29
0:58 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 33-29
0:46 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made floating jump shot, assist by Luke Kornet 33-31
0:37   Lost ball turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Ryan Arcidiacono  
0:34   Ryan Arcidiacono missed layup  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
0:25   Alfonzo McKinnie missed jump shot  
0:20   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
0:20   Larry Nance Jr. missed dunk  
0:20   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
0:00   Coby White missed jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 40
CHI Bulls 25

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland  
11:30 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Chandler Hutchison 33-33
11:04   Bad pass turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by Chandler Hutchison  
10:58   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
10:45   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
10:33   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
10:18   Darius Garland missed finger-roll layup  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
10:15 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk 35-33
9:56 +2 Chandler Hutchison made floating jump shot 35-35
9:47   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
9:47 +1 Tristan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-35
9:47 +1 Tristan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-35
9:34 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 37-38
9:21 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 39-38
9:04   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
9:04   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
9:04 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 1st of 2 free throws 39-39
9:04 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-40
8:50 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 41-40
8:41   Offensive foul on Luke Kornet  
8:41   Turnover on Luke Kornet  
8:32   Traveling violation turnover on Tristan Thompson  
8:12   Thaddeus Young missed hook shot, blocked by Tristan Thompson  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
8:10   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
7:54 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 44-40
7:30   Kris Dunn missed jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
7:28   Personal foul on Kris Dunn  
7:16 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 46-40
7:02   Out of bounds turnover on Kris Dunn  
6:52 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 49-40
6:26   Lauri Markkanen missed hook shot  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
6:22 +2 Lauri Markkanen made layup 49-42
6:09   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
6:00 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 52-42
5:35   Tomas Satoransky missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:13   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Cristiano Felicio  
5:12   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
5:01 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 52-44
4:41 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 55-44
4:23 +2 Tomas Satoransky made jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 55-46
4:00 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 58-46
3:41 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 58-48
3:39   Violation  
3:28 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 61-48
3:13   Zach LaVine missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Kevin Love  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
3:09   Personal foul on Kris Dunn  
3:09 +1 Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws 62-48
3:09 +1 Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-48
3:00 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 63-50
3:00   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
3:00 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 63-51
2:41 +2 Kevin Love made hook shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 65-51
2:25   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   CHI team rebound  
2:17   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
1:56   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland  
1:46 +2 Lauri Markkanen made driving layup, assist by Zach LaVine 65-53
1:46   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
1:46 +1 Lauri Markkanen made free throw 65-54
1:29 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot 67-54
1:10 +2 Zach LaVine made jump shot 67-56
0:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:57 +1 Kevin Love made free throw 68-56
0:52 +2 Collin Sexton made fade-away jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 70-56
0:40   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
0:13 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot 73-56
0:03   Shooting foul on Kevin Love  
0:03   Zach LaVine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:03   CHI team rebound  
0:03   Zach LaVine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
0:00   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CLE team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 29
CHI Bulls 31

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
11:42   CHI team rebound  
11:42   Personal foul on Tristan Thompson  
11:30 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 73-59
11:05   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
10:54   Tomas Satoransky missed jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
10:45   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
10:37 +2 Lauri Markkanen made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 73-61
10:22 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 75-61
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Cedi Osman  
10:08   Darius Garland missed layup  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
10:03   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   CLE team rebound  
9:39 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 78-61
9:28 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 78-64
9:15   Personal foul on Kris Dunn  
9:06 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup, assist by Kevin Love 80-64
8:46   Lost ball turnover on Kris Dunn, stolen by Cedi Osman  
8:43   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
8:43 +1 Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws 81-64
8:43 +1 Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws 82-64
8:33   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
8:23   Offensive foul on Tristan Thompson  
8:23   Turnover on Tristan Thompson  
8:08 +2 Zach LaVine made fade-away jump shot 82-66
7:53 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot 84-66
7:36 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 84-68
7:18   Tristan Thompson missed layup, blocked by Lauri Markkanen  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
7:13 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Coby White 84-70
7:00 +3