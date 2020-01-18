LAC
Leonard, Clippers rally to beat Pelicans 133-130

  AP
  Jan 18, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 133-130 on Saturday.

Lou Williams scored 14 of his 32 points during a dominant fourth quarter for Los Angeles, which outscored the Pelicans 31-20 in the final 12 minutes.

Williams' 3 with 31.6 seconds left, after Patrick Beverley had rebounded Leonard's miss, gave the Clippers a 133-127 lead and sent numerous fans toward the exits.

But JJ Redick hit a quick 3, and after Leonard ran down the shot clock and missed a 3, New Orleans had 2.4 seconds to attempt a tying 3 that Redick missed off the back rim.

Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points for the Clippers, who trailed by 10 in the final seconds of the third quarter, but turned a steal into two free throws and then opened the fourth with an 8-0 run to tie it at 110.

After shooting 58.5% (38 of 65) in the first three quarters, the Pelicans made just 8 of 21 shots in the fourth as the game slipped away from them.

Lonzo Ball had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who were seeking their 11th victory in 15 games despite the recent absence of guard Jrue Holiday, who has missed seven games with an elbow injury.

Derrick Favors had 22 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, while Brandon Ingram had 21 points and Redick scored 19.

The teams combined for 152 points in a fast-paced first half, during which New Orleans tied a franchise record with 80 points.

Favors made his first seven shots and had 15 of his points in the opening 24 minutes, when the Pelicans shot 63.6%, including 11-of-21 shooting from 3-point range.

Ball hit three 3s in the first half, his last giving the Pelicans an 80-72 lead that stood at halftime.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Leonard has scored at least 30 points in each of his last five games. ... Landry Shamet scored 11 points. ... The Clippers were without Paul George (left hamstring) for a fifth straight game. ... Los Angeles scored 24 points off 21 Pelicans turnovers. ... Improved to 11-9 on the road.

Pelicans: Set a franchise record for second-quarter points with 45. ... Rookie center Jaxson Hayes scored 14 points and fellow first-round draft choice Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 10. ... Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry challenged Harrell's tip-in over Favors, during which the Pelicans' center was called for a block as he tried to box out. Officials upheld the call. Harrell then made the free throw to complete the 3-point play for a 123-117 Clippers lead with less than six minutes left. ... The Pelicans missed 13 of 36 free throws.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit Dallas on Tuesday night in the second game of a six-game trip.

Pelicans: Visit Memphis on Monday night in their last game before the scheduled regular-season debut of top overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 33
NO Pelicans 35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 3-0
11:32   Bad pass turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Rodney McGruder  
11:29   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
11:29 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 4-0
11:29   Ivica Zubac missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
11:16   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
10:59   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
10:44   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
10:44 +1 Derrick Favors made 1st of 2 free throws 4-1
10:44   Derrick Favors missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:30 +2 Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 6-1
10:30   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
10:30 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 7-1
10:21 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 7-3
10:11   Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:58 +2 Derrick Favors made hook shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 7-5
9:37   Ivica Zubac missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
9:25 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot 7-8
9:10 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 10-8
8:56 +2 Derrick Favors made floating jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 10-10
8:38 +2 Kawhi Leonard made turnaround jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 12-10
8:25   Personal foul on Rodney McGruder  
8:18   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
8:08   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:54   Ivica Zubac missed jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
7:46   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Rodney McGruder, stolen by Josh Hart  
7:34   Bad pass turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
7:32 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk, assist by Landry Shamet 14-10
7:14 +2 Derrick Favors made floating jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 14-12
7:02 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 17-12
6:47   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Patrick Beverley  
6:40   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
6:27   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
6:14 +2 Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot 19-12
5:58 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 19-15
5:49   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
5:48 +2 Lonzo Ball made driving layup 19-17
5:48   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
5:48   Lonzo Ball missed free throw  
5:48   LAC team rebound  
5:33   Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
5:14 +2 Lonzo Ball made floating jump shot 19-19
5:04   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:48   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
4:48   Brandon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:48   NO team rebound  
4:48   Brandon Ingram missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
4:31   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
4:17   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
4:09   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
3:59   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
3:54 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes 19-22
3:42 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 21-22
3:28   Bad pass turnover on E'Twaun Moore, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
3:25 +2 Landry Shamet made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 23-22
3:13   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Hart  
3:05   Lou Williams missed driving layup, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
2:57 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup, assist by E'Twaun Moore 23-24
2:34   Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
2:28   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
2:22 +2 Kawhi Leonard made layup, assist by Patrick Beverley 25-24
2:22   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
2:22 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 26-24
2:10 +3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes 26-27
2:00   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
2:00   Montrezl Harrell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:00   LAC team rebound  
2:00 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-27
1:51   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
1:51 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 1st of 2 free throws 27-28
1:51 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
1:40 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 29-29
1:30 +3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes 29-32
1:18 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving dunk 31-32
1:06   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
1:06   Jaxson Hayes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:06   NO team rebound  
1:06 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-33
0:59 +2 Montrezl Harrell made finger-roll layup 33-33
0:52 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 33-35
0:40   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:26   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
0:04   Violation  
0:00   Montrezl Harrell missed layup, blocked by Nickeil Alexander-Walker  
0:00   LAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 39
NO Pelicans 45

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made jump shot 33-37
11:30   Traveling violation turnover on JaMychal Green  
11:21 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 33-40
11:05 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney McGruder 36-40
10:47 +3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 36-43
10:24 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 39-43
10:09 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by E'Twaun Moore 39-45
10:01   Shooting foul on Nickeil Alexander-Walker  
10:01 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 40-45
10:01 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-45
9:54   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
9:40 +3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 41-48
9:28   Out of bounds turnover on JaMychal Green  
9:19 +2 E'Twaun Moore made floating jump shot, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 41-50
9:10   Shooting foul on Nickeil Alexander-Walker  
9:10 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 42-50
9:10 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-50
8:55 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk, assist by Frank Jackson 43-52
8:38 +2 Rodney McGruder made floating jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 45-52
8:25   Offensive foul on Nicolo Melli  
8:25   Turnover on Nicolo Melli  
8:17   Shooting foul on Frank Jackson  
8:17 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 46-52
8:17 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 47-52
8:17 +1 Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 48-52
8:02   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
7:54   Shooting foul on Frank Jackson  
7:54 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 49-52
7:54 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 50-52
7:54 +1 Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 51-52
7:42   Out of bounds turnover on Nicolo Melli  
7:30   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
7:25   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Rodney McGruder  
7:19   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
7:14   NO team rebound  
7:05   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
6:50 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 53-52
6:50   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
6:50   Montrezl Harrell missed free throw  
6:46   Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
6:46   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Brandon Ingram  
6:44   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
6:44 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 53-53
6:44 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-54
6:26 +2 Kawhi Leonard made turnaround jump shot 55-54
6:11   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Ingram  
5:59   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
5:59 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 56-54
5:59 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-54
5:45 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 57-57
5:26   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
5:26   Lou Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:26   LAC team rebound  
5:26 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-57
5:09   Brandon Ingram missed turnaround jump shot  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:05 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk 58-59
4:47   Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
4:44   Lonzo Ball missed layup, blocked by Lou Williams  
4:44   NO team rebound  
4:33   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
4:22 +2 Rodney McGruder made floating jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 60-59
4:06   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
4:05   Personal foul on Jerome Robinson  
4:02 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 60-61
3:41   Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
3:35 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 60-63
3:35   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
3:35 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 60-64
3:30   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
3:30 +1 Patrick Beverley made 1st of 2 free throws 61-64
3:30 +1 Patrick Beverley made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-64
3:20   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
3:20 +1 JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws 62-65
3:20   JJ Redick missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:09   Offensive foul on Kawhi Leonard  
3:09   Turnover on Kawhi Leonard  
2:59 +2 Jaxson Hayes made dunk, assist by JJ Redick 62-67
2:48 +3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 65-67
2:39   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
2:27   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
2:06   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
2:06   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  
2:06   Jaxson Hayes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:06   NO team rebound  
2:06 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-68
1:59   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
1:53   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   NO team rebound  
1:41   Personal foul on Jerome Robinson  
1:41 +1 JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws 65-69
1:41 +1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-70
1:31 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving layup, assist by Patrick Beverley 67-70
1:20 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 67-72
1:15   Personal foul on Jaxson Hayes  
1:15 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 68-72
1:15 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-72
1:06   Brandon Ingram missed turnaround jump shot  
1:02   Offensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
1:01 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes 69-75
0:55   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
0:55   Montrezl Harrell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:55   LAC team rebound  
0:55 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-75
0:50   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
0:50 +1 JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws 70-76
0:50 +1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-77