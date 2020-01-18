LAL
HOU

No Text

James scores 31 points, Lakers beat Rockets 124-115

  Jan 18, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) LeBron James had 31 points and 12 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers rode a big third quarter to a a 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

The Lakers bounced back after a loss to Orlando on Wednesday night that snapped their nine-game winning streak. The loss was the third straight for the Rockets, which ties a season high, and they have dropped four of five.

Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points, and Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each had 20 for the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for his fourth straight 30-point game and James Harden had 34 for the Rockets, who also lost three in a row in late November.

Los Angeles didn't lead in the first half but used a 32-point third quarter to take a nine-point lead into the fourth.

Houston used a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 10 with about seven minutes left, but the Lakers scored the next six points to extend it to 110-94 midway through the quarter. That sent many Rockets fans streaming for the exits and caused a large contingent of Lakers fans to start chanting, “Let's go Lakers.”

The Rockets did not get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

The Lakers opened the second half with a 10-3 run to take their first lead of the game, 69-68, with about eight minutes left in the third quarter. James capped that run by making a basket and then added another one seconds later after JaVale McGee blocked a dunk attempt by Clint Capela. McGee beat his chest and screamed after in Capela's direction after the play and received a technical foul for taunting.

There were about seven minutes left in the third when Westbrook and Anthony Davis, who missed the game with an injury, both received technical fouls for jawing at each other.

The Lakers led by three later in the third when Kuzma scored the first four points of a 9-2 run that stretched the lead to 85-75.

Houston had a chance to cut the deficit at the end of the third quarter, but Westbrook missed two free throws to leave the Lakers up 91-82 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Davis missed a fifth straight game with a bruised backside. ... Dwight Howard received a technical foul early in the third quarter for yelling at Houston players from the bench. ... Kuzma went to the locker room briefly in the third quarter to get his left ankle re-taped and returned to start the fourth.

Rockets: Westbrook is the first Rocket besides Harden to score 30 points in four straight games since Tracy McGrady did it in six games in a row in the 2006-07 season. ... Eric Gordon had 13 points. ... Capela had 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Visit Boston on Monday.

Rockets: Host Oklahoma City on Monday.

---

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 27
HOU Rockets 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Lost ball turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
11:33   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
11:33 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:33 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
11:09   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
11:01 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 0-4
10:40   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   LAL team rebound  
10:31   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
10:25   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
10:25   James Harden missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:25   HOU team rebound  
10:25 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 0-5
10:25 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 0-6
10:14   JaVale McGee missed layup  
10:12   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
10:06   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
10:02   Clint Capela missed dunk  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
10:01   Clint Capela missed dunk  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
9:57   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:43 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 3-6
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Danny Green  
9:28 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 5-6
9:12 +2 Clint Capela made reverse layup, assist by James Harden 5-8
8:51   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
8:45 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 5-10
8:34 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot 7-10
8:14   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
8:07   LeBron James missed finger-roll layup  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
7:56 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by James Harden 7-12
7:38 +2 Danny Green made reverse layup, assist by LeBron James 9-12
7:16 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 9-15
7:04   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Clint Capela  
6:55   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Danny Green  
6:51   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
6:51 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 10-15
6:51 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-15
6:50   Personal foul on LeBron James  
6:36   Out of bounds turnover on Clint Capela  
6:26   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
6:26   Danny Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:26   LAL team rebound  
6:26   Danny Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
6:11   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
6:03   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
6:00   Offensive rebound by Danny Green  
5:59 +2 Danny Green made dunk 13-15
5:54   Bad pass turnover on Clint Capela, stolen by Avery Bradley  
5:52   Offensive foul on JaVale McGee  
5:52   Turnover on JaVale McGee  
5:43 +2 Clint Capela made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 13-17
5:28   LeBron James missed reverse layup, blocked by Clint Capela  
5:25   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
5:18 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clint Capela 13-20
5:06   Kyle Kuzma missed driving layup, blocked by Clint Capela  
5:04   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
4:59 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 13-23
4:47 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot 15-23
4:31   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by LeBron James  
4:27   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed layup  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
4:22   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
4:22 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 15-24
4:22 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-25
4:08 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made layup, assist by LeBron James 17-25
4:00   Eric Gordon missed driving layup, blocked by Dwight Howard  
4:01   HOU team rebound  
3:51 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup, assist by James Harden 17-27
3:40   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
3:29   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
3:21 +3 Kyle Kuzma made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 20-27
3:00   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:49   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
2:43   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
2:41   Shooting foul on Tyson Chandler  
2:41 +1 Alex Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws 21-27
2:41 +1 Alex Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-27
2:21   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
2:03   Alex Caruso missed jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Tyson Chandler  
1:59   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Chandler, stolen by Quinn Cook  
1:54 +2 Quinn Cook made jump shot 24-27
1:46   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
1:44   LAL team rebound  
1:33   Bad pass turnover on Dwight Howard, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  
1:19 +2 Russell Westbrook made fade-away jump shot 24-29
1:06 +2 Quinn Cook made jump shot 26-29
0:57 +2 Russell Westbrook made hook shot 26-31
0:46   Quinn Cook missed jump shot  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
0:39 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 26-34
0:26   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
0:24   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
0:24   Shooting foul on Tyson Chandler  
0:24 +1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 27-34
0:24   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
0:01   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Tyson Chandler  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 32
HOU Rockets 31

Time Team Play Score
11:38 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 27-36
11:38   Violation  
11:13 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot, assist by Jared Dudley 29-36
10:50   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Quinn Cook  
10:43   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
10:29   LeBron James missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
10:24   Shooting foul on Jared Dudley  
10:24   Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:24   HOU team rebound  
10:24   Russell Westbrook missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:07   Offensive foul on LeBron James  
10:07   Turnover on LeBron James  
9:59 +2 Russell Westbrook made fade-away jump shot 29-38
9:47   LeBron James missed driving layup  
9:45   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
9:41   Eric Gordon missed layup, blocked by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
9:35 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Alex Caruso 31-38
9:17   Shooting foul on Alex Caruso  
9:17 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 31-39
9:17 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-40
9:02 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk, assist by LeBron James 33-40
8:47   Personal foul on Jared Dudley  
8:35 +2 Clint Capela made dunk, assist by Russell Westbrook 33-42
8:13 +2 LeBron James made layup 35-42
8:13   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
8:13 +1 LeBron James made free throw 36-42
8:05 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 36-44
7:49   Alex Caruso missed driving layup, blocked by James Harden  
7:49   HOU team rebound  
7:39   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup, blocked by Dwight Howard  
7:36   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:35 +2 LeBron James made layup 38-44
7:35   Shooting foul on James Harden  
7:35   LeBron James missed free throw  
7:35   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
7:35 +2 James Harden made jump shot, assist by Ben McLemore 38-46
7:22   LeBron James missed driving layup  
7:22   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:22 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 40-46
7:05   Ben McLemore missed layup, blocked by Dwight Howard  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
7:00   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
6:50   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
6:40 +2 James Harden made layup 40-48
6:21   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
6:15 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made layup, assist by Dwight Howard 42-48
5:51   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
5:42   Shooting foul on Clint Capela  
5:42 +1 Alex Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws 43-48
5:21 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 42-51
5:21 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 44-51
4:56   Violation  
4:40   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
4:29   James Harden missed layup, blocked by Danny Green  
4:29   LAL team rebound  
4:19   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
4:19   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
4:19 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 45-51
4:19   Kyle Kuzma missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
4:16   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
4:07   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Danny Green  
4:04 +2 Kyle Kuzma made dunk, assist by Danny Green 47-51
3:48 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 47-54
3:40   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   HOU team rebound  
3:25 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 47-56
3:25 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 47-56
3:12   Danny Green missed finger-roll layup  
3:11   LAL team rebound  
3:01   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
3:01   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
2:50   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
2:40 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 50-56
2:26   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
2:19   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
2:19 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 50-57
2:19 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-58
2:12   Personal foul on James Harden  
2:12 +1 JaVale McGee made 1st of 2 free throws 51-58
2:12 +1 JaVale McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-58
2:06   Shooting foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
2:06 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 52-59
2:06 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-60
1:53   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
1:42 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 52-63
1:27   Danny Green missed floating jump shot  
1:24   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
1:24 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk 54-63
1:12   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
1:05   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
1:02 +2 LeBron James made alley-oop shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 56-63
0:39   P.J. Tucker missed floating jump shot  
0:37   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
0:36   Lost ball turnover on P.J. Tucker, stolen by LeBron James  
0:31   LeBron James missed layup, blocked by Clint Capela  
0:28   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
0:27 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk, assist by James Harden 56-65
0:21   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:21   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
0:19 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaVale McGee 59-65
0:00   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
0:00   Clint Capela missed dunk