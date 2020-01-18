MIL
BKN

Bucks win easily again, beat Nets 117-97 for 6th straight

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Their lead was only nine with a minute left in the first half and it looked like the Milwaukee Bucks might be on their way to a close game.

Then Khris Middleton hit two 3-pointers, and another rout was on for a team that just keeps racking them up.

''I think they are playing as good as anybody I've seen in a while in this league,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Middleton scored 20 points, and the Bucks beat Brooklyn 117-97 on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.

The Bucks ran the NBA's best record to 38-6. They came in beating opponents by 12.4 points per game, which would be a league record if it holds up all season, and their lead was never below that after Middleton hit consecutive 3s in the final minute of the second quarter when Brooklyn trailed just 51-42.

''I think we're playing great basketball right now, but we know the later the season goes, the deeper we go into the playoffs, that we've got to continue to raise our level of play,'' Middleton said.

Milwaukee coasted through the second half and fell just short of a fifth consecutive game with 120 points, which would have tied a franchise record set last season. The Bucks shot 50% from the field, made 17 3-pointers and held the short-handed Nets to 33% shooting.

That wasn't enough to satisfy Antetokounmpo, the league MVP when the Bucks had the league's best record last year before they couldn't even reach the NBA Finals.

''We were good last year, but obviously we didn't win the championship,'' he said. ''We want to (be) a team that can be (there) at the end of the year to compete for the championship. We've got to get better. There's not another option.''

Kyrie Irving had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Nets. Rookie reserve Nic Claxton added 14 points and six boards.

The Nets dropped their third straight as they scuffle through a rough part of their schedule that includes visits from both conference leaders in a six-night stretch. They host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

''Great players come in and great teams come in, they're playing well. We're still trying to establish what that continuity, consistency looks like for us, so we'll continue to battle,'' Irving said.

The Bucks, who didn't trail in either of their previous two games, fell behind by four early in this one. They quickly erased that and closed the first quarter with a 7-0 run for a 30-22 lead, then got 10 points apiece from Antetokounmpo and Middleton in the second quarter to extend the lead to 57-42.

Antetokounmpo then knocked down Milwaukee's third straight 3 to open the scoring in the second half, and the lead would eventually grow to 25 points.

Milwaukee has won 16 of the last 19 meetings.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Robin Lopez sat out because of an illness. ... Milwaukee scored 100 or more points for the 68th straight game, dating to last February, to break a tie with Dallas in the 1985-86 and 1986-87 seasons for the second-longest streak in the last 35 seasons. Denver did it in 75 straight games from Dec. 2, 1986, to Nov. 20, 1987.

Nets: Brooklyn is without Joe Harris (sore lower back), DeAndre Jordan (dislocated right middle finger) and Garrett Temple (bruised right knee). Atkinson said there was a chance Temple and Harris could return Monday against Philadelphia.

DURANT DOINGS

Atkinson can see the progress, but he still doesn't expect to see Kevin Durant on the floor this season.

''No, I think we're all on the same page. That's not going to happen,'' the Nets coach said.

That's the same thing Durant and the Nets said before the season, with the All-Star forward recovering from surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. Atkinson said he can tell that Durant is getting better, and even if he isn't on the court, he can still lend his knowledge on the bench and in the locker room.

''He's a quiet personality, but when he needs to say something he says it,'' Atkinson said. ''And usually what he says is spot on.''

THE BROOKLYN BUCKS

Milwaukee has won eight straight games in Brooklyn, the Nets' longest current home losing streak against an opponent. The Bucks' last loss at Barclays Center was a triple-overtime defeat on March 20, 2015, when Antetokounmpo was in his second season.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Chicago on Monday before traveling to Paris to face Charlotte.

Nets: Host Philadelphia on Monday.

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 30
BKN Nets 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
11:35   Out of bounds turnover on Rodions Kurucs  
11:23 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 2-0
11:08   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:01 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made floating jump shot 4-0
10:50   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
10:40   Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs  
10:40 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 5-0
10:40   Khris Middleton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:29 +3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 5-3
10:13   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:05 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 5-6
9:53   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   BKN team rebound  
9:44   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
9:38   Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
9:32   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
9:24 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 5-9
9:12   Personal foul on Kyrie Irving  
9:05 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 7-9
8:49   Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:41   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:25   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:25   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:15   Kyrie Irving missed driving layup  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:07   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   BKN team rebound  
7:51   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Khris Middleton  
7:48   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:34   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:24   Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:16   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
7:06 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 9-9
6:50   Jarrett Allen missed dunk, blocked by Brook Lopez  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
6:43 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 11-9
6:29 +3 Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 11-12
6:12   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:56   Taurean Waller-Prince missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
5:41 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 14-12
5:22 +2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Kyrie Irving 14-14
5:11   Ersan Ilyasova missed driving layup  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
5:05   Out of bounds turnover on Kyrie Irving  
4:55   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
4:45 +2 Kyrie Irving made jump shot, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 14-16
4:33 +2 Brook Lopez made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 16-16
4:33   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:33 +1 Brook Lopez made free throw 17-16
4:20   Caris LeVert missed jump shot, blocked by Donte DiVincenzo  
4:20   BKN team rebound  
4:14   Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen  
4:14   Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen  
4:14   Turnover on Jarrett Allen  
4:04 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez 20-16
3:53   Shooting foul on Kyle Korver  
3:53 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17
3:53 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
3:36   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:30 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 23-18
3:11 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made jump shot 23-20
2:58   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:51   Dragan Bender missed floating jump shot, blocked by Nicolas Claxton  
2:46   Offensive rebound by George Hill  
2:43   George Hill missed fade-away jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
2:26   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
2:17   Donte DiVincenzo missed jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:06   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
2:00   Out of bounds turnover on Donte DiVincenzo  
1:49   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
1:49 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws 23-21
1:49 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-22
1:36 +3 Dragan Bender made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ersan Ilyasova 26-22
1:20   Out of bounds turnover on Caris LeVert  
1:05   George Hill missed jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
0:53   Spencer Dinwiddie missed jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
0:42 +2 Ersan Ilyasova made floating jump shot 28-22
0:33   Nicolas Claxton missed driving layup  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
0:11 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Dragan Bender 30-22
0:03   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 27
BKN Nets 20

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:31   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
11:31   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:31   MIL team rebound  
11:31 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-22
11:18 +2 Nicolas Claxton made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 31-24
11:07 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 34-24
10:47   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:38 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 37-24
10:24   Nicolas Claxton missed layup  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
10:19   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:08   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:00 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 39-24
9:42 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made fade-away jump shot 39-26
9:30   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:30   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:18 +2 Nicolas Claxton made driving layup 39-28
9:08   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
8:54   Offensive foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:54   Turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:37 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Kyle Korver 41-28
8:14   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
8:11   Nicolas Claxton missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
8:03   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:56   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
7:46   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
7:38   Donte DiVincenzo missed finger-roll layup  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:34   Lost ball turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
7:29   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:05   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
7:05 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 41-29
7:05 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-30
6:54   Brook Lopez missed layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
6:30   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
6:30 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 41-31
6:30 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-32
6:16 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup 43-32
5:54   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
5:47   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
5:35 +2 Khris Middleton made floating jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez 45-32
5:12   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
5:03   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
4:50 +2 Wilson Chandler made driving layup, assist by Kyrie Irving 45-34
4:34 +2 Eric Bledsoe made jump shot 47-34
4:19   Kyrie Irving missed finger-roll layup  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:19   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
4:19   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:19   BKN team rebound  
4:19 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-35
4:04   Lost ball turnover on Wesley Matthews, stolen by Wilson Chandler  
3:59   Lost ball turnover on Kyrie Irving, stolen by Wesley Matthews  
3:59   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
3:44   Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Wilson Chandler  
3:38   Kyrie Irving missed floating jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
3:28   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
3:23   Offensive foul on Rodions Kurucs  
3:23   Turnover on Rodions Kurucs  
3:03 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot 49-35
2:49   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:43   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
2:33 +3 Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wilson Chandler 49-38
2:20 +2 Khris Middleton made floating jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 51-38
2:06   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
2:00   Bad pass turnover on Dragan Bender, stolen by Caris LeVert  
1:57 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 51-40
1:35   Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Kyrie Irving  
1:30 +2 Kyrie Irving made layup, assist by Caris LeVert 51-42
1:10   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
1:01   Bad pass turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Khris Middleton  
1:01   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
0:47 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 54-42
0:34   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
0:12 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot 57-42
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 36
BKN Nets 29

Time Team Play Score
11:37   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:29   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup