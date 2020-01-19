PHI
NY

No Text

Tobias Harris' late 3 seals Sixers' win over Knicks

  • AP
  • Jan 19, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) The 76ers haven't won as much on the road as they'd like. They relied on defense to get it done at Madison Square Garden.

Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, Ben Simmons had 21 points and Philadelphia beat the New York Knicks 90-87 on Saturday night for its third straight victory.

''I thought our defense really fueled us throughout the game,'' Harris said. ''We did a good job defensively of getting our stops, getting out in transition.''

Josh Richardson added 18 points and reserve Furkan Korkmaz scored 17 for the 76ers, who snapped a six-game road losing streak. Their last win away from home was Dec. 23 at Detroit. Philadelphia is 28-16 overall but just 8-14 on the road.

It was the second straight game - and the third overall this season - that the 76ers held an opponent under 90 points.

''It was a real sense of urgency of getting a win on the road and getting stops down the stretch,'' Al Horford said. ''Defensively, this was kind of like an old-school type of game.''

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 20 points and missed a half-court heave at the buzzer for the Knicks, who have lost three straight. Julius Randle had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Philadelphia scored five straight points to extend its lead 84-77 on a three-point play from Harris with 6:45 left in the fourth quarter.

New York then rallied late with a 10-2 run and took a 87-86 lead when Morris sank a jumper over Simmons with 31 seconds left in regulation.

The 76ers called a timeout to advance the ball past half court and Simmons found a wide-open Harris - who made 5 of 13 shots and finished with 15 points - for his fourth 3-pointer of the night to put Philadelphia ahead 89-87 with 28 seconds to play.

New York had a chance to tie, but Simmons and Harris swarmed Randle on an inbound play and forced the ball out of bounds.

''We were trying to get Marcus the ball on the elbow and clear some room for him going to his right and they pushed everything left and trapped us on that side,'' Randle said. ''We got caught in a bad position.''

Korkmaz's free throw with 4.2 seconds left sealed it for the 76ers.

Simmons had 16 points to help the 76ers build a 52-46 lead heading into the half. He shot 7 for 10 from the field and had couple of dunks in transition that brought the Madison Square Garden crowd to its feet, including a noticeable Philly contingent.

SIDELINE VIEW

Two-time MVP Steve Nash watched from courtside and got an up-close view of Simmons directing the Sixers' offense.

''Ben is a generational talent. Crazy athlete. He can play multiple positions on offense and defense,'' Nash said. ''Obviously, his glaring weakness is his shooting, but he is so gifted that he can make up for it in other ways, and it's about finding a way for him to be at his best in this group and that's a challenge in this club - how all the pieces fit together.''

The two chatted briefly in the visitors' locker room after the game. Simmons said he was looking to pick up some pointers from the eight-time All Star.

''He was just a great leader. I was watching highlights of some of his games, the way he played,'' Simmons said. ''He was relentless. He played through everything.''

TIP-INS

Sixers: Matisse Thybulle has notched at least one steal and one block in his last five games. The last Philadelphia rookie to do so was Simmons during the 2017-18 season. Thybulle leads all NBA rookies with 16 games of at least one steal and one block.

Knicks: Reggie Bullock had 14 points and Elfrid Payton added 10 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Monday before concluding their three-game trip at Toronto on Wednesday.

Knicks: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 28
NY Knicks 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 0-2
11:28 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot, assist by Al Horford 2-2
11:11 +2 Julius Randle made floating jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 2-4
10:49   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
10:49 +1 Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 3-4
10:49 +1 Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
10:38 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 4-6
10:15 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 7-6
10:01   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:51 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 7-8
9:36 +2 Ben Simmons made hook shot 9-8
9:15 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot 9-11
8:59   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:40   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
8:27 +2 Matisse Thybulle made driving layup, assist by Al Horford 11-11
8:09   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:48   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:42 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 14-11
7:27   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
7:18   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:10 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup 16-11
7:01   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
7:01 +1 Taj Gibson made 1st of 2 free throws 16-12
7:01 +1 Taj Gibson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-13
6:52   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
6:41   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
6:24   Matisse Thybulle missed driving layup  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
6:17 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk, assist by Tobias Harris 18-13
5:58   Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Richardson  
5:57   NY team rebound  
5:55   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
5:53   Out of bounds turnover on Matisse Thybulle  
5:40   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
5:40   Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:40   NY team rebound  
5:40 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-14
5:25   Al Horford missed hook shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
5:17   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:05   Matisse Thybulle missed jump shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
5:03   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:51 +2 Julius Randle made reverse layup 18-16
4:39   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
4:39   Ben Simmons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:39   PHI team rebound  
4:39   Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:19 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 18-19
4:01   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
3:50   Elfrid Payton missed turnaround jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:34 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made floating jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 20-19
3:18   Personal foul on Norvel Pelle  
3:11   Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
3:11 +1 Marcus Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
3:11 +1 Marcus Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-21
2:52   Ben Simmons missed hook shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
2:31   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:22 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 23-21
1:57 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 23-23
1:35   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:27   Lost ball turnover on Bobby Portis, stolen by Mike Scott  
1:23 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 26-23
1:04   Bad pass turnover on Frank Ntilikina, stolen by Josh Richardson  
1:02 +2 Josh Richardson made dunk 28-23
0:47 +2 Frank Ntilikina made driving layup 28-25
0:32   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
0:31   NY team rebound  
0:31   Personal foul on Mike Scott  
0:31   Kevin II Knox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:31   Team rebound  
0:31   Kevin II Knox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
0:16   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:15   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 24
NY Knicks 21

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
11:41   James Ennis III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:41   PHI team rebound  
11:41 +1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-25
11:31   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
11:19   Raul Neto missed jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
11:09   Frank Ntilikina missed driving layup, blocked by Raul Neto  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
10:52   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
10:39   Bobby Portis missed hook shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
10:28 +2 Raul Neto made floating jump shot 31-25
10:08   Bad pass turnover on Frank Ntilikina, stolen by James Ennis III  
10:05   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Richardson  
9:53   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Allonzo Trier  
9:43   Mitchell Robinson missed layup, blocked by Raul Neto  
9:39   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
9:39   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
9:38   Mitchell Robinson missed dunk  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Allonzo Trier  
9:31   Allonzo Trier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
9:26 +2 Kevin II Knox made dunk 31-27
9:08 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 34-27
8:52   Bobby Portis missed dunk, blocked by Norvel Pelle  
8:50   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
8:47 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 37-27
8:27   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:27 +1 Reggie Bullock made free throw 37-28
8:19   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
7:59   Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
7:40   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
7:30   Ben Simmons missed hook shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
7:08 +2 Kevin II Knox made finger-roll layup, assist by Julius Randle 37-30
6:48 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup 39-30
6:48   Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton  
6:48 +1 Ben Simmons made free throw 40-30
6:23   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:18   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
6:12 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 40-33
5:49   Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Elfrid Payton  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
5:42   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
5:38 +2 Taj Gibson made reverse layup 40-35
5:16   Shooting foul on Reggie Bullock  
5:16 +1 James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws 41-35
5:16 +1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-35
5:02   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
5:00 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 42-37
4:36   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:21 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot 42-39
4:05   Personal foul on Julius Randle  
3:59 +2 Ben Simmons made driving dunk 44-39
3:45 +2 Taj Gibson made hook shot, assist by Reggie Bullock 44-41
3:45   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
3:45 +1 Taj Gibson made free throw 44-42
3:34   Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton  
3:34   Ben Simmons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:34   PHI team rebound  
3:34 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-42
3:12 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 45-45
2:43   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:43   Mike Scott missed dunk  
2:42   NY team rebound  
2:29   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Bullock, stolen by Ben Simmons  
2:06   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
1:54   Bad pass turnover on Josh Richardson, stolen by Reggie Bullock  
1:51   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
1:51 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 47-46
1:51   Julius Randle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
1:36   Ben Simmons missed alley-oop shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:33   Offensive foul on Julius Randle  
1:33   Turnover on Julius Randle  
1:24   Offensive foul on Josh Richardson  
1:24   Turnover on Josh Richardson  
1:24   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:24 +1 Josh Richardson made free throw 48-46
1:09   Out of bounds turnover on Julius Randle  
1:01   Offensive foul on Mike Scott  
1:01   Turnover on Mike Scott  
0:51   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Bullock, stolen by Ben Simmons  
0:48 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk, assist by Matisse Thybulle 50-46
0:35   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
0:21 +2 Al Horford made hook shot 52-46
0:01   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   NY team rebound  

3rd Quarter
PHI 76ers 18
NY Knicks 23

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   NY team rebound  
11:31 +2 Reggie Bullock made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 52-48
11:14 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 55-48
11:00 +2 Reggie Bullock made jump shot, assist by Taj Gibson 55-50
10:41   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Richardson  
10:33   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Josh Richardson  
10:28   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
10:20   Elfrid Payton missed finger-roll layup  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:18   Taj Gibson missed dunk  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:16 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup, assist by Josh Richardson 57-50
10:16   Shooting foul on Reggie Bullock  
10:16   Ben Simmons missed free throw  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
10:00 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 57-52
9:43   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Richardson  
9:24   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22