Paul's 30 lead Thunder past short-handed Portland 119-106

  • Jan 19, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Chris Paul had become annoyed with Oklahoma City's recent slow starts, so he did something about it.

He scored 21 of his 30 points in the first half, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 119-106 on Saturday night.

Forward Danilo Gallinari, Oklahoma City's No. 2 scorer, rested. That prompted Paul to look for his shot more.

“Just trying to be aggressive," he said. "You know, without Danilo, we've got to find scoring. So I tried to come out and pick my spots early and made a few shots early.”

Portland coach Terry Stotts has seen it all before during Paul's 15-year NBA career.

“Paul was a really good player tonight,” Stotts said. “Well, he's been a really good player for his career, but he had a really good game tonight. He managed the game, scored.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Dennis Schroder and Nerlens Noel each added 15 points for Oklahoma City.

The Trail Blazers had just eight players available. Portland's Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver were not with the team, and coach Terry Stotts declined comment amid reports that the players were to be traded to Sacramento in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.

Portland guard C.J. McCollum was out with a sprained left ankle. He ranks second on the team, averaging 21.5 points.

Damian Lillard, who played despite dealing with an upper respiratory illness, led the Trail Blazers with 34 points. Gary Trent Jr. scored a career-high 30.

The Thunder led 64-57 at halftime, a switch from recent games with big deficits against the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.

“We just didn't have to play from behind," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "We knew what we needed to do going into this game. We are coming off a back-to-back. We knew it would be a little bit tough, but if we wanted to win, we had to do it, and we did it tonight.”

Lillard scored 24 points in the first half to keep the Trail Blazers in it, but Oklahoma City pushed its lead to 87-77 after three quarters and cruised in the fourth. Stotts wasn't sure if his team wore out.

“That's possible," he said. "You know, we were hanging close. They made some runs. I don't know if we ran out of gas or not. The minutes were kind of under control, but like I said, I thought it was mostly Chris Paul's impact on the game more than anything else.”

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Bazemore, a forward, has started 21 games this season, including Portland's loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. He averages 7.9 points and 4.0 rebounds. Tolliver has started nine games this season. He played 17 minutes against Dallas. ... Carmelo Anthony, who played one season with the Thunder, got a warm reception from the fans. ... Assistant coach Jim Moran was called for a technical foul in the third quarter.

Thunder: C Steven Adams returned to action after sitting out Friday with a right knee contusion. ... Thunder G Terrance Ferguson sat out with an illness. ... Thunder C Justin Patton was a late scratch because of illness. ... G Hamidou Diallo got his second start of the season. He scored four points. ... C Nerlens Noel was called for a technical foul in the third quarter. ... G Dennis Schroder scored all 15 of his points in the second half. ... Rookie Darius Bazley had a career-high 13 rebounds.

NEW LEVEL

Trent’s 30 points obliterated his previous best of 19 points. The second-year guard out of Duke made 12 of 18 shots, including 5 of 9 3-pointers, in 36 minutes.

His father, Gary Sr., played nine years in the league and only scored more than 30 points twice - 33 and 32 points for the Dallas Mavericks during the 1998-99 season.

CUTTING IT CLOSE

Things could have been even worse for the Trail Blazers -- with only three active reserves. Nassir Little and Jaylen Hoard finished with five fouls.

QUOTABLE

Gilgeous-Alexander on Paul's performance: “Chris has been doing this at a very high rate for a very long time. I expect nothing less from him."

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host Golden State on Monday.

Thunder: At Houston on Monday.

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 24
OKC Thunder 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
11:18   Nassir Little missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Offensive rebound by Nassir Little  
11:13 +2 Nassir Little made layup 2-0
11:07 +2 Hamidou Diallo made layup, assist by Chris Paul 2-2
10:51   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
10:38 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 2-4
10:23 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 5-4
10:06   Darius Bazley missed driving layup  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
10:07   Personal foul on Nassir Little  
9:59   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
9:59 +1 Darius Bazley made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
9:59 +1 Darius Bazley made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-6
9:46   Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
9:37   Steven Adams missed jump shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:32   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   OKC team rebound  
9:22   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:18   Steven Adams missed dunk, blocked by Nassir Little  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:06 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 7-6
9:03 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made finger-roll layup 7-8
8:49   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
8:41 +2 Carmelo Anthony made fade-away jump shot 9-8
8:33 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 9-11
8:17 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 11-11
8:06 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 11-13
7:49   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
7:32 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 11-16
7:11 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 13-16
6:55 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made finger-roll layup 13-18
6:38   Carmelo Anthony missed fade-away jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
6:31 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 13-20
6:23   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
6:10   Lost ball turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Nerlens Noel  
5:56 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 13-22
5:35   Carmelo Anthony missed dunk  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
5:29   Shooting foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
5:29 +1 Darius Bazley made 1st of 2 free throws 13-23
5:29 +1 Darius Bazley made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-24
5:06   Offensive foul on Damian Lillard  
5:06   Turnover on Damian Lillard  
4:53   Out of bounds turnover on Luguentz Dort  
4:45 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 15-24
4:31   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
4:25   Offensive foul on Carmelo Anthony  
4:25   Turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
4:10   Dennis Schroder missed floating jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
4:07   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   POR team rebound  
3:50   Mario Hezonja missed driving layup  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
3:48   Offensive goaltending turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
3:28   Nerlens Noel missed jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
3:15   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
3:15   Full timeout called  
3:15 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 3 free throws 16-24
3:15   Damian Lillard missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
3:15   POR team rebound  
3:15 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 17-24
2:54   Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Jaylen Hoard  
2:43   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
2:24 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 17-27
2:05   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard  
2:01 +2 Jaylen Hoard made layup 19-27
1:51   Dennis Schroder missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard  
1:44   Jaylen Hoard missed finger-roll layup  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:38   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
1:38 +1 Luguentz Dort made 1st of 2 free throws 19-28
1:38   Luguentz Dort missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
1:26   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:14   Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Deonte Burton  
1:06   Personal foul on Jaylen Hoard  
1:06 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 19-29
1:06 +1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-30
0:51   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Deonte Burton  
0:40   Personal foul on Mario Hezonja  
0:40 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 19-31
0:40 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-32
0:31 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 21-32
0:27   Lost ball turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:26   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
0:06 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 24-32
0:00   Chris Paul missed floating jump shot  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 33
OKC Thunder 32

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nassir Little 26-32
11:25   Bad pass turnover on Deonte Burton, stolen by Nassir Little  
11:24   Shooting foul on Deonte Burton  
11:24 +1 Anfernee Simons made 1st of 2 free throws 27-32
11:24 +1 Anfernee Simons made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-32
11:13   Deonte Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
11:02   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
10:54   Steven Adams missed layup, blocked by Carmelo Anthony  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:49   Steven Adams missed layup  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Nassir Little  
10:43   Lost ball turnover on Nassir Little, stolen by Hamidou Diallo  
10:31   Shooting foul on Anfernee Simons  
10:31 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 28-33
10:31   Steven Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
10:15 +2 Carmelo Anthony made fade-away jump shot 30-33
10:02 +2 Deonte Burton made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 30-35
9:40   Carmelo Anthony missed fade-away jump shot  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Nassir Little  
9:37   Nassir Little missed dunk  
9:36   OKC team rebound  
9:32   Jumpball  
9:28   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
9:17   Mario Hezonja missed turnaround jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
9:05   Shooting foul on Mario Hezonja  
9:05 +1 Nerlens Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
9:05 +1 Nerlens Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37
8:48 +2 Anfernee Simons made driving layup 32-37
8:48   Shooting foul on Deonte Burton  
8:48 +1 Anfernee Simons made free throw 33-37
8:40   Out of bounds turnover on Chris Paul  
8:28   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
8:16   Hamidou Diallo missed turnaround jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
8:09 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made layup 35-37
7:51 +2 Nerlens Noel made jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 35-39
7:29 +2 Mario Hezonja made fade-away jump shot 37-39
7:16 +2 Chris Paul made driving layup 37-41
7:07   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:58 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 37-43
6:44 +2 Anfernee Simons made alley-oop shot, assist by Damian Lillard 39-43
6:26   Personal foul on Damian Lillard  
6:16 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Luguentz Dort 39-45
5:54   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
5:50 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 42-45
5:34 +2 Hamidou Diallo made driving layup, assist by Nerlens Noel 42-47
5:16   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Offensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
5:07   Anfernee Simons missed driving layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
5:01 +2 Darius Bazley made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 42-49
4:48 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 44-49
4:34 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 44-51
4:19 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 47-51
4:08 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 47-53
3:56   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
3:56 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 3 free throws 48-53
3:56 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 3 free throws 49-53
3:56 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 50-53
3:44 +2 Steven Adams made jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 50-55
3:31 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 53-55
3:17   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:09   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
2:57 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 53-57
2:36 +2 Damian Lillard made jump shot 55-57
2:28   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
2:13   Steven Adams missed layup  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
2:08   Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
1:39   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
1:36   Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Mario Hezonja  
1:32   Offensive foul on Mario Hezonja  
1:32   Turnover on Mario Hezonja  
1:26   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
1:26 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 55-58
1:26 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-59
1:16   Personal foul on Steven Adams  
1:08   Hassan Whiteside missed layup, blocked by Darius Bazley  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
0:54 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 55-61
0:33   Damian Lillard missed fade-away jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
0:26 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 55-64
0:23   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
0:23 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 56-64
0:23 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-64
0:00   Darius Bazley missed jump shot  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  