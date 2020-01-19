SAC
UTA

No Text

Gobert nets 28, Jazz race to early lead, beat Kings 123-101

  • AP
  • Jan 19, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Rudy Gobert is known for his defense. Against Sacramento, he went to the rim time and again on offense.

''Rudy was like a monster, so great on offense and, as usual, defensively protecting all us,'' Bojan Bogdanovic said.

Gobert had a season-high 28 points and 15 rebounds and the Utah Jazz raced to a 16-point lead in the first quarter and routed the Sacramento Kings 123-101 on Saturday night.

Gobert got most of his points on dunks, while Bogdanovic had six 3-pointers on his way to 30 points. Donovan Mitchell contributed 22 for Utah.

''Rudy is such a threat and finishing in the paint, it opens it up and makes it easier for us,'' Mitchell said.

De'Aaron Fox scored 21 points before fouling out, and Marvin Bagley added 17 for the Kings (15-27), who lost their fourth straight.

''They took us out of everything we wanted to do,'' Sacramento coach Luke Walton said. ''We talk about wanting to get up a certain amount of 3s. We couldn't get 3s because we couldn't penetrate and make two players guard us.''

Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan were not with the Kings, and Walton declined to comment before the game amid reports that the players were to be traded to Portland in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two future second-round draft picks.

The Jazz have won 16 of 18 and had their 10-game winning streak snapped in overtime against New Orleans on Thursday. It didn't take long to shake off the disappointment.

Utah started the game by converting on nine straight possessions and jumping to a 24-10 lead. The one time the Jazz missed a shot, Gobert gobbled up the rebound and dunked it. Nearly six minutes elapsed before Utah had a scoreless trip down the floor.

''I was trying to be aggressive and all the guys did a great job finding me . all I had to do is finish,'' Gobert said.

Utah's swift ball movement had the Sacramento defense spinning. In one 10-second sequence, Utah fired six quick passes that covered both sides of the court and broke the lane three times, ending with a wide-open corner 3-pointer from Mitchell.

''They have to chase people around for almost 24 seconds and it's just demoralizing for them. It's a huge play,'' Gobert said.

Utah coach Quin Snyder beamed when recalling the possession.

''We have a group that plays for each other. When you do that, the basket gets bigger and everyone shoots with confidence because they feel they are supposed to. There is never a `my turn.' It's always `our turn,''' Snyder said.

The Kings shot 48.8%, but never got with single digits after Utah's opening run.

Mike Conley, who missed 19 of the Utah's last 20 games due to a left hamstring strain that was first suffered in the Jazz's road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 12, returned to a standing ovation and finished with three points and three assists in 15 minutes.

''Mike is a key piece of what we want to do. I know we didn't want to rush him but it's great to have him back,'' Gobert said, noting one of his assists led to an easy dunk for him.

Bogdanovic was also back after nursing an ankle injury for the last six games, finishing with 11 points.

The Jazz beat the Kings by 32 early in the season and Sacramento hasn't suffered a loss as large as this 22-point defeat since.

''Sometimes, it happens so fast that we just don't communicate and I think we keep allowing that to happen we're just going to get beat all game like we did tonight,'' Bagley said.

NO TV FOR JAZZ FANS

If Jazz fans in the Intermountain area weren't at the game in person, they couldn't see it. Utah's official television partner ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain released a statement that said, ''An equipment failure with our ATT contractor has prevented broadcast signals to reach our regional fans. We apologize to our fans missing the game and are working with our partners to find a solution.''

TIP-INS

Kings: Two games after scoring 34 against Orlando, Nemanja Bjelica had no field goal attempts in the first half, but finished with 10 points. . All 11 Kings who dressed got into the game. . Deterred by Gobert, the Kings shot 12 free throws and made just seven.

Jazz: Gobert emphatically rejected a shot by Joseph in the third quarter and then picked up a technical. . Joe Ingles had two points (0 for 5 on 3s), nine rebounds and a season-high 12 assists. . Gobert made 10 of his 11 free-throw attempts.

UP NEXT

The Kings: At Miami on Monday afternoon.

The Jazz: Host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 22
UTA Jazz 38

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:38 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 0-2
11:17 +2 Marvin Bagley III made floating jump shot 2-2
11:01 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 2-4
10:45   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
10:41 +2 Marvin Bagley III made jump shot 4-4
10:17 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 4-6
9:58 +2 Buddy Hield made driving layup, assist by Marvin Bagley III 6-6
9:42 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 6-9
9:30   Buddy Hield missed floating jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:19 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 6-12
9:03   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
8:49 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 6-14
8:37 +2 Marvin Bagley III made driving layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 8-14
8:13   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
8:13 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 8-15
8:13 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-16
8:05   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
7:43 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 8-19
7:27 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 10-19
7:14 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Joe Ingles 10-21
6:56   Marvin Bagley III missed jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
6:35 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot 10-24
6:14   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
6:04   Joe Ingles missed floating jump shot, blocked by Marvin Bagley III  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:01   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
5:55 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 13-24
5:38   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
5:36   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
5:33 +2 Marvin Bagley III made finger-roll layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 15-24
5:18 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made turnaround jump shot 15-26
4:57   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
4:51   Bad pass turnover on Harrison Barnes, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
4:48 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made finger-roll layup, assist by Joe Ingles 15-28
4:37 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot 17-28
4:18 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 17-30
4:10 +2 Buddy Hield made floating jump shot 19-30
3:57   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
3:45   Marvin Bagley III missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
3:38 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 19-33
3:20   Cory Joseph missed running Jump Shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:04   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
2:51 +2 Marvin Bagley III made layup, assist by Buddy Hield 21-33
2:34   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
2:28   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
2:14 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 21-36
1:55   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
1:41   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
1:33   Out of bounds turnover on Buddy Hield  
1:12 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk, assist by Mike Conley 21-38
0:53   Out of bounds turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
0:35   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
0:22   DeWayne Dedmon missed layup  
0:22   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
0:22   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
0:22   DeWayne Dedmon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:22   SAC team rebound  
0:22 +1 DeWayne Dedmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-38
0:05   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
0:00   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 27
UTA Jazz 25

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
11:26 +2 Jordan Clarkson made finger-roll layup 22-40
11:05   DeWayne Dedmon missed turnaround jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
10:53   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
10:39   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
10:24   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:24 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 22-41
10:24 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-42
10:10   DeWayne Dedmon missed hook shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
9:56 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot 22-44
9:41 +2 Cory Joseph made reverse layup 24-44
9:23   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
9:19 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 27-44
9:00   Tony Bradley missed layup  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
8:57   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
8:48 +2 De'Aaron Fox made finger-roll layup 29-44
8:25   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
8:17   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
8:02 +2 Georges Niang made running Jump Shot, assist by Joe Ingles 29-46
7:52 +2 De'Aaron Fox made fade-away jump shot 31-46
7:52   Shooting foul on Mike Conley  
7:52   De'Aaron Fox missed free throw  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:37   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
7:25   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
7:13 +2 Jordan Clarkson made driving layup 31-48
7:01 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made finger-roll layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 33-48
6:45   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
6:30   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
6:22   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
6:22 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 33-49
6:22   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
6:00   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   UTA team rebound  
5:59   Personal foul on Marvin Bagley III  
5:59 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 33-50
5:59 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-51
5:49   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
5:49   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:49   SAC team rebound  
5:49 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-51
5:36   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
5:29   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
5:21   Marvin Bagley III missed hook shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:10   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
5:02 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 37-51
4:43   Shooting foul on Cory Joseph  
4:43 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 37-52
4:43 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-53
4:31   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:16   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
4:16 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 3 free throws 37-54
4:16 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 3 free throws 37-55
4:16 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 3rd of 3 free throws 37-56
4:05 +2 Marvin Bagley III made floating jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 39-56
3:45   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
3:45   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
3:35 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 41-56
3:15 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 41-58
3:02 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 43-58
2:43   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
2:33 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot 45-58
2:14 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 45-61
1:51 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 47-61
1:38   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
1:38 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 47-62
1:38 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-63
1:27   Bad pass turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by Bojan Bogdanovic  
1:14   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Ingles  
1:01   Marvin Bagley III missed layup  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
0:56   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Offensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
0:42   Traveling violation turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
0:28 +2 Harrison Barnes made jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 49-63
0:06   Donovan Mitchell missed running Jump Shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:01   Rudy Gobert missed dunk  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
0:00   Royce O'Neale missed driving layup  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 28
UTA Jazz 32

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Royce O'Neale  
11:33 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 49-66
11:13   Marvin Bagley III missed layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:51   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
10:34 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 52-66
10:15 +2 Royce O'Neale made layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 52-68
10:04 +3 Marvin Bagley III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 55-68
9:44 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Joe Ingles 55-70
9:25 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 58-70
9:04   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:00   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Marvin Bagley III  
8:57   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
8:54   De'Aaron Fox missed layup, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
8:51   Personal foul on Buddy Hield  
8:44   Out of bounds turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:33   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:14 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 58-73
8:03   Nemanja Bjelica missed floating jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
7:50   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
7:38   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:25   Shooting foul on Marvin Bagley III  
7:25 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 58-74
7:25 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-75
7:05   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
6:45   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
6:43