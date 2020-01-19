MIA
Aldridge, DeRozan help Spurs escape to beat Heat 107-102

  • Jan 19, 2020

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Patty Mills celebrated his heritage Sunday with a performance that typified his career.

Mills provided a late spark, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Miami Heat 107-102 Sunday.

The win came as San Antonio became the first NBA team to hold Indigenous People Night - a meaningful cause to Mills, who is an Australian of aboriginal descent.

''It's an important night and it's really important to Patty,'' San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. ''For the indigenous people here in Texas it's important to all of us, but it's sort of double for him because of his history and his background.

''He didn't play like he did because of that; he does that every night. His energy has been there his whole career. It's who he is.''

Mills had 18 points and DeMar DeRozan added 20 as San Antonio snapped a two-game skid.

Mills requested the Spurs honor his ancestry as well as those of Native Americans, and the franchise obliged on the eve of Martin Luther King Day.

''Besides basketball, it was a win for us to be able to use basketball as a platform to be able to share culture and traditions and you saw it tonight,'' Mills said.

Miami's Duncan Robinson missed a 3-pointer with 10.2 seconds left and the Heat trailing 105-102. Miami fouled Marco Belinelli, who made both free throws to cap the scoring.

''It's a big moment,'' Robinson said. ''I want to make that shot for this team. I didn't do it. I'm disappointed in myself, but it's nice to know these guys have my back no matter what.''

Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which had won its previous two games. Goran Dragic added 19 points and Kendrick Nunn had 18.

''I actually liked the way we competed,'' said Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who had 16 points.

The Spurs rebounded - barely - after blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against Atlanta in a 121-120 defeat Friday.

''We fresh off a feeling of letting a game slip away from us,'' DeRozan said. ''Being right back in that position, just kind of understanding how hard we needed to play down the stretch, how hard it was going to be.''

Mills fueled a late run by diving out of bounds and throwing the ball off Miami center Meyers Leonard to salvage an offensive possession. With cheers of ''Patty, Patty,'' still ringing throughout the AT&T Center, Aldridge drained a hook shot to pull the Spurs within 98-97 with 4:39 remaining.

A few possessions later, Derrick White used a backhanded stab to deflect and steal an attempted entry pass at the top of the key by Adebayo. That led to a three-point play by Aldridge for a 102-98 lead with 3:20 remaining.

''It was a big play,'' White said. ''I was just trying to be active, get my hands on the ball and make a play.''

TIP-INS

Heat: G Tyler Herro missed the game with a bruised left knee. ... F James Johnson was limited to five points in 15 minutes after helping Miami win for just the fourth time ever in San Antonio last season. Johnson had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Heat's 110-105 victory March 20, 2019. ... Leonard was the only starter not to score in double figures, but he had six rebounds and two assists and was a plus-7 on the court along with five points.

Spurs: Rudy Gay missed his second straight game with an undisclosed illness. ... Mills is the 110th player in league history with 1,000 3-pointers and just the 18th second-round pick to do so.

NATIVE

Mills is just the third indigenous player to compete for Australia in the Olympics. He has been active in assisting his homeland throughout his NBA career, especially with the country ravaged recently by brush fires. His work with the indigenous people of Australia led him to become active with the Native American population in Texas.

''He's just a caring individual,'' Popovich said of Mills. ''He cares about people, this was something that fit perfectly for him and his interests that's why he carried through with it and tried to bring attention to it.''

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Sacramento on Monday night.

Spurs: At Phoenix on Monday night.

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 31
SA Spurs 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36 +2 Kendrick Nunn made floating jump shot 2-0
11:12   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
11:00   LaMarcus Aldridge missed dunk  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
10:56 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 5-0
10:53   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
10:53 +1 Bryn Forbes made 1st of 3 free throws 5-1
10:53 +1 Bryn Forbes made 2nd of 3 free throws 5-2
10:53   Bryn Forbes missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:43   Duncan Robinson missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
10:35 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 5-4
10:35   Shooting foul on Jimmy Butler  
10:35 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 5-5
10:19   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:07   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
10:00   Violation  
9:55   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
9:46   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:36 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 5-8
9:22   Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:06   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
8:56 +2 Kendrick Nunn made floating jump shot 7-8
8:43   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:31   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:18   Lost ball turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
8:08 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 9-8
8:08   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
8:08 +1 Bam Adebayo made free throw 10-8
7:56   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:44   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:36 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk, assist by DeMar DeRozan 10-10
7:24   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
7:15   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
6:59 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot, assist by Meyers Leonard 12-10
6:38 +2 Trey Lyles made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 12-12
6:23 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 15-12
6:03   Out of bounds turnover on Trey Lyles  
5:50 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 18-12
5:31   Bad pass turnover on Patty Mills, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
5:11   Kendrick Nunn missed finger-roll layup  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
5:00 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Meyers Leonard 21-12
4:44   Lost ball turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
4:36 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 23-12
4:12 +2 Trey Lyles made jump shot, assist by Derrick White 23-14
3:52   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:47   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
3:36 +2 Derrick White made jump shot 23-16
3:12   Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
3:08 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 26-16
2:45 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 26-19
2:28 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made driving layup, assist by Goran Dragic 28-19
2:14 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Patty Mills 28-21
2:00 +2 James Johnson made layup, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 30-21
1:42   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:42 +1 Lonnie Walker IV made 1st of 2 free throws 30-22
1:42 +1 Lonnie Walker IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-23
1:21   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
1:05   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
1:05 +1 Patty Mills made 1st of 3 free throws 30-24
1:05 +1 Patty Mills made 2nd of 3 free throws 30-25
1:05 +1 Patty Mills made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-26
0:53   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
0:53   Goran Dragic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:53   MIA team rebound  
0:53 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-26
0:39 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made finger-roll layup, assist by Marco Belinelli 31-28
0:27   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
0:02   Derrick White missed finger-roll layup  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
0:00   Jakob Poeltl missed dunk  
0:00   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
0:00   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 23
SA Spurs 32

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 31-31
11:22   Derrick Jones Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
11:17   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot, blocked by James Johnson  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
10:58 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Herro 34-31
10:46   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
10:35   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
10:26   Bad pass turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
10:19   Lost ball turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Derrick White  
10:15 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 34-34
10:01   Tyler Herro missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
9:53 +3 Lonnie Walker IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marco Belinelli 34-37
9:36 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 37-37
9:22 +2 Patty Mills made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 37-39
8:56 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 39-39
8:40 +3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 39-42
8:41   Shooting foul on Tyler Herro  
8:41 +1 Marco Belinelli made free throw 39-43
8:27   Bam Adebayo missed layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
8:21   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
8:12   Out of bounds turnover on Goran Dragic  
7:59   Trey Lyles missed driving layup  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:48   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
7:32 +2 Trey Lyles made driving dunk, assist by Dejounte Murray 39-45
7:23   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
7:07   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   SA team rebound  
6:53 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 39-47
6:40   Out of bounds turnover on Goran Dragic  
6:24   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
6:18   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
6:18 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 40-47
6:18 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-47
6:09   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
6:02   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:40 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 41-50
5:28   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
5:19   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:06 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 44-50
5:05   Violation  
4:54 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 44-52
4:41   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
4:41 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 45-52
4:41 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-52
4:27   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:15   Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
4:05 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 46-55
3:47   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
3:36   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:22 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 46-58
3:08   Jumpball  
2:55 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 48-58
2:43   Lonnie Walker IV missed floating jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
2:33   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
2:12   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
1:58 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 50-58
1:40   Lonnie Walker IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
1:26 +2 Jimmy Butler made finger-roll layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 52-58
1:01   Dejounte Murray missed finger-roll layup  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
0:55 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Kendrick Nunn 54-58
0:37   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
0:34   Kendrick Nunn missed layup  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
0:26   Personal foul on Jimmy Butler  
0:10   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:10 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 54-59
0:10 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-60
0:00   Jimmy Butler missed fade-away jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 30
SA Spurs 26

Time Team Play Score
11:40   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
11:24   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
11:19   Kendrick Nunn missed layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
11:19   MIA team rebound  
11:14 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 56-60
10:56 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk, assist by Trey Lyles 56-62
10:34   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
10:34 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 57-62
10:34 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-62
10:21   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Duncan Robinson  
10:06   Meyers Leonard missed hook shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:58 +2 Dejounte Murray made turnaround jump shot 58-64
9:39 +3 Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 61-64
9:23   DeMar DeRozan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
9:08   Lost ball turnover on Duncan Robinson, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
9:06   Double dribble turnover on Dejounte Murray  
8:53   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
8:53 +1 Meyers Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 62-64
8:53 +1 Meyers Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-64
8:43   Offensive foul on Dejounte Murray  
8:43   Turnover on Dejounte Murray  
8:27 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 65-64
8:16   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
8:00   Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
7:55   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
7:51   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
7:51 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 66-64