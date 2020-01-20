DEN
MIN

No Text

Porter helps Nuggets overtake struggling T-wolves 107-100

  • AP
  • Jan 20, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Michael Porter Jr. posted his second double-double in three games with 20 points and 14 rebounds, helping the short-handed Denver Nuggets overtake the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100 on Monday night.

Jerami Grant scored 19 points and Nikola Jokic had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who again had three of their top five scorers absent - Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap and Gary Harris Jr. - and were playing on back-to-back nights. Porter, the first-round draft pick whose rookie season was ruined by a back injury, was a major factor in the victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns outplayed his rival Jokic with 28 points and eight rebounds and reserve Josh Okogie added 16 points, but Minnesota dropped its sixth straight game.

The Wolves were mostly within one possession in the second half, cutting their deficit to 88-85 with 8:33 left on a dunk by Keita Bates-Diop over the top of Jokic, But Porter responded with a 3-pointer soon after to double the lead. Malik Beasley, who had 11 points off the bench, helped the Nuggets create some more space.

Towns had a three-point play with 2:48 remaining that brought the Wolves within 102-98, but they couldn't get enough stops when it counted the most. Monte Morris popped out to swish a mid-range shot from the wing for Denver on the next possession.

Okogie snagged a give-and-go pass from Robert Covington for a dunk that cut the lead to four points again, and Towns had the ball in the post after Jokic missed a 3-pointer, but he couldn't get the ball to fall in a crowd around the basket that had Towns complaining about no foul call. Then Will Barton III, who had 18 points, sealed the deal with a 3-pointer on the other end.

The Nuggets were ahead for less than two minutes of the first half, as the Timberwolves sank seven of their first 13 tries from 3-point range. The recently acquired Allen Crabbe made one of them, debuting with his new team four days after arriving in a trade that sent Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham to Atlanta.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone was clearly disappointed at times by the defense of his team that has allowed the fifth-lowest scoring average in the NBA this season, but that helped it quickly get back in the game, too.

The hustle of Okogie helped spur a 12-2 run by the Wolves that gave them a 46-36 lead, their largest of the night, but Porter and the Nuggets closed the half with a flourish. They had a 19-5 spurt during that stretch.

DIALING IT UP

Crabbe was targeted for his 3-point shooting potential, with the Wolves currently in the messy stage of trying to sharpen their perimeter game. After ranking 26th in the league in 3-point attempts last season, they're third with an average of nearly 40 per game, but they've fallen from 19th to 29th in percentage at 32.5 entering the evening. The Wolves went 12 for 43 in the game.

MLK DAY

The Timberwolves have played at home on Martin Luther King Jr. Day more often than not over their history, and Covington gave a brief pregame welcome to the crowd with a message of unity. Players wore black warmup shirts that read, ''We cannot walk alone.''

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Millsap (sprained/bruised left knee) missed his seventh straight game. Harris (strained right adductor muscle) was out for the fourth consecutive game. Murray (sprained left ankle) was sidelined for the third game in a row. ... Backup center Mason Plumlee briefly joined the injured crew in the second quarter when he rolled his right ankle. He returned in the third.

Timberwolves: Crabbe finished with three points and three assists in 16 minutes. His debut was delayed by an illness that kept him out on Saturday against Toronto. ... The Wolves dropped to 3-17 against teams with a winning record at the time of the game, including 2-10 at home.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Play at Houston on Wednesday. They lost 130-104 to the Rockets on the road on Dec. 31.

Timberwolves: Play at Chicago on Wednesday, their only road game in a 14-day span.

---

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 26
MIN Timberwolves 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:38   Karl-Anthony Towns missed jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
11:21   Nikola Jokic missed turnaround jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
11:13   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
11:04 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made floating jump shot 0-2
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Jerami Grant, stolen by Robert Covington  
10:34   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Torrey Craig  
10:18   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
10:05 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot 0-5
9:51   Monte Morris missed layup  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
9:43 +2 Andrew Wiggins made alley-oop shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 0-7
9:23 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 3-7
9:11   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
9:02 +2 Robert Covington made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 3-9
8:48 +2 Will Barton made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 5-9
8:32   Karl-Anthony Towns missed layup  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:18 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 8-9
8:02   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:57   Karl-Anthony Towns missed layup  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:55   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
7:41   Backcourt turnover on Nikola Jokic  
7:32 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 8-11
7:23   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
7:23 +1 Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws 9-11
7:23   Will Barton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:17 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 9-13
7:01   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
7:01 +1 Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws 10-13
7:01 +1 Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-13
6:52 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 11-16
6:30 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 14-16
6:11   Lost ball turnover on Jarrett Culver, stolen by Will Barton  
6:06 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Will Barton 16-16
5:41   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
5:35   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
5:12   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
5:05   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
5:05 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 16-17
5:05 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
4:44 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Will Barton 18-18
4:32 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 18-21
4:20 +2 Jerami Grant made alley-oop shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 20-21
4:04   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
4:04   Shooting foul on Will Barton  
4:04   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:04   MIN team rebound  
4:04 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-22
3:51   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
3:36   Andrew Wiggins missed floating jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
3:22   Will Barton missed jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
3:06   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Monte Morris  
3:02   Monte Morris missed driving layup  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
2:58 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made dunk 22-22
2:53   Bad pass turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
2:50   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
2:50   Full timeout called  
2:31   PJ Dozier missed fade-away jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
2:11 +3 Gorgui Dieng made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Allen Crabbe 22-25
1:47 +2 PJ Dozier made layup, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 24-25
1:26   Josh Okogie missed driving layup  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
1:19   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
0:54   Keita Bates-Diop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   DEN team rebound  
0:47 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 24-27
0:36   Lost ball turnover on PJ Dozier, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  
0:35   Personal foul on PJ Dozier  
0:35   Jordan McLaughlin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:35   MIN team rebound  
0:35   Jordan McLaughlin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
0:27   Shooting foul on Allen Crabbe  
0:27 +1 Malik Beasley made 1st of 2 free throws 25-27
0:27 +1 Malik Beasley made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-27
0:03 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made fade-away jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 26-29
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 29
MIN Timberwolves 25

Time Team Play Score
11:45   PJ Dozier missed floating jump shot, blocked by Keita Bates-Diop  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
11:24   Gorgui Dieng missed jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
11:18   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   DEN team rebound  
11:11 +2 Malik Beasley made floating jump shot, assist by PJ Dozier 28-29
11:00   Allen Crabbe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
10:50   Double dribble turnover on Malik Beasley  
10:39   Personal foul on PJ Dozier  
10:36   Violation  
10:27   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup  
10:25   Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
10:01   Nikola Jokic missed driving layup  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:00 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 30-29
9:51 +3 Keita Bates-Diop made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Allen Crabbe 30-32
9:40   PJ Dozier missed driving layup  
9:40   DEN team rebound  
9:35   Michael Porter Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jarrett Culver  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
9:27   Keita Bates-Diop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
9:22 +2 Gorgui Dieng made dunk 30-34
9:08 +2 Nikola Jokic made turnaround jump shot, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 32-34
8:50   Jordan McLaughlin missed floating jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
8:42 +2 PJ Dozier made alley-oop shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 34-34
8:28 +3 Allen Crabbe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 34-37
8:08 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot 36-37
7:54   Jordan McLaughlin missed driving layup  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:45   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
7:22 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Culver 36-40
6:56   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
6:31 +2 Josh Okogie made reverse layup 36-42
6:18   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Josh Okogie  
6:16 +2 Josh Okogie made dunk 36-44
6:06   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:51   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
5:48 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made dunk 36-46
5:31 +2 Jerami Grant made jump shot 38-46
5:16   Karl-Anthony Towns missed driving layup  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
5:12   Shooting foul on Josh Okogie  
5:12 +1 Michael Porter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 39-46
5:12 +1 Michael Porter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-46
4:52   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
4:32 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made dunk, assist by Jerami Grant 42-46
4:22   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
4:14   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
4:13 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made dunk 44-46
4:01   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
4:01 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 44-47
4:01 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-48
3:42   Malik Beasley missed jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
3:32   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Jerami Grant  
3:21 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 47-48
3:01 +3 Josh Okogie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 47-51
2:42   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
2:34 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 50-51
2:22   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
2:10   Out of bounds turnover on Michael Porter Jr.  
2:02   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
1:43 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 53-51
1:28   Andrew Wiggins missed floating jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
1:12 +2 Monte Morris made driving layup, assist by Will Barton 55-51
1:01   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
0:40   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
0:33   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
0:28   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
0:03   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
0:00 +2 Josh Okogie made layup 55-53
0:00   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
0:00 +1 Josh Okogie made free throw 55-54
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 26
MIN Timberwolves 25

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 57-54
11:33   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
11:29 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made driving dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 57-56
11:07   Nikola Jokic missed layup  
11:03   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
11:03 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk 59-56
10:50 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot 59-58
10:39   Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:24   Monte Morris missed driving layup  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:22   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
10:12   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
10:03 +2 Monte Morris made driving layup 61-58
10:03   Violation  
9:52   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:44   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   DEN team rebound  
9:32   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
9:14 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made hook shot 61-60
8:59   Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
8:46   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:42 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 63-60
8:33   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
8:28   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:15   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   MIN team rebound  
8:14