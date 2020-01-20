DET
Bradley Beal scores 29 points, Wizards beat Pistons 106-100

WASHINGTON (AP) In a rebuilding season for the Washington Wizards, coach Scott Brooks still closely monitors the standings, and while it's unlikely, he still believes his team has a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

The Wizards began the second half of the season by beating one of the teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference. Bradley Beal scored 29 points, Ian Mahinmi added 21 and Washington broke a three-game losing streak with a 106-100 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Beal passed Wes Unseld for fourth place on the team's career scoring list.

Washington is 14-26, but the Brooklyn Nets, who hold the eighth spot in the East, are only 18-24 after their loss to Philadelphia on Monday. Chicago, Detroit and Charlotte are also ahead of Washington.

“I watch the games. I watch the standings,” Brooks said. “We're not talking about it. We're just going to try to get better every game."

The Wizards' hopes have been damaged by a spate of injuries to key players, but as those players return, Brooks gets more optimistic.

“The seventh and eighth seed, their records aren't great, but I'm sure somebody's going to surprise somebody and probably jump up there,” Brooks said.

In Beal's first seven seasons, he's played in the postseason four times.

“That's the goal,” Beal said. “That's every day for us. That's in the back of my head. Especially when (the) All-Star (break) hits, that second half is just flying. We've got to tighten up.”

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 21 points while Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds. The Pistons were trying to three games in a row for the first time this season.

“We lost this game defensively, bro,” Rose said. “Second half, we just let them get anywhere on the court that they wanted.”

Drummond had a season-high nine turnovers.

“We can't have our center having nine turnovers,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “We want him to get the ball in to Rose. He's got to make decisions, and he's done a good job of that, but tonight he did not. And normally he and our bigs do a good job of catching it, kicking it out and making a play and not turning it over.”

There were 10 lead changes, four in succession early in the fourth quarter, and Davis Bertans' 3-pointer with 9:02 to play gave the Wizards the lead for good. Washington scored nine straight to take a 95-87 lead two minutes later.

TIP-INS

Pistons: G Reggie Jackson, who hasn't played since the second game of the season because of a back injury, should be able to play this week, Casey said. “He's been practicing dunking on people and talking more than anybody else.” ... In advance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Pistons visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Sunday night. ... Detroit has lost 10 straight at Washington.

Wizards: C Anzejs Pasecniks sprained his left ankle in practice Sunday and missed the game. ... G Jordan McRae, who twisted his left ankle early in Friday's loss at Toronto, scored seven points. ... G Garrison Mathews (ankle) missed his sixth straight game and will likely miss another two weeks, Brooks said.

FLAGRANT

Detroit's Markieff Morris was ejected from the game with 7:06 to play when he tangled with Bertans and hit him in the head. Morris was assessed a Flagrant 2. After the game, Bertans wasn't sure what happened.

“He's the only one who can answer that question,” Bertans said. “I have no clue what that was.”

Casey didn't dispute the call.

“Markieff was probably warranted (in being) tossed out,” Casey said. “He hit the guy in the head.”

Morris declined to comment on the incident.

OUCH

Besides his turnovers, Drummond lost a front tooth in the game's final minute. Morris broke a toenail during the game, he said.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Begin a four-game homestand against Sacramento on Wednesday.

Wizards: Begin a four-game road trip against Miami on Wednesday.

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 35
WAS Wizards 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Ian Mahinmi  
11:28 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 0-3
11:09 +2 Derrick Rose made layup 2-3
10:53 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 2-6
10:35   Traveling violation turnover on Sekou Doumbouya  
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
9:55   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonga, stolen by Andre Drummond  
9:49   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
9:35 +3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 5-8
9:18 +2 Ian Mahinmi made jump shot, assist by Gary Payton II 5-10
9:10 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 8-10
8:54   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
8:54 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 8-11
8:54 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-12
8:32   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:21   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Ian Mahinmi  
8:17 +2 Gary Payton II made driving layup 8-14
8:01 +3 Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 11-14
7:43   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
7:30   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Gary Payton II  
7:26   Gary Payton II missed floating jump shot  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
7:24   Gary Payton II missed dunk  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
7:24 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk 11-16
7:24   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
7:24 +1 Ian Mahinmi made free throw 11-17
7:16 +2 Derrick Rose made reverse layup 13-17
6:57   Out of bounds turnover on Gary Payton II  
6:43   Personal foul on Isaiah Thomas  
6:37 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 16-17
6:10   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
6:05   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
5:58 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made dunk, assist by Langston Galloway 18-17
5:30 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 18-20
5:16   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
5:07 +2 Bradley Beal made reverse layup 18-22
4:49   Shooting foul on Gary Payton II  
4:49 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 19-22
4:50 +1 Derrick Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-22
4:38   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
4:28 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made driving layup 22-22
4:12   Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:01 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 24-22
3:47   Jordan McRae missed driving layup  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
3:41 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk 24-24
3:30   Langston Galloway missed floating jump shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:24 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 26-24
3:08   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:00   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
2:49   Thomas Bryant missed layup  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:36   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
2:24   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
2:08 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Frazier 29-24
1:54   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Tim Frazier  
1:49 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Tim Frazier 31-24
1:35   Troy Brown Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Andre Drummond  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
1:23   Personal foul on Jordan McRae  
1:13   Markieff Morris missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
1:05   Shooting foul on Langston Galloway  
1:05   WAS team rebound  
1:05 +1 Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-25
0:48 +2 Langston Galloway made jump shot 33-25
0:35   Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Bryant  
0:30   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
0:08 +2 Jordan McRae made jump shot 33-27
0:02 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Tim Frazier 35-27
0:00 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 35-30
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 23
WAS Wizards 30

Time Team Play Score
11:50 +2 Ish Smith made driving layup 35-32
11:50   Shooting foul on Tim Frazier  
11:50 +1 Ish Smith made free throw 35-33
11:32 +2 Christian Wood made hook shot 37-33
11:21   Bad pass turnover on Thomas Bryant, stolen by Langston Galloway  
11:16   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
11:03 +2 Thomas Bryant made floating jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 37-35
10:47 +2 Markieff Morris made jump shot 39-35
10:41   Violation  
10:36   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:19   Markieff Morris missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Thomas Bryant  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:11   Tim Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
9:58   Offensive foul on Thomas Bryant  
9:58   Turnover on Thomas Bryant  
9:48 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 42-35
9:37 +2 Jordan McRae made floating jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 42-37
9:30   Offensive foul on Christian Wood  
9:30   Turnover on Christian Wood  
9:13 +2 Ish Smith made finger-roll layup 42-39
9:05   Tim Frazier missed reverse layup, blocked by Davis Bertans  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
8:56   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McRae, stolen by Tim Frazier  
8:40   Markieff Morris missed turnaround jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
8:35 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 44-39
8:27   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
8:18 +2 Langston Galloway made driving layup 46-39
7:59 +2 Ish Smith made reverse layup 46-41
7:45   Derrick Rose missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
7:35   Thomas Bryant missed layup  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
7:25   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
7:15   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
7:04   Derrick Rose missed floating jump shot  
7:03   DET team rebound  
7:03   Personal foul on Davis Bertans  
6:58 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 49-41
6:48 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 49-43
6:28   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
6:20   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   WAS team rebound  
6:08 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 49-46
5:49 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup, assist by Christian Wood 51-46
5:37   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
5:37 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 51-47
5:37 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-48
5:17   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
5:17   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:17   DET team rebound  
5:17 +1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-48
5:08 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 52-50
4:52   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
4:46   Personal foul on Tony Snell  
4:37   Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
4:34   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
4:34 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 1st of 2 free throws 52-51
4:34   Ian Mahinmi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:16   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
4:16 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 1st of 2 free throws 53-51
4:16   Violation  
4:16 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-51
3:59   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Derrick Rose  
3:55   Derrick Rose missed driving layup  
3:41 +2 Ian Mahinmi made jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 54-53
3:41 +2 Ian Mahinmi made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 54-53
3:17   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
2:59 +2 Bradley Beal made turnaround jump shot 54-55
2:44   Tony Snell missed driving layup  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:44 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 56-55
2:20   Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
2:11   Double dribble turnover on Andre Drummond  
2:01   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McRae, stolen by Andre Drummond  
2:00   Personal foul on Jordan McRae  
1:45 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup 58-55
1:45   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
1:45   Andre Drummond missed free throw  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
1:31 +3 Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 58-58
1:18   Offensive foul on Andre Drummond  
1:18   Turnover on Andre Drummond  
1:07 +2 Thomas Bryant made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 58-60
0:47   Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
0:39   Bradley Beal missed driving layup  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:34   Traveling violation turnover on Sekou Doumbouya  
0:26   Gary Payton II missed reverse layup, blocked by Christian Wood  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
0:03   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 23
WAS Wizards 23

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Isaac Bonga missed floating jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
11:34   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Thomas  
11:23   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Bradley Beal  
11:07 +2 Ian Mahinmi made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 58-62
10:51   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
10:42   Bradley Beal missed hook shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
10:35   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
10:23 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot 60-62
10:05   Gary Payton II missed layup  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:00   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:44   Gary Payton II missed layup  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
9:39 +2 Gary Payton II made dunk 60-64
9:26 +2 Andre Drummond made finger-roll layup, assist by Bruce Brown 62-64
9:20   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Bruce Brown  
9:12 +2 Bruce Brown made layup, assist by Sekou Doumbouya 64-64
8:50   Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46  