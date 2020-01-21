PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) After setting a Portland record with 61 points, Damian Lillard knew exactly who held the old mark.

He did.

Lillard topped his own franchise scoring high Monday night in the Trail Blazers' 129-124 overtime victory against the Golden State Warriors. He also established a team best with 11 3-pointers.

''I guess if somebody's going to beat my record, it's good to be me,'' Lillard said.

The star guard's previous career high was 60 points earlier this season against Brooklyn, which broke the club record at the time. His 61 points Monday were the most in the NBA this season.

Lillard became the first player in NBA history with 60-plus points and 10-plus 3-pointers in a game, and just the sixth player with multiple 60-point games.

He also had 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season, and he made all 16 of his free throws. Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers (19-26), who snapped a two-game skid.

''I'm excited about it, I'm happy about it, but I wish it counted for three wins instead of one,'' Lillard said.

The Blazers trailed by 12 in the third quarter but clawed back in the fourth. Lillard's layup and free throw gave Portland a 110-109 lead with 2:26 left, but rookie Eric Paschall dunked to put Golden State back in front with less than a minute to go.

Alec Burks added a pair of free throws to extend Golden State's lead, but Lillard's 3-pointer tied it with 14.9 seconds left and the game went to overtime.

Willie Cauley-Stein's dunk put the Warriors up 121-115 in the extra period. Anfernee Simons hit a 3 to pull Portland closer before Lillard's 3-pointer with less than a minute left tied it again. Gary Trent Jr.'s layup gave Portland the lead with 34.6 seconds to go.

Burks' 3-pointer briefly gave the Warriors back the lead, but Lillard and Whiteside each added a pair of free throws to seal it. The crowd stood and cheered as Lillard made the free throw that gave him the record.

Lillard said he knew he had 59 points when he was fouled.

''The guy bumped me and I was like, `I'm going down.' They're going to have to blow this whistle and I'm getting these two free throws. And that was it,'' he said.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts said Lillard carried the team, not only on the court but in huddles, timeouts and at halftime.

''You run out of adjectives,'' Stotts said. ''He's an amazing player.''

Burks finished with a season-high 33 points, and Paschall added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

''He's a great player,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about Lillard. ''He's an All-Star that's had a million big shots in his career, so none of it was surprising. You just take it for granted with him.''

Both teams were drastically limited, personnel-wise.

The Warriors (10-35), hit hard by injuries this season, essentially had eight available players. Draymond Green suited up but Kerr said before the game it was unlikely Green would play because he wasn't feeling well.

Glenn Robinson III remained out because of an an ankle injury. Kerr said he hoped to have Kevon Looney (abdominal soreness) back later this week. The Warriors started D'Angelo Russell, Damion Lee, Burks, Cauley-Stein and Paschall for the second straight game.

The Blazers, who had just nine players available, were without CJ McCollum for the second straight game because of a sprained left ankle. Simons started in his place.

Portland was also without Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver, who are set to be traded along with draft picks to the Sacramento Kings for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan. But the deal hasn't been finalized, meaning the already injury-hampered Blazers were further depleted.

Golden State led 57-53 at halftime as the Blazers struggled from 3-point range in the opening half, making just two of 15 attempts.

Paschall's dunk and jumper gave Golden State a 77-65 lead midway through the third quarter and the Warriors held a 92-87 lead going into the fourth. They were able to stay in front until Lillard's 3-pointer put Portland up 103-102 with 6:53 left.

The Warriors were coming off a 109-95 victory over the Orlando Magic that snapped a 10-game losing streak and a five-game slide at home.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were in Pullman, Washington, over the weekend when Washington State retired Thompson's No. 1 jersey. Thompson's return this season is uncertain while he rehabs from the ACL injury he sustained in the NBA Finals. Curry has a broken left hand but there's speculation he could return following the All-Star break. Curry was at the game in Portland.

Trail Blazers: Low on available players, the Blazers transferred Moses Brown to Portland from the Texas Legends on Sunday. ... It was the first of a four-game homestand for Portland. ... Lillard is the second NBA player with multiple 50-point games this season, joining Houston star James Harden. ... Lillard joined Elgin Baylor (63 points on Dec. 8, 1961) and Wilt Chamberlain (62 points on March 3, 1966) as the only players to score 60 against the Warriors.

ZEN DAME

Whiteside was asked what impresses him most about Lillard.

''Just how cool and how calm he is,'' Whiteside replied. ''He is always a calm guy, regardless of whatever happens.''

UP NEXT

The Warriors host Utah on Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

