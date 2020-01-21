GS
Lillard scores 61 and Blazers beat Warriors 129-124 in OT

  • AP
  • Jan 21, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) After setting a Portland record with 61 points, Damian Lillard knew exactly who held the old mark.

He did.

Lillard topped his own franchise scoring high Monday night in the Trail Blazers' 129-124 overtime victory against the Golden State Warriors. He also established a team best with 11 3-pointers.

''I guess if somebody's going to beat my record, it's good to be me,'' Lillard said.

The star guard's previous career high was 60 points earlier this season against Brooklyn, which broke the club record at the time. His 61 points Monday were the most in the NBA this season.

Lillard became the first player in NBA history with 60-plus points and 10-plus 3-pointers in a game, and just the sixth player with multiple 60-point games.

He also had 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season, and he made all 16 of his free throws. Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers (19-26), who snapped a two-game skid.

''I'm excited about it, I'm happy about it, but I wish it counted for three wins instead of one,'' Lillard said.

The Blazers trailed by 12 in the third quarter but clawed back in the fourth. Lillard's layup and free throw gave Portland a 110-109 lead with 2:26 left, but rookie Eric Paschall dunked to put Golden State back in front with less than a minute to go.

Alec Burks added a pair of free throws to extend Golden State's lead, but Lillard's 3-pointer tied it with 14.9 seconds left and the game went to overtime.

Willie Cauley-Stein's dunk put the Warriors up 121-115 in the extra period. Anfernee Simons hit a 3 to pull Portland closer before Lillard's 3-pointer with less than a minute left tied it again. Gary Trent Jr.'s layup gave Portland the lead with 34.6 seconds to go.

Burks' 3-pointer briefly gave the Warriors back the lead, but Lillard and Whiteside each added a pair of free throws to seal it. The crowd stood and cheered as Lillard made the free throw that gave him the record.

Lillard said he knew he had 59 points when he was fouled.

''The guy bumped me and I was like, `I'm going down.' They're going to have to blow this whistle and I'm getting these two free throws. And that was it,'' he said.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts said Lillard carried the team, not only on the court but in huddles, timeouts and at halftime.

''You run out of adjectives,'' Stotts said. ''He's an amazing player.''

Burks finished with a season-high 33 points, and Paschall added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

''He's a great player,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about Lillard. ''He's an All-Star that's had a million big shots in his career, so none of it was surprising. You just take it for granted with him.''

Both teams were drastically limited, personnel-wise.

The Warriors (10-35), hit hard by injuries this season, essentially had eight available players. Draymond Green suited up but Kerr said before the game it was unlikely Green would play because he wasn't feeling well.

Glenn Robinson III remained out because of an an ankle injury. Kerr said he hoped to have Kevon Looney (abdominal soreness) back later this week. The Warriors started D'Angelo Russell, Damion Lee, Burks, Cauley-Stein and Paschall for the second straight game.

The Blazers, who had just nine players available, were without CJ McCollum for the second straight game because of a sprained left ankle. Simons started in his place.

Portland was also without Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver, who are set to be traded along with draft picks to the Sacramento Kings for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan. But the deal hasn't been finalized, meaning the already injury-hampered Blazers were further depleted.

Golden State led 57-53 at halftime as the Blazers struggled from 3-point range in the opening half, making just two of 15 attempts.

Paschall's dunk and jumper gave Golden State a 77-65 lead midway through the third quarter and the Warriors held a 92-87 lead going into the fourth. They were able to stay in front until Lillard's 3-pointer put Portland up 103-102 with 6:53 left.

The Warriors were coming off a 109-95 victory over the Orlando Magic that snapped a 10-game losing streak and a five-game slide at home.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were in Pullman, Washington, over the weekend when Washington State retired Thompson's No. 1 jersey. Thompson's return this season is uncertain while he rehabs from the ACL injury he sustained in the NBA Finals. Curry has a broken left hand but there's speculation he could return following the All-Star break. Curry was at the game in Portland.

Trail Blazers: Low on available players, the Blazers transferred Moses Brown to Portland from the Texas Legends on Sunday. ... It was the first of a four-game homestand for Portland. ... Lillard is the second NBA player with multiple 50-point games this season, joining Houston star James Harden. ... Lillard joined Elgin Baylor (63 points on Dec. 8, 1961) and Wilt Chamberlain (62 points on March 3, 1966) as the only players to score 60 against the Warriors.

ZEN DAME

Whiteside was asked what impresses him most about Lillard.

''Just how cool and how calm he is,'' Whiteside replied. ''He is always a calm guy, regardless of whatever happens.''

UP NEXT

The Warriors host Utah on Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

---

1st Quarter
GS Warriors 23
POR Trail Blazers 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by Damian Lillard 0-2
11:25 +2 Alec Burks made jump shot, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 2-2
11:03   Damian Lillard missed driving layup, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
11:03   Damian Lillard missed driving layup, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
10:57   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:53   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:35   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
10:31   Out of bounds turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
10:20   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Nassir Little  
10:08   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
9:54   D'Angelo Russell missed finger-roll layup  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:45 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 2-4
9:29 +2 Alec Burks made jump shot, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 4-4
9:08   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
9:01   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
8:48   Nassir Little missed driving layup, blocked by Alec Burks  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
8:40   Eric Paschall missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
8:36   Eric Paschall missed dunk, blocked by Nassir Little  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
8:32   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:25 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 4-6
8:14   D'Angelo Russell missed fade-away jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:55 +2 Carmelo Anthony made layup 4-8
7:46 +2 Alec Burks made driving layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 6-8
7:46   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
7:46 +1 Alec Burks made free throw 7-8
7:28 +2 Nassir Little made driving layup, assist by Damian Lillard 7-10
7:17   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
7:17 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 8-10
7:17 +1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
6:53 +2 Anfernee Simons made jump shot 9-12
6:41   D'Angelo Russell missed floating jump shot  
6:37   Offensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
6:37 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by D'Angelo Russell 11-12
6:19 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 11-14
6:05   Willie Cauley-Stein missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Anfernee Simons  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
6:00 +2 Nassir Little made reverse layup, assist by Damian Lillard 11-16
5:50   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
5:46 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk 13-16
5:26   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
5:17   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:09   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup  
4:58   D'Angelo Russell missed floating jump shot  
4:58   D'Angelo Russell missed floating jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:51 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 13-18
4:30   Willie Cauley-Stein missed driving layup  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
4:24   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
4:14 +2 Damion Lee made layup, assist by Eric Paschall 15-18
3:52   Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Willie Cauley-Stein  
3:48   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Mario Hezonja  
3:48   Personal foul on D'Angelo Russell  
3:36 +2 Damian Lillard made jump shot 15-20
3:22   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard  
3:12   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
3:02 +2 Eric Paschall made alley-oop shot, assist by Alec Burks 17-20
2:40   Hassan Whiteside missed turnaround jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
2:32   Jumpball  
2:20   Shooting foul on Mario Hezonja  
2:20 +1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 18-20
2:20 +1 Damion Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-20
2:04 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 19-22
2:04   Shooting foul on Alec Burks  
2:04   Hassan Whiteside missed free throw  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
1:46   Jordan Poole missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
1:46   GS team rebound  
1:40   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard  
1:30   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard  
1:26 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Hoard 19-25
1:09 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Alec Burks 21-25
0:51   Personal foul on Alec Burks  
0:46   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Damion Lee  
0:44   Backcourt turnover on Damion Lee  
0:33   Damian Lillard missed jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
0:22 +2 D'Angelo Russell made floating jump shot 23-25
0:05 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 23-27
0:00   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
GS Warriors 34
POR Trail Blazers 26

Time Team Play Score
11:50 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 26-27
11:28   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Moses Brown  
11:22   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
11:08 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 29-27
10:44   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
10:31 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Alec Burks 31-27
10:13   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
10:07 +2 Marquese Chriss made layup, assist by Jordan Poole 33-27
9:57   Offensive foul on Moses Brown  
9:57   Turnover on Moses Brown  
9:46 +2 Jordan Poole made floating jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 35-27
9:26 +2 Anfernee Simons made layup, assist by Carmelo Anthony 35-29
9:12 +2 Alec Burks made alley-oop shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 37-29
8:56   Shooting foul on Alec Burks  
8:56   Jaylen Hoard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:56   POR team rebound  
8:56   Jaylen Hoard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:40   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
8:36   Omari Spellman missed dunk  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
8:35   Omari Spellman missed dunk  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:29   Traveling violation turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
8:16   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
8:16 +1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws 38-29
8:16   Jordan Poole missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:13   GS team rebound  
8:01   Omari Spellman missed hook shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard  
7:51   Personal foul on Omari Spellman  
7:49   Personal foul on Jordan Poole  
7:33 +2 Carmelo Anthony made fade-away jump shot 38-31
7:18   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:05   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:55 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup 40-31
6:55   Shooting foul on Jaylen Hoard  
6:55   Eric Paschall missed free throw  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:55 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 42-31
6:36 +2 Damian Lillard made floating jump shot 42-33
6:18   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Carmelo Anthony  
6:04   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Jordan Poole  
6:02 +2 Eric Paschall made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 44-33
5:51   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:43   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
5:43 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 44-34
5:43 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-35
5:32   Marquese Chriss missed floating jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
5:24   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
5:16   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:05   Lost ball turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Marquese Chriss  
5:01   Damion Lee missed layup, blocked by Anfernee Simons  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
4:54   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
4:47   Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:38   Out of bounds turnover on Damion Lee  
4:15   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
4:15 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 3 free throws 44-36
4:15 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 3 free throws 44-37
4:15 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 44-38
4:09   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
4:02   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Damian Lillard  
3:59   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
3:59 +1 Mario Hezonja made 1st of 2 free throws 44-39
3:59 +1 Mario Hezonja made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-40
3:44   Personal foul on Mario Hezonja  
3:34 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made hook shot, assist by Jordan Poole 46-40
3:22   Damian Lillard missed driving layup  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:17   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
3:03   Jordan Poole missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
3:00   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
3:00 +1 Anfernee Simons made 1st of 2 free throws 46-41
3:00 +1 Anfernee Simons made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-42
2:44   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
2:32   Hassan Whiteside missed layup  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:29 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 46-44
2:18   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
2:18 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 47-44
2:18 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-44
2:00   Damian Lillard missed driving dunk  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
1:55 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 51-44
1:36   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:34   Hassan Whiteside missed dunk  
1:30   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
1:30 +2 Carmelo Anthony made dunk 51-46
1:16 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 53-46
1:10   Personal foul on D'Angelo Russell  
1:10 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 53-47
1:10 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-48
1:00 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 55-48
0:48   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:39   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:30 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 55-51
0:05   Omari Spellman missed driving layup  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
0:05 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk 57-51
0:03   Personal foul on D'Angelo Russell  
0:03 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 57-52
0:03 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-53
0:00   End of period  