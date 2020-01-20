NO
Jrue Holiday scores 36, Pelicans snap Grizzlies' win streak

  • Jan 20, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) After seven games off, a well-rested Jrue Holiday matched his best scoring night of the season and helped New Orleans snap the league’s longest winning streak.

Holiday scored 36 points in his return from a left elbow injury as the Pelicans set a franchise record with 21 3-pointers, beating Memphis 126-116 Monday in the Grizzlies' annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game. Memphis had won seven straight.

Holiday, who hadn’t played since Jan. 4, converted 12 of 18 from the field, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range. Brandon Ingram scored 25 points and Nicolo Melli added 15, including a trio of 3-pointers.

“Load management’s crazy,” Holiday said with a chuckle about his return. “Honestly, it felt good to be back out there. You see how well the team’s been doing. They’ve been fighting and playing good teams and beating good teams. ... I just really wanted to be back out there with them.”

Dillon Brooks led Memphis, matching his season high with 31 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 19 points and Ja Morant had 16 points and nine assists.

Memphis looked nothing like the team that had won seven in a row. From early in the game, the Pelicans seemed to get to most 50-50 balls. New Orleans was shooting better from the floor and converting 3-pointers. By halftime, the Pelicans had already surpassed their average of 14 3-pointers a game and led 69-50.

“They played great, and we just didn’t have it today. Just timing off and all of that,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Fortunately, we haven’t had many of these nights.”

New Orleans built a 25-point lead in the second half before a late rally brought the Grizzlies within 121-116 with 1:28 left. But Ingram scored on a drive and JJ Reddick (10 points) converted a 3-pointer for the final margin.

“We just kept playing until the buzzer sounded,” Morant said. “They had some tough baskets late to seal the win.”

For New Orleans, the return of Holiday was a prelude to Wednesday when Zion Williamson, the top pick in last year's draft, plays his first regular-season game after missing half the season with a right knee injury. The Pelicans have won three of the last four and are 11-5 in their last 16.

“It’s going to be a circus and everyone knows that,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “What we have to do is focus on the task at hand and that is playing a really good San Antonio team.”

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Cs Derrick Favors and Jahlil Okafor (both with low back soreness) sat out. That kept Favors' streak of 19 straight made field goals over the past two games intact. The string is the longest in the NBA this season. … Holiday’s seven 3-pointers were a career high. He had made six 3s twice previously.

Grizzlies: The franchise recognized former athletes Doug Williams, Robert Parish, Sheryl Swoopes and Caron Butler with its 15th annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Awards. ... The Grizzlies fell short of the franchise record of eight straight wins, done four previous times. ... It was the first time Memphis has lost this season when Brooks scored 20 points. Memphis was 13-0 in those games. ... Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 11 rebounds, his 21st double-double of the season.

NO VOLUNTEERS

With centers Favors and Okafor out, Gentry realized in pregame he would be short-handed against Valanciunas, the Grizzlies' bulky 6-foot-11 center. “If anybody wants to go in and wrestle with Valanciunas about 15-18 minutes, we’ll let you do that,” Gentry said.

MORE ZION

Asked how Williamson will fit in the Pelicans' rotation, Gentry said: “I think he’ll pretty much play like he did in the preseason. I don’t foresee a ton of adjustments. We’ll stick him out there and play him.”

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in Williamson's debut.

Grizzlies: Travel to Boston on Wednesday to play the Celtics.

1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 31
MEM Grizzlies 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made hook shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 0-2
11:28   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:14   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot  
11:13   NO team rebound  
11:07 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 3-2
10:47   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:33 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 3-5
10:08   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
10:08 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 4-5
10:08 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-5
9:56 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 5-7
9:50   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
9:50   Brandon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:50   NO team rebound  
9:50 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-7
9:34   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
9:30 +2 Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup 6-9
9:23 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 9-9
9:06 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 9-11
8:55   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:47   Personal foul on Jaxson Hayes  
8:39   Bad pass turnover on Jae Crowder, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
8:36   Lonzo Ball missed layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:31   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
8:22   Ja Morant missed hook shot  
8:22   MEM team rebound  
8:22   Personal foul on Brandon Ingram  
8:15   Personal foul on Jrue Holiday  
8:12 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 9-14
7:52 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 11-14
7:41   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
7:38   Jae Crowder missed dunk  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
7:31 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 14-14
7:17 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Ja Morant 14-16
7:04 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving dunk 16-16
6:51   Ja Morant missed driving layup, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
6:51   MEM team rebound  
6:42   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
6:42   Dillon Brooks missed dunk  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
6:33   Backcourt turnover on JJ Redick  
6:21   Personal foul on JJ Redick  
6:12   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
6:00   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
5:54 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 16-19
5:36   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
5:27   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
5:14   Bad pass turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
5:09 +2 Jaxson Hayes made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 18-19
5:09   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
5:09   Jaxson Hayes missed free throw  
5:07   NO team rebound  
5:04   Jrue Holiday missed jump shot  
5:02   MEM team rebound  
4:51   Personal foul on Brandon Ingram  
4:51 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 18-20
4:51   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:51   MEM team rebound  
4:39   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
4:13   E'Twaun Moore missed floating jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
4:08 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot 21-20
3:47   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
3:31   Lonzo Ball missed jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
3:26   Lost ball turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Frank Jackson  
3:23   Traveling violation turnover on Frank Jackson  
3:12 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 21-22
2:58   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Hart  
2:48 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 21-24
2:31 +3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 24-24
2:16 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 24-26
2:02 +2 Nicolo Melli made jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 26-26
1:45   Tyus Jones missed jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
1:33 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 29-26
1:23   Traveling violation turnover on De'Anthony Melton  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
0:53 +2 Josh Hart made driving layup, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 31-26
0:34 +2 De'Anthony Melton made hook shot 31-28
0:29   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
0:23 +2 Brandon Clarke made layup, assist by Tyus Jones 31-30
0:00   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 38
MEM Grizzlies 20

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 34-30
11:39   Out of bounds turnover on Ja Morant  
11:29   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
11:24   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed floating jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
11:19   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
11:19   Ja Morant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:19   MEM team rebound  
11:19 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-31
11:08   Frank Jackson missed floating jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:52   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:47   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by Josh Hart  
10:43 +2 Josh Hart made finger-roll layup 36-31
10:26 +2 De'Anthony Melton made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 36-33
10:15   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:02   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
9:53 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 39-33
9:38 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 39-35
9:22 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 42-35
9:00   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
8:42   Frank Jackson missed jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
8:35 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made finger-roll layup, assist by Dillon Brooks 42-37
8:21   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:05   Ja Morant missed driving layup  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:03   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot, blocked by Nickeil Alexander-Walker  
8:03   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
7:54 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by E'Twaun Moore 45-37
7:33   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Nickeil Alexander-Walker  
7:19   Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
7:13 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 48-37
6:52 +3 Solomon Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 48-40
6:38 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup 50-40
6:31   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
6:12 +2 Nicolo Melli made jump shot 52-40
5:55   Grayson Allen missed reverse layup  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
5:46   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
5:39 +2 Dillon Brooks made layup 52-42
5:14   Lost ball turnover on Nicolo Melli, stolen by Ja Morant  
5:10   Grayson Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Nickeil Alexander-Walker  
4:57 +2 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made reverse layup 54-42
4:48   Out of bounds turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
4:39   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
4:28   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
4:15 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 57-42
4:07 +2 Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup 57-44
4:07   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
4:07   Dillon Brooks missed free throw  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:04   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
3:55   Brandon Clarke missed floating jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
3:44   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
3:40   Out of bounds turnover on Tyus Jones  
3:36   Shooting foul on Brandon Clarke  
3:36 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 1st of 2 free throws 58-44
3:36   Jaxson Hayes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
3:24 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Brandon Clarke 58-46
3:09   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
3:00   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
2:57   Dillon Brooks missed dunk  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
2:45   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
2:38 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 61-46
2:18   Dillon Brooks missed driving layup  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
2:15 +2 Dillon Brooks made fade-away jump shot 61-48
2:02 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 64-48
1:45   Dillon Brooks missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Brandon Ingram  
1:45   MEM team rebound  
1:36   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
1:26   Lonzo Ball missed alley-oop shot  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
1:19 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 67-48
1:02   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
1:02 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 67-49
1:03 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-50
0:45   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
0:45 +1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 68-50
0:45 +1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-50
0:33   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:01   Brandon Ingram missed turnaround jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
0:00   End of period  