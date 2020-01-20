OKC
HOU

Paul, Thunder rally for 112-107 win over struggling Rockets

  • AP
  • Jan 20, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) After scoring 27 points in the first half against his former team, Chris Paul was on the bench during a big Oklahoma City run in the fourth quarter when a Thunder fan began yelling at coach Billy Donovan to put the veteran guard back in the game.

Paul turned to the man and gave him a look that indicated the group on the floor was doing just fine before asking him: ''Do you not see the score?''

Paul scored 28 points and Danilo Gallinari added 25 as the Thunder rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat cold-shooting James Harden and the Houston Rockets 112-107 on Monday.

While Paul exulted in what he said might be his team's best win of the season, Harden delayed his postgame shower for some extra work on his shooting after the Rockets lost their season-worst fourth straight.

Harden spent about 25 minutes on the court before returning to the locker room, and it was hard to argue he didn't need the practice. The former MVP scored 29 points but went 1 of 17 from 3-point range in an astonishingly inefficient performance.

''Just trying to get back to the basics,'' he said. ''I think when you're struggling you just try to get back to the fundamentals and the basics of your shot and form, form shooting and things like that. Staying with your shot. And just all repetition.''

Former Thunder player Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for Houston.

Gallinari and Dennis Schroder, who scored 17 of his 23 points after halftime, carried the Thunder after the break.

''It was fun to see how guys stayed together, stayed the course and fought back,'' Paul said.

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni was asked what went wrong.

''Couldn't make a shot, didn't make foul shots,'' he said. ''Right now we're at a period where if something is going to go bad, it's bad and when it rains, it pours. And it's pouring.''

Oklahoma City used a 6-0 run, highlighted by a dunk from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after he stole the ball from Harden, to put the Thunder up 108-105 with about a minute left.

Harden made a layup for Houston to cut the lead to one, but Schroder made a jump shot with 28 seconds remaining to make it 110-107. Russell Westbrook missed a 3-pointer on the other end and Gilgeous-Alexander added two free throws to secure the victory.

''Dennis and Gallinari offensively, made some really really big shots to get us back in the game,'' Donovan said. ''And then we got some timely stops and some good rebounds. So it really was an amazing job by those guys.''

Houston had a 15-point lead before the Thunder scored 13 straight points to get within 100-98 with 4 1/2 minutes to go. Gallinari led the way for Oklahoma City in that stretch, making two 3-pointers and adding three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.

Harden made one of two free throws after that but Gallinari struck again seconds later with another 3 that tied it at 101-all. Gilgeous-Alexander then made one of two free throws to give the Thunder their first lead since the first quarter.

Westbrook made Houston's first field goal in more than four minutes with a layup with just more than three minutes left. He then added another layup after a steal seconds later to give the Rockets a 105-102 lead with about two minutes to go.

The Thunder trailed by 16 points after three quarters, but a 9-2 run, with five points from Schroder, got them within 91-82 with about 9 1/2 minutes left.

Houston trailed by as many as 10 in the first half but led by seven at halftime and used a 9-3 run to open the third quarter and push it to 73-60. P.J. Tucker had a 3-pointer in that stretch and Westbrook added four points.

Houston scored the last four points in a third quarter where Oklahoma City scored just 14 points to make it 87-71 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Steven Adams sprained his left ankle on a hard foul by Capela early in the first quarter. He missed both free throws after the foul and didn't play after that. Capela was given a flagrant-1. ... Paul received a technical for arguing about a foul call early in the fourth quarter.

Rockets: G Austin Rivers missed a second straight game with a right thumb injury. He said he is feeling better and expects to return on Wednesday. ... Westbrook has scored 30 points or more in five straight games.

WESTBROOK'S TRIPLE-DOUBLES

With his performance on Monday, Westbrook joined LeBron James as the only players to have a triple-double against all 30 current NBA teams. Monday was Westbrook's eighth of the season, 146th of his career and the 42nd time he's had a triple-double in a 30-point game.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit Orlando on Wednesday night.

Rockets: Host Denver on Wednesday night.

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 22
HOU Rockets 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
11:37   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:20   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
11:16   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
10:54 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot 2-0
10:38   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
10:24   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   OKC team rebound  
10:24   Flagrant foul on Clint Capela  
10:24   Steven Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:24   OKC team rebound  
10:24   Steven Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:24   OKC team rebound  
10:18 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 4-0
9:55 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 4-2
9:46   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:37   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
9:26   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
9:10   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
9:00 +2 Danilo Gallinari made finger-roll layup 6-2
8:48   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:30 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot 8-2
8:10   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
8:06 +2 Clint Capela made dunk 8-4
7:59 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 11-4
7:46 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 11-6
7:23   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   HOU team rebound  
7:12   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   OKC team rebound  
6:59 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 13-6
6:43 +2 James Harden made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 13-8
6:35   Chris Paul missed fade-away jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
6:31   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
6:16   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
6:12   James Harden missed dunk, blocked by Mike Muscala  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:57   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed layup, blocked by Danuel House Jr.  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
5:44 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 13-10
5:34 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 15-10
5:22   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
5:15 +2 Chris Paul made layup 17-10
4:58   Eric Gordon missed jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
4:38   Out of bounds turnover on Luguentz Dort  
4:25   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:14   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup, blocked by Danuel House Jr.  
4:13   HOU team rebound  
4:12   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup, blocked by Danuel House Jr.  
3:59   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 20-10
3:36   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:21   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
3:12   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
3:05   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   HOU team rebound  
3:05   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Eric Gordon missed jump shot  
2:28   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Thabo Sefolosha  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
2:21 +2 James Harden made driving layup 20-12
2:21   Shooting foul on Mike Muscala  
2:21 +1 James Harden made free throw 20-13
2:01   Mike Muscala missed hook shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
1:52 +2 James Harden made driving layup 20-15
1:42   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
1:31   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:13 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup, assist by Hamidou Diallo 22-15
1:06 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup, assist by James Harden 22-17
1:06   Shooting foul on Mike Muscala  
1:06   Eric Gordon missed free throw  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
0:50   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
0:44 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 22-19
0:33   Lost ball turnover on Hamidou Diallo, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
0:25 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 22-22
0:01   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   OKC team rebound  
0:01   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:00 +3 Thabo Sefolosha made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 22-25
0:01   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:00 +3 Thabo Sefolosha made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 22-25
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 35
HOU Rockets 39

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
11:43   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
11:32 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 22-28
11:11   Deonte Burton missed layup  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
11:00   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
10:56   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Tucker, stolen by Deonte Burton  
10:42 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot 25-28
10:25   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
10:12 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 27-28
10:00 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 27-30
10:00   Violation  
10:00   Shooting foul on Hamidou Diallo  
10:00   Russell Westbrook missed free throw  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
9:44 +2 Chris Paul made floating jump shot, assist by Hamidou Diallo 29-30
9:23 +2 Russell Westbrook made floating jump shot 29-32
9:07 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 32-32
8:53   Lost ball turnover on Danuel House Jr., stolen by Darius Bazley  
8:39 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 35-32
8:39   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
8:39 +1 Chris Paul made free throw 36-32
8:25   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Deonte Burton  
8:25   HOU team rebound  
8:18   Shooting foul on Hamidou Diallo  
8:18 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 36-33
8:18 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-34
8:04   Hamidou Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
7:54 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 36-37
7:43   Traveling violation turnover on Deonte Burton  
7:30   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
7:18   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
7:07 +2 Luguentz Dort made layup, assist by Dennis Schroder 38-37
7:07   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
7:07 +1 Luguentz Dort made free throw 39-37
6:56 +2 Clint Capela made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 39-39
6:39   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
6:39 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 40-39
6:39 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-39
6:22   Clint Capela missed layup, blocked by Chris Paul  
6:22   OKC team rebound  
6:01   Danilo Gallinari missed fade-away jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
5:46 +2 Danuel House Jr. made jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 41-41
5:30   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
5:23 +2 James Harden made driving layup 41-43
5:23   Shooting foul on Mike Muscala  
5:23   James Harden missed free throw  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:02   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   HOU team rebound  
4:47 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 41-45
4:30   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
4:23 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 41-48
4:03   Shooting foul on Clint Capela  
4:03 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
4:03 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-48
3:45 +2 Clint Capela made alley-oop shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 43-50
3:27   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
3:27 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 44-50
3:27 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-50
3:24   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Tucker, stolen by Chris Paul  
3:20 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 48-50
3:08 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 48-52
2:48 +2 Chris Paul made fade-away jump shot 50-52
2:39   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
2:39 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 50-53
2:39 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-54
2:32   Personal foul on Clint Capela  
2:32 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 51-54
2:32 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-54
2:26 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 52-56
2:16   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by James Harden  
2:11 +2 Danuel House Jr. made dunk, assist by James Harden 52-58
1:48   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
1:43   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Danilo Gallinari  
1:34 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 55-58
1:27   Danuel House Jr. missed alley-oop shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:20   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
1:12   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
1:05   Offensive foul on Danilo Gallinari  
1:05   Turnover on Danilo Gallinari  
1:05   Full timeout called  
0:48 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 55-61
0:24   Chris Paul missed driving layup  
0:23   Offensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
0:23 +2 Luguentz Dort made dunk 57-61
0:03 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 57-64
0:00   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  