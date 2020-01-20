ORL
Fournier, Vucevic lead Magic past Hornets 106-83

  • AP
  • Jan 20, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Evan Fournier has been dealing with an illness and was feeling incredibly sluggish before Orlando's game at Charlotte.

So the veteran guard did something he normally doesn't do, slugging down one of those tiny energy shots as he prepared to take the floor.

He said it immediately gave him a spark.

''It got me going,'' Fournier said with a wide smile as he held of the bottle. ''I just did it because I'm sick. I'm trying anything right now to give me some energy because otherwise I'm just going to be dead tired.''

It seemed to work for Fournier, who scored 26 points in the Magic's 106-83 victory over the sliding Hornets on Monday.

''He was great,'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ''He's been hurt, he's been sick and he's playing through it. I mean he wasn't good tonight, he was great.''

Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, which closed out a six-game trip with a 3-3 record. Terrence Ross scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half.

The Magic shot 14 for 28 from 3-point range. Fournier made six 3s and Ross finished with five.

Malik Monk scored 20 points and P.J. Washington had 19 for the Hornets, who have lost seven straight.

Orlando began to take control with a 14-1 run to start the second quarter. Charlotte pulled within seven at the end of the third, but the Magic put together a strong finish.

Orlando blew the game open with a 27-8 run to start the final period. Fournier made a pair of 3s, Vucevic scored five quick points and Ross threw down a thunderous slam. Fournier and Vucevic each scored 12 in the fourth.

''The second half was one of the best we've played this season,'' Clifford said.

Charlotte has gotten most of its scoring this season from Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier, but both guards struggled against the Magic. Graham shot 5 of 17 and had 15 points, while Rozier was held to four points after missing each of his six field goal attempts.

Charlotte was held to 38.2% percent shooting from the field and turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 14 points for the Magic.

''They weren't running anything tricky,'' Hornets coach James Borrego said. ''These aren't things that we haven't seen or any surprises with any plays. This is strictly just horrible execution, poor awareness, lack of professionalism coming out of the second quarter.''

TIP INS

Magic: Clifford cost his team when he challenged a defensive foul call in the third quarter. Officials didn't change the foul call, then ruled the Magic also had goaltended on the foul, creating a three-point play opportunity for Charlotte.

Hornets: Both teams wore gray shooting shirts during warmups with the words ''We cannot walk alone,'' in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. ... Graham has made 164 3-pointers through 45 games this season, which leads the Eastern Conference.

ROAD TRIP OVER

The Magic have been on the road for nearly two weeks. Clifford said he was impressed by his team's focus - and he's eager to back home.

''That was one of our best wins, because of our approach,'' Clifford said. ''Coming off a poor performance, fly across the country, five o'clock (start), we could have had excuses. But I thought our attitude was great and it set the whole thing up.''

Added Vucevic: ''Our defense was great. Our energy was great. Out attitude was great. We just really wanted it and we were able to get a great win against a tough team. ''

STRONG FINISHERS

The Magic improved to 18-1 this season when leading entering the fourth quarter.

''We got to keep doing it, keep finding a way to play, sticking with it and playing solid defense,'' Ross said.

IN SEARCH OF THE RIGHT ROTATION

With his team down by 17 points and in need of a spark, Borrego turned to Cody Martin and Bismack Biyombo off the bench. Charlotte cut the lead to seven, but couldn't sustain the momentum in the fourth quarter.

Biyombo has gone from starting center to third string behind Cody Zeller and Willy Hernangomez as Borrego continues to shake things up looking to snap the losing streak.

UP NEXT

Magic: Face the Thunder on Wednesday night in the team's first home game since Jan. 8.

Hornets: Frenchman Nic Batum and the rest of the Hornets will head to Paris, France for Friday's game against the Bucks.

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 19
CHA Hornets 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:34 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Miles Bridges 0-2
11:17   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
10:54 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 0-5
10:25 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot 2-5
10:05   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   ORL team rebound  
9:45   Khem Birch missed driving layup  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:45   Aaron Gordon missed dunk  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
9:45   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
9:45 +1 Khem Birch made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
9:45   Khem Birch missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:41   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
9:33 +2 P.J. Washington made dunk, assist by Cody Zeller 3-7
9:15   Aaron Gordon missed driving layup  
9:13   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
9:11   Out of bounds turnover on Terry Rozier  
9:00   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:51   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:34   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:14 +2 Miles Bridges made driving layup 3-9
8:01 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 5-9
7:38   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
7:17   Nikola Vucevic missed fade-away jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
7:08   Miles Bridges missed driving dunk  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
7:01 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 7-9
6:47 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot 7-11
6:47   Shooting foul on Evan Fournier  
6:47 +1 Devonte' Graham made free throw 7-12
6:28 +2 Khem Birch made alley-oop shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 9-12
6:16   Traveling violation turnover on Terry Rozier  
5:59   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
5:41   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
5:32   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
5:27   Khem Birch missed dunk  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum  
5:25   Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
5:25   Personal foul on Nicolas Batum  
5:10 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 11-12
4:56 +2 Willy Hernangomez made dunk, assist by Nicolas Batum 11-14
4:48   Personal foul on Nicolas Batum  
4:35   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Nicolas Batum  
4:30 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 11-17
4:15   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon  
4:02   Dwayne Bacon missed fade-away jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
3:52   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:47   Nikola Vucevic missed dunk  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
3:39   Devonte' Graham missed layup  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:25   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
3:12 +2 Aaron Gordon made layup, assist by Terrence Ross 13-17
2:57 +2 Willy Hernangomez made hook shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 13-19
2:42   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
2:19 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Bacon 13-22
1:56   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
1:39   Shooting foul on Gary Clark  
1:39 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 13-23
1:39 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-24
1:22 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 16-24
1:04   Personal foul on Mo Bamba  
1:04   Willy Hernangomez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:04   CHA team rebound  
1:04 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-25
0:53   Terrence Ross missed driving layup  
0:53   ORL team rebound  
0:53   ORL team rebound  
0:30   Dwayne Bacon missed driving layup, blocked by Gary Clark  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
0:22   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:22   CHA team rebound  
0:22   CHA team rebound  
0:03 +2 Malik Monk made jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 19-27
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 32
CHA Hornets 18

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +3 Gary Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 22-27
11:29   Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
11:19   Bad pass turnover on Willy Hernangomez, stolen by Terrence Ross  
11:19   Personal foul on Dwayne Bacon  
11:04 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup 24-27
10:55   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
10:55   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:55 +1 Terry Rozier made free throw 24-28
10:55   Malik Monk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:55   CHA team rebound  
10:55   Malik Monk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
10:32 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup 26-28
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Evan Fournier  
10:08 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 28-28
9:51   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
9:47   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
9:33 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 30-28
9:11   Malik Monk missed floating jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:06 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made floating jump shot 32-28
9:06   Shooting foul on Malik Monk  
9:06 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made free throw 33-28
8:48   Cody Zeller missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:36   Michael Carter-Williams missed floating jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:36   Personal foul on Cody Zeller  
8:25   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum  
8:02 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Monk 33-31
7:41   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:41 +1 Terrence Ross made free throw 34-31
7:28   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
7:17 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 34-34
6:53 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mo Bamba 37-34
6:36   P.J. Washington missed reverse layup  
6:34   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:28   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Batum  
6:24   Nicolas Batum missed layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Batum  
6:19 +2 Malik Monk made reverse layup, assist by Nicolas Batum 37-36
5:57 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 40-36
5:45   Bad pass turnover on Nicolas Batum  
5:29   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum  
5:10   Cody Zeller missed fade-away jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
4:58   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum  
4:50   Devonte' Graham missed driving layup  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
4:39 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 43-36
4:26   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
4:13   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
4:10   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
4:10   Cody Zeller missed dunk  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:02 +2 Markelle Fultz made reverse layup 45-36
3:50   Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Bacon, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
3:40   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
3:18 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Bacon 45-39
2:57 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 47-39
2:36 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Bacon 47-42
2:22   Personal foul on Dwayne Bacon  
2:21   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
2:22   Evan Fournier missed free throw  
2:21   ORL team rebound  
2:16   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
2:04   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
1:52 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving dunk 49-42
1:37   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham  
1:18   Evan Fournier missed driving layup  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
1:13   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Dwayne Bacon  
1:07   Dwayne Bacon missed layup  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:57 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 51-42
0:43 +3 Willy Hernangomez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 51-45
0:34   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
0:09   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:07   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:00   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 21
CHA Hornets 22

Time Team Play Score
11:37   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
11:32 +2 Markelle Fultz made floating jump shot 53-45
11:22   Offensive foul on Terry Rozier  
11:22   Turnover on Terry Rozier  
11:12 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 55-45
10:49   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   ORL team rebound  
10:28 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 58-45
10:00   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
9:53   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
9:50 +2 Cody Zeller made reverse layup, assist by Terry Rozier 58-47
9:50   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
9:50   Cody Zeller missed free throw  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
9:40   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
9:29 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 60-47
9:17   Shooting foul on Khem Birch  
9:17   CHA team rebound  
9:17 +1 P.J. Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-48
9:04 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 62-48
8:44   Miles Bridges missed fade-away jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:44   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
8:32   Miles Bridges missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
8:23   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:11   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
8:01 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khem Birch 65-48
7:40   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   ORL team rebound