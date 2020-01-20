PHI
Simmons scores 34 in triple-double, carries 76ers past Nets

  • AP
  • Jan 20, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Ben Simmons was chosen Monday as the Eastern Conference player of the week for the way he performed last week.

Then he got a sensational start on winning the next week's award, too.

Simmons tied a career high with 34 points and added 12 rebounds and 12 assists, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

''I mean, Ben Simmons was ridiculously dominant tonight,'' 76ers coach Brett Brown said.

A point guard by skill but at 6-foot-10 a big man in size, Simmons played all over the floor for a 76ers team missing All-Star center Joel Embiid. The Nets tried guarding him with big men but that didn't work - though nothing may have the way he played.

''I just came in with that mindset to win,'' Simmons said. ''I know it's going to be tough every time we play teams like this.''

Simmons shot 12 for 14 from the field in his career-best fifth straight game with 20 or more points, finishing with his fourth triple-double of the season. The NBA leader in steals had five of them.

''Just his determination,'' Brown said when asked what impressed him most about Simmons' performance. ''Like, there was a determination, there was a spirit, there was a committed performance offensively and defensively that he just wasn't going to let the team lose.''

Al Horford added 19 points for the 76ers, who won their fourth consecutive game. Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson each scored 15.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points for the Nets, who played without Kyrie Irving because of hamstring tightness and lost their fourth straight. Caris LeVert had 16 points and rookie Nicolas Claxton added a career-best 15, but the Nets hurt themselves with 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

''Towards the end, we couldn't hold onto the ball. It wasn't anybody in particular, literally everybody was turning it over,'' center Jarrett Allen said.

The Nets led 91-82 on Claxton's follow dunk with 1:41 left in the third, but the Sixers scored the final eight points of the period. Simmons got the last six, including two free throws after he was flagrantly fouled by Claxton, who fell hard onto the court.

Simmons scored again to open the fourth and give Philadelphia a 92-91 lead, which grew to 97-91 when Raul Neto capped its 15-0 run with a 3-pointer.

Philadelphia extended the lead to 105-96 on a basket by Simmons before the Nets scored eight straight while the 76ers went scoreless for nearly five minutes. Horford finally ended that drought when Simmons found him for a 3-pointer and a 108-104 edge with 1:22 to play, and Furkan Korkmaz hit another 3 to put them up five with 23 seconds remaining.

The Nets committed 22 turnovers and shot 64.7% on free throws while losing for the 11th time in 13 games.

''I think they ended up having 13 more shots than us, which is not going to work against a really good team,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Claxton is a second-round pick getting extended minutes after backup center DeAndre Jordan suffered a finger injury. Claxton scored 14 points Saturday in a loss to Milwaukee, then went 5 for 5 for 13 points in nine first-half minutes Monday as Brooklyn took a 68-64 lead.

TIP-INS

76ers: Simmons averaged 21.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists last week. The 76ers went 3-1. The Sixers learned of his weekly award during the game. ''I would have given him that just for the second half of this game,'' Brown said. ... Brown said there was no update on Embiid's recovery from surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand.

Nets: The Nets got starters Joe Harris and Garrett Temple back from injuries. Harris scored 12 points. ... Allen had 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Taurean Prince had 12 points and 12 boards.

AWARD-WINNING SIXERS

Richardson won the Eastern Conference award the week before Simmons. That was the first time two different 76ers won the award in back-to-back weeks since Aaron McKie and Iverson did it in 2000-01. Iverson won it consecutively in the 2002-03 season.

IRVING UPDATE

Irving was feeling soreness Sunday and then was checked again Monday before Brooklyn decided he wouldn't play. Atkinson said the Nets were choosing to be cautious with Irving because they didn't want to risk losing him for the long term. The All-Star point guard missed 26 games with a right shoulder injury before returning on Jan. 12 against Atlanta.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Toronto on Wednesday.

Nets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 29
BKN Nets 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48   Taurean Waller-Prince missed floating jump shot  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
11:44 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made dunk 0-2
11:32 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Al Horford 2-2
11:21   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
11:00 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot 4-2
10:48   Jarrett Allen missed layup  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:40 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 7-2
10:21 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Jarrett Allen 7-4
10:21   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
10:21 +1 Joe Harris made free throw 7-5
10:10   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
9:56   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Harris  
9:39 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 10-5
9:25   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:15   Traveling violation turnover on Ben Simmons  
9:01   Bad pass turnover on Jarrett Allen, stolen by Ben Simmons  
9:00   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
9:00   Ben Simmons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:00   PHI team rebound  
9:00   Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:44   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:39 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 10-8
8:28 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 12-8
8:13   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
7:56   Josh Richardson missed driving layup  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:53   Al Horford missed dunk  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:43   Lost ball turnover on Jarrett Allen, stolen by Ben Simmons  
7:33   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:21   Personal foul on Tobias Harris  
7:15   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:06   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
6:51   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:39   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
6:39 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 12-9
6:39 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-10
6:28 +2 Tobias Harris made alley-oop shot, assist by Ben Simmons 14-10
6:10 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 14-13
5:59   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
5:50   Offensive foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
5:50   Turnover on Furkan Korkmaz  
5:39 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 14-15
5:27 +3 Kyle O'Quinn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 17-15
5:01   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
4:57   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:57 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 17-17
4:40   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:31   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
4:25   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
4:22 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk 19-17
4:15   Offensive foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:15   Turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:02   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
3:45 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 19-19
3:32 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot 21-19
3:15   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
3:04   Personal foul on Dzanan Musa  
2:54 +2 Ben Simmons made hook shot, assist by Josh Richardson 23-19
2:45   Shooting foul on Kyle O'Quinn  
2:45   Nicolas Claxton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:45   BKN team rebound  
2:45 +1 Nicolas Claxton made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-20
2:35   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:35 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
2:35 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-20
2:20   Shooting foul on Kyle O'Quinn  
2:20 +1 Rodions Kurucs made 1st of 2 free throws 25-21
2:20 +1 Rodions Kurucs made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-22
2:08   Kyle O'Quinn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:05   Mike Scott missed dunk  
2:05   BKN team rebound  
1:53 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 25-24
1:41 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle O'Quinn 28-24
1:27 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 28-27
1:06   Kyle O'Quinn missed hook shot  
1:04   BKN team rebound  
1:04   Personal foul on Mike Scott  
1:04 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws 28-28
1:04   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
0:59   Dzanan Musa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
0:47   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
0:47   Furkan Korkmaz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:47   PHI team rebound  
0:47 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-28
0:36 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 29-30
0:28   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   BKN team rebound  
0:04 +2 Nicolas Claxton made alley-oop shot, assist by Caris LeVert 29-32
0:00   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 35
BKN Nets 36

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Bolden, stolen by Dzanan Musa  
11:39   Personal foul on Jonah Bolden  
11:32 +2 Nicolas Claxton made driving layup 29-34
11:23 +3 Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 32-34
11:05   Dzanan Musa missed driving layup  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
11:02 +2 Nicolas Claxton made turnaround jump shot 32-36
11:02   Shooting foul on Jonah Bolden  
11:02 +1 Nicolas Claxton made free throw 32-37
10:51   Lost ball turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by Rodions Kurucs  
10:42   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
10:42 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 32-38
10:42   Caris LeVert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
10:30 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodions Kurucs 32-41
10:08   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:58 +3 Nicolas Claxton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 32-44
9:44 +2 Josh Richardson made hook shot 34-44
9:31   Dzanan Musa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
9:10   Shooting foul on Dzanan Musa  
9:10 +1 James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws 35-44
9:10 +1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-44
8:56 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made driving layup, assist by Nicolas Claxton 36-46
8:49 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 39-46
8:33 +3 Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolas Claxton 39-49
8:22 +2 Jonah Bolden made layup, assist by James Ennis III 41-49
8:08 +2 Nicolas Claxton made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 41-51
7:59   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons  
7:48   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:30   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
7:30 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 42-51
7:30 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-51
7:18 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 43-53
7:02 +2 Al Horford made hook shot 45-53
6:43 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 45-56
6:27 +2 Al Horford made hook shot 47-56
6:14   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
6:05 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 50-56
5:50 +2 Joe Harris made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 50-58
5:32   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:32 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 51-58
5:32   Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:09   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:01 +2 Ben Simmons made layup 53-58
4:43   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   BKN team rebound  
4:38   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
4:38 +1 Joe Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 53-59
4:38   Joe Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:26   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
4:19   Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
4:12 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup, assist by Ben Simmons 55-59
4:03 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving layup 55-61
4:03   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
4:03 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made free throw 55-62
3:49   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
3:40   Caris LeVert missed layup, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
3:37   Out of bounds turnover on Caris LeVert  
3:14   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
3:00   Lost ball turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Josh Richardson  
2:56   Bad pass turnover on Josh Richardson, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
2:48   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:39   Jonah Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:28   Bad pass turnover on Matisse Thybulle, stolen by Jarrett Allen  
2:22   Personal foul on Jonah Bolden  
2:22 +1 Joe Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 55-63
2:22   Joe Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
2:05 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving layup 55-65
1:56 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 58-65
1:43   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
1:34 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup 60-65
1:15   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
1:03   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:50   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Jonah Bolden  
0:41 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 63-65
0:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:35   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
0:35   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:35   BKN team rebound  
0:35 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-66
0:32   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
0:09   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:09   Matisse Thybulle missed 1st of 3 free throws  
0:09   PHI team rebound  
0:09   Matisse Thybulle missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
0:09   PHI team rebound  
0:09 +1 Matisse Thybulle made 3rd of 3 free throws 64-66
0:00   Shooting foul on Jonah Bolden  
0:00 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 64-67
0:00 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-68
0:00   End of period  