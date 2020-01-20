TOR
Powell's big 4th quarter leads Raptors past Hawks, 122-117

  Jan 20, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) Norman Powell says nothing has changed, even though he's in the best streak of his highest-scoring season.

It may feel normal to the Toronto Raptors' sixth man. The results definitely look different.

Powell scored 27 points, including 17 in the final period, and the Raptors withstood Atlanta's late charge to beat the Hawks 122-117 on Monday.

Trae Young had 42 points and season-high 15 assists for Atlanta.

Powell has scored 20 or more points in five straight games, the longest stretch of his career. He is averaging 15.8 points per game. The previous best mark of his five-year career was 8.6 last season.

''I'm just taking the same shots I've been taking,'' Powell said after Toronto's fourth straight win. ''I have confidence in my game, confidence in my shot.''

The high-scoring streak came after Powell missed 11 games with a left shoulder injury.

Toronto led 112-91 before surviving a late comeback by the Hawks, who pulled within two points at 117-115. Fred VanVleet, who had 20 points, sank three free throws with 14.2 seconds remaining after he was fouled by John Collins, pushing the lead to five.

Powell had only 10 points through three quarters before finding his 3-point range in the final period to lead Toronto's productive second unit.

''It was just him being him,'' Young said of Powell. ''He's a great scorer. ... It's tough when he gets going.''

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said the best strategy against Powell was ''don't let him touch it.''

The backups were on the floor when Toronto made its comeback in the third quarter and remained in the game for most of the final period.

''The second unit came in and did a great job,'' Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. ''They took a big deficit to a really big lead. We needed it all at the end.''

Young's four-point play cut Toronto's lead to 114-107 with 1:39 remaining. Collins' layup reduced the deficit to two points.

Powell made three straight 3s to lead the Raptors' decisive surge early in the final period. After Serge Ibaka added a 3, Powell continued his hot streak with another long-range shot, this one a 27-footer.

Powell made 6 of 9 3s.

''He was dialed in there, for sure,'' Nurse said.

Pascal Siakam scored 18 points for the Raptors.

Toronto scored the first nine points and quickly stretched the lead to 12 points, at 34-22, in the first period. But this would not be a runaway for the defending NBA champions.

Atlanta outscored Toronto 35-21 in the second period to lead 60-57 at halftime and then opened strong in the second half. The Hawks stretched the advantage to nine points, 70-61, on a 3-pointer by Cam Reddish.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto hasn't settled on its starting five, even after VanVleet's second game of his return after missing five games with a hamstring injury. ''I think it's going to be in constant shuffle the rest of the season,'' Nurse said. ''A lot of guys are worthy.'' ... Excluding Powell, the Raptors made only 7 of 33 3-pointers (21%).

Hawks: Vince Carter made two shots - both 3s - against his former team. ... C Alex Len (lower back pain) missed his fourth straight game but is expected to be available on Wednesday against the Clippers. ... After making only 1 of 7 field goals and scoring only two points in Saturday's 136-103 loss to Detroit, Kevin Huerter had nine points while making only 3 of 12 shots. ... Young had seven turnovers.

HONORING KING

Pierce said the holiday to honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is special to Atlanta, King's hometown. ''The significance of the day here in Atlanta goes without saying,'' Pierce said, adding King is ''the most important figure in the history of our city.'' Nurse said he hopes young players use the day to learn more about King. ''Hopefully this is an educational day for them,'' Nurse said.

BIG TURNOUT

A postgame concert by Grammy Award-winning Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae helped draw a sellout crowd of 17,300.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Return to Toronto to face Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Hawks: Host the Clippers on Wednesday night.

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 36
ATL Hawks 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:49   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
11:42   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
11:34   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:28   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
11:28 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
11:28 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
11:19   Out of bounds turnover on De'Andre Hunter  
11:00   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:53 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 4-0
10:45   Out of bounds turnover on John Collins  
10:36   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
10:31 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 7-0
10:21   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
10:06 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 9-0
9:51 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 9-3
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Fred VanVleet  
9:31   Personal foul on Marc Gasol  
9:15   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
9:07   Pascal Siakam missed layup  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
9:02   Cam Reddish missed jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
8:46 +2 Fred VanVleet made driving layup 11-3
8:39   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
8:29   Traveling violation turnover on De'Andre Hunter  
8:07   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
7:59   Offensive foul on Trae Young  
7:59   Turnover on Trae Young  
7:43   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
7:29 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk, assist by Trae Young 11-5
7:19   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
7:06   Lost ball turnover on Bruno Fernando, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
7:02 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 14-5
6:47 +2 Bruno Fernando made layup, assist by Trae Young 14-7
6:38   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
6:38   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry  
6:22   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
6:22 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 14-8
6:22 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-9
6:02 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 16-9
5:53 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 16-12
5:39   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
5:39 +1 Marc Gasol made 1st of 2 free throws 17-12
5:39 +1 Marc Gasol made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-12
5:32   Personal foul on Norman Powell  
5:24 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 18-14
5:17   Personal foul on DeAndre' Bembry  
5:07   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:53 +2 Bruno Fernando made floating jump shot, assist by Trae Young 18-16
4:43   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Bruno Fernando  
4:40   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Norman Powell  
4:36 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup, assist by Norman Powell 20-16
4:25   Personal foul on Norman Powell  
4:25 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17
4:25 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
4:05 +2 OG Anunoby made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 22-18
3:49   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
3:36   Norman Powell missed driving layup  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
3:31   Serge Ibaka missed floating jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
3:25 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 22-20
3:19 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup 24-20
3:19   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
3:19 +1 Pascal Siakam made free throw 25-20
2:55   DeAndre' Bembry missed layup, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
2:55   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
2:38 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 27-20
2:25   Offensive foul on Jeff Teague  
2:25   Turnover on Jeff Teague  
2:15 +2 Patrick McCaw made driving layup 29-20
2:06 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup 29-22
1:54 +2 Kyle Lowry made fade-away jump shot 31-22
1:54   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
1:54 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 32-22
1:45   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:36   Kyle Lowry missed jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
1:29   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
1:21 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 34-22
1:02 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 34-25
0:42   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:40   ATL team rebound  
0:29   Trae Young missed driving layup  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
0:05 +2 Norman Powell made driving layup 36-25
0:00   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ATL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 21
ATL Hawks 35

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Patrick McCaw  
11:42   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Terence Davis  
11:36   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
11:30   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
11:30 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 36-26
11:30 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-27
11:10 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made driving dunk, assist by Terence Davis 38-27
11:00 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 38-29
10:45   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Terence Davis  
10:40 +2 Terence Davis made dunk 40-29
10:30 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 40-32
10:18   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
10:07   Trae Young missed driving layup  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
10:02   Bad pass turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Cam Reddish  
9:58 +2 Cam Reddish made jump shot 40-34
9:50   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   ATL team rebound  
9:49   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
9:36 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 40-37
9:28   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
9:18 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 43-37
8:54 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot 43-40
8:39 +2 Serge Ibaka made floating jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 45-40
8:22   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
8:17   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:06   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
7:52   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   ATL team rebound  
7:46   Jumpball  
7:39 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 45-43
7:20   Terence Davis missed hook shot  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
7:16   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed dunk  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
7:06   Cam Reddish missed driving layup  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
7:05   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:05   Kevin Huerter missed free throw  
7:05   TOR team rebound  
6:55   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:51   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
6:36 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 45-45
6:11   Traveling violation turnover on Marc Gasol  
5:57   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
5:46   Pascal Siakam missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by De'Andre Hunter  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
5:35   Shooting foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
5:35   John Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:35   ATL team rebound  
5:35 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-46
5:22   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
5:16   Out of bounds turnover on Cam Reddish  
4:53   OG Anunoby missed driving layup  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
4:47   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
4:47 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 45-47
4:47 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-48
4:29   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
4:29 +1 Fred VanVleet made 1st of 2 free throws 46-48
4:29 +1 Fred VanVleet made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-48
4:22   Lost ball turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
4:20 +2 Fred VanVleet made layup 49-48
4:04   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Huerter  
4:01 +2 Marc Gasol made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 51-48
3:40   John Collins missed layup  
3:36   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
3:36 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk 51-50
3:19   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
3:09 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 51-52
3:05   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
2:51   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Offensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
2:39   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
2:28   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
2:05 +2 De'Andre Hunter made driving dunk, assist by Trae Young 51-54
1:49   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
1:47 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 54-54
1:36   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
1:36 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
1:36 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-56
1:23   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
1:13 +2 DeAndre' Bembry made floating jump shot, assist by Trae Young 54-58
0:59   Personal foul on Bruno Fernando  
0:59   Marc Gasol missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:59   TOR team rebound  
0:59   Marc Gasol missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:55   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
0:53   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
0:37   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
0:31   Personal foul on Trae Young  
0:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:31 +1 Fred VanVleet made free throw 55-58
0:31 +1 Fred VanVleet made 1st of 2 free throws 56-58
0:31 +1 Fred VanVleet made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-58
0:18 +2 John Collins made reverse layup, assist by Trae Young 57-60
0:00   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  