Leonard leads Clippers to win over Magic

  • AP
  • Jan 26, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The Los Angeles Clippers won a game nobody wanted to play.

The tipoff was less than four hours after the Clippers and Orlando Magic learned of the death of former NBA great Kobe Bryant at the age of 41.

''Sometimes the stage is the best place to get away from reality,'' observed Clippers coach Doc Rivers. ''I thought our guys had a two-hour break from an emotional day.''

Kawhi Leonard scored 15 of his 31 points in a big third quarter and the Clippers won 112-97 for their sixth victory in seven games.

''It was a tough night for both teams, both coaches. You could just feel the game didn't have a lot of energy in it,'' Rivers said. ''We told our guys, you want to honor (Bryant), go win the game, and they did that.

''We're not prepared for this, none of us were. A lot of relationships Kobe had with guys in our locker room. I was worried. I didn't know if our guys could get through it.''

No Clippers were available after the game, but Magic forward Aaron Gordon expressed the players' point of view.

''It was just hard, but at the end of the day we've got to go out there and do our job,'' Gordon said. ''It's what he would have wanted.''

Leonard scored seven straight points for the Clippers in the big third quarter to help Los Angeles stretch a four-point lead to 10.

Landry Shamel and Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points each for the Clippers and Lou Williams added 15.

Leonard also had 14 rebounds, leading Los Angeles to a 53-45 advantage.

Michael Carter-Williams came off the bench to lead Orlando with 15 points. Nikola Vucevic added 13 for the Magic, who have lost five of six. They shot 35.4 percent for the game.

''We missed shots and it sapped our energy,'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ''Our lack of shooting really impacted our defensive mentality and we can't play that way.''

Orlando led 37-26 after starting the second quarter on a 9-0 spurt. Williams' three free throws started a 21-8 run that pulled the Clippers ahead, and Leonard's scoring burst in the third quarter helped them expand their lead to 19.

The Magic didn't get closer than seven again.

It was the Clippers' 13th straight win over the Magic.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Williams (11 points) and Harrell (6) were the only Clippers to score in a first-half stretch of more than 10 minutes. ... F Paul George missed a ninth straight game with a hamstring injury. ... G Patrick Beverley sat out a third straight game with a groin injury.

Magic: G D.J. Augustin missed a seventh game with a left knee injury. ... F Maurice Harkless, who started for the Clippers, was in the Magic's starting lineup on Nov. 6, 2013, the last time they beat the Clippers.

SUCCESSFUL (?) CHALLENGE

Clifford used his coach's challenge with 8:09 left in the third quarter. The challenge was ''successful'' in overturning a foul called on Gordon, but the replay showed a foul on Khem Birch, and Leonard got the two foul shots anyway.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Play the Lakers on Tuesday night.

Magic: Play at Miami on Monday night.

---

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 26
ORL Magic 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:33   8-second violation turnover  
11:20 +3 Patrick Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 3-0
10:55   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:41   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
10:30   Aaron Gordon missed turnaround jump shot  
10:30   ORL team rebound  
10:27   Khem Birch missed layup  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:21   Lost ball turnover on Ivica Zubac, stolen by Evan Fournier  
10:03   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
10:03 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
10:03 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
9:51   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
9:46   Bad pass turnover on Maurice Harkless, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
9:45   Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard  
9:34   Aaron Gordon missed turnaround jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Patrick Patterson  
9:16 +2 Maurice Harkless made driving layup 5-2
9:06   Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
9:02   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
8:55   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:41   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
8:26   Shooting foul on Khem Birch  
8:26 +1 Patrick Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 6-2
8:26 +1 Patrick Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-2
8:04 +2 Nikola Vucevic made fade-away jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 7-4
7:49   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
7:49   Kawhi Leonard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:49   LAC team rebound  
7:49 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-4
7:33 +2 Aaron Gordon made hook shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 8-6
7:24   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
7:14   Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
7:13   Clear path foul on Landry Shamet  
7:13 +1 Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws 8-7
7:13   Markelle Fultz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:13   ORL team rebound  
7:08 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 8-10
6:52   Kawhi Leonard missed floating jump shot  
6:44   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:44 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 10-10
6:32   Shooting foul on Patrick Patterson  
6:32   Aaron Gordon missed 1st of 3 free throws  
6:32   ORL team rebound  
6:32 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 3 free throws 10-11
6:32   Aaron Gordon missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:21 +3 Patrick Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 13-11
5:58 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 13-13
5:58   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
5:58   Markelle Fultz missed free throw  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:47   Traveling violation turnover on Kawhi Leonard  
5:32 +2 Evan Fournier made fade-away jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 13-15
5:17   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
5:11   Landry Shamet missed floating jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
5:09 +2 Landry Shamet made dunk 15-15
4:50   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
4:41   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
4:34 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup 15-17
4:21   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:07   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
3:52 +2 Kawhi Leonard made layup, assist by Montrezl Harrell 17-17
3:41 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 17-19
3:22   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:14 +3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 20-19
2:59   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:55   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:44   Montrezl Harrell missed floating jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
2:36   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
2:36 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
2:36   Aaron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:33   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
2:23   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
2:10 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 20-22
1:56   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:44   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
1:44 +1 Terrence Ross made 1st of 3 free throws 20-23
1:44   Terrence Ross missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
1:44   ORL team rebound  
1:44 +1 Terrence Ross made 3rd of 3 free throws 20-24
1:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:36 +1 Lou Williams made free throw 21-24
1:26 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup 23-24
1:12   Michael Carter-Williams missed running Jump Shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
0:59   Montrezl Harrell missed layup, blocked by Khem Birch  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
0:44   Shooting foul on Lou Williams  
0:44 +1 Khem Birch made 1st of 2 free throws 23-25
0:44 +1 Khem Birch made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-26
0:32 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 26-26
0:15   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:13   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
0:13 +2 Khem Birch made dunk 26-28
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 28
ORL Magic 24

Time Team Play Score
11:51 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving dunk 26-30
11:32   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
11:26   JaMychal Green missed hook shot, blocked by Mo Bamba  
11:25   LAC team rebound  
11:19   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
11:06   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
10:55   Out of bounds turnover on Rodney McGruder  
10:45 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 26-32
10:30   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Khem Birch  
10:24   Evan Fournier missed driving layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
10:18   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
10:08 +2 Mo Bamba made jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 26-34
9:52   JaMychal Green missed driving layup  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:43 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 26-37
9:25   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
9:25 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 27-37
9:25 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-37
9:25 +1 Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 29-37
9:14 +2 Terrence Ross made floating jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 29-39
9:01 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by Lou Williams 31-39
8:42 +2 Khem Birch made layup, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 31-41
8:33   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
8:33 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 32-41
8:33 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-41
8:16   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
8:06 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by JaMychal Green 35-41
7:44   Personal foul on Terance Mann  
7:31 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 35-43
7:06 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 38-43
6:51   Out of bounds turnover on Markelle Fultz  
6:42   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:25   Turnover on Markelle Fultz  
6:02   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
6:02   LAC team rebound  
6:02   Personal foul on Khem Birch  
5:48   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:30   Wes Iwundu missed jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:19   Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:06   Markelle Fultz missed hook shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
4:51 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 40-43
4:28   Aaron Gordon missed driving layup  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:20 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving dunk 42-43
3:58   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
3:45   Violation  
3:40   Bad pass turnover on Landry Shamet, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
3:36 +2 Aaron Gordon made alley-oop shot, assist by Wes Iwundu 42-45
3:14 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 44-45
2:59   Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
2:49 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot 47-45
2:30 +2 Wes Iwundu made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 47-47
2:06 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maurice Harkless 50-47
1:46 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 50-49
1:39   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
1:35   Offensive foul on Ivica Zubac  
1:35   Turnover on Ivica Zubac  
1:24   Offensive foul on Nikola Vucevic  
1:24   Turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
1:07   Kawhi Leonard missed turnaround jump shot  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Patrick Patterson  
1:00   Patrick Patterson missed dunk  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:00   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   LAC team rebound  
1:00   Personal foul on Wes Iwundu  
1:00 +1 Patrick Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 51-49
1:00 +1 Patrick Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-49
0:50   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
0:48   ORL team rebound  
0:44   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:44   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:37   Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
0:32 +3 Wes Iwundu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 52-52
0:12   Patrick Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:09   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
0:08 +2 Ivica Zubac made hook shot 54-52
0:03   Personal foul on Lou Williams  
0:00   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  