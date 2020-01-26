WAS
ATL

No Text

Young scores 45 on emotional night, leads Hawks past Wizards

  • AP
  • Jan 26, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young had to compose himself a couple of times when asked to recall what Kobe Bryant meant to him. It wasn't easy.

''One of the last conversations we had, he was just telling me how much he's seen my game progress and he's just been happy for me,'' Young said between pauses. ''He said how proud he was of me and how he wants me to continue to be a role model for kids growing up.''

Young had 45 points and 14 assists in an emotional game for the first-time All-Star, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 152-133 on Sunday night.

Young looked up toward the rafters several times to honor Bryant, his mentor and favorite NBA player, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. Young wore a No. 8 jersey to acknowledge Bryant during the first few seconds of the game and dressed up his shoes with a heartfelt tribute as well.

The Hawks, who have endured a tough season as the worst team in the Eastern Conference, had lost three of four before setting a season scoring high. De'Andre Hunter finished with 25 points, Kevin Huerter had 18 and John Collins 16, but this game belonged to Young, who surpassed 40 points for the eighth time this season, second-most in the NBA.

Bradley Beal scored 40 for the Wizards, who dropped to 15-30.

Young was sublime in the first half, scoring 21 points, handing out 10 assists and hitting a buzzer-beater from halfcourt.

Young has said periodically during his first two NBA seasons that Bryant has helped in his career development and was his favorite player when he was growing up in Oklahoma. Young was proud that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash, was one of his biggest fans.

Atlanta went on a 22-5 run to begin the third quarter and led 100-77 at the 7:23 mark when Collins dunked on Young's alley-oop pass. The lead swelled to 25 less than a minute later on Young's 3.

The Hawks took their first double-digit lead late in the second when Huerter stole an inbounds pass and hit a layup. Atlanta was up 78-72 at halftime.

The Wizards pulled within 17 at the end of the third when Troy Brown Jr. banked in a 42-footer at the buzzer.

''Trae, he's a problem,'' Washington coach Scott Brooks said. ''He's a handful. He's an All-Star for all the right reasons. He's a hard guy to guard. He was making his shots and getting guys involved.''

TIP-INS

Wizards: Reserve G Isaac Bonga left late in the second quarter after Young dove for a loose ball and landed on his head, slamming Bonga's jaw against the floor. Bonga was escorted off the court by trainers and held a towel against his bloodied mouth. Washington ruled him out for the second half with a fractured tooth. ... Reserve G Jordan McRae exited late in the third with a leg injury.

Hawks: Reserve G DeAndre' Bembry was sidelined for a third straight game and his second in a row with right hand inflammation.

KOBE! KOBE! KOBE!

Nearly everyone in the arena stood for a moment of silence before the game to honor Bryant, the retired 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion. The crowd then joined together for a chant of ''Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!'' with his image displayed on the video board.

During the national anthem, Vince Carter, who turned 43 on Sunday and played against Bryant's Lakers and alongside him on national teams throughout a decades-long career, wiped away tears. Young clasped his hands together and bowed his head.

''The conversations tended to change and were more friendly, especially in his last year,'' Carter said after the game. ''He was extremely fun, and we were still laughing and joking.''

MORE BRYANT

Young, who wears No. 11, had on a Hawks No. 8 jersey to honor Bryant at the start of the game, and both teams agreed to give a nod to Bryant at the outset. Young grabbed the opening tip and deliberately turned the ball over after eight seconds. The Wizards followed with a 24-second violation. The crowd cheered both times as the teams acknowledged Bryant's career jersey numbers. After the Hawks called a timeout, Young switched back to his regular jersey number.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Hawks: At Toronto on Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
WAS Wizards 33
ATL Hawks 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:51   8-second violation turnover  
11:39   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:10   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
11:02   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
10:49   Shooting foul on Isaiah Thomas  
10:49 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
10:49 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
10:29   Ian Mahinmi missed layup  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
10:22   Bruno Fernando missed dunk  
10:20   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
10:19   Personal foul on Gary Payton II  
10:16   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
10:02 +3 Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Payton II 3-2
9:50   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Trae Young  
9:47   Out of bounds turnover on Bruno Fernando  
9:35   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
9:25   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
9:16   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
9:03 +2 Thomas Bryant made hook shot, assist by Bradley Beal 5-2
8:51   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
8:37   Thomas Bryant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:31 +2 Bruno Fernando made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 5-4
8:16   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
8:11   Isaiah Thomas missed jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
7:59 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 5-7
7:44 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 8-7
7:23 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot, assist by John Collins 8-9
7:17 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk, assist by Isaiah Thomas 10-9
7:06   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
6:57   Isaiah Thomas missed jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
6:46 +2 Kevin Huerter made finger-roll layup, assist by Trae Young 10-11
6:30   Out of bounds turnover on Bradley Beal  
6:10   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
6:03 +2 Bradley Beal made layup 12-11
6:03   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
6:03 +1 Bradley Beal made free throw 13-11
5:53 +2 De'Andre Hunter made turnaround jump shot, assist by Trae Young 13-13
5:36 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 15-13
5:10 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk, assist by Trae Young 15-15
4:53   Bradley Beal missed driving layup  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
4:53   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
4:53 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
4:53 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-15
4:43 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 17-17
4:31   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:16   John Collins missed alley-oop shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
4:02   Shooting foul on John Collins  
4:02 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
4:02 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-17
3:55   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
3:42   Isaiah Thomas missed jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
3:35 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 19-19
3:35   Shooting foul on Isaiah Thomas  
3:35 +1 Trae Young made free throw 19-20
3:21 +2 Jordan McRae made jump shot 21-20
3:05   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
2:48   Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin  
2:48 +1 Davis Bertans made 1st of 2 free throws 22-20
2:48 +1 Davis Bertans made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-20
2:37 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vince Carter 23-23
2:26 +2 Ish Smith made driving layup 25-23
2:20 +2 Vince Carter made alley-oop shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin 25-25
2:11   Davis Bertans missed driving layup, blocked by Vince Carter  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Anzejs Pasecniks  
2:01   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
1:39 +2 Brandon Goodwin made jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 25-27
1:27   Bad pass turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Damian Jones  
1:20   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   WAS team rebound  
1:03 +2 Jordan McRae made jump shot 27-27
0:48   Cam Reddish missed driving layup, blocked by Anzejs Pasecniks  
0:47   Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
0:46 +2 Cam Reddish made dunk 27-29
0:42   Jordan McRae missed floating jump shot  
0:38   Offensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
0:38 +2 Davis Bertans made dunk 29-29
0:32 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup, assist by Vince Carter 29-31
0:20   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
0:20 +1 Ish Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 30-31
0:20 +1 Ish Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-31
0:06   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
0:01   Personal foul on Vince Carter  
0:01 +1 Jordan McRae made 1st of 2 free throws 32-31
0:01 +1 Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-31
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 39
ATL Hawks 47

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Anzejs Pasecniks made layup, assist by Jordan McRae 35-31
11:46   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
11:46 +1 Anzejs Pasecniks made free throw 36-31
11:36   Personal foul on Davis Bertans  
11:27 +2 De'Andre Hunter made layup 36-33
11:11   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McRae, stolen by Kevin Huerter  
11:11   Personal foul on Jordan McRae  
10:52   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
10:45   Brandon Goodwin missed layup  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
10:41 +2 Brandon Goodwin made dunk 36-35
10:36   Troy Brown Jr. missed driving layup  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
10:28 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 36-37
10:18   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
10:18 +1 Jordan McRae made 1st of 2 free throws 37-37
10:18 +1 Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-37
10:04   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Davis Bertans  
9:54 +2 Ish Smith made turnaround jump shot 40-37
9:40 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 40-39
9:33   Ish Smith missed driving layup  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
9:26 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 40-42
9:09   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
9:02   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
8:56 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. floating jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 40-45
8:45 +2 Jordan McRae made jump shot 42-45
8:45   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
8:45   Anzejs Pasecniks missed free throw  
8:42   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:23 +2 Trae Young made driving layup 42-47
8:23   Shooting foul on Anzejs Pasecniks  
8:23   Trae Young missed free throw  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
8:07   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
8:00   Jeff Teague missed layup  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
7:51 +2 Jordan McRae made layup 44-47
7:41 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Trae Young 44-49
7:41   Shooting foul on Ish Smith  
7:41 +1 John Collins made free throw 44-50
7:23   Personal foul on John Collins  
7:09   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
7:02 +2 Trae Young made layup 44-52
6:50 +2 Ish Smith made driving layup 46-52
6:43   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
6:43   Trae Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:43   ATL team rebound  
6:43 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-53
6:31 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 48-53
6:14   John Collins missed dunk, blocked by Jordan McRae  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
6:09   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
6:04 +2 Bradley Beal made layup, assist by Isaac Bonga 50-53
5:47 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 50-56
5:30 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 53-56
5:16 +2 Damian Jones made dunk, assist by Trae Young 53-58
4:57   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
4:57 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 54-58
4:57 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-58
4:44   Personal foul on Thomas Bryant  
4:44 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 55-59
4:44 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-60
4:26   Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
4:24 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk 57-60
4:24   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
4:24 +1 Thomas Bryant made free throw 58-60
4:16   Personal foul on Isaiah Thomas  
4:16 +1 Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws 58-61
4:16 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-62
4:04   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
3:55 +2 De'Andre Hunter made layup, assist by Trae Young 58-64
3:43   Jordan McRae missed jump shot  
3:40   ATL team rebound  
3:40   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
3:40 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 58-65
3:40   De'Andre Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
3:28   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
3:28   Bradley Beal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:28   WAS team rebound  
3:28 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-65
3:20   Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant  
3:20 +1 Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws 59-66
3:20 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-67
3:00 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made jump shot 61-67
2:46 +2 Cam Reddish made driving layup, assist by Trae Young 61-69
2:42   Bad pass turnover on Thomas Bryant, stolen by Kevin Huerter  
2:38 +2 Kevin Huerter made layup 61-71
2:33   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
2:33 +1 Isaiah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 62-71
2:32 +1 Isaiah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-71
2:13   Jumpball  
2:13   Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Bradley Beal  
2:05   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
2:05 +1 Troy Brown Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 64-71
2:05 +1 Troy Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-71
1:52 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 65-74
1:36 +2 Isaiah Thomas made floating jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 67-74
1:25   Traveling violation turnover on Trae Young  
1:13   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Brandon Goodwin  
1:01   Damian Jones missed dunk, blocked by Davis Bertans  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
0:53   Personal foul on Treveon Graham  
0:53 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 1st of 2 free throws 68-74
0:53 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-74
0:32   Trae Young missed driving layup, blocked by Ian Mahinmi  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
0:26 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 72-74
0:03   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
0:03   Damian Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:03   ATL team rebound  
0:03 +1 Damian Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-75
0:02   Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by Trae Young  
0:00