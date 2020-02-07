SA
Lillard scores 26 points, Portland beats San Antonio 125-117

  • Feb 07, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) With the trade deadline past and a playoff race ahead, the Portland Trail Blazers understood the importance of their game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Damian Lillard had 26 points and 10 assists, Hassan Whiteside scored 17 points and tied a season-high with 23 rebounds as the Trail Blazers beat San Antonio 125-117, taking two of three games from the Spurs to claim the season series in matchup with playoff tiebreaker potential.

The Blazers are 2 1/2 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the 8th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Spurs are 4 1/2 games back of Memphis.

''We talked about it,'' Lillard said of his team's mindset heading into the game. ''I think we past the point of saying `it's just another game.' ... Every game is important, but games like this are more important because they are one of the teams that we're fighting for that spot with. It was a tiebreaker game, we're not playing them no more after this. It also gives us some separation from them. They lost two coming in here and it would be good for us to give them a third. We got the game ahead of them and we got the tiebreaker, so it was a huge game.''

The Blazers got a major boost off their bench from Gary Trent Jr., who scored 18 points. Trent's points late were important as he hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as Portland rallied from a 92-86 deficit.

Trent, Lillard says, is giving the Blazers something they need.

''I think he's giving us something to be excited about,'' Lillard said. ''He's been consistent. How he's playing on the defensive end, how he's getting to his spots to be effective and making shots. He's somebody that has to be accounted for, especially on a night like tonight, he came up big for us.''

Trent, who barely played as a rookie, has been getting consistent minutes and is shooting nearly 42% from he 3-point line on four attempts per game.

''It's like you belong. I work on everything with my coaches every day, it's just paying off,'' Trent said.

Trey Lyles had a season-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spurs.

San Antonio built a 10-point lead multiple times in the first half, but Portland stayed within reach on the strength of the play of Lillard (14 points) and McCollum (11 points), trailing 60-59 at halftime.

While DeRozan struggled from the field (6 for 16), he helped the Spurs with 9-for-9 shooting from the foul line.

A pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter by Carmelo Anthony forced a timeout by the Spurs with 5:23 left in the third as they nursed a 75-74 lead. Anthony' kept Portland close, scoring 16 of his 20 points in the second half.

The Blazers also got a 10-point performance off the bench by Anfernee Simons.

While Portland had plenty of contributions, Spurs Gregg Popovich says Portland's success started with Lillard.

''It was a good game, until Damian broke it open with his basketball play,'' Popovich said. ''I mean, you know, he got through the double teams and split pick and rolls and found his teammates and they knocked down shots.''

A layup by Caleb Swanigan with 3:16 left in the third quarter gave Portland its first lead since the opening quarter. But that advantage was short-lived as the Spurs closed out the quarter on a 9-0 run for a 92-86 lead after three periods.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Thursday's loss was the third straight for the Spurs, but Lyles having a big night was a bright spot for San Antonio. ''It took me a little bit while longer than I expected to get comfortable (in San Antonio),'' Lyles said. The forward, who is on his third team, isn't trying to do anything out of the ordinary. ''I just continue to be myself, not settle, just find my niche where I could help impact on the court.''

Trail Blazers: During an active NBA trade deadline, the Blazers made a small move to help save money in luxury tax payments by trading Skal Labissiere and cash considerations to the Atlanta Hawks. Labissiere has been out since Dec. 28. ''I'm going to miss Skal,'' coach Terry Stotts said of Labissiere. ''I was happy for him that he showed he could help an NBA team. And I was disappointed he got hurt. Hopefully he can rehab with Atlanta and continue his career.'' The move helped Portland avoid approximately $5 million in luxury tax payments.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Trail Blazers: At Utah Jazz on Friday night.

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 35
POR Trail Blazers 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
11:22 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 0-2
11:11   Bryn Forbes missed driving layup, blocked by CJ McCollum  
11:11   POR team rebound  
10:47   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:42 +2 DeMar DeRozan made layup, assist by Dejounte Murray 2-2
10:32 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 2-4
10:15   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:01 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 2-6
9:43 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot 4-6
9:29 +2 CJ McCollum made fade-away jump shot 4-8
9:10   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
9:01   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
8:45   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:32 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 4-10
8:07   Dejounte Murray missed floating jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:04 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk 6-10
7:52   Lost ball turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
7:39   Bryn Forbes missed jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:31   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:21   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:02   Damian Lillard missed jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
6:56   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
6:56 +1 Dejounte Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 7-10
6:56 +1 Dejounte Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
6:41 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 8-13
6:29 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 11-13
6:15 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by Damian Lillard 11-15
6:15   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
6:15   Hassan Whiteside missed free throw  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
6:03   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
5:54 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 14-15
5:33   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:25 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 17-15
5:10   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
4:56   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
4:56 +1 Bryn Forbes made 1st of 3 free throws 18-15
4:56 +1 Bryn Forbes made 2nd of 3 free throws 19-15
4:56 +1 Bryn Forbes made 3rd of 3 free throws 20-15
4:43 +2 Damian Lillard made jump shot 20-17
4:30 +2 Trey Lyles made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 22-17
4:15 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 22-20
3:57   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
3:45   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
3:44   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
3:25 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 24-20
3:14 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 24-23
2:48   LaMarcus Aldridge missed driving layup  
2:47   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
2:47   LaMarcus Aldridge missed hook shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
2:37   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:20   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
2:10 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 27-23
1:52   Out of bounds turnover on Trevor Ariza  
1:40   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
1:37   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:35 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot 29-23
1:23 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 29-25
1:12 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 32-25
0:51   Hassan Whiteside missed driving layup, blocked by Lonnie Walker IV  
0:51   POR team rebound  
0:48   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
0:46   SA team rebound  
0:34 +2 Derrick White made jump shot 34-25
0:34   Shooting foul on Damian Lillard  
0:34 +1 Derrick White made free throw 35-25
0:13   Damian Lillard missed jump shot  
0:11   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:11 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 35-27
0:01   Lonnie Walker IV missed reverse layup  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 25
POR Trail Blazers 32

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
11:23   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
11:13   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
11:03 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 37-27
10:44   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   SA team rebound  
10:32   Jakob Poeltl missed driving layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
10:25 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 37-29
10:13 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made layup, assist by Patty Mills 39-29
9:52 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 39-32
9:36   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
9:36   Jakob Poeltl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:36   SA team rebound  
9:36   Jakob Poeltl missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:19   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
9:10   Patty Mills missed jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:01 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot 39-35
8:46 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 41-35
8:31   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Rudy Gay  
8:26   Rudy Gay missed layup, blocked by Gary Trent Jr.  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:19 +2 Caleb Swanigan made layup, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 41-37
8:01   Derrick White missed floating jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
7:54   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
7:49   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
7:38   SA team rebound  
7:35   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
7:24 +2 CJ McCollum made driving layup 41-39
7:12   Traveling violation turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
6:52 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 41-42
6:36 +2 Dejounte Murray made floating jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 43-42
6:18 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 43-44
6:03 +2 Bryn Forbes made floating jump shot, assist by Rudy Gay 45-44
5:47 +2 Anfernee Simons made jump shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 45-46
5:37   Offensive foul on Bryn Forbes  
5:37   Turnover on Bryn Forbes  
5:23 +2 Anfernee Simons made jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 45-48
5:06   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
4:53   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:49 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot 45-50
4:35 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 48-50
4:19   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
4:11 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 51-50
3:54   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
3:45   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
3:32   Lost ball turnover on Bryn Forbes, stolen by Mario Hezonja  
3:29 +2 Mario Hezonja made driving dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 51-52
3:14   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
3:06   Mario Hezonja missed jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
2:54   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:46   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard  
2:46   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
2:37 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Marco Belinelli 53-52
2:20   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup  
2:18   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
2:13   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:59 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 53-55
1:41 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made hook shot 55-55
1:23   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
1:13   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
1:04   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
0:46 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made fade-away jump shot 57-55
0:31 +2 Damian Lillard made floating jump shot 57-57
0:14 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 60-57
0:00 +2 Trevor Ariza made layup, assist by Damian Lillard 60-59
0:00   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 32
POR Trail Blazers 27

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 60-61
11:23 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made turnaround jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 62-61
11:02   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
10:48   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:32   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
10:21   Shooting foul on Trevor Ariza  
10:21 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 63-61
10:21 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-61
10:09   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
10:09 +1 Trevor Ariza made 1st of 2 free throws 64-62
10:09 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-63
9:58   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:47   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:45   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
9:45 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 1st of 2 free throws 64-64
9:45   Hassan Whiteside missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
9:39   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   POR team rebound  
9:30   Carmelo Anthony missed turnaround jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
9:14 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 67-64
8:48   Damian Lillard missed driving layup  
8:47   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:42   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
8:42 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 68-64
8:42 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-64
8:31   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
8:28   Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
8:14   Dejounte Murray missed layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
8:12   Out of bounds turnover on Trevor Ariza  
7:55   DeMar DeRozan missed hook shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:43   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot