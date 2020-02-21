DAL
Doncic, Mavericks notch another road win, 122-106 at Magic

  • AP
  • Feb 21, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) All-Star Luka Doncic did his usual thing in Orlando and got some unexpected help from teammate Maxi Kleber.

Doncic nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised past the Magic 122-106 on Friday night.

Kleber added a career-high 26 points off the bench as the Mavericks improved to 19-8 on the road this season. They won just 18 road games the last two seasons combined.

''I probably never had a night like that in the NBA,'' said Kleber, a 6-foot-10 forward from Germany playing his third season in the league. ''I didn't really even notice. It just sort of happened.''

Kristaps Porzingis chipped in 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr., scored 16 points.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 points. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 19 points for the Magic, who were doomed by another dismal shooting night. Orlando made just 9 of 43 attempts from 3-point range and shot just 39% from the floor.

''We had a bunch of open shots the whole game,'' Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. ''What's better than a wide-open shot? You've got to make them.''

The Magic trailed by 18 in the first half, but surged ahead behind Fournier's 18 points in the third quarter. The shooting guard hit four of his first five shots to spark a 17-4 run in the first 5 minutes of the second half. His driving, baseline layup gave Orlando its first lead of the game, 69-68.

That one-point advantage lasted one possession and turned out to be Orlando's lone lead of the game. Porzingis drained a 12-footer to put Dallas back in front, and the Mavericks extended the lead to 91-84 by the end of the period.

Kleber scored 12 points in a little over 3 minutes early in the fourth to help the Mavs pull ahead 107-93. The forward from Germany hit three straight 3-pointers and finished his run with a three-point play that started with a rousing dunk.

The Mavericks never let the Magic get closer than 11 the rest of the game.

Doncic had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists in the first half, which Dallas controlled throughout. Doncic, Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., combined to hit 8 of 13 3s, while Orlando made just 3 of 22 from beyond the arc before the break.

Kleber ended up making 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point-line.

''It's great having 7-footers who can shoot,'' Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said of Kleber. ''The boost he gave us in the fourth quarter was huge. It gave us some separation and allowed us to bring the game home.''

ARMSTRONG HONORED

An emotional Darrell Armstrong was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame. Now an assistant coach with Dallas, Armstrong worked his way through the USBL, CBA, overseas stints in Cyprus and Spain before catching on with the Magic and playing nine seasons in Orlando. He's the only player in NBA history to win Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player in the same season.

''He's the greatest underdog story in Magic history and one of the greatest in NBA history,'' Magic CEO Alex Martins said.

Armstrong broke down crying several times during the ceremony.

''This means the world to me,'' he said. ''I've always been proud and honored to represent the Magic.''

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Former Charlotte Hornets guard Michael Kidd-Gilchrist made his Dallas debut and finished with three fouls in 3 minutes of action. ... Doncic had five turnovers in the first half and finished with six.

Magic: Point guard Markelle Fultz left the game with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter a calf cramp and did not return. ... James Ennis III made his first start for Orlando. He went for 1 for 6 and scored two points. . Orlando started the game 1 for 19 from 3-point range and finished 9 of 43 (20.9%).

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Play at Atlanta on Saturday night.

Magic: Play at Brooklyn on Monday night.

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 34
ORL Magic 18

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 2-0
11:27   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Seth Curry  
11:21 +2 Seth Curry made layup 4-0
11:05 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 4-2
10:56   Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon  
10:56   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:56   DAL team rebound  
10:56 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
10:41   Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:33   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
10:17 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot 5-4
10:04   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
9:55   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
9:41 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 8-4
9:28   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
9:24   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
9:16   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:07   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:52   Luka Doncic missed finger-roll layup  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:46 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving layup 8-6
8:46   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:46 +1 Aaron Gordon made free throw 8-7
8:25 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 11-7
8:07 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 11-9
7:42   Seth Curry missed floating jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
7:34   James Ennis III missed jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
7:29   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
7:21   Markelle Fultz missed reverse layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:14   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed layup, blocked by Aaron Gordon  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
7:09 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 14-9
6:51   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:41 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 17-9
6:26   Full timeout called  
6:13   Aaron Gordon missed hook shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:00   Out of bounds turnover on Luka Doncic  
5:50 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk, assist by Markelle Fultz 17-11
5:39   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
5:31   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
5:15   Dorian Finney-Smith missed driving layup  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:02   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   ORL team rebound  
5:01   Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
4:56   Terrence Ross missed reverse layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
4:50   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:35 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 19-11
4:17   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
4:07 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 22-11
3:50   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Delon Wright  
3:48 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk, assist by Delon Wright 24-11
3:37   Full timeout called  
3:30   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:30 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 24-12
3:30 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-13
3:23   Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Terrence Ross  
3:20   Terrence Ross missed dunk  
3:18   Offensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
3:16 +2 Evan Fournier made hook shot 24-15
3:00 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 26-15
2:46   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
2:33 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 29-15
2:14   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
2:03 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 31-15
1:51   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
1:50   DAL team rebound  
1:43   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
1:33 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mo Bamba 31-18
1:15 +2 Maxi Kleber made layup 33-18
1:15   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
1:15 +1 Maxi Kleber made free throw 34-18
1:01   Mo Bamba missed jump shot  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
0:39   Lost ball turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by D.J. Augustin  
0:38   Personal foul on Delon Wright  
0:23   Violation  
0:16   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
0:09   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Justin Jackson  
0:02   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
0:00   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 30
ORL Magic 34

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Personal foul on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
11:43   Offensive foul on Aaron Gordon  
11:43   Turnover on Aaron Gordon  
11:29   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
11:23 +2 Aaron Gordon made layup 34-20
11:23   Shooting foul on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
11:23   Aaron Gordon missed free throw  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
11:12   Shooting foul on Terrence Ross  
11:12   Justin Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:12   DAL team rebound  
11:12 +1 Justin Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-20
10:57 +2 Aaron Gordon made turnaround jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 35-22
10:44   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
10:23 +2 Mo Bamba made jump shot 35-24
9:58   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
9:52   Shooting foul on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
9:52 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 35-25
9:52 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-26
9:43   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
9:38 +2 Justin Jackson made dunk 37-26
9:22   Violation  
9:20   Shooting foul on Justin Jackson  
9:20 +1 Terrence Ross made 1st of 3 free throws 37-27
9:20 +1 Terrence Ross made 2nd of 3 free throws 37-28
9:20 +1 Terrence Ross made 3rd of 3 free throws 37-29
9:07 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot 39-29
9:07   Shooting foul on Terrence Ross  
9:07 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made free throw 40-29
8:51   Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
8:51   Terrence Ross missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:51   ORL team rebound  
8:51 +1 Terrence Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-30
8:35 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 43-30
8:18   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:12 +2 Delon Wright made driving layup, assist by Jalen Brunson 45-30
8:12   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
8:12 +1 Delon Wright made free throw 46-30
7:58 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 46-32
7:41   Kristaps Porzingis missed hook shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
7:36   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
7:32   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
7:24   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
7:06   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
6:55   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:38   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
6:28   Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:22   Nikola Vucevic missed dunk  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:20   Shooting foul on Terrence Ross  
6:20 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-32
6:20   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:10 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 47-34
5:57 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 49-34
5:43   Markelle Fultz missed reverse layup  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
5:43   Personal foul on Gary Clark  
5:43 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 50-34
5:43 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-34
5:32   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   DAL team rebound  
5:13   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
5:10 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 51-36
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Seth Curry, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
4:55   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
4:50 +2 Seth Curry made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 53-36
4:31   Nikola Vucevic missed layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
4:28   Out of bounds turnover on Luka Doncic  
4:16 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 53-38
3:58 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 56-38
3:42 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 56-40
3:30   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Seth Curry  
3:26   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   ORL team rebound  
3:15 +2 Markelle Fultz made reverse layup 56-42
3:03 +2 Maxi Kleber made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 58-42
2:46 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 58-44
2:28 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 60-44
2:13   Lost ball turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
2:09 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made layup 62-44
1:52 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 62-47
1:33   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
1:23   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
1:15   Seth Curry missed driving layup  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
1:05 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 62-50
0:54   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
0:54 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 63-50
0:54 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-50
0:43   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:40   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
0:33   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:23   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
0:21   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
0:13 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot 64-52
0:04   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 27
ORL Magic 32

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 64-54
11:30   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:20   Kristaps Porzingis missed driving layup  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
11:15   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
11:10 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 66-54
10:46   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:37   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:28 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 66-57
10:12   Luka Doncic missed jump shot