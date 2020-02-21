|
11:43
Abdel Nader missed driving layup
11:42
Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee
11:37
Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson
11:37
+1
|
Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws
18-27
11:37
+1
|
Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-27
11:24
Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Mason Plumlee
11:20
Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:18
Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig
11:11
+3
|
Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray
22-27
10:59
Steven Adams missed layup
10:57
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
10:57
Steven Adams missed dunk
10:57
Offensive rebound by Abdel Nader
10:57
+2
|
Abdel Nader made dunk
22-29
10:57
Violation
10:36
Jamal Murray missed jump shot
10:34
Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder
10:24
Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:21
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
10:21
Personal foul on Mason Plumlee
10:10
Out of bounds turnover on Chris Paul
10:03
+2
|
Monte Morris made layup, assist by Mason Plumlee
24-29
9:51
Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Schroder
9:41
Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Steven Adams
9:36
Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:33
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
9:33
Shooting foul on Torrey Craig
9:33
+1
|
Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws
24-30
9:33
Steven Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:30
Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant
9:20
Lost ball turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Dennis Schroder
9:09
Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee
9:09
+1
|
Abdel Nader made 1st of 2 free throws
24-31
9:09
+1
|
Abdel Nader made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-32
8:54
Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:50
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
8:45
+2
|
Chris Paul made jump shot
24-34
8:32
Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:28
Offensive rebound by Monte Morris
8:26
Shooting foul on Chris Paul
8:26
+1
|
Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws
25-34
8:26
+1
|
Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-34
8:20
Shooting foul on Monte Morris
8:20
+1
|
Nerlens Noel made 1st of 2 free throws
26-35
8:20
+1
|
Nerlens Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-36
8:04
Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel
8:04
+1
|
Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws
27-36
8:04
+1
|
Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-36
7:49
Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Schroder
7:40
Out of bounds turnover on Jerami Grant
7:40
Full timeout called
7:27
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed finger-roll layup
7:25
Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
7:25
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed dunk
7:23
Defensive rebound by Gary Harris
7:21
Gary Harris missed layup
7:19
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
7:06
Nerlens Noel missed jump shot
7:03
Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap
6:48
Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel
6:48
+1
|
Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws
29-36
6:48
+1
|
Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-36
6:32
Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:28
Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic
6:21
Personal foul on Dennis Schroder
6:21
+1
|
Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws
31-36
6:21
+1
|
Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws
32-36
6:01
Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Monte Morris
5:54
Offensive foul on Paul Millsap
5:54
Turnover on Paul Millsap
5:37
Flagrant foul on Danilo Gallinari
5:37
Turnover on Danilo Gallinari
5:37
+1
|
Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws
33-36
5:37
+1
|
Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-36
5:25
+3
|
Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic
37-36
4:55
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:52
Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap
4:42
Paul Millsap missed jump shot
4:39
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
4:32
+2
|
Dennis Schroder made jump shot
37-38
4:16
Will Barton missed driving layup
4:14
Offensive rebound by Will Barton
4:14
+2
|
Will Barton made dunk
39-38
4:03
Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:59
Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic
3:56
Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Danilo Gallinari
3:48
Danilo Gallinari missed layup
3:46
Offensive rebound by Dennis Schroder
3:45
Dennis Schroder missed jump shot
3:42
Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic
3:40
Full timeout called
3:31
Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
3:31
Will Barton missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:31
DEN team rebound
3:31
+1
|
Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-38
3:11
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup
3:09
Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray
3:00
Bad pass turnover on Gary Harris, stolen by Luguentz Dort
2:55
Luguentz Dort missed layup
2:53
Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap
2:50
Lost ball turnover on Paul Millsap, stolen by Luguentz Dort
2:44
Steven Adams missed jump shot
2:41
Offensive rebound by Luguentz Dort
2:41
Luguentz Dort missed dunk, blocked by Nikola Jokic
2:38
Defensive rebound by Will Barton
2:36
+2
|
Will Barton made finger-roll layup
42-38
2:21
+2
|
Chris Paul made jump shot
42-40
1:54
Bad pass turnover on Will Barton, stolen by Steven Adams
1:47
+3
|
Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
42-43
1:22
+2
|
Will Barton made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic
44-43
1:04
Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot
1:04
DEN team rebound
0:52
+2
|
Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Will Barton
46-43
0:33
+3
|
Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot
46-46
0:22
+2
|
Paul Millsap made floating jump shot, assist by Will Barton
48-46
0:22
Violation
0:02
+2
|
Chris Paul made jump shot
48-48
0:02
Shooting foul on Paul Millsap
0:02
Chris Paul missed free throw
0:00
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
0:01
Steven Adams missed dunk, blocked by Paul Millsap
0:01
Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap
