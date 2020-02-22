SA
UTA

No Text

Murray leads balanced attack as Spurs top Jazz 113-104

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Encouraging Dejounte Murray to play with more offensive freedom is turning out to be a winning formula for the San Antonio Spurs.

Murray had his second straight 20-point game, tallying 23 points and seven rebounds, to lead a balanced attack that helped the Spurs beat the Utah Jazz 113-104 on Friday night. He also tied his season high with four steals.

Such performances are quickly becoming a trend for the fourth-year guard. Over his past four games, Murray is shooting 60% from the field while averaging 19.8 points.

''When you get to play with freedom, it brings the best out of you because it builds confidence,'' Murray said. ''Your teammates and coaches believe in you.''

San Antonio used a 17-0 run late in the second half to turn a four-point game into a lopsided affair. Murray scored three baskets to fuel the game-changing run. His third one finished it off and gave the Spurs a 65-44 lead.

It offered a sweet moment for Murray, who has experienced plenty of highs and lows this season while trying to regain his form after sitting out all of last season while recovering from knee surgery. He feels like his game is still a work in progress, but it is getting better all the time.

''It's not easy to come back and be the best that you can be,'' Murray said. ''I'm just working and I'm going to continue to work and see where it takes me.''

DeMar DeRozan added 18 points and seven assists for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds. Six players scored in double figures as San Antonio beat the Jazz for the second time this season.

Rudy Gobert finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Emmanuel Mudiay chipped in 18 points and Jordan Clarkson added 15 off the bench for Utah. The Jazz had a four-game winning streak end with the loss.

The Spurs came out firing and had quite a bit of early success. They put together a 14-5 run in the first to go up 24-15 and made six straight shots to open the second quarter.

''We were trying to make everything difficult for them when they had the ball,'' DeRozan said. ''We just tried to get out and play freely.''

Before San Antonio pulled away for good, the Jazz cut the deficit to 46-42 on a 14-4 run bookended by a pair of baskets from Gobert. Then Utah went cold, and the Spurs methodically put the Jazz away.

''They were way too comfortable,'' Gobert said. ''Everything they did was free of movement. They were having fun and did whatever they wanted to do.''

San Antonio shot 54% from the field in the second quarter alone, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. The Spurs matched a season-high with 38 points during the quarter.

Mudiay made three baskets over a two-minute stretch to open the fourth, helping the Jazz close to within 96-84. That's as close as Utah could get in its comeback effort.

''We did respond,'' Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. ''We just responded too late.''

NIGHT AND DAY

Utah experienced a bit of deja vu after San Antonio enjoyed considerable success on mid-range and perimeter jumpers for the second time in as many meetings this season. The Spurs made 10 of 20 from 3-point range and connected on 46% of their field goal attempts outside the paint.

Utah, meanwhile, scored 14 baskets outside the paint and never found a rhythm from the perimeter until it was too late.

HE SAID IT

''They played like they didn't have an All-Star break and were ready to go. We didn't come ready to play from the jump and that is what happens.'' - Guard Donovan Mitchell on the Spurs' dominating the Jazz for much of the final three quarters.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Patty Mills made a season-high seven free throws. He went 7 of 7 from the line and finished with 15 points. . San Antonio scored 18 points off 17 Jazz turnovers.

Jazz: Mike Conley (rest) did not play. . Utah scored its first five baskets in the paint and ended up outscoring the Spurs 42-28 in the lane. . The Jazz outscored San Antonio 18-9 on fastbreaks.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Jazz: Host Houston on Saturday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 27
UTA Jazz 21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47 +2 Joe Ingles made driving layup 0-2
11:35   Traveling violation turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
11:23   Personal foul on Trey Lyles  
11:14   Joe Ingles missed running Jump Shot  
11:13   UTA team rebound  
11:11 +2 Donovan Mitchell made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 0-4
11:01 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 2-4
10:50   Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
10:46   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:25   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
10:19 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 5-4
10:01   Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:01 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
10:01   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
9:45   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
9:45   SA team rebound  
9:44 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 7-5
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
9:26   Shooting foul on Joe Ingles  
9:26 +1 Bryn Forbes made 1st of 2 free throws 8-5
9:26   Bryn Forbes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:06 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 8-7
8:55 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 10-7
8:37 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 10-9
8:24   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Royce O'Neale  
8:21 +2 Royce O'Neale made layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 10-11
8:01   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
7:44 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made turnaround jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 12-11
7:26   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:17 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 15-11
7:03   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
6:47   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
6:33   Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
6:33 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 15-12
6:33   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
6:22 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 17-12
6:07   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
5:50 +2 Trey Lyles made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 19-12
5:40 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 19-15
5:22   Trey Lyles missed floating jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:15   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
5:05   Jakob Poeltl missed hook shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:50   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
4:39 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 21-15
4:24   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
4:14 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 24-15
4:01   Donovan Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
4:01   Donovan Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
4:01   UTA team rebound  
3:58   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
3:41   Derrick White missed jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
3:33   Discontinue dribble turnover on Jordan Clarkson  
3:24   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:09   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
2:54   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:44   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
2:38   Lonnie Walker IV missed driving layup, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
2:28   Bojan Bogdanovic missed layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
2:22   Lonnie Walker IV missed layup  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
2:13   Jordan Clarkson missed driving layup  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
2:11 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Royce O'Neale 24-17
2:00   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
1:55   Patty Mills missed jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
1:42   Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
1:34   Emmanuel Mudiay missed jump shot  
1:34   Emmanuel Mudiay missed jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
1:29   Shooting foul on Georges Niang  
1:29   Derrick White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:29   SA team rebound  
1:29 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-17
1:10 +2 Joe Ingles made floating jump shot 25-19
0:55   Rudy Gay missed driving layup  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
0:50   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
0:41   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Mudiay  
0:41 +1 Patty Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 26-19
0:41 +1 Patty Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-19
0:28 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 27-21
0:10   Patty Mills missed jump shot  
0:00   Joe Ingles missed jump shot  
0:00   Joe Ingles missed jump shot  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 38
UTA Jazz 25

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 30-21
11:31   Joe Ingles missed driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
11:24 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot 32-21
11:14   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
11:06   Lost ball turnover on Tony Bradley, stolen by Derrick White  
10:59   Lost ball turnover on Patty Mills, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
10:54 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Georges Niang 32-24
10:36   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
10:36 +1 Patty Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 33-24
10:36 +1 Patty Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-24
10:20   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:13   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
9:58 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made layup 36-24
9:43 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot 36-27
9:30 +2 Derrick White made driving layup 38-27
9:21 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 38-30
9:04 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 41-30
8:50   Offensive foul on Joe Ingles  
8:50   Turnover on Joe Ingles  
8:39 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 44-30
8:28   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
8:14   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:59   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
7:44   Joe Ingles missed floating jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
7:37   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
7:28 +2 Rudy Gobert made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 44-32
7:10   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup  
7:10   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
7:04 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 44-35
6:43   LaMarcus Aldridge missed layup  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:36 +2 Jordan Clarkson made finger-roll layup, assist by Rudy Gobert 44-37
6:18   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
6:15   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
6:14 +2 Rudy Gay made layup 46-37
6:01 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving dunk 46-39
5:44   Dejounte Murray missed reverse layup  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:27 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 46-42
5:08 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 48-42
4:44   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:41   Personal foul on Trey Lyles  
4:35   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:32   Bojan Bogdanovic missed dunk  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:23 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Jordan Clarkson 48-44
4:05 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 51-44
3:51   Out of bounds turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:33   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:25   Royce O'Neale missed dunk  
3:23   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
3:16 +2 Dejounte Murray made driving layup 53-44
2:57   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
2:48 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 56-44
2:31   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
2:21 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made hook shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 58-44
2:02   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
1:52 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 60-44
1:34   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
1:27   LaMarcus Aldridge missed layup  
1:26   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:26   LaMarcus Aldridge missed dunk  
1:26   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:26 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk 62-44
1:26   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
1:26 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made free throw 63-44
1:24   Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
1:22 +2 Dejounte Murray made floating jump shot 65-44
1:12   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
0:50   LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
0:43   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
0:34   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
0:11   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
0:10   SA team rebound  
0:08   Trey Lyles missed floating jump shot  
0:08   Trey Lyles missed floating jump shot  
0:05   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
0:00 +2 Royce O'Neale made jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 65-46
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 28
UTA Jazz 29

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Bojan Bogdanovic  
11:46 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made dunk 65-48
11:21   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
11:04 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 65-51
11:02   Full timeout called  
10:48 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles 67-51
10:32   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:14   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
10:00   3-second violation turnover on Rudy Gobert  
9:47 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 69-51
9:18   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
9:07 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 71-51
8:42   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:42   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
8:32   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
8:16   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
8:06   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
7:55   Rudy Gobert missed dunk, blocked by DeMar DeRozan  
7:53   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
7:35   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
7:35   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:35   SA team rebound  
7:35 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-51
7:26 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 72-53
7:26   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
7:26 +1 Rudy Gobert made free throw 72-54
7:11   Shooting foul on Joe Ingles  
7:11 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 73-54
7:11 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-54
6:57   Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
6:57 +1 Royce O'Neale made 1st of 2 free throws 74-55
6:57 +1 Royce O'Neale made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-56
6:40   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:19   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
6:10 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 76-56
5:55   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup  
5:53