Robinson's late 3-pointer lifts Wizards past Nets 110-106

  • Feb 27, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) The Brooklyn Nets didn't want Bradley Beal to beat them with the game on the line Wednesday night.

Beal was happy to let Jerome Robinson take care of it.

Robinson's 3-pointer - off an assist from Beal - with 8.4 seconds left lifted the Washington Wizards to a 110-106 win over the Nets, snapping a three-game losing streak.

''I had a really good look,'' Robinson said. ''At that point, when I see it's wide open I've got to take it. I knew they were playing (Brad) heavy. It would have been tough to get him back the ball.''

After consecutive games of 53 and 55 points, Beal led the Wizards with 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, but didn't hesitate to set up Robinson, who the Wizards acquired from the Clippers on Feb. 6.

''We'd been telling him all night,'' Beal said. ''There was a few he was hesitating. We didn't bring him over here for no reason. We need (him) to help us in all facets of the game. He's a good defender, but he's a pretty talented offensive player too.

''I trust everybody in here. There's a reason coach has you out on the floor.''

Said Brooklyn's Chris LeVert: ''Kid hit a big shot. We didn't want Brad to beat us. ... Robinson hit the big 3, obviously. I think if we would have done it differently, we would have talked better on the switch. But we have to live with that.''

After Robinson gave Washington a 108-106 lead, Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-point attempt and Robinson got the rebound, was fouled and added two free throws as Washington won a game in which it squandered an 18-point lead.

''I thought Spencer had a great look,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''We got the switch we wanted, got the step-back. Had plenty of time and space, but it didn't go in. Sometimes, that's what it comes down to.''

Caris LeVert led Brooklyn, which has lost three of four, with 34 points, and Dinwiddie added 18. DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Beal tied it it at 103 with a 3-pointer at the 1:02 mark and Dinwiddie hit one of two free throws.

Thomas Bryant's free throws gave Washington a 105-104 lead with 29 seconds left and Dinwiddie's driving layup put Brooklyn up by one.

The ninth-place Wizards trail the seventh-place Nets by five games in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards shot 50 percent (9 for 18) from 3-point range in the first half and led by 18 points after Napier's 3 with 6:51 left in the second quarter.

The Nets trailed by 13 at halftime, but rallied. LeVert (13 points in the quarter) tied it at 79 with a 3 and Garrett Temple's 3-pointer gave Brooklyn its first lead at 84-81 with 31 seconds left in the third.

FIRST-HALF FUTILITY

Brooklyn made just 6 of 19 3-point attempts and shot 29 percent (16 for 41) overall before intermission and committed 11 turnovers.

''I am dumbfounded by how we weren't mentally into the game,'' Atkinson said. ''I am not taking anything away from Washington. But there were just some infantile mistakes out there in terms of the turnovers.''

OLD SCHOOL DEFENSE

In an effort to stop Beal in the fourth quarter, the Nets employed a box-and-one defense with former Wizard Temple guarding Beal.

''I said, `I can't believe you guys are in this damn box-and-one. Is this high school out here, what are we doing?' (Temple) was like, `I'm not letting you score 50.' So, to each his own,'' Beal said. ''I guess the league don't want me to score 50, either. I got drug-tested today.''

TIP-INS

Nets: Wilson Chandler (personal reasons) was ruled out. Atkinson said his absence would not be long term. ... Jordan recorded his 11th double-double. ... LeVert has scored 20 or more points in six of eight games since being reinserted into the starting lineup.

Wizards: Davis Bertans (sore right knee) returned after missing one game and scored 14 points. ... Improved to 15-2 in the past 17 meetings with Nets. ... Beal has 25 or more points in 16 straight games.

UP NEXT

Nets: at Atlanta to face the Hawks on Friday.

Wizards: at Utah to take on the Jazz on Friday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 17
WAS Wizards 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44   Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:26   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Ian Mahinmi  
11:20 +3 Rui Hachimura made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 0-3
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Ian Mahinmi  
10:59 +3 Rui Hachimura made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 0-6
10:55   Full timeout called  
10:39   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
10:29 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup, assist by Joe Harris 2-6
10:09   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
10:05 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk 2-8
9:54   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Caris LeVert  
9:32 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made layup 4-8
9:32   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
9:32 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made free throw 5-8
9:12   Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:01   Lost ball turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Bradley Beal  
8:57 +2 Bradley Beal made dunk 5-10
8:45   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
8:37 +2 Ish Smith made jump shot 5-12
8:24   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
8:15 +2 Rui Hachimura made hook shot, assist by Isaac Bonga 5-14
8:02   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
7:53   Ish Smith missed driving layup  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:38 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 8-14
7:28   Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
7:27   Ian Mahinmi missed dunk  
7:27   WAS team rebound  
7:19   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
7:10 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 11-14
6:51 +2 Bradley Beal made turnaround jump shot 11-16
6:39   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
6:39   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:39   BKN team rebound  
6:39   Jarrett Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
6:20   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:11   Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen  
6:11   Turnover on Jarrett Allen  
6:01 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 11-19
5:47   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
5:41   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:41 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 13-19
5:34   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
5:34   Rui Hachimura missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:34   WAS team rebound  
5:34 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-20
5:21   Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant  
5:21 +1 Joe Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
5:21   Joe Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
5:03   Bradley Beal missed driving layup  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
4:53   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
4:28   Rui Hachimura missed floating jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
4:18   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
4:08   Personal foul on Garrett Temple  
4:04   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
3:52   Rodions Kurucs missed driving layup  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
3:47 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 14-23
3:33   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
3:27 +2 Jerome Robinson made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 14-25
3:09   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
3:02   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
2:52   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
2:41   Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Bradley Beal  
2:33   Jerome Robinson missed dunk, blocked by Garrett Temple  
2:33   WAS team rebound  
2:33   Full timeout called  
2:22   Lost ball turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Rodions Kurucs  
2:15   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
2:06   Offensive foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:06   Turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
1:51   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
1:43   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:32   Traveling violation turnover on Rodions Kurucs  
1:21   Jerome Robinson missed jump shot  
1:18   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
1:16   Thomas Bryant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
1:05   Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
0:58 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 14-28
0:49 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 17-28
0:40   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:30   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
0:05 +3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 17-31
0:00   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  
2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 30
WAS Wizards 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00 +2 Garrett Temple made layup, assist by Caris LeVert 19-31
11:36   Backcourt turnover on Ish Smith  
11:26   Personal foul on Ish Smith  
11:23   Out of bounds turnover on DeAndre Jordan  
11:04   Davis Bertans missed floating jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
10:48   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
10:45 +2 Caris LeVert made dunk 21-31
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonga, stolen by Caris LeVert  
10:28 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made layup, assist by Caris LeVert 23-31
10:19 +2 Davis Bertans made jump shot 23-33
10:05   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   BKN team rebound  
10:02   Personal foul on Moe Wagner  
9:56   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   WAS team rebound  
9:43   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:33   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
9:16   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
8:43   Offensive foul on Caris LeVert  
8:43   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
8:43 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 24-35
8:43   Caris LeVert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
8:30 +1 Moe Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 23-36
8:30 +1 Moe Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-37
8:30   Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs  
8:07   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   BKN team rebound  
8:06   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
7:57   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
7:57   Garrett Temple missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:57   BKN team rebound  
7:57 +1 Garrett Temple made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
7:47   Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot  
7:43   Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
7:42 +2 Shabazz Napier made dunk 25-39
7:32   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
7:18 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 25-42
7:01 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 27-42
6:51 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot 27-45
6:41 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 30-45
6:27   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
6:13   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:06   Personal foul on Rui Hachimura  
6:06   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:06   BKN team rebound  
6:06 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-45
5:48   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
5:42   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:28   Traveling violation turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:05 +2 Shabazz Napier made jump shot 31-47
4:54 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 33-47
4:40   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:33   Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:33   Turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:21   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
4:18   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
4:18   Rui Hachimura missed dunk  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
4:14   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Harris  
3:55   Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
3:44   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
3:37   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
3:33 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made dunk 35-47
3:31   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
3:31 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 35-48
3:31 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-49
3:24   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
3:24   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:24   BKN team rebound  
3:24   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
3:10   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
2:50   Lost ball turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
2:46   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
2:46   Rui Hachimura missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:46   WAS team rebound  
2:46 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-50
2:31 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot 38-50
2:18 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 38-52
2:08   DeAndre Jordan missed layup  
2:07   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
2:07   Shooting foul on Bradley Beal  
2:07 +1 DeAndre Jordan made 1st of 2 free throws 39-52
2:07 +1 DeAndre Jordan made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-52
1:53   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:28   DeAndre Jordan missed layup  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
1:22 +2 Rui Hachimura made layup 40-54
1:03 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 43-54
0:47 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 43-57
0:39   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:35   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:34 +2 DeAndre Jordan made layup 45-57
0:16 +2 Rui Hachimura made driving layup 45-59
0:16   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:16 +1 Rui Hachimura made free throw 45-60
0:06   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
0:06 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 46-60
0:06 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-60
0:00   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 37
WAS Wizards 21

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   BKN team rebound  
11:42   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
11:42   Caris LeVert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:42   BKN team rebound  
11:42 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-60
11:25   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
11:10 +3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt.