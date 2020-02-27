DAL
SA

No Text

Doncic, Porzingis power Mavericks by slumping Spurs, 109-103

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

SAN ANTONIO (AP) The Dallas Mavericks were not rattled when a disastrous start to the fourth quarter threatened to dismantle a game they thoroughly dominated to that point.

Having Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on offense tends to ease such tension.

Doncic had 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, and Porzingis added 28 points and 12 rebounds as Dallas powered past the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Wednesday night.

Doncic had his 13th triple-double of the season, giving him 21 for his career to tie Jason Kidd for Dallas' franchise record.

Donic, who turns 21 on Friday, shrugged when told of the record. He was happier the Mavericks overcame a rough start to the final quarter and snapped a four-game skid in San Antonio.

''It's tough to play here,'' Doncic said. ''You can see we're learning. It's not always going to be perfect, but we're learning.''

Dallas is 13 games above .500 for the first time this season.

DeMar DeRozan had 27 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to lead the Spurs, who lost for the seventh time in nine games after going 2-6 on their annual Rodeo Road Trip.

The Mavericks scored only one point in the first six minutes of the final quarter, threatening their dubious league record of two points scored in a quarter in 1997.

Trey Lyle's 3-pointer with 6:16 put the Spurs up 90-89, their first lead since the opening minute of the first quarter.

Losing the lead roused Dallas, who outscored San Antonio 18-7 over the next four minutes to regain control.

''They picked up the heat on defense,'' Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. ''We didn't execute the way we had been earlier in the game, and they made a run. We had to respond, and we did.''

Doncic and Porzingis combined for 11 points, five assists and two rebounds in the final six minutes of the fourth.

San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge sat out with a sore right shoulder, missing his bobblehead giveaway night. Marco Belinelli added 14 points and Lonnie Walker IV had 12 points while starting in place of Aldridge.

The Mavericks, Porzingis and Doncic particularly, quickly took advantage of the Spurs' smaller lineup.

''It's just experience playing with each other and getting to know each other and little details about the game,'' Porzingis said of playing with Doncic. ''I feel like also me playing at the five now more I'm more involved with him in the pick and rolls and not standing around on the perimeter as much. I'm more involved rolling, popping (and) then I have the option to pick what I want to do and play off of Luka. We have a better rhythm now.''

Porzingis and Doncic combined to score the Mavs' first nine points.

Porzingis scored 16 points in the first quarter on 3-for-4 shooting, including a 27-footer that stunned the crowd. Dallas led 36-20 at the end of the period.

The Spurs shot 29% in the first quarter and finished three points shy of their season low for scoring in the opening period.

''I think the game plan that I came out with was poor, and they took advantage of it in the first quarter,'' San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said, ''And we turned it over nine times in the first half. So, that got us in a hole, but you know they're a hell of a team and I'm really proud of the effort and stick-to-itiveness''

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas' last victory in San Antonio was Jan. 29, 2017. ... Willie Cauley-Stein missed the game for personal reasons. ... Boban Marjanovic shared a long hug with Spurs assistant coach Tim Duncan before the start of the second half. Marjanovic spent his rookie season with the Spurs.

Spurs: Lyles picked up his third technical foul of the season with 6:35 remaining in the third. Lyles yelled and demonstratively demonstrated how he didn't make contact on a foul he was whistled for. ... San Antonio's season low for points in the first quarter is 17 against Miami on Jan. 15.

WORKING ON WALKER

After playing limited minutes to start the season, Walker made his fourth start.

He started the game defending Doncic, who was limited to nine points in the first half.

''He's getting minutes and he's figuring things out,'' Popovich said of Walker. ''He's understanding more and more what it takes, be solid more than anything at both ends of the court. It takes time, but he's guarding a heck of a guy in Mr. Doncic tonight. All those are great lessons for him.''

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Miami on Friday night.

Spurs: Host Orlando on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 36
SA Spurs 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
11:24   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
11:09   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
11:09 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:09 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
10:56 +2 Luka Doncic made turnaround jump shot 2-2
10:56   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
10:56 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 3-2
10:44   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:37 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made dunk, assist by Seth Curry 5-2
10:36   Full timeout called  
10:22 +2 DeMar DeRozan made layup 5-4
10:01   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
10:01   Kristaps Porzingis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:01   DAL team rebound  
10:01 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-4
9:44   Trey Lyles missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
9:34 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made driving layup, assist by Luka Doncic 8-4
9:18 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 8-7
9:01   Luka Doncic missed hook shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:52   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:41   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:32   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:24   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
8:18   Dejounte Murray missed finger-roll layup  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:01 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 11-7
7:50   Lonnie Walker IV missed driving layup, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
7:29   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
7:18   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:13 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made finger-roll layup, assist by Luka Doncic 13-7
6:57   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:45 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 15-7
6:31   Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Seth Curry  
6:23   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
6:23 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 16-7
6:23 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-7
6:07 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 17-10
5:47   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
5:43   Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:43   Offensive foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
5:43   Turnover on Kristaps Porzingis  
5:32   Bryn Forbes missed floating jump shot  
5:30   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
5:29   Trey Lyles missed dunk, blocked by Delon Wright  
5:25   Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
5:19   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
4:59 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 17-13
4:46   Full timeout called  
4:32 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 20-13
4:15 +2 Derrick White made reverse layup, assist by Jakob Poeltl 20-15
4:02   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:50   Derrick White missed floating jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:40 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 22-15
3:28   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:17 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 25-15
2:59   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
2:42 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 28-15
2:28   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
2:28   Jakob Poeltl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:28   SA team rebound  
2:28   Jakob Poeltl missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:12 +3 Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 31-15
2:00   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:48   Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Marco Belinelli  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
1:45   Shooting foul on Seth Curry  
1:45   Derrick White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:45   SA team rebound  
1:45 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-16
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Derrick White  
1:23   Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by J.J. Barea  
1:16   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
1:09   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
0:55 +2 J.J. Barea made jump shot 33-16
0:45   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
0:45   Jakob Poeltl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:45   SA team rebound  
0:45 +1 Jakob Poeltl made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-17
0:33   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
0:15 +3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot 33-20
0:02 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk, assist by J.J. Barea 35-20
0:02   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
0:02 +1 Maxi Kleber made free throw 36-20
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 23
SA Spurs 29

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
11:39 +3 J.J. Barea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Lee 39-20
11:30   Personal foul on J.J. Barea  
11:23 +2 Jakob Poeltl made dunk, assist by Patty Mills 39-22
10:59   Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
10:42   Rudy Gay missed turnaround jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
10:33   J.J. Barea missed fade-away jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
10:25 +2 Derrick White made finger-roll layup 39-24
10:12   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
10:02   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
9:44   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
9:38   Lost ball turnover on Marco Belinelli, stolen by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
9:34   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
9:17   Jakob Poeltl missed hook shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:06   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Patty Mills  
9:01 +2 Jakob Poeltl made dunk, assist by Patty Mills 39-26
9:01   Full timeout called  
8:41   Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Rudy Gay  
8:34   Marco Belinelli missed jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
8:22 +2 Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 39-28
8:05 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 42-28
7:49 +2 Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup 42-30
7:30   Courtney Lee missed finger-roll layup  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
7:24   Out of bounds turnover on Lonnie Walker IV  
7:07   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:03 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 45-30
7:03   Full timeout called  
6:42   Dejounte Murray missed driving layup  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:35   Traveling violation turnover on Kristaps Porzingis  
6:16   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
5:52   Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Lonnie Walker IV  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
5:48 +2 Luka Doncic made dunk 47-30
5:37   Dejounte Murray missed driving layup  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
5:33 +2 Trey Lyles made dunk 47-32
5:25   Lost ball turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:25   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
5:09   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:04   Dejounte Murray missed dunk, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:04   SA team rebound  
5:01   Bad pass turnover on Bryn Forbes, stolen by Delon Wright  
4:52 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 50-32
4:31   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
4:27 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup, assist by Trey Lyles 50-34
4:27   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
4:27 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 50-35
4:16   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
4:02   Seth Curry missed jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:48 +2 Derrick White made floating jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 50-37
3:28 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 52-37
3:17   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:17 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 52-38
3:17 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-39
3:01 +2 Luka Doncic made jump shot 54-39
2:39   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
2:30   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
2:30   Maxi Kleber missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:30   DAL team rebound  
2:30   Maxi Kleber missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
2:12   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
2:12 +1 Trey Lyles made 1st of 2 free throws 54-40
2:12   Trey Lyles missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:55   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
1:46   Shooting foul on Delon Wright  
1:46 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 54-41
1:46 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-42
1:37   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
1:37 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 55-42
1:37   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
1:26 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 55-44
1:08   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
1:00   Trey Lyles missed layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
0:58   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
0:58   Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
0:58   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:58 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made free throw 56-44
0:50   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
0:37 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 56-46
0:33   Offensive foul on Luka Doncic  
0:33   Turnover on Luka Doncic  
0:13 +3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 56-49
0:00 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 59-49
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 29
SA Spurs 28

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 61-49
11:26   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
11:19 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 61-51
11:06 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 63-51
11:05   Full timeout called  
10:47 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made finger-roll layup, assist by Dejounte Murray 63-53
10:37 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 65-53
10:37   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
10:37 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 66-53
10:21 +3 Lonnie Walker IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 66-56
10:06   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
9:48 +2 DeMar DeRozan made turnaround jump shot 66-58
9:36 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 69-58
9:20 +2 Bryn Forbes made jump shot 69-60
9:09 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 72-60
8:52   DeMar DeRozan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:41   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:36   Kristaps Porzingis missed dunk  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
8:24   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:03   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:55   Lonnie Walker IV missed finger-roll layup  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
7:47   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46