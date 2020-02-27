MEM
Westbrook scores 33 as Rockets rout Grizzlies 140-112

  • Feb 27, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) On a night when the Houston Rockets scored 140 points, all anyone wanted to talk about was their defense.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 63 points as the Rockets sailed to their fifth straight win, 140-112 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Harden piled up 30 points without playing in the fourth quarter and Westbrook, who had 33, sat down for good with about six minutes left. The duo had 46 points by halftime as Houston built a 73-47 lead.

Although the Rockets let up a bit on defense with a huge lead after halftime, coach Mike D'Antoni raved about his team's effort before the break.

“It was just very good activity getting in lanes," D'Antoni said. “Our defense, rebounding, boxing out, everything in that first half was just really good."

Added Harden: “We're finally getting there defensively and that's what it's going to take for us to win games. ... If we want to get to where we want to go we have to engage and lock in on the defensive end, and we did that."

The Rockets pushed their advantage to 35 after scoring the first nine points of the third quarter. The Grizzlies then scored the next 13 points, capped by a 3-pointer from De’Anthony Melton, to cut it to 82-60 with about 7½ minutes left in the period.

D’Antoni called a timeout and the Rockets got back on track after that, using a 10-3 spurt, with 3s from P.J. Tucker and Harden, to extend it to 92-63 midway through the quarter.

“On defense our communication is great, and offensively, we can't be guarded," Austin Rivers said. “So I think we're the best offensive team in the league and when our defense is up to par, we become a hard team to beat."

A 9-0 run late in the third got the Grizzlies within 17, but the Rockets closed out the period with an 11-5 spurt, capped by a 3 from Rivers at the buzzer, to take a 111-88 lead into the fourth.

Dillon Brooks had 22 points for the Grizzlies, who finished 0-4 on their longest road trip of the season.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins hopes his team can learn from this difficult time.

“We are ready to get home and continue to get back to work," he said. “This is a great experience for our guys. It's a tough four-game stretch, but there's a lot of games to be played. Just keep our spirits up and keep getting better."

Westbrook also had nine rebounds and eight assists after missing Monday’s game with a sore thumb. It was his second straight 30-point game and fourth in his last five.

Harden hit seven 3-pointers on a night when the Rockets made 23 of 50 from long range.

Houston’s winning streak started in the game before the All-Star break, and the Rockets have scored 120 points or more in all four wins since then, beating Golden State, Utah and New York before Wednesday's rout.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Melton received a flagrant foul 1 for a hard foul on Robert Covington early in the third quarter. ... Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 10 rebounds. ... Ja Morant scored 12 points with nine assists.

Rockets: G Eric Gordon missed the game after bruising his right knee Monday night. ... Thabo Sefolosha sat out with flu-like symptoms. ... Westbrook received a technical foul just before halftime for what officials said after the game was taunting. ... Rivers had 23 points off the bench. ... Covington had three blocks for his fifth straight game with at least three.

WESTBROOK'S TECHNICALS

Westbrook's technical foul gave him an NBA-high 14 this season. If he receives two more he will be suspended for one game without pay.

“I'm going to go out and keep competing," he said. “I'm an emotional guy, but that wasn't the technical foul."

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Rockets: Visit the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 17
HOU Rockets 35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
11:35   MEM team rebound  
11:35   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:23 +2 Danuel House Jr. made reverse layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 0-2
11:06   Kyle Anderson missed jump shot  
11:05   HOU team rebound  
10:53 +2 James Harden made driving layup 0-4
10:33   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:24   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:20   Offensive foul on Ja Morant  
10:20   Turnover on Ja Morant  
10:09 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 0-7
9:56   Kyle Anderson missed hook shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:46   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
9:38 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 2-7
9:27   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
9:27 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 2-8
9:27   Russell Westbrook missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:03   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
8:54   Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:49   Out of bounds turnover on De'Anthony Melton  
8:45   Offensive foul on P.J. Tucker  
8:45   Turnover on P.J. Tucker  
8:45   Full timeout called  
8:29   Out of bounds turnover on Ja Morant  
8:20   Traveling violation turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
8:01 +2 Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 4-8
7:45   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
7:42   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
7:30   P.J. Tucker missed driving layup  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:18 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 7-8
7:06   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
7:03 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk 7-10
6:53   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:43   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:34 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot 10-10
6:26 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 10-12
6:11   Ja Morant missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
6:09   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:06 +2 Danuel House Jr. made layup, assist by Robert Covington 10-14
6:06   Full timeout called  
5:49   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
5:49 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 11-14
5:49 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
5:31   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
5:23   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
5:20 +2 Ja Morant made dunk 14-14
5:09   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
5:03   Bad pass turnover on Tyus Jones, stolen by Robert Covington  
4:58   James Harden missed layup  
4:55   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
4:54   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
4:45 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 14-16
4:30   Bad pass turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
4:27 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 14-18
4:01   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
3:54   Robert Covington missed layup  
3:48   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
3:48 +2 James Harden made dunk 14-20
3:48   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
3:36   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:25 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 14-23
3:04   Lost ball turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Austin Rivers  
2:58   Offensive foul on James Harden  
2:58   Turnover on James Harden  
2:39   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
2:35   Josh Jackson missed reverse layup  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
2:23   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Yuta Watanabe  
2:12 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 17-23
2:06 +2 Jeff Green made dunk, assist by James Harden 17-25
1:38   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
1:39   MEM team rebound  
1:39   Personal foul on Austin Rivers  
1:27   Yuta Watanabe missed fade-away jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
1:15 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Green 17-28
1:03   De'Anthony Melton missed layup, blocked by DeMarre Carroll  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
0:59 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup, assist by Austin Rivers 17-30
0:45   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll  
0:37 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 17-32
0:15   Lost ball turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
0:00 +3 Jeff Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 17-35
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 30
HOU Rockets 38

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
11:33   Offensive foul on Josh Jackson  
11:33   Turnover on Josh Jackson  
11:26   Offensive foul on Ben McLemore  
11:26   Turnover on Ben McLemore  
11:02 +2 De'Anthony Melton made layup, assist by Josh Jackson 19-35
10:48   DeMarre Carroll missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   MEM team rebound  
10:42 +2 De'Anthony Melton made floating jump shot 21-35
10:30   Offensive foul on Russell Westbrook  
10:30   Turnover on Russell Westbrook  
10:19   Shooting foul on DeMarre Carroll  
10:19 +1 Tyus Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 22-35
10:19 +1 Tyus Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-35
10:08 +2 Russell Westbrook made fade-away jump shot 23-37
9:48   Yuta Watanabe missed jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
9:37 +2 Austin Rivers made floating jump shot 23-39
9:37   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
9:37 +1 Austin Rivers made free throw 23-40
9:11   John Konchar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
9:04   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
8:48 +2 Yuta Watanabe made dunk, assist by Josh Jackson 25-40
8:40 +2 Austin Rivers made finger-roll layup 25-42
8:40   Full timeout called  
8:29   Tyus Jones missed jump shot  
8:29   HOU team rebound  
8:17 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 25-45
8:05   Josh Jackson missed floating jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by John Konchar  
7:59   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:56   Kyle Anderson missed jump shot  
7:53   Offensive rebound by John Konchar  
7:53 +2 John Konchar made dunk 27-45
7:48 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 27-47
7:48   Full timeout called  
7:35 +2 John Konchar made dunk, assist by Kyle Anderson 29-47
7:20   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:06 +3 Kyle Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 32-47
6:53   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by John Konchar  
6:49 +2 Kyle Anderson made dunk, assist by John Konchar 34-47
6:29   Shooting foul on John Konchar  
6:29 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 34-48
6:29 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 34-49
6:29 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 34-50
6:15   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:02   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
5:57 +2 P.J. Tucker made dunk 34-52
5:36   Dillon Brooks missed finger-roll layup  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
5:27   Traveling violation turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
5:15   Dillon Brooks missed fade-away jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
4:57 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 34-55
4:42   Ja Morant missed driving layup, blocked by P.J. Tucker  
4:39   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
4:37 +2 Robert Covington made layup, assist by James Harden 34-57
4:16   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
4:16 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 35-57
4:16   Jonas Valanciunas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:16   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
4:11   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Tucker, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
4:06 +2 Dillon Brooks made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 37-57
3:57   Russell Westbrook missed fade-away jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:49   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
3:40 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made reverse layup, assist by Ja Morant 39-57
3:40   Violation  
3:34   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Anderson  
3:34   HOU team rebound  
3:26 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 39-60
3:12   Personal foul on James Harden  
3:03 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 42-60
2:33   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
2:19   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
2:19   HOU team rebound  
2:19   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
2:16   Offensive foul on James Harden  
2:16   Turnover on James Harden  
1:54 +2 Ja Morant made driving layup 44-60
1:45 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup 44-62
1:35   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
1:24   Personal foul on Josh Jackson  
1:19 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 44-65
0:57   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
0:57   MEM team rebound  
0:57   Personal foul on James Harden  
0:57   De'Anthony Melton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:57   MEM team rebound  
0:57 +1 De'Anthony Melton made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-65
0:52 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 45-67
0:46   Ja Morant missed layup  
0:46   Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
0:46 +2 Josh Jackson made dunk 47-67
0:39 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 47-69
0:39   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:39   Gorgui Dieng missed free throw  
0:39   MEM team rebound  
0:31   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
0:29 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk 47-71
0:14   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:11   HOU team rebound  
0:03   Shooting foul on Gorgui Dieng  
0:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:03   James Harden missed free throw  
0:03   HOU team rebound  
0:03   Violation  
0:03 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 47-72
0:03 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-73
0:00   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 41
HOU Rockets 38

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 47-76
11:32   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
11:28   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
11:11 +3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 47-79
10:51   Bad pass turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by James Harden  
10:46 +2 Robert Covington made reverse layup, assist by P.J. Tucker 47-81
10:46   Flagrant foul on De'Anthony Melton  
10:46 +1 Robert Covington made free throw 47-82
10:38   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:30   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
10:15   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
10:12   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
10:07   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:04 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 49-82
9:53