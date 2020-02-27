NY
CHA

No Text

Graham returns, Hornets topple Knicks 107-101

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Hornets coach James Borrego wants Devonte Graham to finish his second NBA season strong, rather than limping down the stretch.

That's why Borrego gave Graham the night off Tuesday, in hopes that he would benefit from extra rest - physically and emotionally - during a season in which he ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in minutes played and has been a focal point of the offense.

Terry Rozier scored 26 points, Graham responded after his night off by scoring 21 points and Charlotte handed the New York Knicks their fifth straight loss 107-101 on Wednesday night. P.J. Washington and Bismack Biyombo each scored 12 points for the Hornets.

Earlier Wednesday, Hornets guard Malik Monk was suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program. The suspension will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.

Graham said sitting out the Hornets' loss at Indiana was tough on him because he's a competitor, but may have been a good idea.

''I have definitely not been playing up to how I should be,'' Graham said. ''I think it's just trying to get back mentally, get a little rest, recover, try and get my mind off everything and come back and compete at a high level.''

Graham didn't get much rest during All-Star week, participating in the 3-point contest and Rising Stars game.

While he's been a contender for the league's most improved player, he had struggled to find his shot in recent weeks. He bounced back against the Knicks, connecting on 7 of 18 shots from the field, including two 3s.

''His usage rate has been so high that sometimes there does need to be reset,'' Borrego said. ''He's played every game with high minutes. He looked much fresher mentally and physically tonight.''

Julius Randle finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks.

The Hornets led by 15 points in the second half before Bobby Portis began to rally the Knicks with a series of mid-range jumpers. Portis had 12 points of his 17 points in the second half, but New York couldn't get any closer than two with 2:43 remaining.

Allonzo Trier had a chance to tie the game with 1:12 remaining but missed an open look from the corner. Rozier followed with a driving reverse layup that hit near the top of the glass and bounced around the rim and in, pushing the Hornets' lead to five with 30 seconds left.

Mitchell Robinson cut the lead to two with a dunk off a pick-and-roll, but Rozier knocked down two free throws with 17 seconds left and the Hornets held on.

''I'll give the guys credit for the battle back and the way that they did to get back in it,'' said Knicks coach Mike Miller. ''But we have to understand this is a 48-minute game and you're going to have to play both halves and you're going to have to play every quarter. We've got to be a lot sharper early.''

TIP INS

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson had 12 points and 15 rebounds off the bench. ... Shot 4 of 15 from 3-point range.

Hornets: James Borrego gave Cody Zeller the night off, part of what will be a rotation at center moving forward with Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez. ... Miles Bridges had an incredibly athletic one-handed put-back dunk in which he seemed to levitate in the air for several seconds to grab the rebound and slam it home.

MONK SUSPENSION

Hornets coach James Borrego said guard Malik Monk has the ''full support'' of the Hornets organization following his suspension. Monk was averaging 18.2 points in the last seven games.

KNICKS BENCH

If there was a bright spot for the Knicks, it was the play of their bench, which outscored the Hornets 57-26.

''We just try to go out there and try to bring us back,'' Portis said. ''We have one job, like always: come in and just try to build the game, try to bring energy and that's our one job.''

TRIER SEES ACTION

Trier has been buried on the Knicks depth chart all year, but had 16 points and four assists against the Hornets.

''If my number is called, I have to come in and be productive,'' Trier said. ''But if it's not then I have to be supportive of my teammates, try to help in different ways, tell them what I am seeing and doing those different things.''

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit the 76ers on Thursday night.

Hornets: At Toronto Raptors on Friday:

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 27
CHA Hornets 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Terry Rozier missed layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
11:25   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
11:25   Maurice Harkless missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:25   NY team rebound  
11:25 +1 Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-0
11:13 +2 Bismack Biyombo made reverse layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 1-2
11:03   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:58 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 3-2
10:47   Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
10:39   Out of bounds turnover on Terry Rozier  
10:24 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 5-2
10:09   P.J. Washington missed driving layup  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:53 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 7-2
9:38 +2 Devonte' Graham made jump shot 7-4
9:23 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 9-4
9:12 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 9-7
8:57 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maurice Harkless 12-7
8:39 +2 Miles Bridges made driving layup, assist by P.J. Washington 12-9
8:22   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by P.J. Washington  
8:17 +2 P.J. Washington made dunk 12-11
8:06   Taj Gibson missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:57   Personal foul on Elfrid Payton  
7:52   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:35   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
7:29   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:29   Taj Gibson missed dunk  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:15 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 12-13
7:07   Full timeout called  
6:58 +2 Taj Gibson made hook shot, assist by Julius Randle 14-13
6:47   Offensive foul on Bismack Biyombo  
6:47   Turnover on Bismack Biyombo  
6:34 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 16-13
6:19 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Terry Rozier 16-15
5:56 +2 Elfrid Payton made fade-away jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 18-15
5:36 +2 Jalen McDaniels made layup 18-17
5:24 +2 Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot 20-17
5:09   Out of bounds turnover on Cody Martin  
4:49 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 22-17
4:35   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
4:28 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 22-20
4:12   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
4:07 +2 Terry Rozier made layup 22-22
3:47   Lost ball turnover on Taj Gibson, stolen by Jalen McDaniels  
3:41 +2 Terry Rozier made layup, assist by Cody Martin 22-24
3:31   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
3:20   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:08   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
3:04   Full timeout called  
2:44   Bad pass turnover on Jalen McDaniels, stolen by Reggie Bullock  
2:30 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made driving layup 24-24
2:23   Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
2:10   Miles Bridges missed hook shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:01   Offensive foul on Bobby Portis  
2:01   Turnover on Bobby Portis  
1:43   Cody Martin missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:33 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 27-24
1:17 +2 Miles Bridges made layup, assist by Willy Hernangomez 27-26
1:05   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:56 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot 27-28
0:44   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:29 +2 Devonte' Graham made fade-away jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 27-30
0:02   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 19
CHA Hornets 26

Time Team Play Score
11:36 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made driving dunk 29-30
11:13   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
11:07 +2 Willy Hernangomez made dunk 29-32
11:00   Shooting foul on Miles Bridges  
11:00 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-32
11:00   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:59   NY team rebound  
10:50 +2 Kevin II Knox made driving layup 32-32
10:29 +2 Willy Hernangomez made layup 32-34
10:15   Dennis Smith Jr. missed reverse layup  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:10 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 34-34
10:03   Offensive foul on Miles Bridges  
10:03   Turnover on Miles Bridges  
9:54   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
9:41 +2 Bobby Portis made fade-away jump shot 36-34
9:25 +2 P.J. Washington made driving layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 36-36
9:25   Violation  
8:59   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
8:53   Shooting foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
8:53 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 36-37
8:53 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-38
8:37 +2 Kevin II Knox made floating jump shot 38-38
8:27   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   NY team rebound  
8:12   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:52   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen McDaniels  
7:42   Traveling violation turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.  
7:28   P.J. Washington missed driving layup  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
7:17   Dennis Smith Jr. missed floating jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
7:13   Out of bounds turnover on Terry Rozier  
6:59   R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
6:49 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington 38-40
6:27   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
6:26   Bobby Portis missed dunk  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
6:26 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 40-40
6:26   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
6:08 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 41-43
6:26 +1 Mitchell Robinson made free throw 41-40
6:08 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 41-43
5:49   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
5:49 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 42-43
5:49 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-43
5:37   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
5:26   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
5:07   Jalen McDaniels missed driving layup  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
4:59 +2 Caleb Martin made layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo 43-45
4:48 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 45-45
4:37   Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:17   Julius Randle missed driving dunk, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
4:17   CHA team rebound  
4:17   Julius Randle missed driving dunk, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
4:17   CHA team rebound  
4:06   Jumpball  
4:01   P.J. Washington missed driving layup  
4:01   CHA team rebound  
4:01   Personal foul on Kevin II Knox  
3:50   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
3:35   R.J. Barrett missed layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
3:27 +2 Cody Martin made driving layup, assist by Terry Rozier 45-47
3:16   Out of bounds turnover on Elfrid Payton  
3:01 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 45-50
2:44   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
2:34 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 45-53
2:20   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
2:20   Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:20   NY team rebound  
2:20 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-53
2:10   Personal foul on Elfrid Payton  
2:05   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:58   Offensive foul on Elfrid Payton  
1:58   Turnover on Elfrid Payton  
1:51   Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
1:39 +2 Cody Martin made layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo 46-55
1:39   Violation  
1:20   Julius Randle missed dunk  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
1:13   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   CHA team rebound  
1:12   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
1:12 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 46-56
1:12   Bismack Biyombo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
0:55   Dennis Smith Jr. missed hook shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:35   Out of bounds turnover on P.J. Washington  
0:29   Dennis Smith Jr. missed floating jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
0:04   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04   NY team rebound  
0:00   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
0:00   NY team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NY Knicks 29
CHA Hornets 29

Time Team Play Score
11:39   R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:17   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Maurice Harkless  
11:13 +2 Maurice Harkless made dunk 48-56
11:05   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
10:47 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 51-56
10:38   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
10:28   Julius Randle missed reverse layup  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
10:24 +2 Julius Randle made dunk 53-56
10:24   Full timeout called  
10:05   Personal foul on Elfrid Payton  
9:58 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 53-59
9:35 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made jump shot 55-59
9:23 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 55-62
9:02 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup 57-62
8:43 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo 57-65
8:21   Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:15   Julius Randle missed hook shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:05   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:03 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk 57-67
8:03   Full timeout called  
7:50   Dennis Smith Jr. missed driving layup  
7:44 +2 Julius Randle made dunk 59-67
7:38   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:38 +1 Terry Rozier made free throw 59-68
7:32   Shooting foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
7:32 +1 Terry Rozier made 1st of 3 free throws 59-69
7:33 +1 Terry Rozier made 2nd of 3 free throws 59-70
7:33 +1 Terry Rozier made 3rd of 3 free throws 59-71
7:12   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
7:06   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
7:06   Bismack Biyombo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:06   CHA team rebound  
7:06 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-72
6:48 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made jump shot, assist by Mitchell Robinson 61-72
6:24 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo 61-74
6:08   Bad pass turnover on Mitchell Robinson, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
6:05   CHA team rebound  
5:54   Cody Martin missed jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
5:46   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
5:36   Terry Rozier missed driving layup, blocked by Julius Randle  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
5:28 +2 Cody Martin made dunk 61-76
5:13 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 63-76
4:49   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:39   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
4:21   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   NY team rebound  
4:20   Personal foul on Bismack Biyombo  
4:10   Out of bounds turnover on Maurice Harkless  
3:55   Miles Bridges missed layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
3:47 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 65-76
3:29   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:27   Miles Bridges missed layup, blocked by Julius Randle  
3:27   CHA team rebound  
3:27   CHA team rebound  
3:21