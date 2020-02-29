BKN
MIA

No Text

Dragic helps Heat hold on for 116-113 victory over Nets

  • Feb 29, 2020

MIAMI (AP) A disappointing month for the Miami Heat ended with positive results.

Goran Dragic scored 19 points and knocked down a key shot late that helped the Miami Heat hold on for a 116-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

''Tonight was a little bit shaky but we are happy with the win, especially with how we defended on the last possession,'' Dragic said.

Kendrick Nunn scored 21 points and Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 1-3.

''I'm encouraged by the two games. They're not perfect games, but competition isn't,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''It's not supposed to be, but the way we responded to the adversity was a good sign.''

The Heat finished 6-7 in February, which included losses to two of the league's worst teams in Minnesota and Cleveland to begin the week.

Miami led by 14 points with 8:31 left in the game and it was trimmed to one with 11 seconds left.

''If we win, I have no problem going through these growing pains, it's as simple as that,'' Adebayo said. ''Winning cures anything - it cures everything I'd say.''

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points but threw away a pass in the closing seconds for the Nets, who have lost four straight and dropped to 2-6 in the second game of a back-to-back.

Dinwiddie's layup with 1:20 left pulled the Nets within 112-110 -- the closest they had been since the second quarter.

''Much better,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''Down 14 with eight minutes to go, we play like that with that type of competitive spirit, we kind of got our identity back a little.''

Brooklyn had a chance to go ahead on its next possession, but Taurean Prince missed a 3 and Dragic knocked down a jumper from the free throw line for a 114-110 lead with 13 seconds left.

''It was a mismatch and Spo was yelling, `Light him up, light him up,''' Dragic said. ''That's kind of my shot over the years, to penetrate, step back, and it was open.''

Joe Harris countered with a 3 with 11 seconds remaining to cut it to 114-113 before Jimmy Butler split a pair of free throws to push the lead to 115-113.

Dinwiddie's one-handed pass went sailing out of bounds on the next possession, ending the Nets' comeback hopes.

''I was going to throw it to Wilson (Chandler),'' Dinwiddie said. ''Technically, right read, errant pass on my part. I have to take full responsibility for that.''

Brooklyn's Caris LeVert, who was questionable coming into the game with a right hand contusion, scored 15 points and capped a productive month, averaging 21.2 points in February.

Miami, which was also playing on consecutive days, led 57-49 at halftime after Dragic hit a running 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Heat opened up an 11-point lead early in the third quarter after Nunn hit a 3 at the top of the key for a 62-51 advantage. The 3-pointer also gave Nunn the Heat rookie record for most 3s in a season. He finished with three 3-pointers in the game, giving him 116 on the season, and passing Mario Chalmers's mark of 114 set in 2008-09.

''His scoring has meant a lot to us,'' Spoelstra said. ''He's fearless, he can get his own shot, he has the 3-point range, but he can also get to the rim.''

Miami's Derrick Jones Jr. slammed home a one-handed dunk cutting through the lane and receiving a pass from Dragic to bring the crowd to its feet and moments later drilled a 3 from the wing for an 80-69 lead, prompting Atkinson to call timeout.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn was over .500 in November (9-6) but has not had a winning record in any month since. ... Saturday started a stretch where the Nets are playing nine times in a 14-game stretch against likely playoff clubs. ... The Nets have not won on a leap year date since 1992. They lost Feb. 29 games in 1996, 2004 and 2016.

Heat: Saturday's game was the first home Feb. 29 game in Heat history. They played road games on the leap year in 1992, 2000, 2004 and 2008. ... Miami had a losing record in February for the third straight season. ... Miami's sixth field-goal attempt Saturday night was the team's 5,000th of the season. Every other team reached 5,000 shots before Saturday, and the Heat are taking the fewest field-goal attempts per game in the league so far this season.

HEAT SNAP ASSIST STREAK

The Heat recorded 27 assists as a team, snapping a streak of four straight games of posting at least 30 in a game. The franchise record was five straight set in 1990.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit Boston on Tuesday.

Heat: Host Milwaukee on Monday.

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 27
MIA Heat 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 0-2
11:14 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
10:56   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:41   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:31   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
10:18 +2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 5-2
10:05   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:50   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
9:30 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot 5-5
9:10 +2 Jarrett Allen made hook shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 7-5
8:57   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:57   Jimmy Butler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:57   MIA team rebound  
8:57 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-6
8:46   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   MIA team rebound  
8:25   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:15   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
8:03   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
7:54   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:42 +2 Jimmy Butler made turnaround jump shot 7-8
7:30   Joe Harris missed jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Joe Harris  
7:25 +2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Joe Harris 9-8
7:08 +2 Kendrick Nunn made floating jump shot 9-10
6:50 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 11-10
6:33   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:33   Full timeout called  
6:03   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:03   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:51   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
5:38 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 14-10
5:22   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:12   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
5:12   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:12   BKN team rebound  
5:12 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-10
4:57   Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
4:33   Joe Harris missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:14 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 15-12
4:05   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
4:03   Offensive foul on Jimmy Butler  
4:03   Turnover on Jimmy Butler  
3:49   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:41   Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan  
3:41 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 15-13
3:41 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
3:24   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
3:17   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
3:04   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
3:04   MIA team rebound  
3:04   Personal foul on DeAndre Jordan  
2:44 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 15-17
2:29 +2 Caris LeVert made finger-roll layup, assist by Garrett Temple 17-17
2:16   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:16 +1 Jae Crowder made 1st of 2 free throws 17-18
2:16 +1 Jae Crowder made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-19
2:05   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
1:49   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:36 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 20-19
1:24   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
1:16 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wilson Chandler 23-19
1:01 +2 Kelly Olynyk made reverse layup, assist by Jimmy Butler 23-21
0:46   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
0:42 +2 Wilson Chandler made reverse layup, assist by DeAndre Jordan 25-21
0:26 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot 25-24
0:09 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 27-24
0:01   Lost ball turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
0:00   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 22
MIA Heat 33

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
11:40 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 28-24
11:40 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-24
11:26 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 29-27
11:16   Turnover on Wilson Chandler  
11:03   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
10:52 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot 29-30
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Jae Crowder  
10:32 +2 Jae Crowder made dunk, assist by Andre Iguodala 29-32
10:20 +2 DeAndre Jordan made driving dunk, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 31-32
10:03   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:41   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Andre Iguodala, stolen by Caris LeVert  
9:26   Wilson Chandler missed finger-roll layup  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
9:21   Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs  
9:21 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 31-33
9:21 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-34
9:04   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
8:57   Andre Iguodala missed finger-roll layup  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
8:40   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
8:24   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
8:13   Out of bounds turnover on Caris LeVert  
7:52   Jae Crowder missed driving layup  
7:51   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
7:43 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 34-34
7:30   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
7:23 +2 Duncan Robinson made jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 34-36
7:13   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
7:01 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot 36-36
6:54 +2 Jimmy Butler made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 36-38
6:54   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:54   Full timeout called  
6:54 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 36-39
6:34   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
6:24 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 36-41
6:14   Personal foul on Jae Crowder  
6:09   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:01   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:49   Goran Dragic missed floating jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:32 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 39-41
5:17   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:13 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk 39-43
5:06 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving layup 41-43
4:51   Goran Dragic missed layup  
4:51   MIA team rebound  
4:44 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 41-45
4:30   Jarrett Allen missed layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
4:25   Bam Adebayo missed layup, blocked by Garrett Temple  
4:23   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
4:23 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 41-48
4:23   Full timeout called  
4:09   Joe Harris missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
3:49   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
3:45   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
3:45 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
3:45 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-48
3:30   Jae Crowder missed driving layup, blocked by Wilson Chandler  
3:30   BKN team rebound  
3:07   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
2:57   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:57 +1 Duncan Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 43-49
2:57 +1 Duncan Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-50
2:40   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
2:36   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
2:36 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 44-50
2:36 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-50
2:23 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 45-52
2:07   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:48   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
1:30   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
1:09 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 45-54
0:56 +2 Garrett Temple made hook shot 47-54
0:43   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:37   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:37   MIA team rebound  
0:26   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
0:05 +2 Garrett Temple made floating jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 49-54
0:00 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. floating jump shot 49-57
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 31
MIA Heat 34

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
11:26   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:16   Joe Harris missed jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
11:04 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 49-59
10:57   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
10:44   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:33   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
10:33 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 50-59
10:33 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-59
10:20 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 51-62
10:13   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
9:53 +2 Joe Harris made finger-roll layup, assist by Caris LeVert 53-62
9:40 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 53-65
9:22   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:19 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 55-65
9:01 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 55-67
8:43 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving layup, assist by Joe Harris 57-67
8:43   Violation  
8:43   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
8:43 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made free throw 58-67
8:23   Derrick Jones Jr. missed layup  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:08 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 61-67
7:55   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
7:55   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
7:55 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 61-68
7:55 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-69
7:46   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:46 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 62-69
7:46   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:27   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:27   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:27   Jimmy Butler missed free throw  
7:27   MIA team rebound  
7:16   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:15   Derrick Jones Jr. missed dunk  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:15   Derrick Jones Jr. missed dunk  
7:15   MIA team rebound  
7:15   Personal foul on Rodions Kurucs  
7:04 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 62-71
6:51 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 64-71
6:38   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:30 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Rodions Kurucs 66-71
6:13 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 66-73
6:00   Caris LeVert missed hook shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:51   Personal foul on Rodions Kurucs  
5:39 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 66-75
5:26   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:26 +1 Joe Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 67-75
5:26   Joe Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:11 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Goran Dragic 67-77
4:59 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 69-77
4:41   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
4:32   Spencer Dinwiddie missed finger-roll layup  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
4:25