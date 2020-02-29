CHI
NY

No Text

Robinson, Randle lead Knicks past Bulls, 125-115

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) With 20 games remaining in another lost season, there's little for the New York Knicks to look forward to except the development of some young players.

Some of them played key roles Saturday as the Knicks snapped a six-game losing streak.

Reserve second-year player Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, 2019 first-round pick RJ Barrett scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half, and the Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 125-115.

''We wanted to approach today like it's a new day,'' interim coach Mike Miller said. ''Let's go out and let's make winning plays through the game.''

Buried at the end of the bench for much of the season, 2018 first-round pick Kevin Knox II also gave the Knicks a spark off the bench with his hustle play. He finished with 12 points and six rebounds for a Knicks team that had not won since Feb. 8 at Detroit.

''It felt good to finally get a win,'' Knox said. ''We were stuck on 17 for a minute.''

Robinson, who at times has been plagued with foul trouble, credits his improvement to being more in control nowadays.

''Last year I was kind of wild. I wasn't able to stable,'' he said. ''Now I see the game a little bit clearer, and make easier passes and work the game.''

His presence in the paint was needed Saturday, especially with 34-year-old starting center Taj Gibson returning after missing his last game due to back spasms.

''Taj is old. We've got to give my guy a break and step our game up,'' Robinson quipped. ''We are younger, way younger. So we really got to look out for him too. So we have to step our game up.''

Julius Randle added 22 points and 10 boards, while Gibson had 17 points and eight rebounds.

''His energy is consistent, night in and night out. Obviously, he's getting better at playing without fouling,'' Randle said of Robinson. ''His energy as far as consistently running the floor and being a big threat on the screen-and-rolls and then his offensive rebounding has been amazing.''

Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Coby White chipped in 22 off the bench for the Bulls, who have lost their last two games and 10 of 11.

The loss dropped Chicago (20-40) to 20 games under .500 for the first time this season.

''How we arrive here? There's a lot of different factors. I don't think some people play it up to par. I think we did the right things game to game,'' said LaVine, who said he tweaked his left quad during the pregame warmups.

''We fight but we obviously don't get the end result that we need. Something (has) got to change,'' he added. ''You got to do something to get those wins and stop stockpiling (the) losses. I think there's a lot of things you got to take into consideration. You got to look at it in the offseason.''

New York led by as many as 17 points early in the third quarter before Chicago cut the lead to two to start fourth quarter.

Bulls reserve Daniel Gafford's dunk made it 110-105 with 3:56 left before New York went on a 9-2 run, including seven points from Randle, to take a 119-110 lead with 2 minutes to play.

New York took advantage a 66-53 halftime lead after Chicago missed its last six shots.

Thaddeus Young put the Bulls up 51-50 with 3:43 left in first half before the Knicks went on 16-3 run, scoring nine straight to close out the second period. Barrett shot 7 for 8 from the field and finished 17 points in the first half.

New York outscored Chicago 76-60 in the paint.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr., who was out since Jan. 6 due to a high ankle sprain, returned to the lineup. The 20-year-old started at center and finished with six points in 18 minutes. .. Reserve forward Denzel Valentine returned to action after missing seven consecutive game because of a left hamstring injury.

Knicks: Frank Ntilikina played for the first time after missing his last three games due to a sore groin. He had four points and four assists in 17 minutes. . Dennis Smith Jr. did not play after suffering a concussion Thursday night in Philadelphia. He will be held out of the next two games.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Knicks: Continue their five-game homestand by hosting the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 25
NY Knicks 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Wendell Carter Jr.  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
11:22   Wendell Carter Jr. missed hook shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:11 +2 Taj Gibson made reverse layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 0-2
11:01 +2 Tomas Satoransky made jump shot, assist by Wendell Carter Jr. 2-2
10:45   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
10:32   Wendell Carter Jr. missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
10:25   Personal foul on Zach LaVine  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
9:49   Tomas Satoransky missed fade-away jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
9:42   Shooting foul on Shaquille Harrison  
9:42   Taj Gibson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:42   NY team rebound  
9:42 +1 Taj Gibson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-3
9:35   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
9:26   Maurice Harkless missed driving layup  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:25 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 2-5
9:00   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:50 +2 Taj Gibson made reverse layup, assist by R.J. Barrett 2-7
8:35   Wendell Carter Jr. missed jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:23   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:17 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Taj Gibson 2-9
8:11   Full timeout called  
7:59 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 5-9
7:46   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
7:42 +2 Zach LaVine made driving dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 7-9
7:18 +2 R.J. Barrett made dunk, assist by Taj Gibson 7-11
7:02 +2 Daniel Gafford made floating jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 9-11
6:41 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 9-14
6:18   Zach LaVine missed driving layup, blocked by Maurice Harkless  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
6:10 +2 Maurice Harkless made layup, assist by R.J. Barrett 9-16
5:54   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
5:45   Lost ball turnover on Taj Gibson, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
5:40   Zach LaVine missed layup  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
5:37 +2 Shaquille Harrison made dunk 11-16
5:18 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 11-18
5:01   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
4:50   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
4:46 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup 13-18
4:28   CHI team rebound  
4:29   Julius Randle missed hook shot  
4:28   NY team rebound  
4:28   Offensive foul on Julius Randle  
4:28   Turnover on Julius Randle  
4:17 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot, assist by Zach LaVine 15-18
4:05 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 15-20
3:48   Thaddeus Young missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:33 +2 Julius Randle made finger-roll layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 15-22
3:33   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
3:33 +1 Julius Randle made free throw 15-23
3:13 +2 Zach LaVine made jump shot 17-23
2:58 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 17-25
2:38 +2 Thaddeus Young made driving layup 19-25
2:25   Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Gafford  
2:25   NY team rebound  
2:20   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
2:11   Coby White missed jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
1:53   Mitchell Robinson missed dunk  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
1:49   Kevin II Knox missed jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
1:41   Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina  
1:36 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 21-25
1:18   Mitchell Robinson missed layup  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:14 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 21-27
1:09   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
1:07   Shooting foul on Wayne Ellington  
1:07 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22-27
1:07 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-27
0:54   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
0:49 +2 Mitchell Robinson made reverse layup 23-29
0:34 +2 Coby White made jump shot 25-29
0:13   Shooting foul on Adam Mokoka  
0:13   Shooting foul on Adam Mokoka  
0:13 +1 Kevin II Knox made 1st of 2 free throws 25-30
0:13 +1 Kevin II Knox made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-31
0:01   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   CHI team rebound  

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 28
NY Knicks 35

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
11:29 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 25-34
11:06   Coby White missed driving layup  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
11:06   Shooting foul on Frank Ntilikina  
11:06   Wendell Carter Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:06   CHI team rebound  
11:06   Wendell Carter Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:03   Offensive rebound by Adam Mokoka  
11:02 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Mokoka 28-34
10:43   Mitchell Robinson missed dunk  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
10:39 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot 28-37
10:28 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 31-37
10:18   Offensive foul on Wayne Ellington  
10:18   Turnover on Wayne Ellington  
10:03 +3 Adam Mokoka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 34-37
9:45   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
9:40 +2 Mitchell Robinson made layup 34-39
9:27   Denzel Valentine missed finger-roll layup  
9:27   Offensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
9:27   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
9:27   Daniel Gafford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:27   CHI team rebound  
9:27   Daniel Gafford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
9:10   Bad pass turnover on Kevin II Knox, stolen by Adam Mokoka  
9:07   Shooting foul on Frank Ntilikina  
9:07 +1 Coby White made 1st of 2 free throws 35-39
9:07 +1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-39
8:55   Personal foul on Coby White  
8:44   Bad pass turnover on Bobby Portis, stolen by Zach LaVine  
8:36 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made jump shot 38-39
8:27   Full timeout called  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
8:08   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Gafford, stolen by Mitchell Robinson  
7:56   Kevin II Knox missed layup  
7:56   NY team rebound  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
7:29   Shooting foul on Bobby Portis  
7:29 +1 Adam Mokoka made 1st of 2 free throws 39-39
7:29 +1 Adam Mokoka made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-39
7:11 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 40-41
6:52 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 43-41
6:36   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
6:34   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
6:32 +2 Bobby Portis made dunk, assist by Mitchell Robinson 43-43
6:16 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 46-43
6:00   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
5:51   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
5:40 +2 Bobby Portis made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 46-45
5:31   Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett  
5:31 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 1st of 2 free throws 47-45
5:31 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-45
5:17   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
5:08   Violation  
4:46   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:38   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Coby White  
4:28   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:16 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maurice Harkless 48-50
3:56   Zach LaVine missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
3:49   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
3:45   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
3:43 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 51-50
3:26 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 51-52
3:10   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
3:06   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   NY team rebound  
3:03   Full timeout called  
2:47 +2 R.J. Barrett made finger-roll layup, assist by Julius Randle 51-54
2:34   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
2:27 +2 Maurice Harkless made finger-roll layup 51-56
2:27   Shooting foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
2:27 +1 Maurice Harkless made free throw 51-57
2:11   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
2:11 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 52-57
2:11 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-57
1:50 +2 R.J. Barrett made fade-away jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 53-59
1:32   Wendell Carter Jr. missed hook shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:17   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
1:12   Coby White missed layup  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
1:08   Shooting foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
1:08 +1 Taj Gibson made 1st of 2 free throws 53-60
1:08 +1 Taj Gibson made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-61
0:59   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
0:59   Zach LaVine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:59   CHI team rebound  
0:59   Zach LaVine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:58   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
0:52   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
0:52 +1 Maurice Harkless made 1st of 2 free throws 53-62
0:52 +1 Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-63
0:37   Zach LaVine missed driving dunk  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
0:30   Taj Gibson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
0:14 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot 53-66
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Maurice Harkless  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHI Bulls 33
NY Knicks 23

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
11:27   Shooting foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
11:27 +1 Taj Gibson made 1st of 2 free throws 53-67
11:27 +1 Taj Gibson made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-68
11:16   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Maurice Harkless  
11:08 +2 Taj Gibson made finger-roll layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 53-70
10:52 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 56-70
10:36   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
10:27   Out of bounds turnover on Thaddeus Young  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
9:57   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:51   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:40 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 56-72
9:18 +3 Shaquille Harrison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 59-72
9:04   Maurice Harkless missed hook shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
8:57 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 62-72
8:39   Shooting foul on Shaquille Harrison  
8:39   Elfrid Payton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:39   NY team rebound  
8:39 +1 Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-73
8:26   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:13   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Daniel Gafford  
8:08 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 64-73
8:08   Full timeout called  
7:53   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
7:35 +2 Daniel Gafford made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 66-73
7:12   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
7:12   Elfrid Payton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:12   Elfrid Payton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
6:58   Maurice Harkless missed turnaround jump shot  
6:58   CHI team rebound  
6:58   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
6:47   Daniel Gafford missed alley-oop shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
6:40   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
6:40   R.J. Barrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:40   NY team rebound  
6:40