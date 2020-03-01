LAL
Morant has 27 points, 14 assists as Grizzlies defeat Lakers

  • Mar 01, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies snapped their five-game losing streak by beating the team they could face in the playoffs if they hold on to the last spot in the Western Conference.

Rookie Ja Morant had 27 points and matched his season high with 14 assists, and the Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Lakers 105-88 on Saturday night.

''We just locked in, stayed focused, learned from our losses and came out and played a full 48 (minutes),'' Morant said. ''We were able to come out with a great win.''

Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Grizzlies helped their chances of keeping the eighth spot in the West. Memphis holds a 2 1/2- game edge on the New Orleans Pelicans, who were idle Saturday night and play the Lakers on Sunday. The San Antonio Spurs, who beat Orlando 114-113 on Saturday night, trail Memphis by three.

''We knew they were going to play with desperation. They are currently the eighth seed in the playoffs and lost five straight,'' Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. ''.Our guys have done a great job most of the year of playing with energy and matching the home team. We just fell short of that.''

LeBron James had 19 points and 10 assists, while Anthony Davis finished with 15 points and nine rebounds as Los Angeles lost for only the second time in February. The 88 points was a season-low for the Lakers, who shot 41% for the game, including only 9 of 36 from 3-point range.

The Lakers, the top team in the West, entered the game on a seven-game winning streak, but trailed by as many as 22 in the third quarter as Memphis continued to get balanced scoring. The Lakers brought James into more of an active role and a couple of 3-pointers started the second half.

But Memphis continued to extend the lead and held an 86-66 advantage entering the fourth.

The Memphis lead dropped to single digits with just under 7 minutes left after a 7-0 Lakers run. But Memphis immediately built the lead back to 18 near the three-minute mark, and Vogel put in his reserves.

''They just played a great game. Shot the ball extremely well from the perimeter,'' James said. ''Ja made four 3s. Dillon was really good all game and Valanciunas, I think he had like 50 rebounds the last two games. They just played a really good game and kept us at bay.''

The Grizzlies hadn't won since the All-Star break and their hold on the final playoff spot had started to dwindle. But, at least outwardly, the young Grizzlies seem to keep their composure.

''We understand there's going to be adversity,'' Morant said. ''So, there's no reason to panic. We're going to control what we can. That's how we play on the floor.''

TIP-INS

Lakers: Avery Bradley got his 1,000th assist in the first quarter. . James was listed as doubtful pregame with a sore groin, an injury that caused him to miss Thursday's game against the Warriors. . Danny Green sat out with a sore hip, an injury that caused him to miss a game in January. Alex Caruso started his first game of the season in Green's spot. . The Lakers finished February 9-2. . The loss was the first away from Los Angeles for the Lakers against a West team this season. They lost to the Clippers in the season's first game - a home game for the Clippers.

Grizzlies: Morant set a new career high with four 3-pointers. . Valanciunas had his second straight game of at least 20 rebounds. He had a career-best 25 in Saturday night's loss to Sacramento. He is the first player in Grizzlies history to have consecutive games with 20 rebounds. .Memphis is 5-0 when holding an opponent under 100 points. .The 17-point victory was the largest home win over the Lakers since April 3, 2005 (102-82).

PRAISE FOR MORANT

With Zion Williamson's return from injury, the Rookie of the Year race is between him and Morant, the top two players in last summer's draft. ''The kid is super special,'' James said. ''And like I said when we played them (Feb. 21) in L.A., Memphis got a great one. The sky's the limit for the kid.''

UP NEXT

Lakers: At New Orleans on Sunday

Grizzlies: At Atlanta on Monday

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 25
MEM Grizzlies 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:34   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:17   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:05   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:54   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:36   Alex Caruso missed jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
10:27 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 0-2
10:01   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:51   Dillon Brooks missed dunk  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
9:43   Anthony Davis missed driving layup  
9:42   MEM team rebound  
9:26 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Ja Morant 0-4
9:05   Bad pass turnover on JaVale McGee, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
9:00   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
8:37   LeBron James missed finger-roll layup  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:26   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
8:18   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Davis  
7:55   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:49 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 0-6
7:30   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
7:24 +2 Anthony Davis made floating jump shot 2-6
7:11 +3 De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 2-9
6:56 +3 Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 5-9
6:38   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:24 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 8-9
6:22   Full timeout called  
6:07   Jonas Valanciunas missed turnaround jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:55   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:51   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Ja Morant  
5:43 +2 Ja Morant made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 8-11
5:30 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 10-11
5:21   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:03   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
4:56   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by Alex Caruso  
4:52 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 12-11
4:52   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
4:52 +1 LeBron James made free throw 13-11
4:36 +2 Gorgui Dieng made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 13-13
4:24   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
4:18 +2 Kyle Kuzma made jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley 15-13
4:02   Ja Morant missed dunk, blocked by Anthony Davis  
4:02   MEM team rebound  
3:54 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 15-16
3:41   Anthony Davis missed dunk, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:34 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 17-16
3:28   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
3:26   Ja Morant missed dunk  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:17 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 17-18
3:10   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:56 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made layup, assist by Ja Morant 17-20
2:56   Full timeout called  
2:45 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 20-20
2:23   Josh Jackson missed jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:17   Personal foul on Yuta Watanabe  
2:08 +2 Markieff Morris made jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 22-20
1:48 +2 Josh Jackson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 22-22
1:33   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
1:28   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Tyus Jones  
1:08 +2 Ja Morant made dunk, assist by Josh Jackson 22-24
0:45 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 25-24
0:38 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 25-27
0:13   Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma  
0:13   Turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
0:02   Shooting foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:02 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 25-28
0:02 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-29
0:00   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   LAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 21
MEM Grizzlies 29

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Yuta Watanabe  
11:37   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. floating jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
11:26   LeBron James missed floating jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
11:25   Shooting foul on Josh Jackson  
11:25 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
11:25 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-29
11:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:25 +1 Dillon Brooks made free throw 27-30
11:08   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:57 +2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 29-30
10:44   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:30   Josh Jackson missed jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:25   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
10:07   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
9:58   Josh Jackson missed layup  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Yuta Watanabe  
9:53 +2 Yuta Watanabe made dunk 29-32
9:48 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 31-32
9:32   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Offensive rebound by John Konchar  
9:28   Personal foul on LeBron James  
9:19   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Dwight Howard  
9:14   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:02   Dwight Howard missed dunk, blocked by John Konchar  
9:02   LAL team rebound  
8:55   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:45 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 31-34
8:29   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:23   Dwight Howard missed dunk  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
8:21   Markieff Morris missed dunk  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:17 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 31-37
8:16   Full timeout called  
8:07   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:58   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:46 +2 Alex Caruso made jump shot, assist by Markieff Morris 33-37
7:18   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Offensive rebound by John Konchar  
7:13 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by John Konchar 33-39
6:56   Lost ball turnover on LeBron James, stolen by John Konchar  
6:56   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
6:34   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:28 +3 John Konchar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 33-42
6:23   Full timeout called  
6:05   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:56 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Konchar 33-45
5:38   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed reverse layup  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:25 +2 Tyus Jones made driving layup 33-47
5:05   Lost ball turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by John Konchar  
5:00 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 33-49
4:37   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
4:30   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
4:30 +1 Alex Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws 34-49
4:30 +1 Alex Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-49
4:17 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot 35-51
4:07 +2 Anthony Davis made turnaround jump shot 37-51
4:07   Shooting foul on John Konchar  
4:07   Anthony Davis missed free throw  
4:04   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
3:46   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
3:40 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 37-54
3:17 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley 40-54
2:54   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Rajon Rondo  
2:50 +2 Anthony Davis made finger-roll layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 42-54
2:46   Full timeout called  
2:38   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:29   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Gorgui Dieng  
2:10   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
2:00   Avery Bradley missed driving layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
1:54   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
1:49   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:32 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 42-56
1:08 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup, assist by Anthony Davis 44-56
0:53   Offensive foul on Dillon Brooks  
0:53   Turnover on Dillon Brooks  
0:35 +2 LeBron James made turnaround jump shot 46-56
0:18 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot 46-58
0:02   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
0:00   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
LAL Lakers 20
MEM Grizzlies 28

Time Team Play Score
11:36   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:24 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 46-61
11:07 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 49-61
10:55 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 49-63
10:43 +2 Anthony Davis made floating jump shot, assist by LeBron James 51-63
10:25   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
10:19   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:05 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 54-63
9:50 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 54-65
9:32   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
9:15 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 54-68
9:04   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:53   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
8:53 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 54-69
8:53 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-70
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
8:43   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
8:36   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
8:29   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
8:21 +2 Alex Caruso made floating jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 56-70
8:04   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
7:43 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 58-70
7:20 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 58-72
7:04   Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
6:51 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 58-74
6:51   Full timeout called  
6:42   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:31 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 58-76
6:12   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
5:59   Out of bounds turnover on Rajon Rondo  
5:43   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk, blocked by Anthony Davis  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
5:24 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup 60-76
5:11   Personal foul on Anthony Davis  
5:11   Ja Morant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:11   MEM team rebound  
5:11 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-77
5:02   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:42 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Ja Morant 60-79
4:21   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
4:04   Offensive foul on Ja Morant  
4:04   Turnover on Ja Morant  
3:59   Rajon Rondo missed jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
3:49   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
3:44   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
3:39   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
3:33   Ja Morant missed dunk  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:32 +2 LeBron James made reverse layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 62-79
