11:48
Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by De'Andre Hunter
11:33
De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:27
Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner
11:12
Out of bounds turnover on Troy Brown Jr.
10:58
Out of bounds turnover on Cam Reddish
10:49
Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon
10:49
+1
Jerome Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
34-34
10:49
+1
Jerome Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-35
10:33
Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot
10:31
Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans
10:29
+3
Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot
34-38
10:02
+2
DeWayne Dedmon made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter
36-38
9:58
Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter
9:58
+1
Davis Bertans made 1st of 2 free throws
36-39
9:58
+1
Davis Bertans made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-40
9:40
DeWayne Dedmon missed hook shot
9:37
Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.
9:27
Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:24
Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
9:24
Personal foul on Davis Bertans
9:11
Bad pass turnover on Vince Carter, stolen by Jerome Robinson
8:57
Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot
8:53
Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague
8:39
Shooting foul on Moe Wagner
8:39
De'Andre Hunter missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:39
ATL team rebound
8:39
+1
De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws
37-40
8:29
Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:26
Offensive rebound by Moe Wagner
8:23
Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:18
Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon
8:11
Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Jerome Robinson
8:08
Offensive foul on Isaac Bonga
8:08
Turnover on Isaac Bonga
7:56
+2
Kevin Huerter made running Jump Shot
39-40
7:44
Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:40
Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter
7:36
Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.
7:19
Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:17
Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson
7:15
Rui Hachimura missed layup, blocked by John Collins
7:15
Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon
7:09
+2
Jeff Teague made floating jump shot
41-40
7:01
+3
Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans
41-43
6:59
Full timeout called
6:46
+2
Jeff Teague made running Jump Shot
43-43
6:24
+3
Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot
43-46
6:15
+2
Jeff Teague made driving layup
45-46
6:05
+2
Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr.
45-48
5:57
Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.
5:53
+2
Jeff Teague made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter
47-48
5:31
Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:28
Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
5:21
+2
Cam Reddish made driving layup
49-48
5:12
Bradley Beal missed driving layup
5:12
WAS team rebound
5:12
Traveling violation turnover on Bradley Beal
4:59
+3
De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot
52-48
4:43
+3
Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson
52-51
4:24
Personal foul on Jerome Robinson
4:24
+1
Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws
53-51
4:24
Jeff Teague missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:21
Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson
4:09
Bradley Beal missed running Jump Shot
4:07
Defensive rebound by John Collins
4:02
Cam Reddish missed dunk, blocked by Thomas Bryant
4:00
Offensive rebound by John Collins
4:00
+2
John Collins made dunk
55-51
3:39
+3
Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier
55-54
3:39
|
3:25
Out of bounds turnover on John Collins
3:06
Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:03
Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
2:56
De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot
2:56
WAS team rebound
2:56
Personal foul on John Collins
2:42
+2
Shabazz Napier made driving layup
55-56
2:19
Out of bounds turnover on De'Andre Hunter
2:09
+2
Shabazz Napier made reverse layup
55-58
1:49
Lost ball turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by Jerome Robinson
1:41
Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:40
ATL team rebound
1:28
+2
Brandon Goodwin made floating jump shot, assist by Bruno Fernando
57-58
1:28
+2
1:09
+2
Jerome Robinson made jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier
57-60
0:55
Lost ball turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by Shabazz Napier
0:52
Shooting foul on Brandon Goodwin
0:52
+1
Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws
57-61
0:52
+1
Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-62
0:31
Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot
0:28
Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
0:25
+2
Troy Brown Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Bradley Beal
57-64
0:03
Lost ball turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Bradley Beal
