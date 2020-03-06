ATL
WAS

No Text

Bradley Beal scores 35 points, Wizards beat Hawks 118-112

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal scored 35 points and the Washington Wizards held off the Atlanta Hawks 118-112 on Friday night.

Beal was 13 of 21 from the field, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range. The Wizards were 15 of 31 on 3s.

Davis Bertans added 17 points, and Jerome Robinson had 14 for Washington. The Wizards began the night 4 1/2 games behind Orlando for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Rookie Cam Reddish scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting for Atlanta. The Hawks scoring leader Trae Young sat out because of flu-like symptoms.

John Collins had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, and Maryland product Kevin Huerter added 14 points and 11 assists.

A 3-pointer by Reddish followed by Collins' four straight points cut the Wizards lead to 107-102 with 2:46 left. Reddish added another 3 to make it 109-105.

With Washington ahead 114-110, Rui Hachimura grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled and made both free throws with 52 seconds remaining.

Collins' free throws got the Hawks within four with 16 seconds left.

TIP INS

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter had 10 points and nine rebounds. ... Dwayne Dedmon (right elbow pain) returned after missing four games. ... Reddish (lower back pain) was back after missing Monday night's loss to Memphis.

Wizards: Beal has scored 25-plus points in 21 straight games, tying LeBron James for the second-longest streak by an Eastern Conference player since the 2000-01 season behind Allen Iverson (27 games, 2000-01). ... Ish Smith (left hamstring tightness) missed his second straight game.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Memphis on Saturday night

Wizards: Host the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
ATL Hawks 34
WAS Wizards 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
11:22   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Jeff Teague  
11:17 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 3-0
11:04 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
10:52   DeWayne Dedmon missed hook shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
10:30   Thomas Bryant missed floating jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:26   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  
10:26 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
10:26 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-3
10:15   Shooting foul on John Collins  
10:15 +1 Thomas Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
10:15   Thomas Bryant missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:11   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:01   John Collins missed driving layup, blocked by Bradley Beal  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
9:52 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 5-7
9:33   DeWayne Dedmon missed layup  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
9:19   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:11 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 8-7
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:29   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
8:29   WAS team rebound  
8:21 +3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 8-10
8:08   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
7:50   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Kevin Huerter  
7:44 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Jeff Teague 10-10
7:24 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 10-13
7:08 +3 DeWayne Dedmon made 3-pt. jump shot 13-13
6:52   Shooting foul on John Collins  
6:52   Full timeout called  
6:52 +1 Thomas Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
6:52 +1 Thomas Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-15
6:43   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:40 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot 15-15
6:26   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:21   Out of bounds turnover on Cam Reddish  
6:06   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kevin Huerter  
6:03   WAS team rebound  
6:00   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
5:34   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   ATL team rebound  
5:35   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:23   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
5:09 +2 Kevin Huerter made jump shot 17-15
4:50   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
4:50 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 17-16
4:50 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-17
4:32 +2 Bruno Fernando made layup 19-17
4:19 +2 Moe Wagner made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 19-19
4:01   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
3:55   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
3:55 +1 Troy Brown Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 19-20
3:55 +1 Troy Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-21
3:42   Personal foul on Davis Bertans  
3:35   Offensive foul on Treveon Graham  
3:35   Turnover on Treveon Graham  
3:23   Offensive foul on Moe Wagner  
3:23   Turnover on Moe Wagner  
3:10 +2 Cam Reddish made jump shot 21-21
3:00 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made driving layup, assist by Bradley Beal 21-23
2:44 +2 Cam Reddish made jump shot 23-23
2:29 +2 Moe Wagner made layup 23-25
2:14 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot 26-25
1:58 +2 Bradley Beal made layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 26-27
1:47 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin 29-27
1:29 +2 Isaac Bonga made driving layup 29-29
1:20 +2 Treveon Graham made layup, assist by Brandon Goodwin 31-29
1:07   Davis Bertans missed turnaround jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
0:59 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Treveon Graham 34-29
0:41 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 34-31
0:32   Brandon Goodwin missed driving layup, blocked by Isaac Bonga  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
0:09   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:07   Offensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
0:07 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made dunk 34-33
0:01   Personal foul on Bradley Beal  
0:01   Full timeout called  
0:00   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ATL team rebound  

2nd Quarter
ATL Hawks 23
WAS Wizards 31

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by De'Andre Hunter  
11:33   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
11:12   Out of bounds turnover on Troy Brown Jr.  
10:58   Out of bounds turnover on Cam Reddish  
10:49   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
10:49 +1 Jerome Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 34-34
10:49 +1 Jerome Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-35
10:33   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
10:29 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot 34-38
10:02 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 36-38
9:58   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
9:58 +1 Davis Bertans made 1st of 2 free throws 36-39
9:58 +1 Davis Bertans made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-40
9:40   DeWayne Dedmon missed hook shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
9:27   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
9:24   Personal foul on Davis Bertans  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Vince Carter, stolen by Jerome Robinson  
8:57   Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
8:39   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
8:39   De'Andre Hunter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:39   ATL team rebound  
8:39 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-40
8:29   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
8:23   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:11   Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Jerome Robinson  
8:08   Offensive foul on Isaac Bonga  
8:08   Turnover on Isaac Bonga  
7:56 +2 Kevin Huerter made running Jump Shot 39-40
7:44   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
7:36   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
7:19   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
7:15   Rui Hachimura missed layup, blocked by John Collins  
7:15   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
7:09 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot 41-40
7:01 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 41-43
6:59   Full timeout called  
6:46 +2 Jeff Teague made running Jump Shot 43-43
6:24 +3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot 43-46
6:15 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup 45-46
6:05 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 45-48
5:57   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
5:53 +2 Jeff Teague made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 47-48
5:31   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
5:21 +2 Cam Reddish made driving layup 49-48
5:12   Bradley Beal missed driving layup  
5:12   WAS team rebound  
5:12   Traveling violation turnover on Bradley Beal  
4:59 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot 52-48
4:43 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 52-51
4:24   Personal foul on Jerome Robinson  
4:24 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 53-51
4:24   Jeff Teague missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
4:09   Bradley Beal missed running Jump Shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:02   Cam Reddish missed dunk, blocked by Thomas Bryant  
4:00   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
4:00 +2 John Collins made dunk 55-51
3:39 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 55-54
3:39 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 55-54
3:25   Out of bounds turnover on John Collins  
3:06   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
2:56   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
2:56   WAS team rebound  
2:56   Personal foul on John Collins  
2:42 +2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 55-56
2:19   Out of bounds turnover on De'Andre Hunter  
2:09 +2 Shabazz Napier made reverse layup 55-58
1:49   Lost ball turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by Jerome Robinson  
1:41   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   ATL team rebound  
1:28 +2 Brandon Goodwin made floating jump shot, assist by Bruno Fernando 57-58
1:28 +2 Brandon Goodwin made floating jump shot, assist by Bruno Fernando 57-58
1:09 +2 Jerome Robinson made jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 57-60
0:55   Lost ball turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
0:52   Shooting foul on Brandon Goodwin  
0:52 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 57-61
0:52 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-62
0:31   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
0:25 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Bradley Beal 57-64
0:03   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Bradley Beal  

3rd Quarter
ATL Hawks 18
WAS Wizards 29

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
11:46 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 57-65
11:46   Rui Hachimura missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:44   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
11:29   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
11:20 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 57-68
11:19   Full timeout called  
11:01   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
10:43   Rui Hachimura missed reverse layup  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
10:39 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 57-70
10:22   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
10:06   Bad pass turnover on Jerome Robinson, stolen by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:01 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 59-70
9:35 +3 Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 59-73
9:23   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Bradley Beal  
9:22   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
9:10   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:57   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
8:38   Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:23   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
8:13   Thomas Bryant missed layup  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
7:59 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 59-76
7:50   Offensive foul on De'Andre Hunter  
7:50   Turnover on De'Andre Hunter  
7:38   Personal foul on Jeff Teague  
7:22   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:05 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 61-76
6:57   Thomas Bryant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:48   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
6:34 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 61-79
6:22   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
6:21   ATL team rebound  
6:21   Personal foul on Jerome Robinson  
6:09   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   WAS team rebound  
5:54   Rui Hachimura missed layup, blocked by John Collins  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
5:49   Personal foul on Moe Wagner  
5:43   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
5:31 +2 De'Andre Hunter made running Jump Shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 63-79
5:16   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
5:06 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Cam Reddish 65-79
4:40   Jerome Robinson missed reverse layup  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
4:33   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
4:16   Cam Reddish missed driving layup  
4:15   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
4:13   John Collins missed hook shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
3:55 +2 Jerome Robinson made jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 65-81
3:37   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
3:37   De'Andre Hunter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:37   ATL team rebound  
3:37   De'Andre Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
3:28   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Cam Reddish  
3:24   Cam Reddish missed dunk  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
3:06   Troy Brown Jr. missed floating jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
2:55