MEM
DAL

No Text

Porzingis, Doncic lead Mavericks past Grizzlies 121-96

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Luka Doncic added 21 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-96 on Friday night.

It was Porzingis' fifth straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. He has averaged 30.0 points and 12.2 rebounds in the five games. On Friday, he also had four blocks, only one turnover and was a plus-38.

''It took me a little bit of time to figure some things out and feel really comfortable out there,'' said Porzingis, who has played 48 games this season for Dallas after playing only 48 last season for the New York Knicks because of injury. ''Now, it feels natural. It feels organic. It feels just in the rhythm of the game.

''I know where my shots are going to come from and when I can be aggressive. It feels much more just simple and natural, I'm in a good rhythm now and want to keep that going.''

''Everyone's caught up in the offensive stats,'' Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said of Porzingis, ''but for me it's a combination of his offensive production and what he's doing defensively and rebounding. It's ridiculous.''

The Mavericks quickly built on a 12-point halftime lead, dominated the third quarter 34-16 and improved to 14 games over .500 for the first time this season. Seventh in the Western Conference, they remain a half-game behind Oklahoma City.

Josh Jackson led the Grizzlies, eighth in the West, with 16 points off the bench. Dillon Brooks added 15, two after the first quarter, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis failed to move over .500 for the first time since Feb. 20. The Grizzlies came off the first back-to-back 39-point road wins in NBA history.

''They competed really, really hard, shot it really great,'' Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of the Mavericks. ''Our defense kind of let us down in that first quarter, start of the third quarter. Got to get better.''

Ja Morant, leading Memphis with 17.6 points per game coming in, was limited to 11, shooting 4 for 11 from the floor, in his matchup with Doncic.

''It's my job to play against the best, play this game,'' Morant said. ''I'm just happy to be here.''

With Dallas leading 33-28 after one quarter, Memphis scored the first nine points of the second period to take a 37-33 lead. But with the Grizzlies ahead 39-37 with 8:26 left in the half, the Mavericks went on a 19-2 run to pull ahead with 4:16 to go in the period. Porzingis closed the run with nine straight points on two 3-pointers and three free throws after being fouled behind the arc.

The Mavericks played without two starters, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) and forward Dorian Finney-Smith (injured right hip). Then, starting guard Seth Curry was lost with an injured left ankle after scoring 15 points in the first half, shooting 7 of 9 from the floor.

TIP-INS

The road team won in this series for the first time in six games . . Finney-Smith was the last Dallas player to have appeared in every game this season, including 60 starts. He played in every game for the Mavericks in two of his three previous seasons. ... Courtney Lee made his sixth start this season for Dallas, replacing Finney-Smith, and had a season highs with 13 points in 29:16.

MUM ON DENIED PROTEST

Carlisle and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had little to say before the game on the NBA's denial of Dallas' protest of the 111-107 loss at Atlanta on Feb. 22 and the $500,000 fine of Cuban for his public criticism of the officiating at the end of that game in which Dallas was called for goaltending, a putback was made as play continued and the officials then ruled there was no goaltending.

''What I'll say on the record is hopefully they'll let us release our actual filing of the protest,'' Cuban said. ''I'm waiting to hear back from them. Then everybody gets to see why we thought it needed to be protested.''

Carlisle said, ''This situation, this set of circumstances will improve the game long term, and that's a good thing.''

THE INS AND OUS

Dallas went into the game second in the NBA attempting 3-points (41.4) while Memphis led the league in points in the paint (56.6). The Mavericks indeed fired from long range (18 for 47) but led in points in the paint through three quarters 40-34 before falling behind 52-46.

UP NEXT

The Grizzlies host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday having gone 6-3 on the back ends of back-to-backs this season.

The Mavericks will finish a three-game homestand on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

---

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 28
DAL Mavericks 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:35   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:12   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
11:02   Luka Doncic missed finger-roll layup  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
10:57   Maxi Kleber missed dunk  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:53   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
10:44   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
10:29 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 2-0
10:12 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made driving dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 2-2
10:05   Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
9:51   Dillon Brooks missed fade-away jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:38 +2 Seth Curry made floating jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 2-4
9:27   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:16   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
9:01   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
8:49 +2 Seth Curry made fade-away jump shot 2-6
8:29   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
8:27 +2 Dillon Brooks made dunk 4-6
8:13 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 4-8
7:57 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 6-8
7:56   Violation  
7:49   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
7:42   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Anderson  
7:28   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:09   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
7:02 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Lee 6-11
6:44   Out of bounds turnover on Jonas Valanciunas  
6:44   Full timeout called  
6:24   Willie Cauley-Stein missed layup, blocked by Kyle Anderson  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
6:20 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk 6-13
6:13 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 9-13
6:04   Personal foul on Kyle Anderson  
5:54   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot, blocked by Kyle Anderson  
5:54   DAL team rebound  
5:50   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:36   Kyle Anderson missed jump shot, blocked by Courtney Lee  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
5:32 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 12-13
5:13 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 12-15
4:59 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 14-15
4:52 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made alley-oop shot, assist by Delon Wright 14-17
4:45   Shooting foul on Delon Wright  
4:45 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 3 free throws 15-17
4:45 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 3 free throws 16-17
4:45 +1 Dillon Brooks made 3rd of 3 free throws 17-17
4:24 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 17-19
4:12   Tyus Jones missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
4:07   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
3:50   Kristaps Porzingis missed turnaround jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
3:37   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:25 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 17-22
3:24   Full timeout called  
3:06 +2 Dillon Brooks made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 19-22
2:45 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 19-24
2:45   Shooting foul on Gorgui Dieng  
2:45   Luka Doncic missed free throw  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver  
2:30   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
2:20 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 19-26
2:07   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot, blocked by Justin Jackson  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:04 +2 Delon Wright made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 19-28
2:04   Full timeout called  
1:49 +3 Anthony Tolliver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 22-28
1:33 +2 Luka Doncic made turnaround jump shot 22-30
1:33   Shooting foul on Josh Jackson  
1:33   Luka Doncic missed free throw  
1:30   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:21   Lost ball turnover on Maxi Kleber, stolen by Tyus Jones  
1:17   Tyus Jones missed layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
1:15   Offensive rebound by John Konchar  
1:09 +2 John Konchar made dunk 24-30
0:58   Willie Cauley-Stein missed jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by John Konchar  
0:47 +2 Josh Jackson made floating jump shot 26-30
0:34 +3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 26-33
0:11   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:07   Offensive rebound by John Konchar  
0:02   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
0:00 +2 John Konchar made fade-away jump shot, assist by Josh Jackson 28-33
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 21
DAL Mavericks 28

Time Team Play Score
11:45 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 30-33
11:32   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by John Konchar  
11:21 +2 Gorgui Dieng made layup, assist by Tyus Jones 32-33
10:55   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:49 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 35-33
10:47   Full timeout called  
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Josh Jackson  
10:28 +2 John Konchar made layup, assist by Josh Jackson 37-33
10:08   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:00   Josh Jackson missed floating jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
9:51   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
9:43   Gorgui Dieng missed layup, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
9:29   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:25 +2 Justin Jackson made layup, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 37-35
9:12   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
9:04   Luka Doncic missed layup  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
8:50   Anthony Tolliver missed driving layup  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
8:46 +2 Delon Wright made dunk, assist by Maxi Kleber 37-37
8:26 +2 Tyus Jones made jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 39-37
8:11   Willie Cauley-Stein missed layup  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
8:10   Personal foul on Gorgui Dieng  
8:02   Out of bounds turnover on Delon Wright  
7:50   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:34 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 39-39
7:18   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Anderson  
7:08 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 39-42
6:56   Discontinue dribble turnover on Ja Morant  
6:41 +3 Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 39-45
6:23   Turnover on De'Anthony Melton  
6:23   Traveling violation turnover on De'Anthony Melton  
6:05   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
5:59 +2 Seth Curry made driving layup, assist by Delon Wright 39-47
5:51   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
5:39   Lost ball turnover on Seth Curry, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
5:28 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made driving layup, assist by Ja Morant 41-47
5:14 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 41-50
4:57   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
4:49 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 41-53
4:24   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
4:16   Shooting foul on Kyle Anderson  
4:16 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 3 free throws 41-54
4:16 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 3 free throws 41-55
4:16 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 3rd of 3 free throws 41-56
3:57   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:41   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:30   Lost ball turnover on Seth Curry, stolen by Tyus Jones  
3:22   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Tolliver, stolen by Luka Doncic  
3:16   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:00 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 44-56
2:42   Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:31   Jonas Valanciunas missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
2:22   Out of bounds turnover on Ja Morant  
2:10   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
2:10 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 44-57
2:10 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-58
1:55   Shooting foul on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
1:55 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 45-58
1:55 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-58
1:40 +2 Seth Curry made finger-roll layup, assist by Luka Doncic 46-60
1:31 +3 Anthony Tolliver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 49-60
1:19   Flagrant foul on Anthony Tolliver  
1:19 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 49-61
1:19   Kristaps Porzingis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:19   DAL team rebound  
1:01   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver  
0:48   Personal foul on Courtney Lee  
0:48   Gorgui Dieng missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:48   MEM team rebound  
0:48   Gorgui Dieng missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
0:27   Luka Doncic missed finger-roll layup  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
0:06   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
0:00   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 16
DAL Mavericks 34

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:26 +2 Courtney Lee made jump shot 49-63
11:06   Lost ball turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Luka Doncic  
10:56   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:49   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
10:38 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Ja Morant 51-63
10:32   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
10:21   Kristaps Porzingis missed turnaround jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:16 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot 51-65
9:57   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
9:38   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:36   Ja Morant missed layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:34   MEM team rebound  
9:28   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:13   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
9:08   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
9:08 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 51-66
9:08   Full timeout called  
9:08 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-67
8:53 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 53-67
8:29   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot, blocked by De'Anthony Melton  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:21   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:11   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
8:06 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made dunk, assist by Justin Jackson 53-69
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Courtney Lee  
7:31 +2 Courtney Lee made driving layup, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 53-71
7:19   Bad pass turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by Maxi Kleber  
7:13 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 53-74
6:56 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 55-74
6:40 +2 Justin Jackson made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 55-76
6:19   Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
6:10   Ja Morant missed driving layup  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
5:48   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
5:38 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Lee 55-79
5:37   Full timeout called  
5:24   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
5:12   Personal foul on Josh Jackson  
5:03 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 55-81
4:42   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
4:31 +3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 55-84
4:15   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:12   Out of bounds turnover on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
3:56   Josh Jackson missed floating jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:50 +2 Delon Wright made layup, assist by Justin Jackson 55-86
3:36