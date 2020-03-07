MIA
Ingram ovecomes shooting woes, helps Pelicans beat Heat

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Brandon Ingram overcame a poor shooting performance that included missing 15 of his first 17 shots by scoring five points in the final 62 seconds to help the New Orleans Pelicans hold off the Miami Heat 110-104 on Friday night.

Mired in perhaps the worst shooting night of his career, Ingram hit a 21-foot jumper and then a 3-pointer from the right wing in a 74-second span in the final three minutes.

''I feel like I went 0 for 20 and then I knocked down those two crucial shots,'' said Ingram, who finished with 12 points, admitting it was a challenge to maintain his confidence. ''At the same time, you know your teammates are counting on you coming down the stretch. You just got to figure out a way to make it happen.''

The Pelicans, who led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, snapped a three-game losing streak. Miami had its four-game winning streak halted.

While Ingram finished 4-for-20 shooting, Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 20 points, and Josh Hart came off the bench to finish with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Zion Williamson added 17 points and Lonzo Ball added 16, including four straight when the Pelicans' fourth-quarter lead was slipping away. Ball also had nine rebounds and eight assists.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said he had no hesitation going to Ingram in the closing minutes.

''He didn't shoot a great percentage, but it doesn't matter if you make the big shots down the stretch,'' Gentry said. ''He had a lot of shots that were questionable from a foul standpoint. He just continued to play, and when we needed him most, he came up with two big scores.''

Miami got a game-high 26 points from Jimmy Butler and 24 from rookie Duncan Robinson, who had eight 3-pointers.

With the eight 3s, Robinson has made 233 3-pointers this season, the most by an undrafted player during a single season in NBA history.

New Orleans led 93-79 when Williamson slammed home a dunk off a feed from Holiday, but the Heat scored 10 straight, including a pair of 3-pointers by Robinson to claw back within 93-89 with 6:14 left. The Pelicans went eight possessions without a point.

The Heat moved within 97-96 with 3:53 left on a finger roll by Derrick Jones Jr. that came after a steal by Butler. When Robinson hit his fourth 3-pointer of the quarter, Miami was within 100-99 with 3:12 left.

The Pelicans took a 65-51 halftime lead despite a 1 for 9 offensive performance by Ingram. Playing on his 25th birthday, Hart made up for Ingram's slow start, coming off the bench to score 12 points and grab nine rebounds in just 11 first-half minutes.

Williamson had 11 points in the first half, including a leaping catch off the glass of a wild pass by Holiday that he softly cradled and put into the basket. That was part of an 18-5 New Orleans run.

Butler kept the Heat within striking distance with 15 first-half points.

''We just clearly weren't sharp,'' Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''We were playing from a hole and then we weren't able to get over the hump.''

''They got too many second-chance points (a 19-14 edge),'' said Miami center Bam Adebayo. ''We weren't getting the 50-50 balls.''

POTENTIAL SCRIMMAGES

Alvin Gentry said he can understand why the NBA might be considering playing games with no spectators in the arena if the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic gets worse. ''I'll give you an example - I went five places today to buy hand sanitizer, and there's none in the whole town, really,'' he said. ''I think people are scared. It wouldn't surprise me if that did happen. . it's one of those situations where we all got to be careful.''

TIP-INS

Heat: F Jae Crowder took an elbow to the jaw from Zion Williamson in the first half and missed the rest of the game. . Rookie G Tyler Herro missed the game with right ankle soreness. . Backup C Meyers Leonard sat out with a sprained left ankle.

Pelicans: No. 1 pick Zion Williamson's 13-game streak of scoring at least 20 points was snapped. . The Pelicans had lost four of five coming in, but now face a four-game road trip (Minnesota, Sacramento, Utah and the LA Clippers). . Alvin Gentry won his first challenge of the season when he stopped the clock and the refs agreed that Bam Adebayo struck Derrick Favors in the jaw on his way to layup. A potential 3-point play was nullified. ''It was a good feeling,'' Gentry said. ''It took 66 games to get it. That one was pretty obvious. If we had lost that one, I was not going to challenge any more the rest of the year.''

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit Washington on Sunday night.

Pelicans: Visit Minnesota on Sunday night.

---

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 26
NO Pelicans 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:34   Traveling violation turnover on Kendrick Nunn  
11:18   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
11:14 +2 Jimmy Butler made reverse layup 2-0
11:06   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
10:43   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:23   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
10:14   Offensive foul on Duncan Robinson  
10:14   Turnover on Duncan Robinson  
10:14   Full timeout called  
10:03 +2 Zion Williamson made reverse layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 2-2
9:52 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 4-2
9:52   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
9:52 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 5-2
9:32   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
9:10   Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
8:47 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 5-5
8:41   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
8:41   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:41   MIA team rebound  
8:41   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
8:28   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:22   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
8:12   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
8:07   Bad pass turnover on Duncan Robinson, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
8:02 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 5-7
7:49   Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot  
7:49   MIA team rebound  
7:47 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 7-7
7:34   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:24 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 10-7
7:08 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 10-9
6:58 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 12-9
6:46 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 12-12
6:32   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
6:32 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 13-12
6:32   Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
6:20 +2 Derrick Favors made jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 13-14
6:04   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
6:00 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup 13-16
6:00   Full timeout called  
5:44 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 15-16
5:22   Brandon Ingram missed fade-away jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
5:10   Brandon Ingram missed driving layup  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:07 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk 15-18
4:45   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
4:42   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:40   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
4:33 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk 17-18
4:27 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 17-20
4:20   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
4:02   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
4:02 +1 Nicolo Melli made 1st of 2 free throws 17-21
4:02   Nicolo Melli missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:59   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
3:54 +2 Josh Hart made driving layup, assist by Nicolo Melli 17-23
3:41   Jimmy Butler missed layup  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
3:27   Brandon Ingram missed driving dunk, blocked by Jae Crowder  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:21   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:15   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Josh Hart  
3:11 +2 Josh Hart made layup 17-25
2:55 +2 Kendrick Nunn made layup 19-25
2:46   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
2:46 +1 E'Twaun Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 19-26
2:46 +1 E'Twaun Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-27
2:35   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
2:35 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 20-27
2:35 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
2:21 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup 23-27
2:09   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   NO team rebound  
2:07   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
1:59   Nicolo Melli missed jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
1:53   Goran Dragic missed layup  
1:53   MIA team rebound  
1:45   Bad pass turnover on Jae Crowder, stolen by Brandon Ingram  
1:36 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 23-30
1:19   Shooting foul on E'Twaun Moore  
1:19   Andre Iguodala missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:19   MIA team rebound  
1:19   Andre Iguodala missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
1:11   Brandon Ingram missed layup, blocked by Jae Crowder  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:57   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:33   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
0:29   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
0:23 +2 E'Twaun Moore made finger-roll layup, assist by Josh Hart 23-32
0:05 +2 Goran Dragic made driving layup 25-32
0:05   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
0:05 +1 Goran Dragic made free throw 26-32
0:00   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 25
NO Pelicans 33

Time Team Play Score
11:45 +2 Jrue Holiday made jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 26-34
11:17 +2 Jae Crowder made jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 28-34
11:07 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 28-37
10:58   Personal foul on Jrue Holiday  
10:52 +2 Goran Dragic made layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 30-37
10:32   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
10:13 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 33-37
9:49 +2 E'Twaun Moore made floating jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 33-39
9:36   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
9:28   Bad pass turnover on Josh Hart, stolen by Andre Iguodala  
9:25   Shooting foul on E'Twaun Moore  
9:25 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 34-39
9:25 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-39
9:07 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 35-42
8:49   Kelly Olynyk missed driving layup  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
8:45   Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala  
8:45 +1 Josh Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 35-43
8:45 +1 Josh Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-44
8:35 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 38-44
8:28   Traveling violation turnover on E'Twaun Moore  
8:23   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
8:14   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
8:01   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
7:57   Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala  
7:57   Jrue Holiday missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:57   NO team rebound  
7:57   Jrue Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
7:46 +2 Andre Iguodala made dunk, assist by Jae Crowder 40-44
7:39 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 40-46
7:39   Full timeout called  
7:23   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
7:11   Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:01   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
6:51 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 40-49
6:28   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
6:24   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Hart  
6:06   Out of bounds turnover on Goran Dragic  
5:56   Frank Jackson missed floating jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:51 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk 40-51
5:40   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
5:29 +2 Zion Williamson made turnaround jump shot 40-53
5:29   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
5:29 +1 Zion Williamson made free throw 40-54
5:13   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
5:02   Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:43 +2 Jimmy Butler made turnaround jump shot 42-54
4:43   Shooting foul on Frank Jackson  
4:43 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 43-54
4:24   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
4:14   Out of bounds turnover on Kendrick Nunn  
4:01   Frank Jackson missed jump shot  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
3:51 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 43-57
3:33 +2 Bam Adebayo made finger-roll layup, assist by Jimmy Butler 45-57
3:24   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
3:24   Jrue Holiday missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:24   NO team rebound  
3:24 +1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-58
3:14   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
3:00 +2 Lonzo Ball made dunk, assist by Brandon Ingram 45-60
2:47   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
2:36 +2 Jrue Holiday made jump shot 45-62
2:35   Full timeout called  
2:22   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
2:08   Traveling violation turnover on Frank Jackson  
1:50   Offensive foul on Bam Adebayo  
1:50   Turnover on Bam Adebayo  
1:37   Frank Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:37   Frank Jackson missed layup  
1:37   Frank Jackson missed layup  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
1:37   Personal foul on Bam Adebayo  
1:37   Frank Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:37   NO team rebound  
1:37 +1 Frank Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-63
1:33   Violation  
1:31   Personal foul on Brandon Ingram  
1:31 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 46-63
1:31   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
1:16   Josh Hart missed driving layup, blocked by Andre Iguodala  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
1:09 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 48-63
0:43   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
0:38   Shooting foul on Frank Jackson  
0:38 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 49-63
0:38 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-63
0:33   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:25   Personal foul on Frank Jackson  
0:25   Goran Dragic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:25   MIA team rebound  
0:25 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-63
0:01   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:01 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 51-64
0:01 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-65
0:00   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 23
NO Pelicans 24

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:39 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 51-68
11:23   Personal foul on Derrick Favors  
11:15   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:55