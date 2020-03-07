MIL
LeBrilliant: James' 37 points lead Lakers past Bucks 113-103

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James has repeatedly insisted he doesn't care about winning another MVP award. He knows almost nobody outside the Los Angeles Lakers' locker room thinks he'll beat Giannis Antetokounmpo for the honor.

When the reigning MVP brought his Milwaukee Bucks to Staples Center on Friday night, James' brilliant performance still demonstrated the debate shouldn't be over just yet.

James had 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to win his showdown with his fellow All-Star Game captain, and the Lakers beat Milwaukee 113-103 in a clash of the NBA's conference leaders.

Anthony Davis scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers (48-13) split their season series with the league-leading Bucks (53-10). Los Angeles was carried to its 10th win in 11 games overall by James, who scored 14 points in the third quarter and then kept LA ahead down the stretch.

James also frequently guarded Antetokounmpo during the middle quarters with consistent success. James capped his night with a one-handed spinning dunk with 27 seconds left, sparking the last of many ''M-V-P!'' chants for him at Staples Center.

''We know who we are, and this is great competition,'' James said. ''To have the opportunity to compete at a high level, that's fun and exciting. But we know what we're capable of.''

The victory even had a symbolic meaning for James and the Lakers: They formally clinched their first playoff spot since 2013, ending the longest drought in franchise history.

''I came here to put this franchise back where it needed to be,'' James said. ''The league is not what it is if the Lakers are not winning.''

James has transformed himself into the NBA's assists leader this season to get the most out of Davis, but he did it without losing any of his own scoring acumen. The Lakers depend on his steady excellence on both ends, and he has rarely been better this season than he was against the Bucks.

''What was more impressive to me was his defense on Giannis,'' Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. ''For him to take on that assignment and still do what he did offensively, just an incredible performance.''

Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, who have lost two of three games for the first time since October. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 points for Milwaukee, which has still won seven of nine overall.

''We definitely did not play smart,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''We put them at the line so easily. We've just got to do better. Obviously we're going to learn a lot from this game.''

Antetokounmpo finished strong with a 12-point fourth quarter after two fairly quiet periods, but Milwaukee just couldn't catch up to the Lakers in the waning minutes of one of the NBA's marquee regular-season matchups.

''They were just better,'' Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. ''They're a very good team. They do a lot of things well. I think it's good for us, though. We'll learn from it, and we'll be better.''

Antetokounmpo appeared to be headed for another monster game when he scored 10 points in the first four minutes at Staples Center, but he managed only two more in the first half when Los Angeles tightened up its defense.

The Lakers made an 18-0 run in the third quarter to take their first significant lead at 68-55. James drove the surge with his scoring and playmaking, while James and Danny Green valiantly slowed the bigger Antetokounmpo on defense.

TIP-INS

Bucks: George Hill missed his second straight game with a bruised groin. ... Both of Antetokounmpo's NBA brothers play for these teams as well. Thanasis Antetokounmpo didn't play off Milwaukee's bench, while Kostas Antetokounmpo wasn't in uniform for the Lakers.

Lakers: Dion Waiters wasn't in uniform after signing with the Lakers earlier in the day. The veteran guard will wear No. 18 when he suits up, possibly this weekend. ''He's a guy that we think can really help us with his shooting and on the wing,'' coach Frank Vogel said. ... Davis (sore left elbow) and Alex Caruso (sore right hamstring) both played through minor injuries.

HE'S OK

Antetokounmpo had a scary fall late in the game when he came down on a prone Avery Bradley. The MVP walked it off and stayed in the game, but appeared to be limping off the court late. Afterward, Giannis repeatedly insisted his knee is ''good,'' and Budenholzer was cautiously optimistic.

MILESTONE BUCKET

The Lakers took the lead for good on James' 3-pointer with 8:59 left in the third quarter. James scored his 34,000th career point during the game, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone as the only players to hit the mark.

SHOOTING BLANKS

Khris Middleton scored 12 points on 5-of-19 shooting for the Bucks. The 21-points-per-game scorer went 2 for 10 on 3-pointers and made three turnovers. ''I just didn't shoot the ball well, and I didn't make the best decisions late in the ballgame,'' he said. ''Still got to shoot, no matter what the situation is. The next one's not going to go in if you don't shoot it.''

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Lakers: Face the Los Angeles Clippers as the road team on Sunday.

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 22
LAL Lakers 19

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:41   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   MIL team rebound  
11:41   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
11:28   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:17   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:07   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
10:58   LeBron James missed jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:51 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup 2-0
10:51   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
10:51 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 3-0
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
10:35   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
10:35 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 4-0
10:35 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-0
10:18   Danny Green missed floating jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:16 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk 5-2
9:47 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Eric Bledsoe 7-2
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
9:27   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:16   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
9:06   Anthony Davis missed floating jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:57   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
8:48 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 7-5
8:30 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 10-5
8:17   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:10 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup 12-5
8:10   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
8:10 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 13-5
8:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:01   Anthony Davis missed free throw  
8:01   LAL team rebound  
7:48   Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by Wesley Matthews  
7:42   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:37   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:29   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:22   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by JaVale McGee  
7:18   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
7:12   Jumpball  
7:08   Lost ball turnover on Brook Lopez, stolen by Danny Green  
6:57   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
6:49   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
6:35   Offensive foul on LeBron James  
6:35   Turnover on LeBron James  
6:19   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis  
6:19   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis  
6:16   LAL team rebound  
6:06   Personal foul on Robin Lopez  
6:06   Personal foul on Robin Lopez  
5:56   Anthony Davis missed floating jump shot  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:48   Anthony Davis missed dunk  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
5:39   Lost ball turnover on Robin Lopez, stolen by JaVale McGee  
5:30 +2 Anthony Davis made driving layup, assist by Avery Bradley 13-7
5:30   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
5:30 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 13-8
5:11   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
4:59 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 13-10
4:40   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed floating jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
4:30 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 13-12
4:16   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
3:39 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup 15-12
3:21   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed finger-roll layup  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
3:14   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
3:08   Offensive foul on Robin Lopez  
3:08   Turnover on Robin Lopez  
2:59   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
2:45   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
2:35   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Korver  
2:13   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
1:58 +2 Khris Middleton made floating jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 17-12
1:48   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
1:27   Donte DiVincenzo missed driving layup  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
1:23 +2 Pat Connaughton made dunk 19-12
1:03 +2 Alex Caruso made running Jump Shot 19-14
0:55   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:48   Personal foul on Kyle Korver  
0:48 +1 Rajon Rondo made 1st of 2 free throws 19-15
0:48   Rajon Rondo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
0:32 +3 Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 22-15
0:29 +2 Rajon Rondo made driving layup 22-17
0:06   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   MIL team rebound  
0:03   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed alley-oop shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
0:00 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 22-19
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 26
LAL Lakers 29

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Bad pass turnover on Pat Connaughton, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
11:18   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:06   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:53 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 22-21
10:44 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 25-21
10:25   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
10:25 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
10:25 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
10:04   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
10:04 +1 Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 26-23
10:04   Brook Lopez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:02   Lost ball turnover on Dwight Howard, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:58 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk 28-23
9:41 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 28-25
9:29 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 31-25
9:17   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
9:10   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
9:00   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:46 +2 Alex Caruso made driving layup, assist by LeBron James 31-27
8:33 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 33-27
8:30   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:17 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 36-27
8:11   Offensive foul on Anthony Davis  
8:11   Offensive foul on Anthony Davis  
8:11   Turnover on Anthony Davis  
7:57   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Dwight Howard  
7:47 +2 LeBron James made driving dunk, assist by Danny Green 36-29
7:37   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:29   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Wesley Matthews  
7:20   Khris Middleton missed turnaround jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
7:11   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
7:01 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 38-29
6:36   Dwight Howard missed hook shot  
6:38   Dwight Howard missed hook shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
6:25   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
6:17 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 38-32
6:17   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
6:03   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
5:51   Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton  
5:51 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 38-33
5:51 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-34
5:43   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
5:34   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Danny Green  
5:21   Kyle Kuzma missed floating jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
5:18   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
5:07   Pat Connaughton missed layup, blocked by Alex Caruso  
5:07   MIL team rebound  
5:03   Bad pass turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Avery Bradley  
5:03   Bad pass turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Avery Bradley  
5:00   Shooting foul on Marvin Williams  
5:00 +1 Avery Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 38-35
5:00 +1 Avery Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-36
4:46 +2 Pat Connaughton made hook shot, assist by Khris Middleton 40-36
4:37   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
4:25 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 42-36
4:13   Offensive foul on Dwight Howard  
4:13   Turnover on Dwight Howard  
4:04   Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by JaVale McGee  
3:51   Avery Bradley missed driving layup  
3:49   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
3:49   JaVale McGee missed hook shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
3:48   Flagrant foul on Robin Lopez  
3:48   JaVale McGee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:48   JaVale McGee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:48   LAL team rebound  
3:48 +1 JaVale McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-37
3:43   Offensive foul on Danny Green  
3:43   Turnover on Danny Green  
3:30   Robin Lopez missed dunk, blocked by JaVale McGee  
3:30   LAL team rebound  
3:30   Jumpball  
3:18 +2 JaVale McGee made layup, assist by LeBron James 42-39
2:55   Donte DiVincenzo missed floating jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
2:53   Personal foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
2:53 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 42-40
2:53 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-41
2:41   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
2:33   Offensive foul on Eric Bledsoe  
2:33   Turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
2:17 +2 LeBron James made driving dunk 42-43
2:04   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
2:04   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
1:47   Lost ball turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
1:40 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 45-43
1:19   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
1:19 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 45-44
1:19 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-45
1:05 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez 48-45
0:46   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:35   Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by LeBron James  
0:28 +3 Kyle Kuzma made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Green 48-48
0:27   Violation  
0:03   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:01   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   LAL team rebound  

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 28
LAL Lakers 39

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Personal foul on Danny Green  
11:33 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup 50-48
11:33   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
11:33 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 51-48
11:13 +2 LeBron James made jump shot 51-50
10:54   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
10:54  