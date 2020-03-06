ORL
Vucevic scores 28 to lead Magic past T-Wolves 132-118

  • Mar 06, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Orlando past Minnesota 132-118 on Friday night, although the Magic played most of the second half without coach Steve Clifford, who left in the third quarter due to illness.

The Magic tweeted about Clifford's departure during the fourth quarter, saying the coach was being taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Assistant coach Tyrone Corbin took over in Clifford's absence.

Markelle Fultz added 24 points for the Magic, who snapped a three-game skid by shooting a season-best 60.7% from the floor, even with second-leading scorer Evan Fournier on the bench injured.

Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 29 points, including 19 in the third quarter. But the Wolves couldn't stop Orlando's more-balanced attack and saw their two-game winning streak ended.

Vucevic had his 34th double-double and scored at least 20 points for the 30th time this season. D.J. Augustin scored 18 points, while Michael Carter-Williams had 17 and Terrence Ross 16.

After spending much of the first half trading baskets with the Wolves, Orlando started pulling ahead with a 14-4 run to close the second quarter. Then, the Magic opened the second half outscoring Minnesota 24-11 to take control of the game.

TIP-INS

Magic: Fournier missed shootaround and is day-to-day with a hyper-extended right elbow after getting hurt diving for a loose ball during Wednesday night's loss in Miami. He's averaging 18.8 points. Wes Iwundu started in his place, and finished with eight points.

Timberwolves: Beasley's 14 made field goals was a career-high. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) missed his 10th game; the team said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Asked if there's a possibility he could return this season, coach Ryan Saunders said ''That's the collective goal, but as I said we're looking for continued healing and we've seen that so far.'' . F Kelan Martin left in the second quarter with a sprained left ankle.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Houston on Sunday.

Timberwolves: Complete their homestand Sunday against New Orleans.

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 29
MIN Timberwolves 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:49   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
11:37   Aaron Gordon missed turnaround jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
11:36   Personal foul on Wes Iwundu  
11:23   Josh Okogie missed layup, blocked by Wes Iwundu  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
11:03   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   MIN team rebound  
10:45   Naz Reid missed layup  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:37   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:29 +2 Malik Beasley made floating jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 0-2
10:15 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 3-2
10:05   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
9:55 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 5-2
9:35   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
9:25 +2 Markelle Fultz made finger-roll layup 7-2
9:26   Full timeout called  
9:12   D'Angelo Russell missed fade-away jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:59   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
8:49 +2 Malik Beasley made driving layup 7-4
8:35   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
8:30   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
8:09 +2 Naz Reid made reverse layup, assist by James Johnson 7-6
7:53 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot 9-6
7:38   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
7:19   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
7:06   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
7:00 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup, assist by James Johnson 9-8
6:37 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot 12-8
6:19   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
6:19 +1 Naz Reid made 1st of 2 free throws 12-9
6:19 +1 Naz Reid made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-10
6:02   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
6:02 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 13-10
6:02 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-10
5:48 +2 Naz Reid made driving dunk 14-12
5:35 +2 Nikola Vucevic made turnaround jump shot 16-12
5:20   Naz Reid missed layup, blocked by Markelle Fultz  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:08   Traveling violation turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
4:54   Naz Reid missed turnaround jump shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
4:50   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
4:46   Backcourt turnover on Josh Okogie  
4:34   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
4:25 +2 Malik Beasley made driving layup 16-14
4:11   Violation  
4:02 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 18-14
3:49   Malik Beasley missed driving layup  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
3:43 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot, assist by Wes Iwundu 20-14
3:27 +2 James Johnson made jump shot 20-16
3:10   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
3:10 +1 Wes Iwundu made 1st of 2 free throws 21-16
3:10 +1 Wes Iwundu made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-16
3:03 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 22-19
2:40   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
2:31   Personal foul on Mo Bamba  
2:31   Full timeout called  
2:25 +2 Kelan Martin made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 22-21
2:04 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by James Ennis III 24-21
1:52   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:39 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 27-21
1:18   D'Angelo Russell missed turnaround jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:03   Mo Bamba missed jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
0:51 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 27-24
0:40   D.J. Augustin missed driving layup  
0:38   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
0:32   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
0:18 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made running Jump Shot 29-24
0:01   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 36
MIN Timberwolves 31

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 Jake Layman made layup, assist by Kelan Martin 29-26
11:25   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
11:23 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 31-26
11:10 +2 D'Angelo Russell made turnaround jump shot 31-28
10:52 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 33-28
10:34 +2 D'Angelo Russell made turnaround jump shot 33-30
10:12   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
10:01   Personal foul on D.J. Augustin  
9:55   D'Angelo Russell missed turnaround jump shot  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:53   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
9:53 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 33-31
9:53   Juancho Hernangomez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:35   Aaron Gordon missed fade-away jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
9:25   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:22 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made dunk 33-33
9:22   Full timeout called  
9:08 +2 Terrence Ross made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 35-33
8:53 +2 Malik Beasley made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 35-35
8:34   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
8:11   D'Angelo Russell missed fade-away jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:04 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup 37-35
7:53 +2 Jarrett Culver made reverse layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 37-37
7:33 +3 Michael Carter-Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 40-37
7:19 +2 Jake Layman made finger-roll layup 40-39
7:19   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
7:19 +1 Jake Layman made free throw 40-40
7:01   Offensive foul on James Ennis III  
7:01   Turnover on James Ennis III  
6:51   James Johnson missed fade-away jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:44 +2 D.J. Augustin made jump shot 42-40
6:44   Shooting foul on Jordan McLaughlin  
6:44 +1 D.J. Augustin made free throw 43-40
6:28 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 43-43
6:14   Traveling violation turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
6:01   Bad pass turnover on Jarrett Culver, stolen by Terrence Ross  
5:54 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 46-43
5:41   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by D.J. Augustin  
5:24   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  
5:08   Jake Layman missed layup, blocked by Terrence Ross  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Jake Layman  
5:04 +2 Jake Layman made turnaround jump shot 46-45
4:49   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Augustin, stolen by James Johnson  
4:44 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made dunk, assist by Jake Layman 46-47
4:29 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 49-47
4:23   Full timeout called  
4:15 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made alley-oop shot, assist by James Johnson 49-49
3:52   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
3:51   ORL team rebound  
3:49 +2 Aaron Gordon made layup, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 51-49
3:32 +2 Malik Beasley made driving layup, assist by James Johnson 51-51
3:15   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
3:06   Violation  
2:59   Traveling violation turnover on Naz Reid  
2:44 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 53-51
2:31   Naz Reid missed driving layup  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:24 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 55-51
2:08   Malik Beasley missed driving layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
1:57 +2 Nikola Vucevic made driving layup 57-51
1:57   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
1:57 +1 Nikola Vucevic made free throw 58-51
1:50   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
1:46   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
1:46   D'Angelo Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:46   MIN team rebound  
1:46 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-52
1:33   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
1:26 +3 Jake Layman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 58-55
1:08 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot 60-55
0:56   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
0:45 +3 D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 63-55
0:34   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
0:23 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Terrence Ross 65-55
0:00   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 37
MIN Timberwolves 28

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup, blocked by Aaron Gordon  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
11:40 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving layup 67-55
11:21   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
11:13   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
11:10   Personal foul on Nikola Vucevic  
10:58   Bad pass turnover on Naz Reid, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
10:54 +2 Wes Iwundu made alley-oop shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 69-55
10:48   Personal foul on Wes Iwundu  
10:39   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
10:27 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 71-55
10:27   Full timeout called  
10:13 +2 Malik Beasley made floating jump shot 71-57
10:05   Violation  
10:01   Wes Iwundu missed turnaround jump shot  
9:59   MIN team rebound  
9:48   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
9:42   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
9:36 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by James Ennis III 73-57
9:21   D'Angelo Russell missed floating jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
9:12 +2 Wes Iwundu made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 75-57
8:56 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot 75-59
8:47   Shooting foul on Josh Okogie  
8:47 +1 Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws 76-59
8:47   Markelle Fultz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
8:38 +2 Malik Beasley made driving dunk, assist by D'Angelo Russell 76-61
8:22   Out of bounds turnover on Markelle Fultz  
7:58 +2 Malik Beasley made layup, assist by Naz Reid 76-63
7:38   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
7:37   ORL team rebound  
7:35   Shooting foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
7:35 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 77-63
7:35 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-63
7:24   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
7:19 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup, assist by James Ennis III 80-63
7:19   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
7:19 +1 Markelle Fultz made free throw 81-63
7:10 +3 Josh Okogie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 81-66
6:46   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot, blocked by James Johnson  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
6:39   Lost ball turnover on James Johnson, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
6:35 +2 Wes Iwundu made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 83-66
6:27   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
6:17 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 85-66
6:10   Full timeout called  
6:04   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:53   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:43 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 87-66
5:28   Jordan McLaughlin missed driving layup  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:19   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Nikola Vucevic missed dunk  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:16 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk 89-66
5:00 +2 Malik Beasley made driving layup, assist by James Johnson 89-68
4:43 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Markelle Fultz 91-68
4:33 +2 Malik Beasley made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 91-70
4:20 +2 Nikola Vucevic made turnaround jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 93-70
4:05 +2 Malik Beasley made dunk, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 93-72
3:53   Violation  
3:39 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 95-72
3:28   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
3:23 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Culver 95-75
3:01 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams