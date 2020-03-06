UTA
Mike Conley scores 25 points, Jazz beat Celtics 99-94

  AP
  Mar 06, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Mike Conley made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Jordan Clarkson added 17and the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 99-94 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Donovan Mitchell added 11 points, and Rudy Gobert had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The Jazz won their third straight ato Boston, capitalizing on the short-handed Celtics' shooting woes. Boston has lost three of four and three straight at home.

The Celtics were without injured forwards Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

Marcus Smart led Boston with 29 points. Jayson Tatum added 18 points, Kemba Walker had 13 points and seven assists, and Daniel Theis finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Boston couldn't overcome Utah's torrid shooting that the Jazz rode to a 16-point lead in the second quarter. Utah made 17 of 45 3-pointers.

The Jazz led 62-49 at halftime after shooting 60.5 percent (23 for 38) in the first two quarters. Utah hit 13 of 21 3-pointers in the half, going 8 for 11 from long distance in the second quarter.

The Celtics opened the third quarter on an 11-3 run that got Boston right back in it, but only briefly. Tatum's free throw after a technical foul on Mitchell pulled Boston to 66-61, but O'Neale answered with a 3-pointer - the first of the second half for the Jazz - and Utah quickly pushed the lead back up to double-figures, taking a 79-66 lead into the final period.

A three-point play by Wanamaker pulled Boston within 87-78 with 6:54 remaining, but Boston never threatened and a 3-pointer by Smart just before the final buzzer made the outcome seem closer than it was.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Closed the first quarter on a 14-2 run and led 30-29 entering the second period. . Utah's three straight wins at Boston are the most for the Jazz since winning seven in a row from 1992-99. . Mitchell was called for a technical foul with 6:21 left in the third after complaining about a call.

Celtics: Brown (right hamstring strain) and Hayward (right knee contusion) were both out of the lineup for the second straight game with injuries. . Smart, fined $35,000 by the NBA Thursday for confronting officials after Tuesday night's overtime loss to Brooklyn, turned 26 on Friday. . Smart was called for a technical foul with 9:01 left in the fourth.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Wrap up a four-game trip at Detroit on Friday night.

Celtics: Host Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

1st Quarter
UTA Jazz 30
BOS Celtics 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 3-0
11:27   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
11:19   Out of bounds turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
11:07 +3 Semi Ojeleye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 3-3
10:47 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 6-3
10:35 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 6-6
10:17 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 9-6
10:00 +2 Semi Ojeleye made jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 9-8
9:43   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:36 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 9-10
9:21   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
9:03   Bad pass turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
9:00   Out of bounds turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
8:52   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:36   Out of bounds turnover on Mike Conley  
8:25 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 9-13
8:11 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot 12-13
7:51 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 12-16
7:35   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
7:35 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 13-16
7:35 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-16
7:17 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 14-19
6:55   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
6:40 +2 Jayson Tatum made finger-roll layup 14-21
6:40   Full timeout called  
6:32 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Joe Ingles 16-21
6:15 +2 Kemba Walker made reverse layup, assist by Daniel Theis 16-23
6:04   Personal foul on Jayson Tatum  
6:00   Offensive foul on Rudy Gobert  
6:00   Turnover on Rudy Gobert  
5:40   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
5:40   Jayson Tatum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:40   BOS team rebound  
5:40   Jayson Tatum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:19   Bojan Bogdanovic missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
5:12 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 16-25
4:58   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
4:47   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
4:46   BOS team rebound  
4:40   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:21   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
4:05   Daniel Theis missed fade-away jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
3:53   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
3:38 +2 Jayson Tatum made floating jump shot 16-27
3:21   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
3:14   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
3:06   Full timeout called  
3:02   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   UTA team rebound  
2:49 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 19-27
2:24 +2 Jayson Tatum made turnaround jump shot 19-29
2:08 +2 Tony Bradley made alley-oop shot, assist by Mike Conley 21-29
1:48   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
1:34 +2 Georges Niang made floating jump shot 23-29
1:12   Bad pass turnover on Grant Williams, stolen by Joe Ingles  
1:08 +2 Georges Niang made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 25-29
0:45   Enes Kanter missed layup  
0:44   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:43   Enes Kanter missed dunk  
0:40   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
0:24 +2 Mike Conley made floating jump shot 27-29
0:24   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
0:24 +1 Mike Conley made free throw 28-29
0:07   Bad pass turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
0:05 +2 Jordan Clarkson made layup 30-29
0:01   Personal foul on Georges Niang  
0:00   Enes Kanter missed jump shot  
0:00   BOS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 32
BOS Celtics 20

Time Team Play Score
11:40 +2 Enes Kanter made driving layup 30-31
11:27 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot 33-31
11:13 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 33-33
11:01 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot 36-33
10:47   Kemba Walker missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Tony Bradley  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
10:43   Offensive foul on Jordan Clarkson  
10:43   Turnover on Jordan Clarkson  
10:43   Full timeout called  
10:26   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
10:13 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 38-33
9:54 +2 Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup, assist by Enes Kanter 38-35
9:37 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot 41-35
9:18 +2 Semi Ojeleye made turnaround jump shot 41-37
8:52 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 44-37
8:41   Personal foul on Tony Bradley  
8:35   Romeo Langford missed reverse layup, blocked by Tony Bradley  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
8:21   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
8:14 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Georges Niang 47-37
8:12   Full timeout called  
7:59   Out of bounds turnover on Kemba Walker  
7:46   Joe Ingles missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Robert Williams  
7:36 +2 Brad Wanamaker made jump shot 47-39
7:20 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk, assist by Mike Conley 49-39
7:01   Semi Ojeleye missed driving layup  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
6:46 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk, assist by Jordan Clarkson 51-39
6:32 +2 Robert Williams made dunk, assist by Kemba Walker 51-41
6:12   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Robert Williams  
6:02   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   UTA team rebound  
5:44   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Robert Williams  
5:33   Marcus Smart missed jump shot  
5:32   BOS team rebound  
5:32   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Smart  
5:13   Donovan Mitchell missed finger-roll layup  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
5:03   Brad Wanamaker missed jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:49   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Javonte Green  
4:44   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Javonte Green  
4:33   Javonte Green missed driving dunk  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
4:08 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 54-41
3:44 +2 Marcus Smart made reverse layup 54-43
3:29 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 56-43
3:10   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:50 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 59-43
2:31 +2 Marcus Smart made driving layup 59-45
2:17   Mike Conley missed driving layup  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
1:57   Semi Ojeleye missed floating jump shot  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
1:54   Semi Ojeleye missed dunk  
1:51   UTA team rebound  
1:30   Donovan Mitchell missed fade-away jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
1:27   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
1:18   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
1:06   Traveling violation turnover on Rudy Gobert  
0:54 +2 Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Javonte Green 59-47
0:35   Double dribble turnover on Mike Conley  
0:30   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
0:30 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 59-48
0:30 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-49
0:10 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 62-49
0:04   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
0:00   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 17
BOS Celtics 17

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
11:37   Marcus Smart missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:24   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Mike Conley  
11:14 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 65-49
10:54 +2 Marcus Smart made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 65-51
10:28   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
10:24   Jayson Tatum missed layup, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
10:23   BOS team rebound  
10:13 +2 Kemba Walker made finger-roll layup 65-53
9:53   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
9:37   Jumpball  
9:33 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 65-56
9:12   Out of bounds turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
9:05   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
8:59 +2 Daniel Theis made finger-roll layup, assist by Kemba Walker 65-58
8:59   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:59   Full timeout called  
8:59   Daniel Theis missed free throw  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
8:40   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
8:32   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
8:27 +2 Semi Ojeleye made dunk 65-60
8:09   Offensive foul on Mike Conley  
8:09   Turnover on Mike Conley  
7:57   Jayson Tatum missed driving dunk, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
7:52   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
7:42   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Daniel Theis  
7:33   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
7:24   Out of bounds turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
7:13   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
7:07   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   UTA team rebound  
7:04   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
6:54   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
6:54   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:54   UTA team rebound  
6:54 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-60
6:43   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
6:42   BOS team rebound  
6:42   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
6:28   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
6:22   Donovan Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Brad Wanamaker  
6:21   UTA team rebound  
6:21   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:21 +1 Jayson Tatum made free throw 66-61
6:10 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 69-61
5:48   Jayson Tatum missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
5:41   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
5:40   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   BOS team rebound  
5:44   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:24 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 71-61
5:10   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   BOS team rebound  
4:54 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot 71-64
4:40 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Royce O'Neale 73-64
4:25   Lost ball turnover on Brad Wanamaker, stolen by Joe Ingles  
4:04   Donovan Mitchell missed finger-roll layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Robert Williams  
3:49   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   UTA team rebound  
3:27   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Robert Williams  
3:12   Offensive foul on Robert Williams  
3:12   Turnover on Robert Williams  
2:58   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
2:51   Bad pass turnover on Javonte Green, stolen by Mike Conley  
2:46   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
2:46 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 1st of 2 free throws 74-64
2:46 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-64
2:32   Brad Wanamaker missed floating jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
2:24   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Ingles  
2:10   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
2:00   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
1:56   Shooting foul on Georges Niang  
1:56 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 1st of 2 free throws 75-65
1:56 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-66
1:36   Tony Bradley missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Williams  
1:36   UTA team rebound  
1:36   Full timeout called  
1:32   Jumpball  
1:22   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Robert Williams  
1:20