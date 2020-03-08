CHI
Dinwiddie makes late free throws. Nets beat Bulls 110-107

  • Mar 08, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23 and Brooklyn beat the Chicago Bulls 110-107 on Sunday, a day after the Nets parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson.

Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn directed the Nets to their second straight victory. The team said Saturday morning that the team and Atkinson ''mutually agreed to part ways.'' That message was reiterated in a news conference later in the day with general manager Sean Marks.

''It was a little different,'' LeVert said about playing without Atkinson, before adding, ''I felt like (Vaughn) did a great job.''

DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen each added 11 points, and Jordan had 11 rebounds.

Otto Porter Jr. led the Bulls with 23 points. Coby White added 21, Thaddeus Young had 17, and Lauri Markkanen 16.

''We know one thing,'' White said. ''Anybody who plays us or any head coach never questions how hard we play. Every night we play hard.''

The Nets led 58-50 at halftime. LeVert led Brooklyn with 16 points, Harris had 15 in 14 minutes, and Dinwiddie added 12.

''Anytime you can get a win,'' Harris said, ''Especially this time of year, it's huge.''

TIP-INS:

Bulls: Guard Ryan Arcidiacono (right achilles) and G-F Zach LaVine (strained left quadricep) did not plays, and coach Jim Boylen suggested before the game G-F Chandler Hutichison could miss the remainder of the season because of a right shoulder injury. Hutchinson has not played since Feb. 11. ... Chicago was 12 of 34 on 3s, and 39 of 92 overall from the field.

Nets: Under Vaughn, there were some slight changes from Atkinson's preferred method of operation, most notably the decision to start Jordan at center over Allen. Jordan said Vaughn told him he would be starting, and was adamant that he would continue to play his game. ''Hell no,'' Jordan said in response to a question if he would modify his game to account for being in the starting five. ''No.''

UP NEXT:

Bulls: Hosts Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Nets: At Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 23
BKN Nets 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:33   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
11:18 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 3-0
11:05 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup 3-2
10:39   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup  
10:37   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
10:33   Caris LeVert missed layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
10:27 +2 Shaquille Harrison made alley-oop shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 5-2
9:59   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
9:49   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:27   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
9:13   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
9:00 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 5-5
8:44 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 8-5
8:28   3-second violation turnover on DeAndre Jordan  
8:15   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Caris LeVert  
8:15   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
8:02 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 8-8
7:50   Offensive foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
7:50   Turnover on Wendell Carter Jr.  
7:36 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wilson Chandler 8-11
7:18   Tomas Satoransky missed hook shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
7:11   Lost ball turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Denzel Valentine  
7:11   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
7:00 +2 Denzel Valentine made jump shot, assist by Wendell Carter Jr. 10-11
6:48 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 10-13
6:36   Lauri Markkanen missed jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
6:23 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 10-15
6:01 +2 Denzel Valentine made floating jump shot 12-15
6:01   Full timeout called  
5:46   Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Otto Porter Jr.  
5:40 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 14-15
5:26   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Harris  
5:13 +2 Coby White made running Jump Shot, assist by Daniel Gafford 16-15
5:02   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Otto Porter Jr.  
4:51   Otto Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
4:39 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 16-18
4:23   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
4:18   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
4:12   Bad pass turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:07 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 16-20
3:39 +2 Thaddeus Young made floating jump shot 18-20
3:13   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
3:06   Shaquille Harrison missed finger-roll layup  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
3:03   Thaddeus Young missed dunk  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
2:56   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
2:49   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:49   Full timeout called  
2:49   Otto Porter Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:49   CHI team rebound  
2:49 +1 Otto Porter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-20
2:34 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 19-22
2:20   Coby White missed driving layup, blocked by Caris LeVert  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
2:15   Offensive foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:15   Turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:02 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Coby White 21-22
1:45   Taurean Waller-Prince missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Gafford  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
1:24   Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Chris Chiozza  
1:14   Caris LeVert missed layup  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
1:11   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
0:57 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot 23-22
0:44   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
0:35   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:23   Lost ball turnover on Jarrett Allen  
0:23   Personal foul on Jarrett Allen  
0:00   Coby White missed finger-roll layup  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 27
BKN Nets 36

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
11:38 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 25-22
11:28   Out of bounds turnover on Chris Chiozza  
11:08 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made jump shot, assist by Otto Porter Jr. 27-22
10:56   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
10:45   Otto Porter Jr. missed floating jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
10:39 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 27-24
10:20 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made hook shot, assist by Coby White 29-24
10:13   Personal foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
10:10   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
10:03 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 29-26
9:41   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:34 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 29-29
9:18 +2 Shaquille Harrison made finger-roll layup, assist by Lauri Markkanen 31-29
9:09 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 31-32
8:55 +2 Coby White made driving layup 33-32
8:39 +2 Chris Chiozza made driving layup 33-34
8:27 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot 36-34
8:26   Full timeout called  
8:14   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   BKN team rebound  
8:08   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
7:55   Shaquille Harrison missed jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:39 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 36-36
7:17 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 39-36
7:06   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
6:55   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
6:55 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 40-36
6:55 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-36
6:33 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 41-39
6:05   Shaquille Harrison missed reverse layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:00   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:49   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:49 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made free throw 41-40
5:43   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:40   Taurean Waller-Prince missed dunk  
5:40   BKN team rebound  
5:40   Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:40   Turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:29   Denzel Valentine missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Denzel Valentine  
5:09   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:59   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   BKN team rebound  
4:58   Personal foul on Coby White  
4:52   Personal foul on Daniel Gafford  
4:45 +2 Joe Harris made reverse layup, assist by DeAndre Jordan 41-42
4:33   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
4:15   Shooting foul on Denzel Valentine  
4:15 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 41-43
4:15 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-44
4:07   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
4:07 +1 Daniel Gafford made 1st of 2 free throws 42-44
4:07 +1 Daniel Gafford made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-44
3:56 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving layup 43-46
3:45   Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
3:30   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
3:26   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
3:10 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made floating jump shot 45-46
2:45   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
2:42 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 45-49
2:23   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
2:18   Shooting foul on Otto Porter Jr.  
2:18   Full timeout called  
2:18 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 45-50
2:18 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-51
2:07   Thaddeus Young missed floating jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:47   Offensive foul on Joe Harris  
1:47   Turnover on Joe Harris  
1:37   Otto Porter Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:22   Shooting foul on Otto Porter Jr.  
1:22 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 45-52
1:22 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-53
1:03 +2 Coby White made jump shot 47-53
0:47 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 47-56
0:40   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
0:33   Shooting foul on Shaquille Harrison  
0:33   Caris LeVert missed 1st of 3 free throws  
0:33   BKN team rebound  
0:33 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 3 free throws 47-57
0:33 +1 Caris LeVert made 3rd of 3 free throws 47-58
0:28   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
0:10 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 50-58
0:03   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Otto Porter Jr.  
0:00   Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  

3rd Quarter
CHI Bulls 20
BKN Nets 19

Time Team Play Score
11:39 +2 Denzel Valentine made floating jump shot 52-58
11:24   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
11:10   Wendell Carter Jr. missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
10:47   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
10:47   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:47 +1 Lauri Markkanen made free throw 53-58
10:39   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Lauri Markkanen  
10:21   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
10:06 +2 Tomas Satoransky made jump shot, assist by Lauri Markkanen 55-58
9:54 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving dunk 55-60
9:35   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   BKN team rebound  
9:15 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 55-62
8:59   Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan  
8:59   Wendell Carter Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:59   CHI team rebound  
8:59 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-62
8:39 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 56-65
8:17   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
8:08   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup, blocked by DeAndre Jordan  
8:06   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
8:02   Personal foul on Denzel Valentine  
7:51 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 56-68
7:50   Full timeout called  
7:27   Coby White missed driving layup, blocked by DeAndre Jordan  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:10   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
6:59   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
6:59 +1 Denzel Valentine made 1st of 2 free throws 57-68
6:59   Denzel Valentine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
6:35   Wilson Chandler missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Gafford  
6:35   BKN team rebound  
6:35   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:24   Traveling violation turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
6:10 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 57-70
6:01 +2 Daniel Gafford made dunk, assist by Coby White 59-70
5:52   Personal foul on Coby White  
5:50 +2 Joe Harris made layup, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 59-72
5:50   Violation  
5:35   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
5:25   Traveling violation turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:08   Coby White missed jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
5:02   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
4:53   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
4:33 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made jump shot 61-72
4:23   Lost ball turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
4:20   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:20   Full timeout called  
4:20   Thaddeus Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:20   CHI team rebound  
4:20 +1 Thaddeus Young made 2nd of 2 free throws