11:43
Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:41
Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison
11:38
+2
Otto Porter Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison
25-22
11:28
Out of bounds turnover on Chris Chiozza
11:08
+2
Wendell Carter Jr. made jump shot, assist by Otto Porter Jr.
27-22
10:56
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:54
Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.
10:45
Otto Porter Jr. missed floating jump shot
10:42
Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
10:39
+2
Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert
27-24
10:20
+2
Wendell Carter Jr. made hook shot, assist by Coby White
29-24
10:13
Personal foul on Wendell Carter Jr.
10:10
Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison
10:03
+2
Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert
29-26
9:41
Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:39
Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
9:34
+3
Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot
29-29
9:18
+2
Shaquille Harrison made finger-roll layup, assist by Lauri Markkanen
31-29
9:09
+3
Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot
31-32
8:55
+2
Coby White made driving layup
33-32
8:39
+2
Chris Chiozza made driving layup
33-34
8:27
+3
Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot
36-34
8:26
Full timeout called
8:14
Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:10
BKN team rebound
8:08
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:04
Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison
7:55
Shaquille Harrison missed jump shot
7:53
Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
7:39
+2
Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert
36-36
7:17
+3
Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison
39-36
7:06
Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:04
Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.
6:55
Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
6:55
+1
Wendell Carter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
40-36
6:55
+1
Wendell Carter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
41-36
6:33
+3
Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen
41-39
6:05
Shaquille Harrison missed reverse layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen
6:03
Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
6:00
Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:56
Offensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie
5:49
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
5:49
+1
Taurean Waller-Prince made free throw
41-40
5:43
Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:40
Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
5:40
Taurean Waller-Prince missed dunk
5:40
BKN team rebound
5:40
Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie
5:40
Turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie
5:29
Denzel Valentine missed jump shot
5:25
Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
5:22
Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Denzel Valentine
5:09
Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot
5:05
Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie
4:59
Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:58
BKN team rebound
4:58
Personal foul on Coby White
4:52
Personal foul on Daniel Gafford
4:45
+2
Joe Harris made reverse layup, assist by DeAndre Jordan
41-42
4:33
Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:29
Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
4:15
Shooting foul on Denzel Valentine
4:15
+1
Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws
41-43
4:15
+1
Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws
41-44
4:07
Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler
4:07
+1
Daniel Gafford made 1st of 2 free throws
42-44
4:07
+1
Daniel Gafford made 2nd of 2 free throws
43-44
3:56
+2
Spencer Dinwiddie made driving layup
43-46
3:45
Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:40
Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
3:30
Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:27
Defensive rebound by Coby White
3:26
Personal foul on Joe Harris
3:10
+2
Otto Porter Jr. made floating jump shot
45-46
2:45
Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:43
Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
2:42
+3
Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan
45-49
2:23
Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:20
Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
2:18
Shooting foul on Otto Porter Jr.
2:18
Full timeout called
2:18
+1
Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws
45-50
2:18
+1
Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws
45-51
2:07
Thaddeus Young missed floating jump shot
2:04
Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
1:47
Offensive foul on Joe Harris
1:47
Turnover on Joe Harris
1:37
Otto Porter Jr. missed fade-away jump shot
1:34
Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
1:22
Shooting foul on Otto Porter Jr.
1:22
+1
Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws
45-52
1:22
+1
Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws
45-53
1:03
+2
Coby White made jump shot
47-53
0:47
+3
Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot
47-56
0:40
Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:37
Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
0:33
Shooting foul on Shaquille Harrison
0:33
Caris LeVert missed 1st of 3 free throws
0:33
BKN team rebound
0:33
+1
Caris LeVert made 2nd of 3 free throws
47-57
0:33
+1
Caris LeVert made 3rd of 3 free throws
47-58
0:28
Personal foul on Wilson Chandler
0:10
+3
Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White
50-58
0:03
Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:03
Defensive rebound by Otto Porter Jr.
0:00
Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:00
CHI team rebound
