Knicks pull away in 4th quarter, beat Pistons 96-84

  • Mar 08, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Julius Randle had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the New York Knicks pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 96-84 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

The Knicks led by only one after three quarters but then limited Detroit to 13 points in the final 12 minutes, just missing their best defensive performance of the season.

Elfrid Payton had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Knicks, who finished 3-2 on their homestand by bouncing back from a 126-103 loss to Oklahoma City on Friday.

''I think they really smacked us. They threw the first hit and our team didn't respond,'' forward Bobby Portis said of that defeat.

''And we just came yesterday with a positive mindset. Everybody came in just ready to roll and I'm happy that it carried over tonight.''

Mitchell Robinson had 14 points, 11 rebounds and a series of highlight-worthy athletic plays.

Christian Wood had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost four straight and 11 of their last 12 games. Bruce Brown scored 16.

The Knicks opened the fourth quarter with a 10-3 spurt that increased a 72-71 edge to 82-74, and from there they kept pounding it inside to Randle to expand their lead while the Pistons got nothing going offensively.

He was like a running back wearing down a tired team, going 5 of 6 at the line and scoring eight points in the period.

''I felt like I was getting hit like a running back,'' Randle said. ''We got the win nonetheless.''

Detroit shot 4 for 19 (21%) in the fourth.

Wood's free throws with 36 seconds to play kept the Knicks from matching their best defensive effort, when they held Brooklyn to 82 points on Dec. 26.

''It was a one-point game going into the fourth quarter and we just couldn't get anything going,'' Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. ''The ball just stuck and everybody that caught it, held it, and you're not going to produce very many points doing that.''

Detroit led 6-0 but New York scored the final 11 points of the first quarter, highlighted by Robinson's dunk on Payton's lob pass from midcourt, to take a 27-22 lead.

The Knicks led 49-47 at halftime.

The Pistons' top players have all either been hurt, traded or bought out by now, and there just isn't much firepower left on a team that's turned to youth.

And on this night, their second of a back-to-back, there wasn't much energy, either. Detroit finished at 36% shooting from the field.

''We started off a little sluggish for some reason,'' Wood said. ''I don't know if it was because of the back-to-back, but our pace wasn't where we needed it to be and I feel guys were just a little sluggish today.''

TIP-INS

Pistons: John Henson limped off midway through the fourth quarter after appearing to roll his left ankle on a spinning dribble move. ... Detroit's 13 points were its fewest in a fourth quarter this season.

Knicks: RJ Barrett scored 12 points. ... Dennis Smith Jr. remained out while in concussion protocol, though interim coach Mike Miller said the guard was feeling better.

TIDE TURNING

The Knicks have won two straight against the Pistons after Detroit had won the previous eight matchups. New York had dropped the last four meetings at Madison Square Garden.

WOOD ROLLING

Wood extended his career-best streak of 20-point games to four. He scored a career-high 30 on Saturday in a loss to Utah.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Knicks: Visit Washington on Tuesday to open a three-game road trip.

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 22
NY Knicks 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:30   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
11:20   Taj Gibson missed hook shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
11:00   Bruce Brown missed hook shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
10:43   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
10:31 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
10:15   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
10:15   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
9:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:57 +1 Tony Snell made free throw 4-0
9:43 +2 John Henson made layup, assist by Tony Snell 6-0
9:22   Shooting foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
9:22 +1 Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws 6-1
9:22 +1 Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-2
9:12 +2 Bruce Brown made dunk, assist by John Henson 8-2
8:56 +2 R.J. Barrett made jump shot 8-4
8:36   Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by Julius Randle  
8:32   Julius Randle missed layup  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
8:23   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:13   Julius Randle missed floating jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
7:51 +2 Christian Wood made hook shot, assist by Bruce Brown 10-4
7:43 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup, assist by R.J. Barrett 10-6
7:43   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
7:43   Elfrid Payton missed free throw  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:42 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 10-8
7:17 +2 Bruce Brown made floating jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 12-8
7:02 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 12-10
6:49   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
6:36   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
6:21   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Offensive rebound by Tony Snell  
6:15   Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by R.J. Barrett  
6:15   Personal foul on John Henson  
6:03   Julius Randle missed turnaround jump shot  
6:03   Julius Randle missed turnaround jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
5:46   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
5:35   R.J. Barrett missed reverse layup  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
5:33 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 12-12
5:14 +3 Khyri Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 15-12
4:59   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
4:49 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made layup, assist by Bruce Brown 17-12
4:39   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
4:32 +3 Khyri Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 20-12
3:46   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15 +2 Elfrid Payton made finger-roll layup 20-14
3:46   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
3:34 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by R.J. Barrett 20-16
3:22   Personal foul on R.J. Barrett  
3:09 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made floating jump shot, assist by Christian Wood 22-16
3:00   Shooting foul on Khyri Thomas  
3:00   R.J. Barrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:00   NY team rebound  
3:00   R.J. Barrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:59   Mitchell Robinson missed layup  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:57   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
2:57 +1 Mitchell Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 22-17
2:57 +1 Mitchell Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-18
2:38   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
2:28 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 22-20
2:03   Jordan McRae missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
2:02   NY team rebound  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
1:44   Kevin II Knox missed jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
1:40 +2 Kevin II Knox made layup 22-22
1:27   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Khyri Thomas  
1:17   Khyri Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   DET team rebound  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
1:14   Khyri Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
1:02   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
0:54   Sekou Doumbouya missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kevin II Knox  
0:53   DET team rebound  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
0:40   Sekou Doumbouya missed driving layup  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
0:35 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 22-24
0:28   Jordan McRae missed floating jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
0:07 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 22-27
0:01   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kevin II Knox  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 25
NY Knicks 22

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
11:26   Personal foul on Bobby Portis  
11:12   Tony Snell missed driving layup  
11:11   DET team rebound  
11:11   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:00   Khyri Thomas missed jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
10:51   Bad pass turnover on Kevin II Knox, stolen by Langston Galloway  
10:46   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
10:45   DET team rebound  
10:36   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
10:34   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:25   Personal foul on Khyri Thomas  
10:18   Bobby Portis missed turnaround jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
10:09 +2 Bruce Brown made floating jump shot 24-27
10:00   Out of bounds turnover on Frank Ntilikina  
9:46 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made dunk, assist by Thon Maker 26-27
9:28   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
9:18   Bruce Brown missed driving layup  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
9:13   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:57   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
8:34   Frank Ntilikina missed layup  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:22   Tony Snell missed floating jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
8:04   Lost ball turnover on Bobby Portis, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:00   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
8:00   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:00   DET team rebound  
8:00 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-27
7:38   Kevin II Knox missed jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
7:22 +2 Thon Maker made dunk, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 29-27
7:17   Full timeout called  
7:06 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot 29-29
6:44   Personal foul on Wayne Ellington  
6:31   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
6:31   Jordan McRae missed 1st of 3 free throws  
6:31   DET team rebound  
6:31   Jordan McRae missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
6:31   DET team rebound  
6:31 +1 Jordan McRae made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-29
6:13   Frank Ntilikina missed driving layup  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
6:09 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 30-31
5:50   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Kevin II Knox  
5:34   Bad pass turnover on Wayne Ellington, stolen by Christian Wood  
5:28 +2 Bruce Brown made layup, assist by Langston Galloway 32-31
5:11 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 32-34
4:49   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
4:40   Bobby Portis missed floating jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
4:25 +2 Christian Wood made jump shot 34-34
4:06   Wayne Ellington missed jump shot  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
4:04 +3 Frank Ntilikina made 3-pt. jump shot 34-37
3:47 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 37-37
3:47 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 37-37
3:33   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
3:20   Personal foul on Elfrid Payton  
3:20   John Henson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:20   DET team rebound  
3:20 +1 John Henson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-37
3:10 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving dunk 38-39
2:56   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
2:48 +2 Elfrid Payton made finger-roll layup, assist by Julius Randle 38-41
2:21   Lost ball turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Julius Randle  
2:15   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Sekou Doumbouya  
2:12 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Sekou Doumbouya 40-41
1:51   Shooting foul on Jordan McRae  
1:51   R.J. Barrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:51   NY team rebound  
1:51 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-42
1:36   Jordan McRae missed fade-away jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
1:29 +2 Kevin II Knox made layup 40-44
1:05 +2 Christian Wood made hook shot 42-44
0:53   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:46   Christian Wood missed driving layup  
0:44   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:43   Personal foul on Kevin II Knox  
0:43 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 43-44
0:43 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-44
0:33 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 44-46
0:33   Shooting foul on John Henson  
0:33 +1 Julius Randle made free throw 44-47
0:24 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 47-47
0:03   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
0:03 +1 Maurice Harkless made 1st of 2 free throws 47-48
0:03 +1 Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-49
0:02   Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Bobby Portis  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 24
NY Knicks 23

Time Team Play Score
11:35   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:19 +3 Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 50-49
11:06 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup 50-51
10:40   John Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
10:28   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot, blocked by Tony Snell  
10:25   Offensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
10:24   R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
10:18   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
10:07   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:56 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 50-53
9:38 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Wood 53-53
9:22   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
9:13   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:02   Shooting foul on John Henson  
9:02   Maurice Harkless missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:02   NY team rebound  
9:02 +1 Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-54
8:47   Offensive foul on John Henson  
8:47   Turnover on John Henson  
8:37 +2 R.J. Barrett made jump shot 53-56
8:10   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
8:10   Christian Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:10   DET team rebound  
8:10 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-56
7:50   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:47 +2 Julius Randle made dunk 54-58
7:27 +2 Bruce Brown made driving layup, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 56-58
7:05   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
6:55 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 59-58
6:32   Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Thon Maker  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
6:28 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 59-60
6:19   Violation  
6:03   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:04   Full timeout called  
5:49   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
5:27 +2